Image 1 of 25 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) heads out onto the Super D course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 25 Carl Decker (Team Giant) came up short to Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) by just one second (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 25 Early morning parachuting over the Pioneer Mountains (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 25 David Harrison (Dollarhide) gives maximum effort on the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 25 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) turning a big gear on the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 25 A colorful eBay rider heads up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 25 Greg Carpenter (Bikers Edge) heads up the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 25 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 25 Many racers chose to use goggles today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 25 Riders stage at the top of Mt. Baldy (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 25 Spencer Paxson (Kona) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 25 Kelli Emmett (Giant) was the clear pre-race favorite (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 25 Kelli Emmett (Giant) speeds her way up the mountain (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 25 Krista Park (Kenda NoTubes) appeared to be enjoying herself (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 25 Lizzy English (Team Giant) is having a brilliant weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 25 Kelli Emmett (Team Giant) came up just a bit short (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 25 Sarah Kaufmann (Team Roaring Mouse) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 25 Lizzy English (Team Giant) rides to a third place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 25 Endurance racer Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) had already won the singlespeed cross country event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 25 Alison Mann (Rock n' Road) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 25 Racers started with over a half-mile fireroad climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 25 Lea Davison (Specialized) climbs on top of Mt. Baldy at 7,000ft. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 25 Lea Davison (Specialized) was thrilled to win her first Super D national title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 25 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) wins another Super D national championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 25 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) on the initial six-minute climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) and and Lea Davison (Specialized) raced to victory in the super D at the US Mountain Bike National Championships in Sun Valley, Idaho, very early on Sunday morning.

Craig, a former super D national champion who finished third in the yesterday's cross country race, is back in stars and stripes after defeating his long time friend and rally car racing buddy Carl Decker (Giant) by just one second.

"That climb is hard, but the rest of it was smooth," said Craig after clocking a 19:37. "I didn't blow anything - just keep it smooth and fast. I got lucky and didn't catch anyone but two guys on a climb. It worked out awesome."

Craig has previously won super D nationals in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

"Oh well, if I had to pick somebody to beat me, I guess it'd be that Rabobank guy," said runner-up Decker, who is fresh off winning Downieville last weekend.

"That start climb is hard, but compared to yesterday, it was a bubble bath. We only had to go up it once and the climb was nothing compared to the one in the cross country."

Last year's super D national champion, Mike West (Yeti) was third.

"I brought a super D bike which was a little heavy for the climb, but that's how it goes," said West. "I pushed on the downhills but suffered on the climb." West had a clean run excepting one encounter with an SUV out on course.

Women

Davison flew down the mountain to take victory ahead of Allison Mann and former national champion Kelli Emmett (Giant). Craig's girlfriend Lizzy English (Ride Giant-Ride Northstar) finished fourth.

One day after her best ever national cross country finish (second), Davison won her first super D national title in 23:06.

"It was hard up top on the climb, but it suited me," said Davison. "The descent was super fun."

Davison had just one chance to pre-ride the course: this morning. "I followed (downhiller) Joanna Petterson down the hill and that helped. I saw all the good lines." In contrast, Craig said he had pre-ridden the course four times.

"I ended up together with about three others and we were battling back and forth and passing each other on the fireroads. It was a smooth run and that's what I wanted."

Runner-up Emmett said she had a good, fun run with no mechanicals or crashes. She clocked a 23:27.

"It was hard. I was trying to stay focused the whole time because it's such a long run," said Emmett. "I think I was faster on my hardtail because I was so tapped out when I got down to those switchbacks that we did yesterday."

"I usually prefer to race super D with a group so I can pace myself for the short track which is coming up, but today you had to go as hard as you could because you didn't know how you were doing."

English put in a solid ride for fourth place after Allison Mann, who is back racing after rehabilitating a foot injury. "I started up the climb and it hurt, but I dug as deep as I could and kept going. I passed a few girls and I wrecked. I tried to pass again and wrecked again. We were all balled up and then I gave up trying to pass. We were hooting and hollering and skidding around corners," said English.

