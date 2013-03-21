Trending

Determined Sauser and Kulhavy reclaim yellow leaders' jerseys

Bulls lose their way en route and a bunch of time

Image 1 of 92

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo descends Watervalsberg

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo descends Watervalsberg
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 92

Charles Stander during stage 4

Charles Stander during stage 4
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 92

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans leaders of the Mixed category

Ariane and Erik Kleinhans leaders of the Mixed category
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 92

Nino Schurter fools around with his GoPro camera

Nino Schurter fools around with his GoPro camera
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 92

Cross country world champ Nino Schurter during stage 4

Cross country world champ Nino Schurter during stage 4
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 92

Heinz Zoerweg and Barti Bucher

Heinz Zoerweg and Barti Bucher
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 92

Duane & Cherise Stander after taking second place in the mixed category

Duane & Cherise Stander after taking second place in the mixed category
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 92

Cherise Stander after taking 2nd place in the mixed category

Cherise Stander after taking 2nd place in the mixed category
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 92

Cherise Stander after stage 4

Cherise Stander after stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 92

Duane Stander after taking 2nd place in the mixed category

Duane Stander after taking 2nd place in the mixed category
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 92

Duane & Mundie Stander after stage 4

Duane & Mundie Stander after stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 92

Charles Stander during stage 4

Charles Stander during stage 4
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 92

Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)

Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 92

Ariane Kleinhans of Team RE:CM

Ariane Kleinhans of Team RE:CM
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 92

Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM win the mixed category

Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM win the mixed category
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 92

Florian Vogel of Scott Swisspowere after stage 4

Florian Vogel of Scott Swisspowere after stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 92

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel cross the line

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel cross the line
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 92

Jose Hermida after stage 4

Jose Hermida after stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 92

Tim Boehme of Team Bulls 2

Tim Boehme of Team Bulls 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 92

Karl Platt of Team Bulls remonstrates about getting lost during stage 4

Karl Platt of Team Bulls remonstrates about getting lost during stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 92

Marco Fontana & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale take 2nd place

Marco Fontana & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale take 2nd place
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 92

Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo)

Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo)
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) finish up

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) finish up
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) win stage 4

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) win stage 4
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 92

Podium (L to R) Manuel Fumic & Marco Fontana of Cannondale (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander - Songo (1st) and Matthys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Racing Team

Podium (L to R) Manuel Fumic & Marco Fontana of Cannondale (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander - Songo (1st) and Matthys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Racing Team
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 92

Karl Platt (Bulls) and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) launch their race protest

Karl Platt (Bulls) and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) launch their race protest
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 92

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser celebrate with the Songo kids

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser celebrate with the Songo kids
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 92

Urs Huber of Team Bulls chases with Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida

Urs Huber of Team Bulls chases with Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 92

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo on their way to victory

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo on their way to victory
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 92

Karl Platt & Urs Huber Team Bulls lead the chase

Karl Platt & Urs Huber Team Bulls lead the chase
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 92

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) is clearly having fun at the Cape Epic

Marco Fontana (Cannondale) is clearly having fun at the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 92

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo descends Watervalsberg

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo descends Watervalsberg
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 92

Racing away from Tulbagh during the Cape Epic

Racing away from Tulbagh during the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 92

Leading mixed team Ariane and Erik Kleinhans

Leading mixed team Ariane and Erik Kleinhans
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 35 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy take the lead up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy take the lead up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 36 of 92

Riders navigate farm lands and water crossings

Riders navigate farm lands and water crossings
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 37 of 92

Joel Stransky and his partner

Joel Stransky and his partner
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 92

Riders make their way through farmlands and water crossings

Riders make their way through farmlands and water crossings
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 39 of 92

A rider misjudges a difficult water crossing

A rider misjudges a difficult water crossing
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 40 of 92

Local kids encourage riders

Local kids encourage riders
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 41 of 92

The leading Bulls teams make their way over Baine's Kloof Pass

The leading Bulls teams make their way over Baine's Kloof Pass
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 92

Riders navigate water crossings

Riders navigate water crossings
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 92

Riders on the start line

Riders on the start line
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 92

A team wishes each other luck on the start line

A team wishes each other luck on the start line
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 45 of 92

Nico Pfitzenmeier and Abraao Azevedo

Nico Pfitzenmeier and Abraao Azevedo
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 46 of 92

Abraao Azevedo makes his way over a water crossing

Abraao Azevedo makes his way over a water crossing
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 47 of 92

Hannes and Sakkie Hanekom make their way over a river crossing

Hannes and Sakkie Hanekom make their way over a river crossing
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 48 of 92

Riders make their way up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass

Riders make their way up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 49 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 4 and regaining the lead

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 4 and regaining the lead
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 50 of 92

Marco Aurelio Fontana and Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrate after finishing second during stage 4

Marco Aurelio Fontana and Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrate after finishing second during stage 4
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 51 of 92

Marco Aurelio Fontana of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrates after finishing second during stage 4

Marco Aurelio Fontana of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrates after finishing second during stage 4
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 52 of 92

Young spectators en route

Young spectators en route
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 53 of 92

Racers at the start of stage 4 of the Cape Epic

Racers at the start of stage 4 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 54 of 92

Nico Pfitzinmeier makes his way through a rocky river crossing

Nico Pfitzinmeier makes his way through a rocky river crossing
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 55 of 92

