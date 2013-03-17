Trending

Sauser and Kulhavy win opening Cape Epic prologue

Seeding set for stage 1

Image 1 of 70

Jaroslav Kulharvy(Czech Republic) and Christoph Sauser(Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo take the prologue win

Jaroslav Kulharvy(Czech Republic) and Christoph Sauser(Switzerland) of Burry Stander-Songo take the prologue win
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 70

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Team Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 70

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans climb

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans climb
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 70

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans

Erik and Ariane Kleinhans
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 70

Craig Kolesky and Tyronne Rawlins during the Prologue

Craig Kolesky and Tyronne Rawlins during the Prologue
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 70

Esther Suss leads Jane Nuessli

Esther Suss leads Jane Nuessli
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 70

Stuart Briggs from Australia leads Gisela Gartmair from Germany

Stuart Briggs from Australia leads Gisela Gartmair from Germany
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 70

Owen Hannie leads Joel Stransky during the Prologue

Owen Hannie leads Joel Stransky during the Prologue
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 70

Charles and Charl Stander

Charles and Charl Stander
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 70

Charles and Charl Stander

Charles and Charl Stander
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 70

Olympic medallist rowers Matthew Brittain and James Thompson

Olympic medallist rowers Matthew Brittain and James Thompson
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 70

Yen pon Pascal of France shows off ahead of Gil Guillaumin

Yen pon Pascal of France shows off ahead of Gil Guillaumin
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 70

Duane Stander and Cherise Stander

Duane Stander and Cherise Stander
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 70

Famous footballer Luis Enrique Martinez and Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano

Famous footballer Luis Enrique Martinez and Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 70

Alain Prost

Alain Prost
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 70

Prologue singletrack

Prologue singletrack
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 70

Fans await the finishers.

Fans await the finishers.
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 70

Racers leave the start shoot

Racers leave the start shoot
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 70

Riders make their way through the Merendal Manor House

Riders make their way through the Merendal Manor House
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 70

Men's prologue podium

Men's prologue podium
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 70

Women's prologue podium

Women's prologue podium
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 70

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 70

Nino Shurther and Florian Vogel

Nino Shurther and Florian Vogel
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 70

Riders make their way over Conterman's Kloof

Riders make their way over Conterman's Kloof
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 70

Riders make their way through the start shoot

Riders make their way through the start shoot
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 70

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy take the overall lead after the prologue

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy take the overall lead after the prologue
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 70

Esther Suess and Jane Nuessli take the overall lead after the prologue

Esther Suess and Jane Nuessli take the overall lead after the prologue
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 70

Christoph Sauser cleans up after the win

Christoph Sauser cleans up after the win
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 70

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy win the Prologue

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy win the Prologue
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 70

Urs Huber and Karl Platt

Urs Huber and Karl Platt
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 70

Jose Hermida and Rudi Van Houts

Jose Hermida and Rudi Van Houts
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 70

The start line

The start line
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 70

Esther Suess and Jane Nuessli

Esther Suess and Jane Nuessli
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 70

Riders make their way over Conterman's Kloof

Riders make their way over Conterman's Kloof
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 35 of 70

Craig Kolesky has a picture of his son on his bike for motivation

Craig Kolesky has a picture of his son on his bike for motivation
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 36 of 70

Riders use a profile guide to know where the climbs are during the prologue

Riders use a profile guide to know where the climbs are during the prologue
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 37 of 70

Riders zig-zag down singletrack

Riders zig-zag down singletrack
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 70

Riders during the prologue near sunset

Riders during the prologue near sunset
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 39 of 70

Riders during the prologue

Riders during the prologue
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 40 of 70

Two racers during the prologue

Two racers during the prologue
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 41 of 70

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sause

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sause
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 70

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls 1

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of Bulls 1
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 70

Thomas Dietsch and.Tim Boehme of Bulls 2

Thomas Dietsch and.Tim Boehme of Bulls 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 70

Arianne and Erik Kleinhans of Team RE CM Mixed

Arianne and Erik Kleinhans of Team RE CM Mixed
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 45 of 70

Stephen Roche of Hot Chillee

Stephen Roche of Hot Chillee
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 46 of 70

Racers in the distance during the prologue

Racers in the distance during the prologue
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 47 of 70

Nino Schuter and Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)

Nino Schuter and Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower)
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 48 of 70

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Team Burry Stander - Songo)

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Team Burry Stander - Songo)
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 49 of 70

