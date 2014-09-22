Cancellara finds middle ground with Trek in Worlds preparation

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara swinging off after a turn on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) drops back to the team car for a bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabian Cancellara hesitated when the question was put to him, and then smiled sheepishly. The Swiss rider had just led his Trek Factory Racing squad to 7th place in the team time trial at the World Championships, but had he lined up in the event by choice or out of obligation?