Emmett, Mann and English finished fifth, 13th and 12th respectively in yesterday's cross country.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Davison (Specialized Factory Racing) 0:23:06.50 2 Allison Mann 0:00:09.00 3 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:20.80 4 Elizabeth English (Ride Giant-Ride Northstar) 0:00:54.10 5 Sarah Tescher 0:01:41.50 6 Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes) 0:01:45.20 7 Rebekah Rottenberg (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club Race Team) 0:01:55.00 9 Sarah Kaufmann (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:02:23.80 10 Joele Guynup 0:02:28.70 11 Carolynn Romaine 0:02:31.70 12 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) 0:03:01.90 13 Maria Pastore 0:04:14.30 14 Olivia Harkness (Mafia Racing) 0:04:20.50 DNS Corinne Prevot

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Craig 0:19:37.00 2 Carl Decker 0:00:01.70 3 Mike West (yeti) 0:00:16.10 4 Aaron Bradford (FamilyCycling/Specialized/SRAM) 0:00:23.30 5 Macky Franklin 0:00:28.10 6 Adam Snyder (Jamis Bikes) 0:00:34.80 7 Gregory Carpenter (Team Edge) 0:00:49.00 8 Clinton Claassen (Team Mad Cat) 0:00:50.50 9 Alexander Grant (Cannondale) 0:00:53.40 10 Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo) 0:01:08.10 11 Nick Gibson (Shimano) 0:01:11.10 12 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Strawberries/Specialize) 0:01:12.90 13 Nate Byrom (Nevada Union High School Mt Bike Team) 0:01:14.20 14 Logan Wetzel (Noble Bikes) 0:01:25.30 15 Robert Marion (Carpediem Racing) 0:01:38.00 16 Peter Ostroski (Wild Things/Rocky Mountain) 0:01:38.50 17 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) 0:01:40.60 18 Joe Schneider 0:01:59.20 19 Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:02:02.10 20 William Curtis (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:02:02.50 21 David Harrison (Wild Rockies Inc/Wild Rockies Racing Team) 0:02:05.30 22 Silas Hesterberg 0:02:07.30 23 Thomas Sampson 0:02:14.50 24 L Alexander Gardner 0:02:15.60 25 Brent Pontius (Roosters/Bikers Edge) 0:02:23.00 26 Will Patterson (Whole Athlete) 0:02:27.70 27 Aaron Elwell 0:02:33.40 28 Derek Hermon 0:02:35.50 29 Nitish Nag (NRL Racing Development Team) 0:02:42.70 30 Colby Pastore 0:02:56.70 31 Casey Coffman (Felt/WTB/X Fusion) 0:03:01.90 32 Shawn Mitchell 0:03:17.10 33 Stevie Cullinan (Racelab Cycling Team) 0:03:27.50 34 Dustin Sweet (Reno Wheelmen) 0:03:52.10 35 Travis Glysson (AZ Devo) 0:03:55.00 36 Sam Young 0:04:54.80 37 Dejay Birtch (Niner Stans Ergon) 0:09:31.40 38 Miguel Ramos 0:21:05.70 DNF Noah Tautfest (Bicycle Express/ Kona) DNS Phil Grove (Sportsman & Ski Haus) DNS Adam Looney (University of Wyoming) DNS Zach Mcdonald DNS Russell Stevenson

