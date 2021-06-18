Now with the added allure of unique garnishing, including Tadej Pogacar's autograph, the proven Prologo Scratch M5 saddle has become even more appealing than ever before - if you manage to get your hands on one

Image 1 of 4 The visual allure begins before you even open the box (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 4 The hero packaging is just a sign of things to come (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 4 Pogačar's face doesn't adorn the saddle itself, but this visual graphic on the box leaves no doubt as to the saddle's signee (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 4 Inside, the Slovenian colours adorn the Prologo mark, while Pogačar's signature adorns the Tour de France-appropriate right flank (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Known for producing some of the best road bike saddles around, Prologo loves to celebrate the success of its athletes. As such, the Italian company is known for creating beautifully designed, limited-edition saddles and accessories commemorating various milestones or victories. Last year, we featured Alberto Bettiol's Tour of Flanders victory-inspired Lion Scratch M5 saddle - and the perch pictured here isn't any different.

To honour his overall victory at last year's Tour de France, Prologo has revealed the Tadej Pogačar Special Edition. Based on the standard version, the Scratch M5 saddle you see here represents the Slovenian's personal choice for both training and racing.

Two versions of the saddle are available: a special-edition 'personal' model limited to only 10 (and available for purchase on Prologo's website) and the 'celebrative' saddle (pictured), of which only 100 have been produced. While the limited-edition model comes with an autographed card, our saddle is arguably more unique, in that Pogačar himself hand-signed it.

Image 1 of 6 The hand-signed saddle is a real collector's item (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 6 The saddle represents Pogačar's choice of saddle preference (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 6 With carbon rails and carbon shell, it's a truly top-level item (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 6 The signature sits on the right hand flank, celebrating Pogačar's yellow jersey from last year's race (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 6 It's such a collector's item that the only downside is our reservation to actually use it as a saddle (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 6 The M5 Scratch follows the short-nose saddle design blueprint (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and aesthetics

Both celebratory saddles come affixed in a special display box. Slide the Prologo-adorned packing apart and you're greeted by a bold, yellow postcard and matching band. It all looks very refined. Inside resides the saddle itself which pops quite vividly against the black backdrop of the display box.

Functionally, the saddle follows very much the same design ordinance of the standard Scratch M5 saddle. That means it retains the basic architecture which spans the cushioning layout, carbon rails and composite body. The differences, however, come in the way of a series of tasteful design elements which reference the nationality and Tour de France victory of Tadej Pogačar.

While the cushion and its segmentation remain unchanged, the two rear 'sit bone' sections are quite different in that only the yellow half possesses the textured surfacing of the original saddle. This maillot jaune-flavoured section also doubles up as hommage to his La Grande Boucle victory with pepperings of his own personal logo as well as the words, 'Tour de France Winner 2020'. As you can see it's also been personally signed by the man himself, in black permanent marker. The other half is smoothed off (no texture) and features a Prologo emblem filled with the Slovenian national flag.

Other than those personal additions, everything else follows very much the same refined and sophisticated Scratch M5 recipe.

Image 1 of 4 This specific saddle was signed with permanent marker by Pogačar himself (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 4 A nod to the victor's victory couldn't be excluded (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 4 Nor could the Slovenian's brand (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 4 And the Slovenian flag couldn't be missed (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Object of Desire series

Image 1 of 2 Carbon rails are just one inclusion that proves the top-tier status of this saddle (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 2 ...The carbon shell being another (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specifications

The Prologo Scratch M5 saddle can be used across myriad disciplines thanks to ergonomically-designed T-shape and rounded profile which also makes it suitable for both men and women. It's available in one size only with dimensions of 140 x 250mm - this particular saddle utilises Nack carbon rails (7x9, 3mm) to keep weight to an absolute minimum, 155g to be precise.

While it appears bereft of the company's PAS (Perineal Area System) technology, it does still use an open base to help thwart pressure points - the only difference being the covering which doubles up as protection against mud and other elements. As previously alluded to, the MSS (Multi Sector System) has been implemented to improve comfort by using five individually tailored cushioning zones that operate independently from each other. Designed in collaboration with the Politecnico of Milano, Prologo claims it helps further promote better circulation by alleviating pressure spots.

Verdict

The Tadej Pogacar Prologo Scratch M5 saddle is a celebration of the Slovenian's amazing display of talent, maturity and grit at last year's Tour de France, which came down to a nail-biting final time trial where he usurped fellow countryman Primož Roglič to secure overall victory.

Unsurprisingly, it's better suited to a collector's cabinet than bicycle, based purely on its special attributes and hand-signed autograph. While the 'personal' model is already sold out there is, however, limited stock still available of the 'celebrative' saddle like the one you see here, sans the autograph of course. (And no it's not for sale, this one is going straight into my vault).

At £299 / $299 / €299, it's not cheap either but, if you're a sports memorabilia collector like me, it will make a great addition to your collection.

Tech Specs: Tadej Pogacar-signed Prologo Scratch M5 saddle