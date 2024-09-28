Chloé Dygert takes surprise silver amid World Championships doubts - 'I'm a little mad that it wasn't gold'

'I need to take a mental break and reset' says American after four years of coming back from injury

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 28/09/2024 - 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland - Women Elite Road Race Podium - Chloe Dygert (USA) receiving the Silver Medal
Chloe Dygert (USA) with the silver medal for the elite women's road race at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Chloé Dygert considered pulling out of the UCI Road World Championships elite women's road race on Saturday, but with resolve and determination, she overcame doubts about her form and a surprising silver medal was a special reward after a tough season.

Dygert fought to get back to the front of the race several times in the final two laps before giving her all in the six-rider sprint. She kicked to the left at the same time as eventual winner Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) started her sprint to the right, but Dygert didn't have enough power to match the defending champion.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.