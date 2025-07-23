'Completely ready physically and mentally' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Marianne Vos spearhead Visma-Lease a Bike at Tour de France Femmes

Dutch team announce seven-rider roster ahead of start of French Grand Tour in Vannes on Saturday

ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Pauline Ferrand Prevot of France and Team Visma | Lease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ferrand-Prévot won Paris-Roubaix back in April of her return to road season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will lead Visma-Lease a Bike's GC ambitions on her debut at the Tour de France Femmes, sharing team leadership with Marianne Vos, who will chase stage victories.

The Dutch team confirmed their seven-rider squad three days ahead of the start of the 2025 Grand Départ in Vannes, with a mix of climbers and all-rounders to support their two leaders.

