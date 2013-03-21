Image 1 of 92 Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo descends Watervalsberg (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 92 Charles Stander during stage 4 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 92 Ariane and Erik Kleinhans leaders of the Mixed category (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 92 Nino Schurter fools around with his GoPro camera (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 92 Cross country world champ Nino Schurter during stage 4 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 92 Heinz Zoerweg and Barti Bucher (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 92 Duane & Cherise Stander after taking second place in the mixed category (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 92 Cherise Stander after taking 2nd place in the mixed category (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 9 of 92 Cherise Stander after stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 10 of 92 Duane Stander after taking 2nd place in the mixed category (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 11 of 92 Duane & Mundie Stander after stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 12 of 92 Charles Stander during stage 4 (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 13 of 92 Jaroslav Kulhavy leads Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo) (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 92 Ariane Kleinhans of Team RE:CM (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 15 of 92 Ariane & Erik Kleinhans of Team RE:CM win the mixed category (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 16 of 92 Florian Vogel of Scott Swisspowere after stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 17 of 92 Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel cross the line (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 18 of 92 Jose Hermida after stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 19 of 92 Tim Boehme of Team Bulls 2 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 20 of 92 Karl Platt of Team Bulls remonstrates about getting lost during stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 21 of 92 Marco Fontana & Manuel Fumic of Cannondale take 2nd place (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 22 of 92 Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander - Songo) (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 23 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) finish up (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 24 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander-Songo) win stage 4 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 25 of 92 Podium (L to R) Manuel Fumic & Marco Fontana of Cannondale (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander - Songo (1st) and Matthys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Racing Team (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 26 of 92 Karl Platt (Bulls) and Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) launch their race protest (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 27 of 92 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser celebrate with the Songo kids (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 28 of 92 Urs Huber of Team Bulls chases with Jose Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 29 of 92 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo on their way to victory (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 30 of 92 Karl Platt & Urs Huber Team Bulls lead the chase (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 31 of 92 Marco Fontana (Cannondale) is clearly having fun at the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 32 of 92 Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander Songo descends Watervalsberg (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 33 of 92 Racing away from Tulbagh during the Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 34 of 92 Leading mixed team Ariane and Erik Kleinhans (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 35 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy take the lead up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 36 of 92 Riders navigate farm lands and water crossings (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 37 of 92 Joel Stransky and his partner (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 38 of 92 Riders make their way through farmlands and water crossings (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 39 of 92 A rider misjudges a difficult water crossing (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 40 of 92 Local kids encourage riders (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 41 of 92 The leading Bulls teams make their way over Baine's Kloof Pass (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 42 of 92 Riders navigate water crossings (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 43 of 92 Riders on the start line (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 44 of 92 A team wishes each other luck on the start line (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 45 of 92 Nico Pfitzenmeier and Abraao Azevedo (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 46 of 92 Abraao Azevedo makes his way over a water crossing (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 47 of 92 Hannes and Sakkie Hanekom make their way over a river crossing (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 48 of 92 Riders make their way up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 49 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate after winning stage 4 and regaining the lead (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 50 of 92 Marco Aurelio Fontana and Manuel Fumic of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrate after finishing second during stage 4 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 51 of 92 Marco Aurelio Fontana of Cannondale Factory Racing celebrates after finishing second during stage 4 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 52 of 92 Young spectators en route (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 53 of 92 Racers at the start of stage 4 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 54 of 92 Nico Pfitzinmeier makes his way through a rocky river crossing (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 55 of 92 Karl Platt makes his way through a rocky river crossing (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 56 of 92 Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 57 of 92 Warren Richards (front) and Sean Merredew (rear) of team 9999 (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 58 of 92 Warren Richards (front) and Sean Merredew (rear) of team 9999 battle the dust (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 59 of 92 There is quite a bit of traffic with 1200 racers en route (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 60 of 92 A group of racers (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 61 of 92 Riders make their way up Baine's Kloof Mountain Pass (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 62 of 92 Fans cheer on the passing racers (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 63 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 64 of 92 Karl Platt of Bulls descends (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 65 of 92 Cape Epic singletrack (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 66 of 92 The first break away of the day (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 67 of 92 The lead bunch shortly after the start (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 68 of 92 The lead bunch leave Tulbagh during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 69 of 92 The lead bunch during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 70 of 92 Riders head up Watervalsberg during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 71 of 92 Urs Huber of Bulls heads up the chase (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 72 of 92 Karl Plat (Bulls) leads a group of favorites (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 73 of 92 Urs Huber and Karl Platt of Bulls (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 74 of 92 Race leader Karl Platt of Team Bulls (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 75 of 92 Race leader Urs Huber of Team Bulls (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 76 of 92 Riders during stage 4 of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 77 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo in the lead (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 78 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo work to make up time (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 79 of 92 The peloton (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 80 of 92 Chasing trains during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 81 of 92 Sunrise leaving Tulbagh (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 82 of 92 The favorites during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 83 of 92 The chopper during stage 4 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 84 of 92 Simon Stiebjahn of Bulls 3 (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 85 of 92 Charles Keey of Cannondale Blend chases the leaders after a crash (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 86 of 92 Markus Kaufman and Thomas Stoll of Team Dietrich crash (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 87 of 92 Karl Platt of Bulls races up Watervalsberg (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 88 of 92 Nico Pfizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of Team Bridge (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 89 of 92 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulharvy of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 90 of 92 Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo) refills his waterbottle (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 91 of 92 Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 leads the chase up Bains Kloof (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics) Image 92 of 92 Ariane Kleinhans of Team RE CM (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Sportzpics)

