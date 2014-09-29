Cramps costly for Cancellara at Ponferrada Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland) waves to the crowds at Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 A reflective Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Fabian Cancellara talks about the world championships (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo)

No matter how lofty his palmarès, a Classics rider builds up a healthy tolerance for disappointment in an endeavour where heartbreak will always outweigh happiness. Yet as Fabian Cancellara crossed the line in Ponferrada on Sunday, there was a sense that his low-key showing in the elite men's road race at the World Championships cut deeper than any number of near misses on the Lungomare Italo Calvino or Roubaix velodrome over the years.



