Training underway for next wave of NICA leaders

A NICA leader's summit in Austin, Texas (Image credit: Paul Skilbeck)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) is holding fall Leaders's Summits during which new and returning high school mountain bike coaches can fulfill many of the fundamental training requirements. Now underway, the summits are open to participants from across the United States.

Leaders' Summits and Wilderness First Aid courses are taking place this fall in Northern California, Southern California, Texas and Washington. Spring leaders' summits are planned for Colorado, Minnesota, Utah and the East Coast.

The NICA coach curriculum, team model and race format are integrated, each designed to provide for and accommodate the specific aspects and demands of the racing program in order to deliver the greatest benefit to student-athletes. Over 1,000 student-athletes are coached by NICA coaches, with an average rider-to-coach ratio of 3:1.

Thanks to the recent 50-state Indie Club Program, a state league need not exist prior to setting up a mountain bike club for high school-aged students.

"This really expands the scope of who can attend these foundation-level training courses," said Austin McInerny, NICA's Educational Programs Director.

NICA Indie Clubs can compete in existing mountain bike races, including NICA events in neighboring states.

Groups or individuals interested in setting up a NICA Indie Club must have at least one coach that has attended a Leaders' Summit (as part of their NICA Assistant Coach or Head Coach License).

Details of NICA's 50-state Indie Club program are available at NICA's website.

NICA offers travel scholarships to its Leaders' Summits to highly motivated individuals who can demonstrate progress in developing new state or regional leagues. For more information, contact tyler@nationalmtb.org.

The fall line up of Leaders' Summits and Wilderness First Aid courses is listed below.

Northern California

October 15-16: Leaders' Summit in Davis, California

Southern California

October 15-16: Leaders' Summit in Riverside, California

December 10-11: Wilderness First Aid course in La Crescenta, California

Texas

October 22-23: Leaders' Summit in Burnet, Texas

Washington

November 5-6: Leaders' Summit in Snoqualmie, Washington