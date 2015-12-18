News shorts: Degenkolb named German cyclist of the year

Image 1 of 5 John Degenkolb gets his cobble for winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 U23 World Champion Kevin Ledanois in the new Fortuneo-Vital Concept kit (Image credit: James Startt) Image 3 of 5 Armindo Fonseca models the 2016 Fortuneo-Vital Concept kit (Image credit: James Startt) Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru in a ligher moment on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Kristina Vogel of Germany celebrates with her gold medal after winning the Womens Sprint Final against Stephanie Morton of Australia

John Degenkolb has been named the German male cyclist of the year while track world champion Kirstina Vogel was been awarded the women's prize following the Radsport organised ceremony. Degenkolb became the first German to win Paris-Roubaix since 1896 during the spring for his second monument of the year having earlier won Milan-San Remo. In doing so he also became the first rider since Sean Kelly in 1986 to win both races in the same year.

The 26-year-old also enjoyed stage wins at the Dubai Tour, Bayern Rundfahrt and the Vuelta a Espana.

Degenkolb finished 129 points ahead of Andre Greipel, who won four stage of the Tour de France this year, on 419 points while Tony Martin was third with 207 points.

Vogel, 25, having won gold in the sprint at the Track World Championships for the second year running and several national track titles, took out of the prize for a third time. The 2012 London Olympic gold medallist polled 347 points with Lisa Brennauer second on 209 points.

Aru wins Gazzetta Sports Awards "Performance of the year" award

Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru has taken home the "Performance of the year" award at the Gazzetta Sports Awards ceremony. Aru, 25, also won two stages of the Giro d'Italia in May and finished second overall to Alberto Contador. The Astana rider's second finish on the podium in as many year's also secured the best young rider's jersey.

Last season Aru won a stage at the Spanish grand tour but 12-months on, proved to be the strongest rider in the race by claiming overall victory having moved into the overall lead on the penultimate stage. This season Aru also finished sixth at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, fifth at the Tour de Pologne and second overall at the Abu Dhabi Tour.

In 2016 Aru will make his Tour de France debut although it remains uncertain if he will be joined by Vincenzo Nibali, the 2014 winner of the race, on the Astana team.

Teklehaimanot is the African cyclist of the year

Dimension Data's Daniel Teklehaimanot has been voted the African cyclist of the year for 2015 by a panel of 20 members chaired by five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault. Created by the race organisers of the 2.1 Tropicale Amissa Bongo race, Teklehaimanot was awarded the prize for his king of the mountain classification victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné and stint in the polka dot jersey at the Tour de France. The performances of the Eritrean, alongside MTN-Qhubeka teammate Merhawi Kudus, saw the 27-year-old receive a hero's welcome on his return home following the conclusion of the season.

Teklehaimanot finished with 83 points, 2015 teammate and Lampre-Merida bound Louis Meintjes was second with 61 points. Rafaa Chtioui, the winner of the 2015 Tropicale Amissa Bongo, was third on 29 points.

Previous winners of the award include the newly signed Dimension Data rider Mekseb Debesay, Meintjes and Natnael Berhane since its inception in 2012.

Green, blue and black kit in 2016 for Fortuneo-Vital Concept

French Pro-Continental team Fortuneo-Vital Concept have released the first photos of its 2016 kit with the addition of a large blue strip across the chest the major change from 2015 reflecting the colours of new sponsor Vital Concept. The predominately black colour scheme of the Bretagne-Séché Environnement.kit from 2015 remains for next season with a touch of green symbolising new sponsor Fortuneo.

The Noret manufactured kit also features the logos of sponsors oscaro.com, Jean Floc'h, Yaourt Malo, bike supplier Look Cycle, and la Région Bretagne. The team makes its 2016 debut at the Tour de San Luis on January 17 in Argentina and also starts the Tropicale Amissa Bongo one day later in Gabon.

