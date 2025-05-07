Ribble launches Ultra Race - a flagship race bike made with 'bike industry first' aerospace carbon

By published

New bike is stiffer, lighter and 2.6 watts faster than the Endurance SL R it replaces

Ribble Ultra-Race 2025
(Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble’s latest bike, launched today, is the flagship Ultra-Race which, as its name suggests, is designed for high-performance racing.

The British brand says that its ground-breaking carbon fibre tech makes it super-light, with a 775g claimed frame weight in size M and a 6.58kg top spec build. Meanwhile, Ribble’s CFD and wind tunnel testing, as well as road testing on UK tarmac, have fine-tuned the aerodynamics, giving it wide-stance fork legs and flared seat stays which allow 32mm of tyre clearance. 

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.