Manuel Fumic and Marco Aurelio of Cannondale

Manuel Fumic and Marco Aurelio of Cannondale
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 50 of 70

Rider Max Knox of Team Burry Stander - Songo 2

Rider Max Knox of Team Burry Stander - Songo 2
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 51 of 70

Riders Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser, Team Burry Stander - Songo

Riders Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser, Team Burry Stander - Songo
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 52 of 70

Riders Urs Huber and Karl Platt, Team Bulls

Riders Urs Huber and Karl Platt, Team Bulls
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 53 of 70

Komape Thabiso(Front) and Justice Makhale(rear)

Komape Thabiso(Front) and Justice Makhale(rear)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 54 of 70

Riders during the prologue

Riders during the prologue
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 55 of 70

Craig Arenhold and Graeme Brien

Craig Arenhold and Graeme Brien
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 56 of 70

Exxaro riders Lucky Mlangeni and Nare Manamela follow another team

Exxaro riders Lucky Mlangeni and Nare Manamela follow another team
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 57 of 70

Songo Fipaza crests a hill

Songo Fipaza crests a hill
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 58 of 70

Another hill climb during the Prologue

Another hill climb during the Prologue
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 59 of 70

Anton and Brigitte de Waal

Anton and Brigitte de Waal
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 60 of 70

Dane Allyn Walsh and Craig Edwards

Dane Allyn Walsh and Craig Edwards
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 61 of 70

Racers cheered on through the fog

Racers cheered on through the fog
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 62 of 70

Reuben Van Niekerk helps fellow amputee and team-mate Dane Wilson with a technical problem

Reuben Van Niekerk helps fellow amputee and team-mate Dane Wilson with a technical problem
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 63 of 70

Reuben Van Niekerk dismounts his bicycle to help fellow amputee and team-mate Dane Wilson with a technical problem

Reuben Van Niekerk dismounts his bicycle to help fellow amputee and team-mate Dane Wilson with a technical problem
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 64 of 70

A spiderweb en route

A spiderweb en route
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 65 of 70

Racers in the prologue

Racers in the prologue
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 66 of 70

Racers during the prologue

Racers during the prologue
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 67 of 70

Riders pass through a farm during the prologue

Riders pass through a farm during the prologue
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 68 of 70

Sally Bingham(L) and Milena Landtwing(R)

Sally Bingham(L) and Milena Landtwing(R)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 69 of 70

Yolande Speedy reaches the summit of Stairway to heaven

Yolande Speedy reaches the summit of Stairway to heaven
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 70 of 70

Spectators cheer on riders

Spectators cheer on riders
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

The fourth prologue in the nine-year history of the Cape Epic set the seeding order for tomorrow's stage 1. 1,200 racers from 41 countries covered 22km in sunny weather. The Swiss/Czech team of Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) will wear the sought-after yellow zebra leaders' jerseys.

Other top rides came from Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) as top Africans; Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli (BMC Wheeler) as top ladies; Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) as top masters; Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zorweg as top grand masters; and Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile (Exxaro RMB Academy-songo) as top development riders.

Set off with a bang, riders left the start chute riding through the historic Meerendal Manor House and almost immediately thereafter faced a challenging climb up "Stairway to Heaven" to the top of Dorstberg, a mountain top boasting magnificent 360-degree views of world famous landmarks such as Table Mountain, Robben Island and Cape Point.

Pressed for time, teams had to forego sight-seeing as they dove straight into a rugged, Renosterveld-lined trail that descended into the quarry and adjacent Hoogekraal farm, where sweeping singletrack formed part of the Tygerberg Mountain Bike Club trail system. Well bermed turns made for a fun roller coaster descent as the route ultimately headed back through steep vineyards and a steady climb past dairy fields onto the picturesque Meerendal Wine Estate, finishing off with some more single-track and ensuring riders finished the first day with big smiles on their faces.

Men

For the third year in a row, the men's category for the prologue was won by Christoph Sauser. This year, he won with new Burry Stander-Songo teammate, Olympic gold medalist Jaroslav Kulhavy, in a time of 55:10.

They were followed by Multivan Merida's José Hermida and Rudi van Houts in 56:17, with Italian/German combo Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) in third place (in 56:34). In fourth place were Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen of Topeak Ergon Racing in 57:04 with four-times winner Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls in fifth place in 57:19.

"I knew Jaroslav was going to be strong, but he was a powerhouse," said Sauser. "We had perfect team harmony and did a good job. We have similar riding styles and take it slow in the corners and fast on the flats."

