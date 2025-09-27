Chasing last chances, bidding farewell and hunting new beginnings at Le Tour de Langkawi

By published

Eight-stage ProSeries race in Malaysia with plenty of options for the sprinters, including a retiring Alexander Kristoff as he targets the two victories he needs to make it to 100 career wins

Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility) speaks to the media before the 2025 Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi
Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility) speaks to the media before the 2025 Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

The Rwandan Road World Championships may have already pulled the attention of cycling fans away from Europe, but as the racing for the rainbow bands wraps up on Sunday, the reasons to continue looking further afield will not end; in fact, the Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi will be hoping to draw the eyes of the cycling world even further away.

The race, which begins on its namesake island, will host the usual mix of WorldTour, ProTour and Continental riders, and while the season may be nearing its conclusion, there is plenty of reason for the rider motivation to remain high at the race.

It delivers on many fronts, acting as a last chance tour for those that haven't had the year or contract market go their way, or alternately it can set up a first chance for up and coming riders eager to draw the attention of a top tier team – that is after all a theory that has a proven-history, going right back to when Alexander Vinokourov managing to catch a crucial eye when he lined up at the second edition with the Kazakh national team in 1997

The points up for grabs in the overall and stages – topping out at 200 for the GC winner and 20 for the victor of each stage – could be a handy addition to the final tally for a number of teams, with UNO X on the brink of a WorldTour spot, Tudor Pro Cycling well-positioned for the automatic Grand Tour invites, while further down the rankings VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizané is in a tight battle with Solution Tech Vini Fantini for a place inside the top 30 and both are at the race.

Arvid De Kleijn, for one, left the Italian sprinter settling for second twice last year and also won two stages in the previous edition. The Tudor Pro Cycling rider who clipped through last season with an impressive tally of 5 victories – including a Paris-Nice stage win - may have entered the new season with every reason to believe he could add another stack to the tally, but was quickly standing in front of a major hurdle, a complicated collarbone fracture. Still he returned to racing mid year and it wasn't too long before he also made it back to the podium at Renewi Tour, now the Tour de Langkawi delivers an opportunity to make it back to the top step.

Though, of course, there is more than just stages at stake, but it looks set to be a wide open overall battle with no clear cut favourite, particularly given the podium placers of last year aren't at the race this year – where stage 5's category 1 finish on Fraser's Hill is likely to be the crucial point in the overall battle.

It may perhaps be that it is time for XDS Astana – who last won in 2023 – to return to the top GC step and perhaps this time help further the launch of another Vinokourov, given Alexander's son Nicolas is this time one of the overall prospects for the squad.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.