'Cycling also exists outside of the Tour de France' – Jonas Vingegaard teases possible Giro d'Italia bid for 2026

Dane also expresses desire to compete in more one-day races in future

GUIJUELO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey celebrates at podium winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 19 a 161.9km stage from Rueda to Guijuelo / #UCIWT / on September 12, 2025 in Guijuelo, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard in the red jersey en route to winning the 2025 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has said that "cycling also exists outside of the Tour de France" as he outlined hopes of one day completing his Grand Tour set at the Giro d'Italia and taking part in more one-day races.

The Dane, who won the Vuelta a España this year after finishing second at the Tour behind Tadej Pogačar, told L'Equipe that a Giro bid could come as early as next season, though he and his Visma-Lease a Bike team haven't yet worked out a full plan for the 2026 season.

Vingegaard, who won the Tour in 2022 and 2023 but has finished runner-up to Pogačar in the past two years, said he was pleased with his 2025 campaign despite once again missing out on victory in July.

In addition to his Vuelta triumph, he also won the Volta ao Algarve and finished second at the Critérium du Dauphiné, though a crash and concussion at Paris-Nice disrupted his spring.

"It’s a pretty good year. Not the best I’ve had, obviously, I think my 2023 season was better. But finishing second in the Tour de France and winning the Vuelta, it’s not a bad season," he said.

"My goal was to win the Tour, so from that point of view I didn’t fulfill my contract, but I still won the Vuelta. So I’d say 7 out of 10, something like that, maybe even 8.

He said that he's now producing the same power he was before his career-threatening 2024 crash at Itzulia Basque Country, but admitted he still has catching up to do to match Pogačar once more.

Vingegaard has a reputation for focussing on stage races over one-day events, having only started Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa and the Road European Championships in the past two seasons.

By contrast, his great Tour rival Pogačar has raced 24 in that time, winning 14 – including two editions of Strade Bianche and Il Lombardia plus the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and two world titles.

"Cycling isn't just about stage races. There are also big one-day races, even for climbers like me: Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the World Championships this year or next year, Il Lombardia. Lots of great one-day races," he said.

"So as a cyclist, you want to try. I don't know when it will be, or if it will ever happen, but it's something I have in mind, and something I always have. Liège doesn't fit very well into my preparation before the Tour.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

