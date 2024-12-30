'I thought I was going to die' - Jonas Vingegaard on his life-threatening Basque Country crash

Double Tour de France winner and wife Trine Marie discuss arduous road back to racing - and how he nearly opted to stop

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Double Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard has revealed that his injuries were so bad in the Itzulia Basque Country crash this spring that he thought he was going to die.

In a revealing, emotionally charged, end-of-year interview with t on Danish TV broadcaster dr.dk, the 28-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike rider and his wife Trine Marie Vingegaard Hansen looked back at the terrible mass pile-up on the descent of the Olaeta on stage 4 of the Basque stage race - and the life-threatening injuries that Vingegaard suffered as a result.