Stage 4 started with cool temperatures in the morning. It was a fast stage with lots of singletrack. Rene Haselbacher and Wolfgang Krenn of ASRIN RH77 formed an early breakaway, and they stayed in the lead until the hot spot. Then Sauser and Kulhavy took the lead and powered on, increasing the gap over the course of the stage.

Related Articles Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

Disaster struck again, but this time not for Sauser and Kulhavy, but for their rivals.

Teams Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2 missed a route marker. After following what they thought was the correct route, their path intersected stage 5's route, which was already marked, and they then continued to follow stage 5's route markers, and thought that this was today's course.

The route markers are identical for all stages and hence the riders did not realise that they were on the wrong course until much later, after which they were approached and turned around by a media motorbike. They then retraced their steps and rejoined the course where they had left it. They crossed the finish line with a time gap of 21:53 to the leaders.

The commissaires panel and the organisers took the decision to award the first of the three teams in question the winning time plus 10 minutes, the second team received a gap of 10 minutes and one second and the third team received a gap of 10 minutes and two seconds. This decision was based on the time gap between the leaders and the chasing group of Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2 at the point where the teams took the wrong turn, and added the estimated time it would have taken the chasing group to realise their mistake and turn back, had they not encountered tomorrow's route signage.

Usually, if a team takes an incorrect turn and rides off-course, the team would no longer see any more route markings. They should then realise, within a few hundred meters, that they have left the marked route. The estimated time added to the time gap was calculated on the amount of time it can reasonably be assumed that a team would take to turn around and return to the marked route.

The time was only be adjusted on GC, but not on stage results - hence the podium for stage 4 remains unchanged.

According to organizers, a team is required to take reasonable responsibility for navigating the course. The lead motorbikes are to ensure the course marking is correctly in place and to ensure that the course is free of obstacles. They are instructed to remain out of sight of the leading riders at all times to ensure all riders are required to navigate and no teams receive an unfair advantage by merely following a motorbike.

Race organizers also said that the commissaires were required to exercise discretionary intervention with today's case, distinguishing the difference between yesterday's incident involving team Burry Stander - Songo and today's, with teams Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2. Yesterday's incident was addressed by rules which provides for teams leaving the marked route, today's required a decision by the commissaires, as riders were still following the official route markers, though for the following day's stage . In both cases, the route marking team returned to the site of the incidents in question and were satisfied that the course was sufficiently marked.

Benno Willeit, team manager of Burry Stander - Songo said, "Our guys showed again that they're the strongest out there. Today everything went smooth and at the last water point we had a gap of five minutes, I think. But today they (Bulls) were unlucky like our guys yesterday by going off-track. They, like we did yesterday, took the wrong turn. A few meters after that they saw a sign that is no different from all the other Cape Epic markings - it looked the same and they just followed it. By the time they realised they were wrong, they had to ride all the way back and in the process lost 20 minutes. This is not how we would like to win the race though. This morning we didn't think about the lead and now we have a lead of one minute. It's enough to bring home the yellow."