Karl Platt makes his way through a rocky river crossing

Karl Platt makes his way through a rocky river crossing
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 56 of 92

Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 57 of 92

Warren Richards (front) and Sean Merredew (rear) of team 9999

Warren Richards (front) and Sean Merredew (rear) of team 9999
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 58 of 92

Warren Richards (front) and Sean Merredew (rear) of team 9999 battle the dust

Warren Richards (front) and Sean Merredew (rear) of team 9999 battle the dust
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 59 of 92

There is quite a bit of traffic with 1200 racers en route

There is quite a bit of traffic with 1200 racers en route
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
A group of racers

A group of racers

A group of racers
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 61 of 92

Riders make their way up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass

Riders make their way up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 62 of 92

Fans cheer on the passing racers

Fans cheer on the passing racers
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 63 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 64 of 92

Karl Platt of Bulls descends

Karl Platt of Bulls descends
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Cape Epic singletrack

Cape Epic singletrack

Cape Epic singletrack
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 66 of 92

The first break away of the day

The first break away of the day
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 67 of 92

The lead bunch shortly after the start

The lead bunch shortly after the start
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 68 of 92

The lead bunch leave Tulbagh during stage 4

The lead bunch leave Tulbagh during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 69 of 92

The lead bunch during stage 4

The lead bunch during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 70 of 92

Riders head up Watervalsberg during stage 4

Riders head up Watervalsberg during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 71 of 92

Urs Huber of Bulls heads up the chase

Urs Huber of Bulls heads up the chase
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 72 of 92

Karl Plat (Bulls) leads a group of favorites

Karl Plat (Bulls) leads a group of favorites
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 73 of 92

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Bulls

Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Bulls
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 74 of 92

Race leader Karl Platt of Team Bulls

Race leader Karl Platt of Team Bulls
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 75 of 92

Race leader Urs Huber of Team Bulls

Race leader Urs Huber of Team Bulls
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 76 of 92

Riders during stage 4 of the Cape Epic

Riders during stage 4 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 77 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo in the lead

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo in the lead
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 78 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo work to make up time

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo work to make up time
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
The peloton

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 80 of 92

Chasing trains during stage 4

Chasing trains during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 81 of 92

Sunrise leaving Tulbagh

Sunrise leaving Tulbagh
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 82 of 92

The favorites during stage 4

The favorites during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 83 of 92

The chopper during stage 4

The chopper during stage 4
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 84 of 92

Simon Stiebjahn of Bulls 3

Simon Stiebjahn of Bulls 3
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 85 of 92

Charles Keey of Cannondale Blend chases the leaders after a crash

Charles Keey of Cannondale Blend chases the leaders after a crash
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 86 of 92

Markus Kaufman and Thomas Stoll of Team Dietrich crash

Markus Kaufman and Thomas Stoll of Team Dietrich crash
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 87 of 92

Karl Platt of Bulls races up Watervalsberg

Karl Platt of Bulls races up Watervalsberg
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 88 of 92

Nico Pfizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of Team Bridge

Nico Pfizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of Team Bridge
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 89 of 92

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 90 of 92

Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo) refills his waterbottle

Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo) refills his waterbottle
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 91 of 92

Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 leads the chase up Bains Kloof

Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 leads the chase up Bains Kloof
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)
Image 92 of 92

Ariane Kleinhans of Team RE CM

Ariane Kleinhans of Team RE CM
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)

Stage 4 started with cool temperatures in the morning. It was a fast stage with lots of singletrack. Rene Haselbacher and Wolfgang Krenn of ASRIN RH77 formed an early breakaway, and they stayed in the lead until the hot spot. Then Sauser and Kulhavy took the lead and powered on, increasing the gap over the course of the stage.

Disaster struck again, but this time not for Sauser and Kulhavy, but for their rivals.

Teams Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2 missed a route marker. After following what they thought was the correct route, their path intersected stage 5's route, which was already marked, and they then continued to follow stage 5's route markers, and thought that this was today's course.

The route markers are identical for all stages and hence the riders did not realise that they were on the wrong course until much later, after which they were approached and turned around by a media motorbike. They then retraced their steps and rejoined the course where they had left it. They crossed the finish line with a time gap of 21:53 to the leaders.

The commissaires panel and the organisers took the decision to award the first of the three teams in question the winning time plus 10 minutes, the second team received a gap of 10 minutes and one second and the third team received a gap of 10 minutes and two seconds. This decision was based on the time gap between the leaders and the chasing group of Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2 at the point where the teams took the wrong turn, and added the estimated time it would have taken the chasing group to realise their mistake and turn back, had they not encountered tomorrow's route signage.

Usually, if a team takes an incorrect turn and rides off-course, the team would no longer see any more route markings. They should then realise, within a few hundred meters, that they have left the marked route. The estimated time added to the time gap was calculated on the amount of time it can reasonably be assumed that a team would take to turn around and return to the marked route.

The time was only be adjusted on GC, but not on stage results - hence the podium for stage 4 remains unchanged.

According to organizers, a team is required to take reasonable responsibility for navigating the course. The lead motorbikes are to ensure the course marking is correctly in place and to ensure that the course is free of obstacles. They are instructed to remain out of sight of the leading riders at all times to ensure all riders are required to navigate and no teams receive an unfair advantage by merely following a motorbike.