"Our bikes were amazing as we could sit and just ride. It was very emotional for me and when the spectators shouted Burry's name, I had goodsebumps."

Kulhavy said, "It was amazing, and I enjoyed it. We were in good shape for today. I enjoyed the prologue and feel excited about the next week."

Multivan Merida's Hermida said, "I really liks this country and also liked the route today. I enjoy riding fast and taking corners, followed by some singletrack. Today we just tried to stay in front. We had fun and our aim is to finish on the podium overall. It was a great tribute to Burry (Stander) that the Specialized team of Sauser and Kulhavy took the jersey. We have a white shadow following us - Burry will be with us for the whole race."

Rudi van Houts said, "Our focus was to finish on the podium and we made it. Now we still have a goal for the week - to try and get the leaders' jerseys. Of course we'd like to finish on the podium, so we can't lose too much time in any of the stages."

Ladies

Esther Süss and Jane Nuessli of BMC Wheeler won the ladies' category in a time of 1:08:22, ahead of Sally Bigham and Milena Landtwing (Topeak Ergon) in 1:10:19. South African/British duo Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) finished third in 1:11:56, with South Africans Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth (Pragma Volcan Ladies) in fourth place in 1:15:23.

"This was my first race of the season and I'm really happy with how it went," said Süss. "Jane and I work well together and hopefully we'll recover for tomorrow. We'll see how it goes. At least I know where I stand."

Bigham said, "Today was really good. It wasn't as hot as last year and a nice temperature. We did a test ride yesterday, and I was unsure whether I liked the course, but really enjoyed it today. The spectators on the course were also really nice and added to my enjoyment of the race. I felt stronger than last year. We're here to enjoy the race and will see what happens. I've won the last two years, so maybe it's someone else's turn to win. This is my fourth stage race with Milena and we'll have a good time."

Landtwing said, "It's hard to bike with Sally as she's faster than I am. I'm happy though as I did my best and we still have a long way to go."

Third placed Williamson said, "It's always nice to get the first day out of the way. We can now get into a rhythm. It's the first time we rode together and we're both happy with how today went. All bodes well and I'm happy with my legs. I'm sure Yolande is also happy with hers. Now the nerves have gone we can focus on tomorrow which is a really hard stage. The Cape Epic is a long race and our aim is a podium finish, but we'll take it one stage at a time."

Speedy noted that was very nervous at the start of the race. "I wasn't sure what to expect, but we had a strong ride today. I'm looking forward to the next seven days - we're happy with our position."

Masters

Former Olympic medalist Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim of Superior-Brentjens 2 won the Masters category. Their winning time was 1:01:15. They were followed by Nico Pfitzenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of team Bridge in 1:01:15. Carsten Bresser and Udo Bolts of Juwi finished third (1:0159).

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won the mixed category (1:06:24), followed by Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse in 1:08:41. The South African/Swiss team of Jennie Stenerhag and Craig Gerber (Big Tree) finished in third place (1:11:13).

Erik Kleinhans said, "We're happy with everything. We wanted to catch the two mixed teams ahead of us and managed to do so. We increased the gap from there. Our mission was to win the prologue and we accomplished that. There's still a long way to go, but our form is good. We'll ride conservatively and cleverly."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "I'm very happy with today's results. I felt much better than last year and really gave my best. We're a good team and Erik supports me so well. Tonight we'll look at tomorrow's stage and take it from there."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zorweg of Songo.info finished in first place in the grand masters in a time of 1:06:12. They were followed by Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in 1:08:54 with Linus van Onselen and Doug Brown (Balamory) in third place (1:09:30).

African Jersey

A hotly contested "race within a race" is the one for the red African jersey, awarded to the highest placed team, with both members holding African nationalities. Team Scott Factory Racing Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes finished first in 58:17 with Darren Lill and Charles Keey (Cannondale Blend) in second (58:24). They were followed by Brandon Stewart and Neil Macdonald of FedGroup-Itec in third place in 1:01:48.

Exxaro Jersey

Siphosenkosi Madolo and Azukile Simayile of team Exxaro RMB Academy-songo managed to secure the Exxaro jersey with their impressive performance during the prologue. Their time was 1:06.15, and they are placed 32nd overall.

