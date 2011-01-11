NICA announces award recipients
Unsung heroes of the high school cycling movement acknowledged
The quiet achievers of high school mountain biking were honored at a lively ceremony attended by many of the nation's cycling industry leaders at the new Clif Bar and Co. headquarters in Emeryville, California, on Saturday, January 8.
The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) presented awards to 17 of the individuals that the Association considers to be the most outstanding athletes, most dedicated coaches, and most passionate volunteers to have supported the high school mountain biking revolution.
"Most of the time you don't hear about these people. Normally it's me being quoted in the press releases and giving interviews on behalf of NICA, but the truth is most of the work is done by a large network of prodigiously talented volunteers, and we consider it important that at least some of these individuals get some public recognition," said Matt Fritzinger, executive director of NICA.
"They are as much in the fabric of NICA as anybody is. What's more, they are key contacts for mountain biking development in the areas where they live."
The award winners are as follows:
Student Athlete Leadership
Will Curtis, San Anselmo, California
Sofia Hamilton, San Anselmo,California
All Star Athlete
Zach Valdez, Hemet, California
Lindsay Dye, Broomfield , Colorado
Distinguished Alumni
Emma Worldpeace, Berkeley, California
Volunteer Service
Mark Kintz, Monterey, California
Donna Woods, Monterey, California
Paul Goesling, Berkeley, California
Community Impact
Austin McInerny, Berkeley, California
League Founder
Quintin Reich, Newport Beach, California
Innovator
Francis Chapman, Berkeley, California
Race Production Partner
Keith DeFiebre, Monterey, California
Digital Media
Albert Reinhardt, Albany, California
Legacy Award
Jim Easton, Van Nuys, CA
The awards were sponsored by Specialized, Trek, Fort Lewis College, SRAM, Clif Bar and Co., Shimano, GU Energy, QBP and Primal Wear.