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mason Bond (Nevada Union High School Mt Bike Team/Nevada Union Mt Bike Team) 0:20:38.80 2 Bobby Zidek (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:00:06.30 3 Taylor Smith (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:00:09.70 4 Cody Phillips 0:00:30.80 5 Gino Pastore (Durango Devo) 0:00:34.20 6 Casey Williams 0:00:34.60 7 Max Houtzager (Whole Athlete Specialized) 0:01:02.00 8 Cody Cupp (Methow Valley Cycling) 0:01:02.20 9 Kolby Preble 0:01:18.30 10 Peter Karinen 0:01:18.70 11 Jonathan Kaufman (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:01:34.20 12 Sepp Kuss (Durango Devo) 0:01:35.20 13 Evan Williams 0:01:41.20 14 Derek Hobden (NRL Racing Development Team) 0:01:45.00 15 Jake Richards 0:02:01.30 16 Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo) 0:02:27.90 17 Conner Smith (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation) 0:02:45.20 18 Dakota Pittman 0:02:45.50 19 Justin Noel 0:02:48.60 20 Larsson Johnson (Ogden Cycling Education Foundation/Autoliv Cycling Club) 0:03:26.30 21 Wyatt Morin (Team Mad Cat) 0:03:37.30 22 Zachary Skalet (Placer Foothill Mountain Bike Club) 0:03:37.60 23 Ellis Lindenthal (Velo Club Monterey Inc.) 0:03:38.50 24 Ian Stowe 0:03:49.40 25 Parker Eide 0:03:51.60 26 Kendall Smith 0:03:52.10 27 Jackson Negri 0:04:03.10 28 Jan Warren 0:04:29.60 29 Mitch Stockwell 0:04:37.30 30 Javier Colton 0:05:00.30 31 Zachary Sedivy 0:05:04.50 32 Ross Ellwood 0:05:07.50 33 John Curtis (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)) 0:05:07.70 34 Edward Kronfli (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX) 0:06:22.20 35 Justin Clark 0:06:45.00 36 Scott Mcgill 0:06:51.30 37 Jaxon Suttlemyre (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Vertical Earth) 0:07:27.20 38 Taylor Squillaci 0:07:39.80 39 Dillen Maurer (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/PAA/REMAX) 0:07:45.80 40 Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle (OTB)) 0:07:50.00 41 Bo Franklin (Team F.I.Taos) 0:07:51.10 42 Andrew Cunningham 0:11:39.10 43 Jack Dean 0:12:29.20 44 Riley Kopesky 0:13:31.00 45 Lukas Giesen 0:24:47.30 DNF Chase Dickens DNF W Grant Ellwood DNF Erik Johnson (NorCal High School Mountain Bike League) DNF Jeremiah Newman DNF Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing) DNF Damon Sedivy DNS Luke Allen DNS Ryan Geiger (AZ Devo) DNS Nigel Graham DNS Bo Knickman (Amgen Cycling Club)

Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Krieger 0:21:49.40 2 Chris Thibodeau (Sho-Air/SERT/SHO-AIR/ SERT) 0:00:01.50 3 Andrew Juiliano 0:00:10.70 4 Nathan Petter (Team Rio Grande/Team Rio Grande Mountain Bike) 0:00:14.10 5 Taylor Reed 0:00:45.40 6 Derek Yarra 0:00:45.60 7 Daniel Stuart 0:00:50.70 8 James Whitesides 0:01:19.00 9 Dennis Yuroshek 0:01:19.50 10 Stephane Roch (SKLZ Cycling Team) 0:01:33.90 11 Chris Ellis 0:01:34.20 12 Andrew Duensing 0:01:43.30 13 Thomas Magrath 0:02:00.30 14 Tyler Chandler 0:02:00.80 15 Zane Enders (University of Utah) 0:02:03.00 16 Sam Chovan (Mafia Racing) 0:02:52.60 17 Michael Wieser (Wild Rockies Inc/Wild Rockies race team) 0:03:00.30 18 Dakota Dale 0:03:10.20 19 Joshua Murdock 0:04:11.20 20 Corey Bray 0:04:18.50 21 Gary Nagle (University of Nevada-Reno/Nevada Cycling) 0:06:19.00 DNF Brian Jorgensen (Central Oregon Community College) DNS Corey Bellinger

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Damon (Bicycle Emporium) 0:21:33.20 2 Jon Freckleton (Steamboat Velo p/d MOOTS) 0:00:20.80 3 Douglas Schuler (Boulder Cycle Sport) 0:00:33.30 4 Brian Butler 0:00:40.50 5 Donald Morehouse 0:00:49.60 6 Scott Morris 0:00:50.80 7 Matthew Mcneal (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.) 0:01:01.30 8 Scott Leland 0:01:22.80 9 Justin Mann (Rock N' Road Cyclery) 0:01:27.00 10 Justin Stevenson 0:01:28.80 11 Ben Stein 0:01:57.00 12 James O'neal (Team Hammer Nutrition) 0:02:06.50 13 Jonathan Lombardo (Finkraft) 0:02:21.80 14 Jeff Ward 0:02:34.00 15 Troy Clark 0:02:55.60 16 Shea Andersen 0:03:38.50 17 Kris Lowe 0:04:52.10 18 David Dornaus (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 0:05:58.70 19 Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club) 0:06:08.10 20 Kelly Jorschumb 0:06:38.80 21 Cory Smith 0:09:58.80 22 Brian Lowe 0:13:58.50 DNF Ryon Butterfield (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE)) DNS Dustin Phillips (Team Hammer Nutrition) DNS Josh Rhea