Stage 1: Citrusdal to Citrusdal (103km, 2500m of climbing)

Stage 1 will cover 96km on virgin Cape Epic territory. It starts and finishes in Citrusdal, a small farming town at the foot of the Cederberg Mountains. The stage begins climbing from the word go, up Piekenierskloof on relatively smooth and sandy roads, before descending nearly 600 meters in seven rocky kilometers of a wet Olifants River crossing. A steady eight-kilometer climb leads to a four-kilometer section of rugged dual track and a short, but thrilling, singletrack descent. The gradual descent to water point two, is on uneven farm roads through citrus orchards. Riders need to fill up here as the most challenging section of the day awaits - seven kilometers of climbing, a brief rutted descent and then a portage that will test bodies and humour. The long descent to water point three is followed by approximately 20 kilometers through the farmlands in the Olifants River Valley. With no significant climbs, though by no means flat, riders will enjoy a slight reprieve before reaching the final obstacle of the day: a tough, sandy slog up the mountain side and the just reward of a fast, fun descent into the race village in Citrusdal.

Full Results for prologue and general classification after prologue

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:55:10
2Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:01:07
3Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:24
4Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:01:54
5Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:02:09
6Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:02:42
7Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:02:45
8Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:02:51
9Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:03:07
10Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:03:14
11Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:03:30
12Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:03:52
13Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo0:03:54
14Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:04:04
15Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:04:45
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) & Soren Nissen (Lux) Elettroveneta - Corratec0:05:17
17Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:05:52
18Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:06:38
19Lukas Buchli (Swi) & Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Wheeler/BiXS - iXS0:07:44
20Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos0:08:52
21Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:09:21
22Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:09:21
23Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:09:25
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:09:32
25Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR0:10:37
26James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG0:10:48
27Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing0:10:53
28Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy-songo0:11:05
29Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 20:11:27
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:11:39
31Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-MarathonMTB.com0:11:42
32Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan0:12:02
33Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web0:12:29
34Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock0:12:29
35Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times0:12:31
36Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter0:12:34
37Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling0:12:56
38Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling0:13:02
39Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components0:13:07
40Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 10:13:18
41Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look0:13:27
42Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing0:13:44
43David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.0:13:44
44Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:13:48
45Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance0:13:49
46Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles0:14:20
47Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing0:14:28
48Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska0:14:29
49Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik0:14:45
50Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies0:14:53
51Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy0:15:55
52Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys0:16:29
53Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing0:16:31
54Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance0:17:11
55William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 10:17:31
56Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA0:17:32
57Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf0:17:32
58Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK0:17:48
59Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles0:17:55
60Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 10:18:07
61David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry0:18:13
62Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects0:18:15
63Pierre Knoetze (Nam) & jacques celliers (Nam) Nam Kingdom Racers0:18:20
64Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa0:18:35
65Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 10:18:36
66Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA0:18:37
67Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven0:18:45
68Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker0:18:49
69Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings0:18:54
70Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta0:18:57
71Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders0:19:15
72Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T0:19:25
73Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group0:19:28
74Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit0:19:28
75Ramyrez Munhoz (Bra) & Marcelo Rodrigo Tavares (Bra) ThunderBikers0:19:29
76Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity0:20:07
77Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar0:20:07
78Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles0:20:18
79Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios0:20:29
80Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL0:20:38
81Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution0:21:03
82Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 10:21:10
83Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB0:21:11
84Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary0:21:15
85Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys0:21:16
86David Droz-dit-busset (Swi) & Valentin Schild (Swi) ID0:21:47
87Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank0:21:55
88Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils0:22:05
89Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Pynfabriek 1010:22:14
90Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 10:22:37
91Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:22:42
92Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security0:22:45
93Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.00:22:58
94Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb0:22:59
95Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats0:23:02
96Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB0:23:05
97Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross0:23:07
98Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY0:23:07
99Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua0:23:08
100Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top0:23:10
101Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine0:23:17
102Jason Deane (RSA) & Mark Everdij (RSA) SIRAC0:23:20
103Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk0:23:26
104Beat Blaser (Swi) & Martin Studer (Swi) Champion System0:23:26
105Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura0:23:36
106Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini0:24:05
107Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool0:24:07
108Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace0:24:16
109Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing0:24:20
110Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE0:24:48
111Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport0:24:48
112Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen0:24:56
113Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle0:24:58
114Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes0:25:01
115Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris0:25:02
116André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer0:25:05
117Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw0:25:10
118Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy0:25:14
119Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk0:25:16
120Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale0:25:21
121Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors0:25:21
122Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage0:25:22
123Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green0:25:22
124Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless0:25:23
125Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling0:25:28
126Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff0:25:30
127Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing0:25:32
128Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9740:25:39
128Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
130Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl0:25:41
131Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies0:25:45
132Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans0:25:57
