Our Early Verdict
Now with the added allure of unique garnishing, including Tadej Pogacar's autograph, the proven Prologo Scratch M5 saddle has become even more appealing than ever before - if you manage to get your hands on one
For
- Unique, collector's appeal
- One of just 100 pieces
- Hand-signed autograph
- Beautiful colour selection and trimming
- Carbon-fibre rails and underpinnings
Against
- In this guise, it would be foolish to physically use the saddle - it's a display piece
Known for producing some of the best road bike saddles around, Prologo loves to celebrate the success of its athletes. As such, the Italian company is known for creating beautifully designed, limited-edition saddles and accessories commemorating various milestones or victories. Last year, we featured Alberto Bettiol's Tour of Flanders victory-inspired Lion Scratch M5 saddle - and the perch pictured here isn't any different.
To honour his overall victory at last year's Tour de France, Prologo has revealed the Tadej Pogačar Special Edition. Based on the standard version, the Scratch M5 saddle you see here represents the Slovenian's personal choice for both training and racing.
Two versions of the saddle are available: a special-edition 'personal' model limited to only 10 (and available for purchase on Prologo's website) and the 'celebrative' saddle (pictured), of which only 100 have been produced. While the limited-edition model comes with an autographed card, our saddle is arguably more unique, in that Pogačar himself hand-signed it.
Design and aesthetics
Both celebratory saddles come affixed in a special display box. Slide the Prologo-adorned packing apart and you're greeted by a bold, yellow postcard and matching band. It all looks very refined. Inside resides the saddle itself which pops quite vividly against the black backdrop of the display box.
Functionally, the saddle follows very much the same design ordinance of the standard Scratch M5 saddle. That means it retains the basic architecture which spans the cushioning layout, carbon rails and composite body. The differences, however, come in the way of a series of tasteful design elements which reference the nationality and Tour de France victory of Tadej Pogačar.
While the cushion and its segmentation remain unchanged, the two rear 'sit bone' sections are quite different in that only the yellow half possesses the textured surfacing of the original saddle. This maillot jaune-flavoured section also doubles up as hommage to his La Grande Boucle victory with pepperings of his own personal logo as well as the words, 'Tour de France Winner 2020'. As you can see it's also been personally signed by the man himself, in black permanent marker. The other half is smoothed off (no texture) and features a Prologo emblem filled with the Slovenian national flag.
Other than those personal additions, everything else follows very much the same refined and sophisticated Scratch M5 recipe.
Specifications
The Prologo Scratch M5 saddle can be used across myriad disciplines thanks to ergonomically-designed T-shape and rounded profile which also makes it suitable for both men and women. It's available in one size only with dimensions of 140 x 250mm - this particular saddle utilises Nack carbon rails (7x9, 3mm) to keep weight to an absolute minimum, 155g to be precise.
While it appears bereft of the company's PAS (Perineal Area System) technology, it does still use an open base to help thwart pressure points - the only difference being the covering which doubles up as protection against mud and other elements. As previously alluded to, the MSS (Multi Sector System) has been implemented to improve comfort by using five individually tailored cushioning zones that operate independently from each other. Designed in collaboration with the Politecnico of Milano, Prologo claims it helps further promote better circulation by alleviating pressure spots.
- Object of desire: Mathieu Van der Poel's race suit
View the Tadej Pogacar Prologo Scratch M5 saddle at Prologo
Verdict
The Tadej Pogacar Prologo Scratch M5 saddle is a celebration of the Slovenian's amazing display of talent, maturity and grit at last year's Tour de France, which came down to a nail-biting final time trial where he usurped fellow countryman Primož Roglič to secure overall victory.
Unsurprisingly, it's better suited to a collector's cabinet than bicycle, based purely on its special attributes and hand-signed autograph. While the 'personal' model is already sold out there is, however, limited stock still available of the 'celebrative' saddle like the one you see here, sans the autograph of course. (And no it's not for sale, this one is going straight into my vault).
At £299 / $299 / €299, it's not cheap either but, if you're a sports memorabilia collector like me, it will make a great addition to your collection.
Tech Specs: Tadej Pogacar-signed Prologo Scratch M5 saddle
- RRP: £299 / $299 / €299
- Weight: 155g (actual)
- Dimensions: 140x250mm
- Rails: Carbon
- Shell: Carbon composite
- Colours: Black, with special logos, colourway and Slovenian flag
What is a hands on review?
'Hands on reviews' are a journalist's first impressions of a piece of kit based on spending some time with it. It may be just a few moments, or a few hours. The important thing is we have been able to play with it ourselves and can give you some sense of what it's like to use, even if it's only an embryonic view.