Race organizers also said that the commissaires were required to exercise discretionary intervention with today's case, distinguishing the difference between yesterday's incident involving team Burry Stander - Songo and today's, with teams Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2. Yesterday's incident was addressed by rules which provides for teams leaving the marked route, today's required a decision by the commissaires, as riders were still following the official route markers, though for the following day's stage . In both cases, the route marking team returned to the site of the incidents in question and were satisfied that the course was sufficiently marked.

Benno Willeit, team manager of Burry Stander - Songo said, "Our guys showed again that they're the strongest out there. Today everything went smooth and at the last water point we had a gap of five minutes, I think. But today they (Bulls) were unlucky like our guys yesterday by going off-track. They, like we did yesterday, took the wrong turn. A few meters after that they saw a sign that is no different from all the other Cape Epic markings - it looked the same and they just followed it. By the time they realised they were wrong, they had to ride all the way back and in the process lost 20 minutes. This is not how we would like to win the race though. This morning we didn't think about the lead and now we have a lead of one minute. It's enough to bring home the yellow."

Friedeman Schmude, team manager of the Bulls, said, "The decision was made by the UCI. It's a done deal it seems. All the teams have a difference of opinion obviously. And it's a difficult situation for the teams and the decision makers."

Men

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) showed their true form by winning stage 4 of this year's Cape Epic in a time of 4:32:49. It was Sauser's 28th stage win in the history of the event, and the duo reclaimed the overall lead.

The two were followed by Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) in 4:50:57. South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) finished third in 4:52:17 for their first podium finish of this year's race.

Previous race leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber, as well as their Team Bulls teammates Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme, finished in seventh and eighth place respectively after losing their way.

Sauser and Stander lead the overall with a time of 19:40:05. They had beaten previous leaders Platt and Huber by 21:54 on the day and would have been over 13 minutes ahead in the GC. However, Platt and Huber filed a a successful appeal and were given back more than 10 minutes of time so that they are in second overall by one minute and 12 seconds. Dietsch and Boehme are in third overall at 13:30.

"We were really strong today and pushed hard to the finish. The gap between ourselves and the other teams just became bigger and bigger," said Kulhavy. "It was really good for us mentally and will motivate us for the next three stages. We'll be really careful and hopefully we can win. I'm enjoying the race and it's great for me as well as my career. It's really an epic race and amazing. It's a relief to be in the lead and great for motivation - the yellow leader's jersey is very important. We still have a long way to go - we'll see how it goes."

Fontana said, "It was hard out there today and I could feel the pain in my legs. Midway I started feeling better, but the last climb was long with loose rocks - it was very tough. We just got into our own rhythm and nearly caught up with the second Songo team when they had a flat. It's very nice to be second and on the podium again. We finished in third place in the prologue."

His teammate Fumic said, "Today was tough and we benefitted from the mistakes of the other teams. We were suffering a lot but when we got to the last 5km, we heard that we were in second place and that helped us to push to the finish. This is an awesome race and we're enjoying it. It's 100% what everyone told us and an believable experience. We're a great team."

Stefan Sahm was shocked when he heard of his fourth place today. "It's crazy. Something's gone wrong and the guys must've taken a wrong turn."

Rudi van Houts with his teammate José Hermida of Multivan Merida finished in sixth place today (4:54:43; 20:06:01). "We took the wrong turn and followed the markers for tomorrow's route. We thought we were right and kept on going until someone told us we're on the wrong road. We didn't know where to go and still don't know what we did wrong. It was a 3 or 4km detour," he said.

Huber of the Bulls team said, "We missed the road and we don't know why. There were markers, but after a while we turned around. We lost time today."

Platt said, "I'mm upset because we lost time today. You always follow the next mark and we followed the markers for around 7km, but apparently it was the markers for tomorrow's route. I was pretty sure it was the right way and this really shouldn't happen."

The African leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (5:04:52; overall 20:32:53). They finished in second place today behind Buys and Beukes of Scott Factory Racing (4:52.17; overall 20:36.24).

Buys of the Scott Factory Racing team said, "I was really surprised when I heard that we were third today. It was a nice stage for mountain biking and quite fast with lots of singletrack which suited us."

Beukes said, "We raced for fifth place today. We thought the others were ahead of us. It's very nice to finish on the podium. It was also not too hot or dusty."

Maseko Prince and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the second time in a time of 5:35:11 (overall 24:42:16).

Prince said, "It was really nice to win today. Yesterday we had a lot of problems with the bikes, but we tried our best today and worked well as a team. My partner helped me a lot. I'm very happy and enjoying the Cape Epic - it's awesome."

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their third stage in a row in 5:49:59. They now lead this category by one hour, 40 minutes and 31 seconds (overall 24:50:06). In second place, with their second podium finish, were Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn of C-Bear in 6:16:03 (overall 27:29:28). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan Ladies finished in third place in 6:23:45 (overall 26:30:38).

"It was definitely a hard day with some proper climbing," said Speedy. "We felt pretty strong and it was quite a fast stage with some stunning singletrack. We're very happy with our results. Our legs are sore and our bodies tired, but we're still managing to get in a good effort."

