Castelli launches gravel team… but insists the riders won't race as one

By
published

It's not a team, nor is it a collective, it's a 'cabal'

The new Castelli gravel riders pose in their new kits
(Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Santa Vall, the two-day gravel stage race organised by the same Klassmark team behind The Traka, gets underway this weekend as the first European event within the Gravel Earth Series. With it, the host town of Girona is even more abuzz with pro cyclists than usual. 

Former men's WorldTour riders Greg Van Avermaet, Thomas De Gendt and Luis Leon Sanchez are just some of the big names in town, alongside equally-well-known locals such as Nathan Haas, and the 2024 women's Unbound champion, Rosa Klöser. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

More about tech
A close up of the collar of a blue Rapha waterproof cycling jacket

The best cycling jacket on the market just went on sale with a lowest ever price, and it's already unavailable in some states
A man wearing a pair of Van Rysel RCR bib tights

Van Rysel RCR Sport Winter bib tights review: The best budget winter bib tights

UBEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 12 LR Sepp Kuss of The United States Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates prior to the 3rd Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2024 a 1583km one day race from Baeza to Ubeda on February 12 2024 in Baeza Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wout van Aert - 'A gravel race always makes my heart beat faster'
See more latest