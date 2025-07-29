Chloé Dygert 'learning and trying to get better' in support of Niewiadoma-Phinney at Tour de France Femmes and preparing for Worlds

US all-rounder sprints to fifth after change of plans during stage 4

VANNES, FRANCE - JULY 26: Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, Chloe Dygert of The United States and Soraya Paladin of Italy(centre) of Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 1 a 78.8km stage from Vannes to Plumelec / #UCIWWT / on July 26, 2025 in Vannes, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Chloé Dygert and Soraya Paladin (centre) stand next to team leader Kasia Niewiadoma for team introductions at the Tour de France Femmes on July 26 (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) sprinted to fifth place on stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes. However, the 28-year-old made clear after the stage that she wasn’t in France for personal results but as a domestique for defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney.

“This whole race, we’re here to support Kasia and make sure she stays safe. At the end of the day, we’re going to do everything for her over anything else,” Dygert explained about her role.