Friedeman Schmude, team manager of the Bulls, said, "The decision was made by the UCI. It's a done deal it seems. All the teams have a difference of opinion obviously. And it's a difficult situation for the teams and the decision makers."

Men

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) showed their true form by winning stage 4 of this year's Cape Epic in a time of 4:32:49. It was Sauser's 28th stage win in the history of the event, and the duo reclaimed the overall lead.

The two were followed by Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) in 4:50:57. South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) finished third in 4:52:17 for their first podium finish of this year's race.

Previous race leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber, as well as their Team Bulls teammates Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme, finished in seventh and eighth place respectively after losing their way.

Sauser and Stander lead the overall with a time of 19:40:05. They had beaten previous leaders Platt and Huber by 21:54 on the day and would have been over 13 minutes ahead in the GC. However, Platt and Huber filed a a successful appeal and were given back more than 10 minutes of time so that they are in second overall by one minute and 12 seconds. Dietsch and Boehme are in third overall at 13:30.

"We were really strong today and pushed hard to the finish. The gap between ourselves and the other teams just became bigger and bigger," said Kulhavy. "It was really good for us mentally and will motivate us for the next three stages. We'll be really careful and hopefully we can win. I'm enjoying the race and it's great for me as well as my career. It's really an epic race and amazing. It's a relief to be in the lead and great for motivation - the yellow leader's jersey is very important. We still have a long way to go - we'll see how it goes."

Fontana said, "It was hard out there today and I could feel the pain in my legs. Midway I started feeling better, but the last climb was long with loose rocks - it was very tough. We just got into our own rhythm and nearly caught up with the second Songo team when they had a flat. It's very nice to be second and on the podium again. We finished in third place in the prologue."

His teammate Fumic said, "Today was tough and we benefitted from the mistakes of the other teams. We were suffering a lot but when we got to the last 5km, we heard that we were in second place and that helped us to push to the finish. This is an awesome race and we're enjoying it. It's 100% what everyone told us and an believable experience. We're a great team."

Stefan Sahm was shocked when he heard of his fourth place today. "It's crazy. Something's gone wrong and the guys must've taken a wrong turn."

Rudi van Houts with his teammate José Hermida of Multivan Merida finished in sixth place today (4:54:43; 20:06:01). "We took the wrong turn and followed the markers for tomorrow's route. We thought we were right and kept on going until someone told us we're on the wrong road. We didn't know where to go and still don't know what we did wrong. It was a 3 or 4km detour," he said.

Huber of the Bulls team said, "We missed the road and we don't know why. There were markers, but after a while we turned around. We lost time today."

Platt said, "I'mm upset because we lost time today. You always follow the next mark and we followed the markers for around 7km, but apparently it was the markers for tomorrow's route. I was pretty sure it was the right way and this really shouldn't happen."

The African leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (5:04:52; overall 20:32:53). They finished in second place today behind Buys and Beukes of Scott Factory Racing (4:52.17; overall 20:36.24).

Buys of the Scott Factory Racing team said, "I was really surprised when I heard that we were third today. It was a nice stage for mountain biking and quite fast with lots of singletrack which suited us."

Beukes said, "We raced for fifth place today. We thought the others were ahead of us. It's very nice to finish on the podium. It was also not too hot or dusty."

Maseko Prince and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the second time in a time of 5:35:11 (overall 24:42:16).

Prince said, "It was really nice to win today. Yesterday we had a lot of problems with the bikes, but we tried our best today and worked well as a team. My partner helped me a lot. I'm very happy and enjoying the Cape Epic - it's awesome."

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their third stage in a row in 5:49:59. They now lead this category by one hour, 40 minutes and 31 seconds (overall 24:50:06). In second place, with their second podium finish, were Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn of C-Bear in 6:16:03 (overall 27:29:28). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan Ladies finished in third place in 6:23:45 (overall 26:30:38).

