'I just didn't set it up right' - No excuses for Chloé Dygert as crash sees gold medal hopes disappear in Olympic time trial

While a crash seemed to undo Chloé Dygert’s dreams of a gold medal in the women’s time trial at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the American gave no excuses for losing out to Australia’s Grace Brown on Saturday.

Dygert was gracious in defeat, stating that the treacherous conditions which saw Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and Taylor Knibb (USA) among the crashers were actually what she favours, simply admitting that she got it wrong.

“I just didn't set it up right. I slid out right into it. [It was] my fault, Dygert told reporters including Cyclingnews at the finish.

“I like this weather. I like this temperature so I can't complain too much about anything. But I could definitely tell right away, I smacked my leg on my frame so the spasms and things were kind of going on in the leg. So here and there, I could tell that there were moments where I just lost a little bit of power, again that's no excuse for finishing third.”

Dygert was five seconds down on Brown at the first intermediate time check, but dropped to 51 seconds slower than the Aussies at T2 and eventually 1:32 slower at the finish. The crash, however, did cause her to finish in bronze instead of silver, crossing the line one second slower than Britain’s Anna Henderson.

“Those two girls ahead of me are amazing athletes, and amazing riders and would not take away anything from them today,” Dygert said. “Also what an amazing way for Grace to end out her last year racing with a strong ride. So I'm really pleased to be here and of course, it's hard not to be on that top step.”

While the competitor in Dygert was of course disappointed, she was satisfied with the team of people who have helped her return from a series of setbacks ever since her career-threatening crash at Imola Worlds in 2020.

“To be honest, for them, I would say yes, but for me, no,” said Dygert when asked if she was happy considering where she was four years ago.

“I don't show up to a race to lose, I'm not going to be a sore loser, but everybody shows up to win, everybody here who isn't on that top step is probably going to say the same thing.

“We want to win, we don't want to lose, but we're going to be appreciative and supportive to all the riders. You know, that's just how it is, the rider is better on the day, that’s just how it goes. I’ve just got to get better so the next time I show up, I can hope to be on that top step.”

As has been the case in most races since her horrific leg injury, Dygert could barely walk past the finish line, writhing in pain as she was helped towards the mixed zone. Thankfully, she didn’t rule out her participation in next weekend’s road race or the upcoming track cycling events.

“My leg definitely is hurting but I have great hands supporting me right now. So we'll go home and do everything we can to make sure that I am the best care possible to hopefully start the road race and the team pursuit again,” said Dygert.

“Of course, I'm bummed, but I'm just very blessed to be here and I'm ready to go for the next race and plan on world championships. And, yeah, next Olympics we got it.”

