Colnago launches V3Rs collection inspired by Tadej Pogacar's three Tour de France classification wins
By Josh Croxton
Yellow, white and polka dot framesets to be sold along with matching jersey signed by Pogacar
In celebration of Tadej Pogačar's dominance of the 2021 Tour de France, Colnago has today unveiled the V3Rs Capsule Collection, a series of three bikes designed to commemorate the Slovenian's trio of jersey wins spanning the respective general, young rider, and mountains classifications.
Each frameset is designed to match the jersey it represents, with a base coat of black across the head tube, down tube and cockpit. The highlight colour covers the majority of the fork legs, top tube and chainstays, with the entirety of the chainstays and seatpost finished in the jersey-appropriate design, replete with matching logos and bar tape.
The first design is dedicated to the maillot jaune, and is naturally given yellow highlights throughout, mimicking the design of the frameset ridden by Pogačar throughout much of his time in the race.
The second design is representative of the white jersey, awarded to Pogačar as the leader of the young rider classification. Its design mimics that which the Slovenian used during his time wearing the white jersey in the early parts of the race, with white highlights, logos and bar tape.
The third frameset shares the same design, but its white highlight areas are then garnished with red polka dots, in a design that replicates the polka dot jersey, awarded to the winner of the mountains classification, which Pogačar cemented with victories on the mountain-top finishes of stages 17 and 18.
Each of the three bikes is then kitted out in an all-Italian build that mimics the spec used by Pogačar himself. Campagnolo's Super Record EPS Disc brake groupset will provide the stop and go, while the bikes will all roll on Campagnolo's newest Bora Ultra WTO disc brake tubeless-ready wheels. At the front, a Deda Alanera Carbon cockpit will hide the cables internally and provide the steering, while at the back, Prologo's Scratch M5 Nack saddle will provide the comfort - although not the Pogačar-signed Scratch M5 saddle that we recently had the privilege of featuring.
“I’ve ridden Colnago since I turned professional and when I look back on some of my biggest victories, it’s been with a Colnago bike under me," explained Pogačar after his Tour de France victory. "I feel very happy to be part of Colnago’s amazing history. I’m glad that other riders can now share this experience with these three special edition bikes celebrating the special three jerseys.”
Each of the three bikes will retail at the same price. British buyers will face a bill of £12,090, US-based shoppers will have to shell out $16,690, and those paying in Euros will need to pay €14,090.
However, to sweeten the deal even more, the sale of each bike will also be accompanied by the relevant jersey, which will be hand signed by Pogačar himself.
“The gem of the autographed jersey makes the experience of buying these Colnago special edition bikes even more special," explained Colnago CEO, Nicola Rosin.