Williamson said, "We had a good start and it was a really nice stage with some nice trails and forests. I had a bit of a crash but nothing major. We rode at our own pace and it was the best day so far."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their fifth stage in a row in the mixed category in 5:34:28 (overall 23:02:26), followed by Cherise Stander and Duane Stander of Africanmtbkid 1 in 5:37:07 (overall 25:41:53). In third place were Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (5:40:22; overall 25:49:48). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by one hour, 20 minutes and 42 seconds.

Cherise Stander said, "I definitely didn't think we'd finish in second place - it's very unexpected. Today six years ago, Burry and I started dating, so it would be the perfect day for us to finish on the podium. I'm just very happy at this stage."

Masters

The masters category was won by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 5:01:05 (overall 21:35:38). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 5:01:14 (overall 22:17:48). In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:23.17 (overall 22:40.08). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by 42 minutes and nine seconds.

Pfitzenmaier of team Bridge said, "It was a great route today, and I really enjoyed the singletrack. We just kept our rhythm and the power was there all the time. We're a good team and it's always a big goal to do well at the Cape Epic. I have unfinished business from last year, but it's still a long way to go. We just cross our fingers that everything goes well."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the Grand Masters in a time of 5:24:33 (overall 23:05:45). This was their fifth stage win. They were followed by Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in 5:52:52 (24:43:47) with Ernesto's Cycling's Deon Wilkins and Raul Navarro in third place in 5:55:08 (overall 25:51:44). This was their first podium finish.

Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by one hour, 38 minutes and one second.

Bucher said, "Today Doug and Linus were behind us after the first water point, but they had a puncture which was bad luck for them. Anything can happen at the Epic. It only finishes at Lourensford - we can then talk about the race."

Stage 5: Wellington to Wellington (75km, 1800m of climbing)

The fifth day is like a bonus day - short, sweet and fun. Riders will already have had a taste of the Bain's MTB Trails at Welvanpas on the previous day. It is a fantastic purpose-built network of singletrack, perched between the Wellington vineyards and the slopes of Bain's Kloof. The relatively short distance of 75 kilometers offers more singletrack than any previous Cape Epic stage, featuring some amazing cross country terrain and lots of twisting ups and downs - all in all an extra enjoyable day to re-energise body and mind. To avoid any congestion on the trails, the start groups will be staggered over 1.5 hours.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo4:32:49
2Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:18:08
3Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:19:28
4Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:20:00
5Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 20:20:31
6Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:21:53
7Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:21:54
8Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:21:55
9Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:22:50
10Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling0:28:22
11Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:31:45
12Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:32:02
13Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK0:32:37
14Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:33:55
15Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:35:18
16Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos0:36:15
17Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:37:46
18Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 20:40:57
19Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:47:52
20Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components0:48:26
21Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:48:43
22Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web0:48:43
23Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska0:53:04
24Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:53:58
25Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR0:54:24
26Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:58:15
27Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:58:25
28Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing0:59:24
29Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing1:00:43
30Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter1:00:47
31Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look1:00:49
32Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance1:01:35
33Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19741:02:00
34Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 11:02:12
35Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling1:02:16
36David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.1:02:19
37James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG1:02:51
38Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing1:03:56
39Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling1:04:11
40Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan1:04:31
41Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies1:05:03
42Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy1:08:44
43Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity1:11:01
44Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB1:11:40
45Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA1:14:54
46Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group1:16:42
47Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar1:16:59
48Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance1:17:07
49Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit1:17:09
50Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa1:18:36
51Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:24:07
52Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:25:47
53Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy1:26:55
54Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors1:27:53
55Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo1:28:48
56Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 11:29:14
57Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf1:29:59
58Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles1:31:03
59Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios1:31:07
60Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing1:31:10
61Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker1:31:11
62Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 11:32:08
63Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY1:32:17
64Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.01:32:27
65Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura1:32:31
66Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings1:33:44
67Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine1:34:40
68Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles1:34:49
69Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T1:35:31
70Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 11:36:09
71Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA1:36:39
72Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders1:37:58
73Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security1:38:00
74Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing1:39:17
75Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles1:39:18
76Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles1:39:28
77Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution1:40:49
78Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross1:40:49
79Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta1:42:20
80Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong1:43:54
81Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys1:44:18
82Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils1:45:50
83Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary1:46:33
84Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL1:46:40
85Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital1:51:21
86Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys1:52:14
87Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 21:52:30
88Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB1:52:33
89Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy1:52:36
90André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer1:52:57
91Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace1:53:07
92Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen1:54:38
93Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9741:54:42
94Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green1:54:47
95Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times1:55:50
96Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist1:56:22
97Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage1:56:28
98Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven1:56:38
99Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes1:58:34
100Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing2:00:12
101Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 12:00:44
102Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson2:01:05
103Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle2:01:36
104Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank2:03:11
105Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport2:05:15
106John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers2:05:35
107Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb2:05:43
108Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin2:05:54
109William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 12:05:56
110Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani2:06:01
111Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX2:07:49
112Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE2:09:34
113Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers2:09:44
114Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins2:11:11
115Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff2:11:13
116Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk2:11:14
117Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers2:11:17
118Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats2:13:17
119Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris2:13:34
120Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl2:14:03
121Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG2:14:10
122Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 12:14:41
123Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua2:15:51
124Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards2:16:08
125William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy2:18:02
126Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline2:18:02
127Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic2:18:12
128Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool2:18:51
129Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge2:19:41
130David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry2:20:54
131Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing2:21:42
132Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security2:21:42
133Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 42:21:46
134Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL2:23:20
135Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels2:24:58
136Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar2:25:12
137Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook2:25:16
138Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 22:26:29
139Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans2:27:53
140Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon2:28:44
141Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads2:32:17
142Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB2:32:40
143Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab2:32:55
144Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk2:33:26
145Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini2:35:46
146Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing2:36:32
147Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT2:37:10
148Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies2:38:27
149Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds2:38:51
150Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS2:39:06
151Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers2:39:11
152Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun2:39:13
153Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth2:41:50
154Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS2:41:52
155Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top2:42:57
156David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds2:42:57
157Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties2:43:20
158Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH2:43:59
159Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 22:44:11
160Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer2:44:20
161Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 12:45:18
162Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 22:49:07
163Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing2:51:03
164Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears2:52:39
165Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar2:58:05
166Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale2:58:54
167Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health3:00:47
168Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown3:00:52
169Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw3:01:59
170Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker3:02:55
171Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE3:03:20
172Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX013:06:18
173Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush3:06:35
174Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate3:08:04
175Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.3:08:34
176Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby3:12:30
177Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy3:12:31
178Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods3:12:33
179Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling3:12:35
180Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros3:13:29
181Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen3:14:14
182Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS3:15:52
183Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School3:17:04
184Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys3:17:27
185Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria3:17:54
186Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele3:19:33
187Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program3:20:09
188Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 33:20:13
189Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT3:20:32
190Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home3:20:49
191Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace3:22:06
192Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce3:22:15
193NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack3:22:23
193Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
195Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers3:24:47
196Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized3:25:46
197Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis3:25:51
198Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders3:25:59
199Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group3:28:36
200Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA3:29:09
201Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard3:30:06
202Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl3:31:03
203Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis3:31:25
204Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes3:32:55
205Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA3:35:26
206Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel3:35:32
207Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis3:37:12
208Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes3:37:26
209Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi3:39:05
210Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five3:39:52
211Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF3:39:58
212Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects3:42:51
213Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz3:42:59
214Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA3:48:34
215Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers3:49:09
216Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press3:53:35
217Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox3:55:50
218Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife3:58:06
219Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo3:58:47
220Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound3:59:53
221Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT4:00:48
222Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight4:02:44
223Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar4:03:47
224Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders4:05:33
225Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem4:08:43
226Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante4:10:13
227Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers4:11:15
228Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro14:13:49
229Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation4:14:21
230André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele4:16:32
231Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla4:17:53
232Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa4:18:00
233Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless4:24:24
234Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante4:24:29
235Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik4:28:25
236Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects4:40:35
237Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT4:42:48
238Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima4:43:20
239Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK5:04:45
240Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream5:05:18

Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas5:49:59
2Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear0:26:04
3Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:33:46
4Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN0:51:42
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing0:54:25
6Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz1:04:32
7Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings1:32:24
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder1:55:35
9Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca2:01:12
10Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey2:11:21
11Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls2:23:05
12Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies2:27:14
13Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine2:27:51
14Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 22:31:21
15Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions2:36:22
16Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 22:36:38
17Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy2:41:45
18Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa2:43:18
19Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives2:50:09
20Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:50:58
21Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens3:34:54

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM5:34:28
2Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 10:02:39
3Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse0:05:54
4Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:15:29
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC0:17:07
6Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:27:02
7Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura0:37:43
8Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz0:41:59
9Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB0:44:34
10Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion0:50:30
11Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 20:59:53
12Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz1:07:33
13Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo1:19:26
14Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself1:20:11
15Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight1:22:31
16Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle1:23:49
17Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE1:25:43
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?1:30:02
19Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations1:34:00
20Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust1:36:28
21Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek1:38:27
22Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore1:39:17
23Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 11:43:57
24Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro1:44:21
25Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters1:47:36
26mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats1:51:36
27Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style1:51:58
28Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed1:57:03
29Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed2:15:11
30Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson2:16:31
31Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M2:17:52
32James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS2:27:47
33Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel2:47:04
34Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast2:47:06
35Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS2:57:14
36Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange3:02:19
37Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s3:07:48
38Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas3:11:17
39Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife3:11:49
40Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers3:21:48
41Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild3:26:54
42Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 23:31:35
43Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties3:35:06
44Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N3:53:28
45Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty3:54:07