133John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers0:25:59
134Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers0:26:08
135Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX0:26:21
136Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB0:26:25
137Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing0:26:25
138Leon Burger (RSA) & Dirk Oberholzer (RSA) WildLiveAfrica0:26:26
139Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy0:26:33
140Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX010:26:36
141Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin0:26:38
142Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson0:26:47
143Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security0:26:56
144Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani0:26:59
145Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 10:27:02
146Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker0:27:42
147Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins0:27:44
148Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads0:27:46
149Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth0:27:47
150Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital0:27:51
151Charl Du Plessis (RSA) & Karel Mouton (RSA) Airport Connection0:27:54
152Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears0:28:04
153William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy0:28:07
154Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT0:28:14
155Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing0:28:29
156Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown0:28:32
157Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge0:28:42
158Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS0:28:47
159Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline0:28:47
160Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun0:28:53
161Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing0:28:58
162Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic0:29:07
163Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi0:29:09
164David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds0:29:11
165Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon0:29:11
166Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers0:29:14
167Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders0:29:32
168Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab0:29:46
169Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds0:29:48
170Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles0:30:00
171Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl0:30:10
172Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers0:30:15
173Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis0:30:18
174Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG0:30:20
175Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group0:30:28
176Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 20:30:30
177Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized0:30:51
178Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL0:31:19
179Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA0:31:24
180Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF0:31:38
181Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook0:31:45
182Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 20:31:48
183Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes0:31:53
184Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT0:31:55
185NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack0:31:57
186Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.0:31:57
187Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong0:32:00
188Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 10:32:35
189Gert Luyten (Bel) & Filip Ambroos (Bel) 2GET'R0:32:35
190Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties0:32:37
191Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 20:32:43
192Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:32:44
193Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program0:32:51
194Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo0:32:51
195Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce0:32:55
196Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 10:33:00
197Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer0:33:02
198Steven Dimond (RSA) & Marthinus Pienaar (RSA) Mimosa Projects0:33:18
199Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS0:33:21
200Desmond McManus (RSA) & Jaco Pieterse (RSA) JAG Smancor Chrome0:33:28
201Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar0:33:29
202Tom Mangelinckx (Bel) & Alex Dams (Bel) Dams Belgium0:33:41
203Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 20:33:45
204Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros0:33:51
205Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods0:33:53
206Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS0:33:55
207Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five0:33:59
208Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar0:34:11
209Charles Stander (RSA) & Charl Stander (RSA) AfricanMTBkid20:34:12
210Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox0:34:26
211Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 30:34:37
212Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA0:34:41
213Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife0:35:05
214Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy0:35:06
215Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele0:35:08
216Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound0:35:10
217Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE0:35:13
218Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health0:35:27
219Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes0:35:44
220Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels0:35:44
221Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar0:35:54
222Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT0:36:10
223Sandro Marcorin (Ita) & Luca Zat (Ita) Alchemist Factory Racing0:36:19
224Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem0:36:21
225Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby0:36:26
226Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH0:36:26
227Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling0:36:27
228Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects0:36:54
229Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen0:37:13
230Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis0:37:19
231Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria0:37:24
232Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel0:37:34
233Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers0:37:39
234Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush0:37:41
235Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES0:37:51
236Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz0:37:58
237Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys0:38:22
238Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Wiehahn De Klerk (RSA) Exxaro/PWC 1 : Wim and Wiehahn0:38:29
239Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home0:38:30
240Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard0:38:32
241Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA0:38:38
242Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima0:38:44
243Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders0:38:58
244Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press0:39:38
245André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele0:39:47
246Jacques Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jean Jacques Van Vuuren (RSA) ABSA Capital0:39:49
247Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla0:39:58
248Sean Tickner (RSA) & Deon Meyer (RSA) Epic4Cancer0:40:11
249Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro10:40:27
250Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace0:40:31
251Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers0:40:35
252George Mills (GBr) & Andy Donald (GBr) Blazing Amateurs0:40:50
253Graeme Venables (RSA) & Gareth Jones (RSA) Our Rhino in Safe Hands0:41:14
254Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante0:41:32
255Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight0:41:38
256Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar0:41:51
257Dane Wilson (RSA) & Reuben Van Niekerk (RSA) Driepoot Toyota0:41:54
258Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis0:42:42
259Pieter Van Heerden (RSA) & Deon Strydom (RSA) JAG Pilanesberg Private Lodge0:42:47
260Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School0:42:49
261Mark Edwards (RSA) & Holger Peens (RSA) Slow 10:43:12
262Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK0:44:13
263Carl Kotzenberg (RSA) & Dirk Straus (RSA) Big Boys0:44:26
264Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT0:45:19
265Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers0:45:21
266Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream0:45:33
267Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate0:45:33
268Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation0:45:38
269Martin Hufschmid (Swi) & Fabian Widmer (Swi) Swiss Tube- & Breathless0:45:43
270Marais Steyn (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) KANIMAMBO0:45:53
271Wayne Wilson (RSA) & Darren Wilson (RSA) Top Carpets Times Two Flooring0:46:30
272Leonard Martin (Nam) & Delano January (Nam) Kamakazi0:47:15
273Ozzie Ferreira (RSA) & Bryan Palm (RSA) UTI Mounties0:49:40
274Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante0:50:38
275Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects0:50:45
276Shawn Boshoff (RSA) & Edward Bird (RSA) ALO Advisory/www.aloc.co.za0:52:15
277Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa0:53:02
278Shamus Kreuger (RSA) & Riaan Venter (RSA) Flightingboyz10:53:44
279Stefan Olivier (RSA) & Floris Botha (RSA) ECHO0:53:58
280Dries Kruger (RSA) & Christiaan Muller (RSA) Kirk Killissi1:12:16

Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süss (Swi) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) BMC Wheeler1:08:22
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Topeak Ergon0:01:58
3Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas0:03:35
4Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:07:01
5Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear0:07:36
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing0:08:16
7Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz0:08:53
8Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN0:14:00
9Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder0:23:18
10Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy0:23:25
11Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca0:23:43
12Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings0:24:01
13Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls0:26:50
14Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 20:27:26
15Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions0:29:07
16Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey0:30:05
17Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens0:30:47
18Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives0:30:49
19Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies0:31:31
20Jean Limpitlaw (RSA) & Charlotte McDonald (GBr) The Dangerous Doris's0:32:21
21Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike0:35:40
22Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 20:35:41
23Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine0:36:31
24Roxanne Van Winsen (RSA) & Heather Slabbert (RSA) JAG Cow Girls0:43:04
25Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa0:43:30
26Petro Labuschagne (RSA) & Zandile Ndhlovu (RSA) Cycle Lab SuperCycling Toyota0:46:04
27Claudia Soldati (HKg) & Grace Wong (HKg) Lotus0:52:41

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM1:06:24
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse0:02:17
3Jennie Stenerhag (RSA) & Craig Gerber (RSA) Big tree0:04:49
4Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:04:58
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:06:14
6Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 10:07:20
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC0:08:37
8Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE0:09:17
9Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG Neotrend0:11:48
10Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion0:12:05
11Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura0:13:01
12Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore0:13:37
13Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 20:15:33
14Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB0:15:34
15Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo0:15:58
16Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz0:16:04
17Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz0:17:28
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?0:17:29
19Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle0:17:31
20Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek0:17:32
21Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 10:17:38
22Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed0:19:15
23mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats0:19:27
24Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations0:20:55
25Jörg Simm (Ger) & Carina Simm (Ger) balancehouse.de0:21:02
26Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro0:21:25
27Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight0:22:33
28Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust0:22:48
29Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters0:22:54
30Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself0:23:44
31Richard Read (GBr) & Leona Kadir (GBr) La Fuga0:24:08
32Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style0:24:12
33Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson0:25:39
34Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s0:26:15
35Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS0:26:45
36Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed0:27:32
37Paul Teubes (RSA) & Megan Dobson (RSA) JAG Mega Teub Racing0:27:53
38Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M0:28:30
39James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS0:28:41
40Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast0:31:30
41Reto Fehr (Swi) & Viviane Spielmann (Swi) Stiftung W?dlitest0:31:36
42James Thornhill-fisher (RSA) & Donna Van der Walt (RSA) Mobii Dragon0:31:52
43Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange0:31:54
44Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel0:32:30
45Steve Benham (RSA) & Kate Snoodyk (RSA) Bernard's Dream0:34:02
46Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N0:34:24
47Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers0:34:38
48Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife0:36:01
49Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas0:36:05
50Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG Pinky & The Brain0:36:52
51Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild0:37:47
52Elaine Vermeulen (RSA) & Gavin Kirk (RSA) Blue Label0:37:52
53Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties0:39:30
54Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 20:41:43
55Petr Tamchyna (Cze) & Katarina MLynarova (Svk) Petr & Katarinka0:42:51
56Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty0:45:24
57Patrick Haines (USA) & Kathya Rojas (CRc) Los Peregrinos - Costa Rica0:46:08
57Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
59Guido Holz (Ger) & Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) sportograf.com RAD.SPORT.SZENE1:19:36
60Ursula Botha (RSA) & Ewert Kleynhans (RSA) SEESA1:24:22
61Chris Steenkamp (RSA) & Estene Smith (RSA) Ibutho Lezintaba1:24:59

