The three key stages set to decide the battle for yellow at the Tour de France Femmes 2025

The fourth edition of the rebooted race has a course that should keep the tension high in the overall battle until the very end

There is certainly ample opportunity early in the 2025 edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for the riders who are vying for an advantage on the overall to steal valuable seconds, though the final third could quickly make any earlier hard-earned gaps appear insignificant, with terrain where some may soar while others sink.

After the race starts on July 26, there are certainly few easy stages to be seen. Even one of the three days labelled as flat contains three categorised climbs and an uphill finish. However, they are but a teaser of what awaits through the final stages. The mountain days officially begin on stage 6, though with the category 1 and 2 climbs summiting 50 and nearly 30km from the finish line, there is a good chance that even if some overall contenders are set adrift that they will have a chance to haul back on board.