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge5:01:05
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:00:09
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:22:12
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:24:13
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 20:32:29
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:40:23
7Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere0:42:12
8Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters0:42:13
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED0:43:28
10Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:44:54
11Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:46:05
12Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources0:50:23
13Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch0:52:51
14Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING0:55:53
15Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS0:58:40
16Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:59:07
17Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken1:00:17
18Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's1:00:40
19Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never1:00:45
20Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab1:02:33
21Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop1:07:47
22Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 11:09:46
23Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate1:10:29
24Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys1:15:49
25Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI1:17:58
26Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 21:18:44
27Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters1:20:31
28David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade1:21:16
29Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing1:23:05
30Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience1:24:13
31Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life1:24:45
32Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 11:27:10
33Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D1:27:32
34Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers1:28:09
35Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs1:29:44
36Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills1:30:33
37Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys1:32:48
38Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux1:33:06
39Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom1:34:50
40Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB1:34:59
41Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason11:37:06
42Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC1:37:37
43Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi1:38:21
44Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers1:43:55
45Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute1:44:01
46Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe1:44:07
47Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes1:44:40
48Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI1:44:55
49Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE1:45:31
50Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders1:48:50
51Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA1:49:11
52Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich1:49:45
53Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy1:51:07
54Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari1:52:40
55Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely1:52:52
56Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl1:53:33
57Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals1:55:06
58David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES1:56:02
59John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:56:38
60Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit2:00:21
61Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe2:01:23
62Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again2:03:21
63Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 32:03:26
64Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan2:03:29
65Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina2:04:26
66Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam2:08:40
67Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR2:09:31
68Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software2:10:29
69Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen2:11:31
70Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule2:12:47
71Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz2:13:21
72Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu2:13:37
73Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade2:16:03
74Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR2:16:12
75Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 52:17:12
76Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-642:17:44
77Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC2:18:39
78Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon182:20:52
79Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami2:21:31
80Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors2:24:08
81Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's2:24:33
82Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup2:24:36
83Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi2:24:44
84Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G2:25:37
85Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare2:27:30
86Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home2:27:32
87Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA2:27:34
88Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER2:29:29
89Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix2:30:05
90Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics2:30:49
91Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors2:33:03
92John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom2:33:07
93Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation2:33:59
94Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life2:36:53
95Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan2:36:58
96Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters2:37:01
97Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum2:37:56
98Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie2:37:58
99Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward2:38:25
100Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish2:40:27
101Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies2:46:28
102Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon2:48:26
103Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors2:49:14
104James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls2:50:17
105Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys2:51:55
106Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard2:51:56
107Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion2:51:57
108Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling2:52:34
109Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic2:53:54
110Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V22:55:06
111Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe2:55:19
112Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm2:56:31
113David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell2:57:28
114Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil3:00:09
115Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S3:00:56
116Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day3:01:21
117Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES3:02:25
118Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai3:04:27
119Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs3:08:45
120Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg3:10:09
121Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets3:10:46
122Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS3:14:11
123Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride3:14:31
124Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT3:16:00
125Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 13:17:00
126Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE3:18:50
127Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream3:19:06
128Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek3:19:09
129Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy3:20:59
130Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free3:21:11
131Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com3:21:29
132Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift3:24:16
133Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs3:28:44
134Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock3:29:04
135Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies3:30:22
136Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey3:31:02
137Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow3:31:38
138Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS3:31:50
139Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6643:33:00
140Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound3:33:12
141Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks3:33:23
142Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One3:33:40
143Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 73:34:48
144Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders3:38:29
145Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar3:40:20
146Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED3:42:01
147Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos3:42:03
148Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund3:44:40
149Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 13:45:02
150Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge3:45:58
151Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs3:46:14
152Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE3:46:31
153Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play3:46:35
154Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech3:47:14
155August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur3:47:20
156Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders3:47:27
157Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders3:47:56
158Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic3:48:53
159Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja3:49:40
160Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING3:51:13
161Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers3:51:38
162Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men3:51:39
163Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB3:51:41
164Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas3:53:53
165Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup3:56:24
166Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES4:03:14
167Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers4:08:23
168Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions4:08:38
169Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen4:09:59
170Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys4:10:38
171Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo4:13:12
172Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor4:19:43
173Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic4:19:48
174Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers4:20:00
175Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero4:20:12
176David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania4:24:04

Grand masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info5:24:33
2Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:28:19
3Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:30:35
4Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:37:01
5Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:39:41
6Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters0:45:14
7Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:50:19
8Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund1:08:56
9Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop1:10:46
10Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab1:14:16
11Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:14:25
12Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana1:19:17
13Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana1:29:04
14Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:47:08
15Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS1:49:10
16Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos1:49:17
17Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR1:51:15
18Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee1:53:36
19Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers1:58:30
20Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum2:14:19
21Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys2:14:36
22Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream2:22:05
23Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty2:27:45
24Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL2:29:04
25Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera2:36:40
26Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star2:40:38
27Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech2:52:14
28Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare3:05:59
29Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run3:16:52
30Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies3:21:46
31Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix3:23:00
32Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls3:24:14
33Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters3:28:00
34Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work3:28:35
35Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS3:31:51
36Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 23:32:54
37Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM3:34:28
38Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos3:35:23

