Worlds shorts: Kwiatkowski's ride on Strava, Cancellara, and Lefevere

Kwiatkowski posts gold medal winning ride on Strava

There are several riders in the men's peloton who often share their ride details in Strava. Having just won the World Championships, Michal Kwiatkowski wasted little time in uploading his race winning effort to the popular website, Strava. During the race, Kwiatkowski claimed two KOM's, the Descenso Pantano-Compostilla and 2ª Bajada circuito mundial.

In a time of 6:29:45, Kwiatkoswski covered 252.9km, climbed 5,106m in elevation and burned 6,338 calories.

Norway crashes out of the race

Early in the race the main talking point besides a crash for Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) was that the Norweigan team car had crashed in an attempt to avoid hitting a spectator who was on the road.

The Norwegian coach Stig Kristiansen was recovering in hospital on Sunday night with a dislocated hip and fractures after the crash. The other passenger, a mechanic also suffered injuries.

The president of Norway’s cycling federation, Harald Tidemann Hansen, voiced his displeasure with the crowd control measure implemented by the UCI.

“The route should have been better secured,” Hansen told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK). “We will take this up with UCI.”

Norway had three riders in the race, Alexander Kristoff, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Lars Petter Nordhaug, and all were relieved that the injuries weren’t more serious having ridden past the site of the crash.

“We’d heard there was an ugly accident but that it went relatively well with those involved,” Nordhaug told NRK.

Cancellara suffers with cramps

Fabian Cancellara was a favourite for the gold medal to many fans and the Swiss rider looked like he was biding his time before launching a race winning attack. The 33-year-old was hindered by cramps on the final lap but managed to recover on the descent to finish 11th.

The day after the race Cancellara tweeted, "unfortunately it didn't work out.still searching what I did wrong but it is not easy. I did the max and have to live with it accept it."

He added; "On the end I lost it get some frustration and disapointment. Falling down mean stand up again and fight back next year #2015"

Lefevere's tenth World Champion

Omega Pharma-Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere can now claim ten World Champions after Michal Kwiatkowski win but it will come at a cost as he told Belgian broadcaster Sporza.

"[he has a contract for 2015] We are negotiating for 2016-2017. That will cost money. But it is deserved," he said of the 24-year-old who he identified as a rider to watch several years ago.

"Everyone knows or does not know that I've tested Michal as a junior in 2008." he added.

"I'm very proud. Michal is a loyal rider and a super class act. On Wednesday he trained 240 kilometers with the Belgians and did another hour after. He was convinced that he could win.

"At 24 everything is yet to come. Sometimes I have the impression that at Sagan is already a bit over it, and that it has yet to begin for Kwiatkowski."