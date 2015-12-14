Holowesko-Citadel releases 2016 jersey, Tour de San Luis roster
Former Hincapie Racing Team plans its earliest start in 2016
Holowesko-Citadel, formerly Hincapie Racing, has unveiled its 2016 jersey and announced the roster for its inaugural appearance at the upcoming Tour de San Luis.
Newcomer Travis McCabe will make his debut with the team at the Argentinian race, which takes place January 19-25. Oscar Clark, Robin Carpenter, Miguel Byron, Jon Hornbek and Rob Squire will join McCabe on the start line of the 2.1 race that draws a top international field.
“We'll really try for a couple stages but the overall is not something we're targeting,” said team director Thomas Craven. “We'll bring our usual aggressive racing style but also understand this race's timing and how it fits into other goals later in the season.”
Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka are scheduled to start the race, along with Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen and Fernando Gaviria, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