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo19:40:05
2Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:01:12
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:13:30
4Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:25:56
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:47:57
6Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:52:48
7Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:56:19
8Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 31:08:19
9Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens1:10:02
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 21:18:59
11Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop1:50:07
12Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:57:45
13Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH772:04:08
14Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo2:25:30
15Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International2:42:47
16Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape2:45:54
17Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK2:58:45
18Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 23:01:51
19Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec3:09:18
20Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan3:17:38
21Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing3:29:28
22Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 13:35:52
23Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori3:37:49
24Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos3:45:16
25Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web3:45:51
26Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR3:51:18
27Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19743:52:58
28Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing3:58:29
29Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska3:59:26
30Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing4:00:07
31Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times4:01:53
32Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look4:12:42
33Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components4:19:44
34Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance4:20:48
35Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing4:25:18
36Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter4:35:39
37Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies4:43:23
38Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan4:44:09
39Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB4:48:45
40Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling4:50:58
41Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 15:02:11
42David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.5:03:28
43Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity5:05:29
44James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG5:06:13
45Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys5:18:30
46Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling5:20:37
47Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock5:24:10
48Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance5:43:21
49Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa5:43:53
50Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group5:45:12
51Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy5:48:04
52Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles5:49:46
53Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects5:54:05
54Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security5:59:40
55Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders6:05:14
56William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 16:05:22
57Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings6:11:11
58Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling6:11:56
59Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles6:37:38
60Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine6:45:23
61Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T6:45:43
62Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit6:48:07
63Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker6:49:41
64Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL6:54:21
65Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta6:56:05
66Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf7:02:28
67Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.07:03:00
68Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios7:03:24
69Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven7:08:26
70Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution7:09:46
71Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors7:11:59
72Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA7:12:02
73Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys7:13:44
74Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing7:14:41
75Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA7:23:45
76Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 17:24:42
77Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar7:26:22
78Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles7:26:26
79Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital7:29:10
80Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik7:33:01
81Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross7:33:05
82Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles7:37:12
83Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong7:43:13
84David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry7:45:26
85Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary7:45:37
86Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 17:47:07
87Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY7:54:36
88Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 17:56:34
89Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB7:58:32
90André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer7:58:37
91Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy7:59:39
92Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy8:03:12
93Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport8:05:40
94Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace8:06:29
95Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils8:10:49
96Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura8:16:14
97Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage8:21:22
98Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank8:25:17
99Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9748:33:28
100Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen8:35:13
101Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini8:43:18
102Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes8:45:29
103John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers8:49:06
104Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin8:52:11
105Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 28:55:22
106Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff8:55:44
107Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX8:55:59
108Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist8:56:30
109Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani9:01:03
110Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green9:01:34
111Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris9:12:10
112Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua9:15:35
113Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson9:17:18
114Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl9:19:09
115Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle9:23:38
116Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing9:24:25
117Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE9:31:11
118Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats9:32:33
119Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb9:36:41
120Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk9:39:26
121Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool9:40:27
122Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge9:42:08
123Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards9:46:23
124Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline9:46:34
125Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic9:51:41
126Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins9:53:18
127Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk10:01:40
128Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing10:03:57
129Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG10:06:59
130Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 110:09:13
131Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security10:21:54
132Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 110:23:14
133Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers10:25:22
134William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy10:32:52
135Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB10:37:16
136Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale10:41:16
137Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL10:43:22
138Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies10:47:53
139Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker10:52:53
140Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT10:53:16
141Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth10:53:18
142Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab10:53:23
143Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 410:54:00
144Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 210:57:48
145Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer11:07:04
146Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw11:12:13
147Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate11:18:41
148Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing11:28:47
149Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels11:29:38
150Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook11:30:38
151Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS11:34:01
152Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds11:38:43
153Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS11:38:44
154Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties11:40:47
155Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon11:40:50
156Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX0111:44:49
157Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top11:51:40
158Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 211:56:28
159Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers12:00:22
160Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless12:00:33
161Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown12:01:37
162Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans12:03:21
163Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT12:04:28
164Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun12:07:58
165Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers12:08:40
166Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH12:13:00
167Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing12:21:21
168Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar12:27:34
169Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS12:29:01
170Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 212:29:32
171Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi12:42:09
172Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 112:45:16
173Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.12:50:34
174Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods12:58:12
175Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health13:03:31
176Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads13:06:26
177Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders13:08:53
178Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys13:10:55
179Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy13:26:27
180Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis13:31:00
181Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce13:33:31
182Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush13:34:26
183David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds13:34:45
184Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE13:35:06
185Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar13:42:50
186Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby13:48:34
187Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen13:48:50
188Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group14:00:03
189Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears14:02:03
190Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl14:08:15
191Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home14:16:56
192Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program14:17:14
193Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros14:20:33
194Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling14:29:03
195Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele14:40:06
196Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace14:47:15
197Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF14:48:59
198Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes14:54:58
199Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA15:00:26
200Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers15:04:14
201Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis15:10:01
202NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack15:15:51
203Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 115:16:29
204Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria15:19:26
205Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT15:30:42
206Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School15:33:13
207Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA15:37:25
208Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 315:38:57
209Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press15:40:18
210Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects15:41:23
211Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five15:43:30
212Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo15:46:51
213Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis15:46:55
214Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard15:47:04
215Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA15:48:50
216Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes15:52:27
217Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem15:58:55
218Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound16:00:33
219Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight16:06:00
220Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima16:06:20
221Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox16:06:47
222Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz16:10:19
223Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante16:37:33
224Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders16:41:08
225Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel16:51:30
226Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife16:55:36
227Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized16:57:12
228André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele17:39:20
229Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers17:41:56
230Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers17:43:03
231Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation17:50:36
232Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro117:51:38
233Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla17:54:56
234Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK17:58:52
235Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar18:15:42
236Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects18:36:23
237Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante18:49:40
238Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa18:54:12
239Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT18:55:52
240Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream19:48:49

Ladies general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas24:50:06
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies1:40:32
3Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear2:39:22
4Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing2:42:19
5Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz2:47:40
6Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN3:27:31
7Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings7:26:12
8Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder7:47:12
9Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca8:59:59
10Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 29:37:07
11Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine10:40:09
12Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy10:40:37
13Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls10:58:08
14Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies11:01:09
15Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions11:15:16
16Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey11:17:39
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives11:44:18
18Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike11:50:32
19Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 212:33:17
20Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens13:19:13
21Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa13:57:08

Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM23:02:26
2Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes1:20:42
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 11:32:59
4Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 12:39:27
5Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse2:47:22
6Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC3:18:19
7Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion3:21:08
8Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura3:51:54
9Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE4:15:54
10Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz4:47:31
11Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB5:13:31
12Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 25:24:00
13Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz5:48:08
14Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 16:37:27
15Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore6:40:24
16Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?6:42:33
17Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight6:48:34
18Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo7:17:43
19Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek7:22:27
20Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself7:39:51
21Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle7:46:31
22Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations7:56:32
23mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats8:36:25
24Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed8:44:04
25Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters9:00:55
26Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust9:12:47
27Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style9:23:09
28Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro9:39:00
29Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed10:03:58
30Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M10:14:47
31James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS11:44:24
32Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s12:29:34
33Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS13:10:27
34Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel13:36:41
35Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange13:39:30
36Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife13:50:06
37Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas14:17:47
38Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson14:18:11
39Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast14:35:43
40Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties14:58:23
41Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers15:12:00
42Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild15:21:15
43Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 215:30:07
44Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty16:38:36
45Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N17:22:24

