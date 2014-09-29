Cramps costly for Cancellara at Ponferrada Worlds
Swiss rider forced to settle for 11th place
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
No matter how lofty his palmarès, a Classics rider builds up a healthy tolerance for disappointment in an endeavour where heartbreak will always outweigh happiness. Yet as Fabian Cancellara crossed the line in Ponferrada on Sunday, there was a sense that his low-key showing in the elite men's road race at the World Championships cut deeper than any number of near misses on the Lungomare Italo Calvino or Roubaix velodrome over the years.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy