Chaotic start, dramatic finish - Mixed Relay offers up a mixed bag at Zürich World Championships

More work needed on concept despite Australia, Germany and Italy in a gripping contest

The Algerian squad in the Mixed Relay Team Time Trial finished a distant last in the event after the UCI officials create confusion with actual relay between the men and the women
The Algerian squad in the Mixed Relay Team Time Trial finished a distant last in the event after the UCI officials create confusion with actual relay between the men and the women (Image credit: Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

It didn’t always run like clockwork, but at least Swiss precision timing was up to the task of separating winners Australia from silver medallists Germany at the end of the Mixed Relay team time trial at the Road World Championships.

The fifth edition of the mixed relay delivered its most gripping finale yet, but a farcical scene earlier in the afternoon highlighted some of the ongoing issues with the discipline. The idea of a mixed event at the Worlds is a laudable one, but the concept continues to be sold short by the UCI’s uncertain execution.

Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.