NICA announces award recipients

Image 1 of 3 Zachary Valdez (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Norcal junior racer Will Curtis experiences Mont Sainte Anne (Image credit: Mary McConneloug & Mike Broderick) Image 3 of 3 Sofia Hamilton and Kate Courtney (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

The quiet achievers of high school mountain biking were honored at a lively ceremony attended by many of the nation's cycling industry leaders at the new Clif Bar and Co. headquarters in Emeryville, California, on Saturday, January 8.

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) presented awards to 17 of the individuals that the Association considers to be the most outstanding athletes, most dedicated coaches, and most passionate volunteers to have supported the high school mountain biking revolution.

"Most of the time you don't hear about these people. Normally it's me being quoted in the press releases and giving interviews on behalf of NICA, but the truth is most of the work is done by a large network of prodigiously talented volunteers, and we consider it important that at least some of these individuals get some public recognition," said Matt Fritzinger, executive director of NICA.

"They are as much in the fabric of NICA as anybody is. What's more, they are key contacts for mountain biking development in the areas where they live."

The award winners are as follows:

Student Athlete Leadership

Will Curtis, San Anselmo, California

Sofia Hamilton, San Anselmo,California

All Star Athlete

Zach Valdez, Hemet, California

Lindsay Dye, Broomfield , Colorado

Distinguished Alumni

Emma Worldpeace, Berkeley, California





Volunteer Service

Mark Kintz, Monterey, California

Donna Woods, Monterey, California

Paul Goesling, Berkeley, California

Community Impact

Austin McInerny, Berkeley, California

League Founder

Quintin Reich, Newport Beach, California

Innovator

Francis Chapman, Berkeley, California

Race Production Partner

Keith DeFiebre, Monterey, California

Digital Media

Albert Reinhardt, Albany, California

Legacy Award

Jim Easton, Van Nuys, CA

The awards were sponsored by Specialized, Trek, Fort Lewis College, SRAM, Clif Bar and Co., Shimano, GU Energy, QBP and Primal Wear.