'I just didn't set it up right' - No excuses for Chloé Dygert as crash sees gold medal hopes disappear in Olympic time trial

'I like this weather, I like this temperature so I can't complain too much about anything' says time trial World Champion

Chloe Dygert (USA) crashed during the ITT at the Paris Olympics
While a crash seemed to undo Chloé Dygert’s dreams of a gold medal in the women’s time trial at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the American gave no excuses for losing out to Australia’s Grace Brown on Saturday.

Dygert was gracious in defeat, stating that the treacherous conditions which saw Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and Taylor Knibb (USA) among the crashers were actually what she favours, simply admitting that she got it wrong.