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 21:01:15
2Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge0:00:00
3Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi0:00:44
4Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:05:28
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:06:05
6Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:09:47
7Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life0:10:05
8Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:10:08
9Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Kappius/VeloNews0:11:05
10Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters0:11:09
11Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys0:11:33
12Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch0:11:42
13Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere0:12:15
14Douglas Burger (RSA) & Jacques Maritz (RSA) Prime Time/HotSpotCycles0:12:27
15Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:12:38
16Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED0:12:45
17Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D0:12:52
18Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken0:13:15
19Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources0:13:24
20Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 10:13:37
21Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC0:14:00
22Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never0:14:03
23Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters0:14:15
24Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING0:14:15
25Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers0:14:35
26Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI0:14:40
27Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE0:15:09
28Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop0:15:26
29Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI0:15:40
30Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab0:15:41
31Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys0:16:19
32Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:16:51
33Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes0:17:12
34Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets0:17:22
35Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders0:17:24
36Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers0:17:43
37Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate0:17:45
38Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic0:17:59
39Andrea Luberti (Swi) & Marc Fromentin (Swi) DEEPS0:18:15
40Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED0:18:16
41Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing0:18:23
42Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB0:18:31
43Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 20:18:43
44David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES0:18:46
45Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills0:18:46
46Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux0:18:55
47David Oz (Isr) & Eyal Hevroni (Isr) Trek Israel 40:19:15
48Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely0:19:21
49Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 10:19:26
50Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina0:19:33
51Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE0:19:41
52Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari0:19:47
53Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy0:19:49
54Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs0:19:57
55Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon180:20:00
56Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's0:20:03
57Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES0:20:08
58Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi0:20:22
59Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA0:20:39
60Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR0:20:42
61Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi0:20:58
62Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute0:21:13
63Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 70:21:18
64Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl0:21:23
65Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR0:21:28
66Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason10:21:51
66Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
68Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule0:22:04
69Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam0:22:27
70Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again0:22:28
71David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade0:22:32
72Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil0:22:38
73John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob0:22:44
74Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software0:22:54
75Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom0:23:03
76Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 20:23:04
77Thorkild Nielsen (RSA) & Geoff Laughton (RSA) Dachser South Africa0:23:28
78Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation0:23:35
79Marki Haber (Isr) & Ofer Zindorf (Isr) Trek Israel 30:23:48
80Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's0:23:55
81Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER0:23:59
82Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami0:24:07
83Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe0:24:12
84Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Nico Groenewald (RSA) Gravity Sux0:24:15
85Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg0:24:32
86Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 50:24:36
87Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders0:24:41
88Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home0:24:44
89Thomas Walter (Swi) & Marcel Wespi (Swi) UBS Tri Club0:24:52
90Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V20:24:56
91Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz0:25:07
92Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors0:25:11
93Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound0:25:14
94Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals0:25:44
95James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls0:25:54
96Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward0:25:56
97Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs0:25:57
98Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan0:26:29
99Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan0:26:37
100Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC0:26:44
101Richard Guebenne (Lux) & Thierry Franck (Bel) DE LUX0:26:56
102Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 30:27:08
103Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich0:27:09
104John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom0:27:11
105Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience0:27:13
106Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe0:27:43
107Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup0:28:08
108Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS0:28:20
109Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA0:28:23
110Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics0:28:30
111Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish0:28:45
112Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion0:28:46
113Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm0:28:48
114Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard0:29:06
115Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe0:29:07
116Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja0:29:16
117Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix0:29:27
118Antonio Llorente (Spa) & Vicente Fern?ndez (Spa) GOLD EVENTS SPAIN0:29:28
119Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies0:29:34
120Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic0:29:44
121Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai0:29:45
122Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) MAMBA WARRIORS0:29:55
123Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S0:30:01
124Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech0:30:14
125Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Fresh To Go0:30:22
126Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-640:30:24
127Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free0:30:31
128Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum0:30:37
129Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen0:30:58
130Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu0:31:05
131Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas0:31:06
132Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow0:31:07
133Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride0:31:09
134Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey0:31:11
135Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling0:31:21
136Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks0:31:37
137Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup0:31:44
138Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero0:31:45
139Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters0:32:01
140Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys0:32:26
141Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors0:32:26
142Frank Plattenhardt (Ger) & Leo Zirkelbach (Ger) Deutsche Post0:32:40
143Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life0:32:44
144Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G0:32:52
145Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream0:33:04
146Thomas Wagner (Aut) & Andreas Buchmann (Aut) Explorer0:33:14
147Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare0:33:18
148Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB0:33:23
149Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 10:33:59
150Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions0:34:01
151Sven Mahieu (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Itsaride0:34:03
152Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 10:34:10
153David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell0:34:11
154Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT0:34:18
155Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade0:34:25
156David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania0:34:45
157Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift0:35:36
158Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys0:35:53
159Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit0:35:56
160Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund0:36:01
161Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic0:36:09
162Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy0:36:20
163Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING0:36:31
164Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES0:36:40
165Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play0:36:42
166August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur0:36:44
167Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men0:36:45
168Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie0:37:05
169Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB0:37:07
170Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6640:37:12
171Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs0:37:13
172Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day0:37:22
173Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors0:37:32
174Alex Tibwitta (Ken) & Chris Roberts (Ken) Kedong Warriors0:37:33
175Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers0:37:38
176Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One0:38:15
177Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers0:38:23
178Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek0:38:37
179Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos0:38:51
180Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar0:38:55
181Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies0:39:12
182Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders0:39:53
183David St Clair (RSA) & Rowan Holt (RSA) Once were Warriors0:39:56
184Sarel Spies (Nam) & Leart Petrick (Nam) Etendeka0:40:01
185Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE0:40:12
186Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock0:40:30
187Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers0:41:47
188Stoffel van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Nel (RSA) ABSA FPD0:41:54
189Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge0:42:36
190Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders0:42:41
191Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor0:42:52
192Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS0:42:53
193Okkert Brits (RSA) & Colin Charvis (GBr) JAG Giants0:43:39
194Miguel Dieckmann (Bra) & Claudio Kligerman (Bra) Panache0:44:13
195Erik Deferme (Bel) & Philippe Schuermans (Bel) Alles of Phoe-nix0:45:32
196Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen0:45:48
197Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com0:45:53
198Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) JAG Sticks & Stones0:46:00
199Romao Da luz (RSA) & Robby Rodrigues (RSA) JAG - NewKings Hotel0:46:06
200Ernst Engelbrecht (RSA) & John Burrows (RSA) Slow Landies0:46:25
201Graham Collins (Sin) & heinz Iten (Sin) Wavehouse Sentosa0:46:38
202Stephan Grau (Ger) & Andreas Schumacher (Ger) bescha?a towa0:47:40
203Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo0:48:26
204Fanie Coetzee (RSA) & Andri Eloff (RSA) LetGo0:55:13
205Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs0:55:58
206Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon0:56:34
207Grzegorz Kruszko (Pol) & Dariusz Kurek (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 10:56:54
208Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) SA Truck Bodies0:57:01
209Bobby Lanham-Love (RSA) & Niven Thornhill (RSA) Big Hat No Cattle0:57:29
210Jitze Van der Velde (Ned) & Fokko Hoeksma (Ned) www.11steden-mtbmarathon.nl0:57:53
211Louis Venter (RSA) & Loot Steyn (RSA) Loot1:00:13
212Angus Taylor (RSA) & Clifford Coombe (RSA) Coombe Inc1:07:14
213Hein Venter (RSA) & Johan Du Preez (RSA) Sunbird1:09:52
214Willem Lategan (RSA) & Fritz Bohme (RSA) Toy Pom1:12:38

