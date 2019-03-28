Image 1 of 9 Colnago launch E64 e-bike (Image credit: Colnago) Image 2 of 9 The bottom bracket area is the main noticeable difference on the bike versus the Colnago C64 (Image credit: Colnago) Image 3 of 9 The motor is located in the hub of the rear wheel (Image credit: Colnago) Image 4 of 9 The button has an LED backlight to denote battery levels and mode (Image credit: Colnago) Image 5 of 9 The control button for the electric assist sits at the head of the top tube (Image credit: Colnago) Image 6 of 9 A look at the down tube detailing (Image credit: Colnago) Image 7 of 9 Both the front and rear disc brakes use 160mm rotors (Image credit: Colnago) Image 8 of 9 The Colnago E64 is available with either a Di2 or mechanical Shimano Ultegra groupset (Image credit: Colnago) Image 9 of 9 The electronically assisted bike is based on the Colnago C64 (Image credit: Colnago)

Italian bike manufacturer Colnago have presented their first electronically assisted bike, the Colnago E64.

Based on the brand's carbon race bike, the Colnago C64 as used by UAE Team Emirates, the E64 model is disc-brake-equipped and uses a Shimano Ultegra R8000 series drivetrain. The electronic power is provided by a Ebikemotion servo assistance system that has been used with other brands such as Bianchi, Wilier Triestina, Orbea and Ribble.

Colnago say the 250 watt motor adds an additional 3.7kg to the bike, which has a claimed total weight of 12kg for an unspecified size. The motor is located in the rear hub of the bike and the battery is integrated into the down tube.

A button on the top tube of the frame controls the level of power assist, with three different levels available. An LED backlight on the control button denotes the level selected and battery charge level.

The bottom bracket area is the only visibly different part of the frameset versus the non-electric assist Colnago C64. The oversize area fills the junction between the down tube and seat tube and has an interface port for charging the battery.

Colnago also say an additional power pack unit will also be available soon, doubling the electronic assist power. The additional battery can be stored using one of the bike's bottle cage mounts.

The E64 is released alongside Colnago's Ebikemotion smartphone app, allowing customisation of the electronic assist dependent on a range of scenarios including speed, power, slope and GPS position.

Interestingly, the app also allows the electronic assistance to initiate dependent on heart rate when worn with a heart rate monitor.

Pricing and availability are not yet available.