"It was definitely a hard day with some proper climbing," said Speedy. "We felt pretty strong and it was quite a fast stage with some stunning singletrack. We're very happy with our results. Our legs are sore and our bodies tired, but we're still managing to get in a good effort."

Williamson said, "We had a good start and it was a really nice stage with some nice trails and forests. I had a bit of a crash but nothing major. We rode at our own pace and it was the best day so far."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their fifth stage in a row in the mixed category in 5:34:28 (overall 23:02:26), followed by Cherise Stander and Duane Stander of Africanmtbkid 1 in 5:37:07 (overall 25:41:53). In third place were Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (5:40:22; overall 25:49:48). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by one hour, 20 minutes and 42 seconds.

Cherise Stander said, "I definitely didn't think we'd finish in second place - it's very unexpected. Today six years ago, Burry and I started dating, so it would be the perfect day for us to finish on the podium. I'm just very happy at this stage."

Masters

The masters category was won by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 5:01:05 (overall 21:35:38). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 5:01:14 (overall 22:17:48). In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:23.17 (overall 22:40.08). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by 42 minutes and nine seconds.

Pfitzenmaier of team Bridge said, "It was a great route today, and I really enjoyed the singletrack. We just kept our rhythm and the power was there all the time. We're a good team and it's always a big goal to do well at the Cape Epic. I have unfinished business from last year, but it's still a long way to go. We just cross our fingers that everything goes well."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the Grand Masters in a time of 5:24:33 (overall 23:05:45). This was their fifth stage win. They were followed by Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in 5:52:52 (24:43:47) with Ernesto's Cycling's Deon Wilkins and Raul Navarro in third place in 5:55:08 (overall 25:51:44). This was their first podium finish.

Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by one hour, 38 minutes and one second.

Bucher said, "Today Doug and Linus were behind us after the first water point, but they had a puncture which was bad luck for them. Anything can happen at the Epic. It only finishes at Lourensford - we can then talk about the race."

Stage 5: Wellington to Wellington (75km, 1800m of climbing)

