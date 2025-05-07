Ribble launches Ultra Race - a flagship race bike made with 'bike industry first' aerospace carbon

Ribble’s latest bike, launched today, is the flagship Ultra-Race which, as its name suggests, is designed for high-performance racing.

The British brand says that its ground-breaking carbon fibre tech makes it super-light, with a 775g claimed frame weight in size M and a 6.58kg top spec build. Meanwhile, Ribble’s CFD and wind tunnel testing, as well as road testing on UK tarmac, have fine-tuned the aerodynamics, giving it wide-stance fork legs and flared seat stays which allow 32mm of tyre clearance.

According to Jamie Burrow, Ribble Head of Product: “Quite simply, the Ultra-Race is the best all-round race bike Ribble has ever produced. It is a bike that bridges the gap between pure aero and ultra-lightweight race models.”

The Ultra-Race continues Ribble's use of a wide down tube and fork and seat stay stance for aero benefits (Image credit: Ribble)

The Ultra-Race builds on the newly-named Ultra-Aero bike, which was originally launched in 2022 as just the 'Ultra' before being renamed to highlight its aero credentials.

The new bike drops the weight for faster all-around performance and is less extreme in its pursuit of aero gains. It replaces the Endurance SL R, which was Ribble’s previous generation pro-level race bike. Compared to that bike, Ribble claims the new Ultra-Race is 75g lighter (850g down to 775g for a medium frame) and 2.6 watts more aero.

Ribble says that the weight saving has been achieved by the use of the latest MT65 super-high modulus aerospace-grade carbon fibre, which it describes as a world first in cycling. This high-tech fibre is used alongside 33T and 46T carbon grades, with the MT65 fibre used around the bottom bracket, where it’s claimed to increase stiffness, and in the seat stays, where Ribble says it improves compliance and comfort.

Matched aero bottle cages are designed to enhance performance (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble says that the geometry, with 410mm chainstay length and a head tube angle of between 71 degrees and 73.3 degrees across the size range is designed for precision handling and control.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It adds that the wider down tube and bottom bracket shell ensure a responsive ride, and the frame still fits a BSA threaded bottom bracket.

Ribble has developed a narrow section D-shaped seatpost, which it says adds flex and comfort. Fully integrated cabling and aero bottle cages, with their ribs angled to sit horizontally, augment the aero performance.

Ribble's new one-piece cockpit is aero without extreme profiling and the wide fork leg stance aids aerodynamics (Image credit: Ribble)

There’s a newly designed integrated bar/stem made of carbon. This is a more standard design than the highly sculpted and patented aero cockpit that was designed for the Ultra-Aero and which divided rider opinion.

Should you wish, though, you can use Ribble’s bike builder to spec that aero bar, or a more standard separate bar and stem.

Specs, sizes and prices

The Ribble Ultra-Race is sold in six sizes from XXS to XL, which the brand says will accommodate riders from 150cm to 196cm in height. There are three colour options.

In pre-configured specs, you can choose four levels starting with Shimano 105 Di2, priced at £3,699, via Ultegra and Dura-Ace to SRAM Red AXS with Zipp 303 Firecrest for £7,999, all with 30mm Pirelli P Zero Race 30mm tyres.

There’s the option to use the Ribble bike builder to upgrade the hero build to Scope Artech wheels, which increases the price to £10,499 and drops the claimed weight to 6.58kg.