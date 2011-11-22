Craig to serve as guest of honor at NICA Awards banquet

Adam Craig (Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Current US super D national champion and Olympian Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) will be the guest of honor at the 2011 National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) awards banquet on January 14, 2012, at the Clif Bar and Co. headquarters in Emeryville, California. The NICA awards acknowledge outstanding work in the growing high school cycling community.

Craig, who grew up in Maine, is a 2008 mountain bike Olympian, and holder of 16 US national titles in cross country, cyclo-cross, short track and super D. He is on a quest to compete in the 2012 London Olympic Games event and earn a coveted Olympic medal. He will talk about the highs and lows of his journey from high school athlete to his effort to make the US Olympic team for London in 2012.

"I first heard whisperings about the NorCal League when I landed in Oregon in 2003, and shortly thereafter saw the student mountain bikers at the Sea Otter Classic," said Craig. "But it wasn't until the world championships in 2008 that I truly realized the depth of talent coming through the ranks with (NorCal alum.) John Bennett's inclusion on our relay team, and then our subsequent rides together. I'm pumped for this opportunity to learn more about the NICA mission and those that support it across the spectrum, from the kids to the donors and everyone who works hard in between."

NICA will present awards to the individuals that the association considers to be the most outstanding athletes, the most dedicated coaches, and the most passionate volunteers to have supported high school mountain biking in the past 12 months as it progresses on its quest to reach from coast to coast by 2020.

For more information on the 2011 NICA Awards and to purchase tickets, go to NICA Awards.