Grand masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info1:06:12
2Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:02:41
3Linus Van Onselen (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) BALAMORY0:03:18
4Joao Mendes (RSA) & Greg Anderson (RSA) Cornerstone Cycles0:05:30
5Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:06:27
6Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:07:11
7Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters0:07:21
8Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:07:34
9Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:08:12
10Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop0:10:13
11Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:14:55
12Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos0:15:10
13Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR0:15:43
14Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana0:16:12
15Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund0:16:17
16Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab0:17:52
17Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech0:19:09
18Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson0:20:00
19Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers0:20:47
20Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana0:21:15
21Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star0:21:28
22Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL0:21:30
23Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS0:22:55
24Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys0:24:45
25Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera0:25:08
26Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 20:25:19
27Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum0:25:40
28Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos0:25:57
29Leon Schonenberg (Ned) & Robbert Bakker (Ned) Siba bike0:26:14
30Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty0:26:27
31Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee0:27:19
32Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream0:28:08
33Nigel Wake (Aus) & Geoff Todd (Aus) Blighty0:28:51
34Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix0:28:55
35Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS0:30:58
36Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run0:31:08
37Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls0:33:22
38Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters0:33:48
39Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work0:36:02
40Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare0:36:24
41Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies0:41:03
42Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM0:44:30
43Reginald Jager (RSA) & Martin De Waal (RSA) Viking medical0:45:20
44Ben De Klerk (RSA) & Paul Loubser (RSA) Gold Fields0:48:55