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Pastore 0:21:31.70 2 Stanislaus (Stosh) Bankston (Bicycle Emporium) 0:00:00.90 3 Scott Robinson (Sun Valley Road and Dirt Camps. L.L.C.) 0:00:07.00 4 Tj Henshall (WebCyclery Racing/WebCyclery.com) 0:00:26.80 5 John Pitton (Logos Research Systems) 0:00:31.20 6 Gregg Galletta 0:01:10.70 7 Todd Byle 0:01:35.30 8 Mario Correa (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road) 0:01:39.90 9 Chris Odonnell 0:02:08.10 10 Daniele Farnedi (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:02:22.40 11 Alec Petro (Corner Cycle Cycling Club) 0:02:23.60 12 Stephen Smith (Montrose Cycling Club/Montrose Bike Shop- CW Builders) 0:02:25.40 13 Douglas Johnson 0:02:30.90 14 Tim Taylor (Two Wheeler/Specialized) 0:02:37.40 15 John Vipiana (Olympic Club) 0:02:51.60 16 Tim Gaertner (Great Northern Cycling Club) 0:03:01.10 17 Richard Mcchrystal 0:03:03.40 18 Matthew Engel 0:03:28.40 19 Brian Price (GS Casella/Look! Save a Life) 0:04:03.80 20 Howard Skalet 0:04:26.90 21 Ed Binnie 0:04:33.80 22 Caleb Baukol 0:06:50.20 23 Gary Kyle 0:07:03.90 24 Dodi Nov (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent) 0:08:53.10 25 Roger Villmow (Cheyenne Mountain High School/Jr. High) 0:09:14.90 26 James Lang (Joyride Cycles-ID) 0:12:35.90 DNF Mike Gile (Jet City Velo/ByrneInvent) DNS Brian Morgan DNS Cully Todd

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jordan Swenson (Cole Sport/cole sport) 0:22:27.20 2 Chris Grove (Absolute Bikes Team) 0:00:39.70 3 Gary Thacker (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team) 0:01:18.90 4 Steve Cullinan (Racelab Cycling Team/Racelab Team WM U25) 0:02:26.60 5 Hal Butler 0:03:07.70 6 Arthur White 0:03:08.80 7 Paul Zarubin 0:03:22.10 8 Whiz Mcneal 0:03:40.30 9 Chris Kastner 0:04:01.20 10 Luther Barden 0:04:10.50 11 Shawn Grossman (Joyride Cycles-ID) 0:04:31.00 12 Will Fernyhough (Jet City Velo) 0:04:49.00 13 Donald Goldberg 0:05:38.40 20 Kelly Jorschumb 0:05:44.80 14 Russ Fay (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Rock 'n Road) 0:10:38.30 15 Tim Gaffney (Team F.I.Taos) 0:12:45.30 DNS Norman Graham

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaylee Blevins 0:23:31.80 2 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:00:43.70 3 Victoria Yoham (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:02:30.40 4 Mackinzie Stanley (Whole Athlete) 0:03:39.60 5 India Waller (Durango Devo) 0:04:17.80 6 Elizabeth Shull 0:05:24.00 7 Avery Morin (Team Mad Cat) 0:07:24.80 8 Mckenzie Melcher 0:07:37.40 9 Tiziana Dehorney (Get Out! New Mexico) 0:07:38.80 10 Madelaine Melcher 0:08:08.90 DNS Nina Karinen DNS Emily Shull (Alberto's Sport)

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tara Walhart 0:25:26.40 1 Helene Drumm 0:24:42.30 2 Abbie Durkee (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized) 0:02:00.10 3 Anne Cheeney (Durango Devo) 0:05:45.10 4 Carrie Edwards (Zeitgeist Racing Cycling Team) 0:00:35.80 5 Gretchen Flint (Mud Honey/Mud Honey Cycling) 0:01:19.30 6 Mercedes Quinnblair 0:01:26.60 7 Darlene Phillips 0:01:57.50 8 Susan Katsilometes 0:03:36.00 9 Elaine Bothe 0:04:38.30 10 Melissa Boyd 0:21:02.70 DNS Ellen White DNF Marti Merritt DNF Julia Violich (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)