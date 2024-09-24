Mixed relay still struggling to capture the imagination at World Championships

By
published

After five years, team time trial event is still waiting for its Femke Bol moment

Riders from Switzerland celebrate with their gold medals and cow mascots after the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay road race during the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow Scotland on August 8 2023
Riders from Switzerland celebrate with their gold medals and cow mascots after the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay road race during the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow Scotland on August 8 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The introduction of the mixed 4x400 metres relay to major championships has been a striking innovation in athletics in recent years. Any initial scepticism about the new event’s merits has receded in the years since it was added to the World Athletics Championships schedule in 2019.

Confirmation, if it were needed, arrived this summer when the mixed relay provided one of the most indelible moments of the entire Paris 2024 Olympics, with Femke Bol conjuring up an astonishing final leg to run down three athletes and claim gold for the Netherlands. That thunderous occasion provided the ideal curtain-raiser for the remainder of the track and field programme at the Stade de France.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.