Masters general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge21:35:38
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 20:42:10
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 11:04:30
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT1:27:18
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters2:24:31
6Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme2:57:36
7Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters3:03:57
8Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 23:06:03
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED3:16:02
10Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources3:30:08
11Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere3:54:09
12Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life4:06:47
13Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS4:09:46
14Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys4:15:45
15Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch4:16:50
16Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING4:23:45
17Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's4:28:21
18Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab4:29:30
19Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never4:35:04
20Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles4:36:28
21Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken5:00:59
22Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz5:11:39
23Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 15:14:17
24Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE5:17:58
25Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 25:21:12
26Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate5:22:37
27Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC5:32:28
28Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI5:34:44
29Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers5:37:23
30Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters5:43:53
31Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D5:44:15
32Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop5:45:27
33Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing5:46:23
34Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys6:03:52
35Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 16:05:08
36Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux6:11:46
37Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB6:13:54
38David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade6:14:12
39Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers6:20:49
40Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom6:28:49
41Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes6:42:44
42Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills6:47:32
43Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs6:52:28
44Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi7:05:58
45Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI7:17:23
46Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason17:25:29
47Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy7:28:10
48Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute7:32:24
49Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl7:34:45
50David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES7:58:29
51Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich8:09:21
52Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe8:10:05
53Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely8:14:55
54Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience8:17:03
55Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders8:17:25
56Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan8:34:40
57Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again8:36:27
58Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR8:43:15
59Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals8:44:58
60Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 58:46:24
61Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software8:52:02
62Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic8:52:42
63Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina8:54:51
64Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe9:00:37
65Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's9:10:51
66Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR9:13:59
67Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA9:16:29
68Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon189:16:58
69Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu9:23:02
70Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz9:23:17
71Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets9:29:11
72Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit9:34:33
73John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob9:35:03
74Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors9:49:05
75Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami9:49:23
76Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule9:52:45
77Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 39:53:28
78Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics9:58:01
79Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC10:01:32
80Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade10:06:41
81Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-6410:07:39
82Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam10:10:40
83Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward10:26:07
84Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg10:30:22
85Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA10:32:46
86Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES10:35:06
87Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi10:36:00
88Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix10:36:42
89Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen10:40:26
90Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare10:42:54
91Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie10:44:09
92Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup10:47:15
93Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish10:54:19
94John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom10:54:22
95Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation10:55:57
96Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home10:56:49
97Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan10:58:25
98Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs11:01:52
99Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari11:02:07
100Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER11:11:27
101Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors11:16:21
102James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls11:37:34
103Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G11:37:40
104Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies11:41:40
105Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm11:50:11
106Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai11:54:55
107Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters12:02:00
108Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion12:09:01
109Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard12:09:32
110Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE12:12:00
111Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe12:12:54
112David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell12:31:04
113Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life12:35:14
114Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon12:36:16
115Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum12:44:05
116Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors12:44:52
117Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling12:49:53
118Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 113:01:54
119Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 713:08:32
120Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys13:15:45
121Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED13:16:24
122Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup13:18:13
123Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound13:20:08
124Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V213:22:18
125Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day13:32:55
126Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil13:34:29
127Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift13:37:48
128Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey13:38:43
129Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride13:40:20
130Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream13:52:59
131Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek13:54:18
132Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies14:06:46
133Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock14:07:43
134Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS14:09:52
135Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks14:11:39
136Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S14:15:10
137Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT14:30:33
138Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS14:32:37
139Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy14:36:30
140Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs14:42:51
141Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas14:47:32
142Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 66414:48:43
143Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free14:50:13
144Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play14:57:26
145Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders14:57:44
146Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar15:05:27
147Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com15:10:12
148Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge15:11:46
149Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE15:15:33
150August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur15:15:48
151Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic15:17:04
152Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING15:23:48
153Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders15:24:17
154Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic15:24:23
155Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja15:27:40
156Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 115:33:29
157Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers15:40:44
158Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs15:41:05
159Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos15:44:11
160Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders15:45:29
161Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech15:46:55
162Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys15:52:05
163Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers15:54:17
164Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero15:57:27
165Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow16:05:37
166Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions16:08:17
167Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men16:11:24
168Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB16:16:59
169Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund16:51:27
170Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES16:51:56
171Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One16:52:33
172Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers16:57:33
173Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor17:08:51
174David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania17:11:44
175Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo17:27:07
176Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen17:31:54

Grand masters general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info23:05:45
2Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital1:38:02
3Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects2:37:42
4Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines2:44:25
5Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING2:45:59
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike3:28:24
7Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters3:54:52
8Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop4:39:28
9Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund5:30:35
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana5:31:02
11Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners5:56:28
12Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson6:10:27
13Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos6:34:40
14Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS6:42:12
15Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana7:37:05
16Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR7:42:17
17Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab7:58:50
18Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers8:46:35
19Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star9:18:53
20Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee9:27:35
21Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum9:35:30
22Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera9:53:29
23Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys10:03:01
24Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL10:22:08
25Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty11:02:43
26Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech11:28:13
27Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream12:09:35
28Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS13:06:43
29Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 213:15:11
30Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare13:25:32
31Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run13:42:26
32Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls14:06:48
33Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos14:11:23
34Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters14:16:49
35Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix15:06:33
36Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM15:10:07
37Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work15:15:53
38Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies15:19:35

 

