Cycling kits for the 2016 race season - Gallery

With just over a month until the 2016 WorldTour calendar kicks off at the Tour Down Under, the new look for the peloton is beginning to come together. Some teams have chosen to keep their jersey and shorts very similar to this season, while others have adopted bold new looks.

Team Sky

Team Sky brightened up its black and blue kit with a strip of white and its signature blue across the chest. It's a design signature of clothing manufacturer Rapha, and quite similar to the old Rapha Condor jersey.

Katusha

Katusha went for a predominantly red kit for 2016, fading from a bright red to a darker hue that bleeds into the shorts. A large white K across the chest and back harkens back to the 2011 Radioshack team kit.

IAM Cycling

The Swiss IAM Cycling team switched up the dark blue for a mostly white jersey, but kept the dark shorts for a simple "neo-classical" style. The team's Swiss identity is forged into jersey in the form of a half-cross in the red band across the right side of the chest.

Movistar

The Movistar team retains the majority of the hallmarks of its 2015 design, but slightly beefs up the glowing M. The team took the unique step of building in a blank space for the racing numbers on the lower part of the back of the jersey.

Astana

Everything is pretty much the same for 2016 with the Astana kit, even Vincenzo Nibali's Italian champion's jersey looks largely the same. The yellow bands on the neck and leg might be slightly brighter, and a few sponsor logos have changed, but the team will be most familiar next year.

Androni Sidermec

Normally a cluttered mess of sponsors, the Androni team gets a simpler design for 2016, with a mostly red kit with blocks of white on the chest and leg band. It's a welcome improvement on the previous look, and will help the Pro Continental team stand out in the bunch next season.

LottoNL-Jumbo

The LottoNl-Jumbo team officially presented its 2016 team kit on Monday after posting some sneak previews on Twitter. The yellow jersey will get a bit more white in 2016, but will be largely similar to the previous year.

Bora-Argon 18

The German Pro Continental team decided to stick with the mainly black kit of 2015, but add a flash of the German colours to promote its national identity.

“We want to underline even more that we are a pro-team with a German licence. Our roots are in Germany and we are proud of that, therefore we decided to add the German national colours to the team logo,” says team manager Ralph Denk.

AG2R La Mondiale

Expect to see the same tried-and-true brown, white and blue on the riders of the French AG2R La Mondiale team in 2016. Although not formally presented, the team gave a glimpse of its 2016 look when announcing its new clothing partnership with One Way, and posted photos in black and white on Twitter.

FDJ

If this Tweet of Kevin Reza's photo shoot is any indication, then the FDJ team has made very few changes to its jersey design for 2016.

Tinkoff

It's not their look for the races in 2016, but the Tinkoff team rolled out another training kit that is too daring for prime time. The black and white 'La Datcha' design harkens back to the old Rock Racing days.

Lampre-Merida

Lampre-Merida revealed their team kit for the 2016 season, which sticks to the team's traditional blue and fuchsia colour palette. Their kit manufacturer, Champion System, has made slight changes to the positioning and sizes of the sponsors to promote more visibility in the peloton.