The fifth day is like a bonus day - short, sweet and fun. Riders will already have had a taste of the Bain's MTB Trails at Welvanpas on the previous day. It is a fantastic purpose-built network of singletrack, perched between the Wellington vineyards and the slopes of Bain's Kloof. The relatively short distance of 75 kilometers offers more singletrack than any previous Cape Epic stage, featuring some amazing cross country terrain and lots of twisting ups and downs - all in all an extra enjoyable day to re-energise body and mind. To avoid any congestion on the trails, the start groups will be staggered over 1.5 hours.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 4:32:49 2 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:18:08 3 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:19:28 4 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:20:00 5 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 0:20:31 6 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:21:53 7 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:21:54 8 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:21:55 9 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:22:50 10 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 0:28:22 11 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:31:45 12 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:32:02 13 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 0:32:37 14 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:33:55 15 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:35:18 16 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 0:36:15 17 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:37:46 18 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 0:40:57 19 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:47:52 20 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 0:48:26 21 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 0:48:43 22 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 0:48:43 23 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 0:53:04 24 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:53:58 25 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 0:54:24 26 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:58:15 27 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 0:58:25 28 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 0:59:24 29 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 1:00:43 30 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 1:00:47 31 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 1:00:49 32 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 1:01:35 33 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 1:02:00 34 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 1:02:12 35 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 1:02:16 36 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 1:02:19 37 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 1:02:51 38 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 1:03:56 39 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 1:04:11 40 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 1:04:31 41 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 1:05:03 42 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 1:08:44 43 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 1:11:01 44 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 1:11:40 45 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 1:14:54 46 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 1:16:42 47 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 1:16:59 48 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 1:17:07 49 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 1:17:09 50 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 1:18:36 51 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:24:07 52 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:25:47 53 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 1:26:55 54 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 1:27:53 55 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 1:28:48 56 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 1:29:14 57 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 1:29:59 58 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 1:31:03 59 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 1:31:07 60 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 1:31:10 61 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 1:31:11 62 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 1:32:08 63 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 1:32:17 64 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 1:32:27 65 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 1:32:31 66 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 1:33:44 67 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 1:34:40 68 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 1:34:49 69 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 1:35:31 70 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 1:36:09 71 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 1:36:39 72 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 1:37:58 73 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 1:38:00 74 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 1:39:17 75 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 1:39:18 76 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 1:39:28 77 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 1:40:49 78 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 1:40:49 79 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 1:42:20 80 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 1:43:54 81 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 1:44:18 82 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 1:45:50 83 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 1:46:33 84 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 1:46:40 85 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 1:51:21 86 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 1:52:14 87 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 1:52:30 88 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 1:52:33 89 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 1:52:36 90 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 1:52:57 91 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 1:53:07 92 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 1:54:38 93 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 1:54:42 94 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 1:54:47 95 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 1:55:50 96 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 1:56:22 97 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 1:56:28 98 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 1:56:38 99 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 1:58:34 100 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 2:00:12 101 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 2:00:44 102 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 2:01:05 103 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 2:01:36 104 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 2:03:11 105 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 2:05:15 106 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 2:05:35 107 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 2:05:43 108 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 2:05:54 109 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 2:05:56 110 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 2:06:01 111 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 2:07:49 112 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 2:09:34 113 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 2:09:44 114 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 2:11:11 115 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 2:11:13 116 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 2:11:14 117 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 2:11:17 118 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 2:13:17 119 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 2:13:34 120 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2:14:03 121 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 2:14:10 122 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 2:14:41 123 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 2:15:51 124 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 2:16:08 125 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 2:18:02 126 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 2:18:02 127 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 2:18:12 128 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 2:18:51 129 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 2:19:41 130 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 2:20:54 131 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 2:21:42 132 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 2:21:42 133 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 2:21:46 134 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 2:23:20 135 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 2:24:58 136 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 2:25:12 137 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 2:25:16 138 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 2:26:29 139 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 2:27:53 140 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 2:28:44 141 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 2:32:17 142 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 2:32:40 143 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 2:32:55 144 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 2:33:26 145 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 2:35:46 146 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 2:36:32 147 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 2:37:10 148 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 2:38:27 149 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 2:38:51 150 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 2:39:06 151 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 2:39:11 152 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 2:39:13 153 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 2:41:50 154 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 2:41:52 155 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 2:42:57 156 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 2:42:57 157 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 2:43:20 158 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 2:43:59 159 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 2:44:11 160 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 2:44:20 161 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 2:45:18 162 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 2:49:07 163 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 2:51:03 164 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 2:52:39 165 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 2:58:05 166 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 2:58:54 167 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 3:00:47 168 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 3:00:52 169 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 3:01:59 170 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 3:02:55 171 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 3:03:20 172 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 3:06:18 173 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 3:06:35 174 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 3:08:04 175 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 3:08:34 176 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 3:12:30 177 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 3:12:31 178 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 3:12:33 179 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 3:12:35 180 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 3:13:29 181 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 3:14:14 182 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 3:15:52 183 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 3:17:04 184 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 3:17:27 185 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 3:17:54 186 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 3:19:33 187 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 3:20:09 188 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 3:20:13 189 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 3:20:32 190 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 3:20:49 191 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 3:22:06 192 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 3:22:15 193 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 3:22:23 193 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 195 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 3:24:47 196 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 3:25:46 197 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 3:25:51 198 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 3:25:59 199 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 3:28:36 200 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 3:29:09 201 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 3:30:06 202 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 3:31:03 203 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 3:31:25 204 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 3:32:55 205 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 3:35:26 206 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 3:35:32 207 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 3:37:12 208 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 3:37:26 209 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 3:39:05 210 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 3:39:52 211 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 3:39:58 212 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 3:42:51 213 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 3:42:59 214 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 3:48:34 215 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 3:49:09 216 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 3:53:35 217 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 3:55:50 218 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 3:58:06 219 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 3:58:47 220 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 3:59:53 221 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 4:00:48 222 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 4:02:44 223 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 4:03:47 224 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 4:05:33 225 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 4:08:43 226 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 4:10:13 227 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 4:11:15 228 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 4:13:49 229 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 4:14:21 230 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 4:16:32 231 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 4:17:53 232 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 4:18:00 233 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 4:24:24 234 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 4:24:29 235 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 4:28:25 236 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 4:40:35 237 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 4:42:48 238 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 4:43:20 239 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 5:04:45 240 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 5:05:18

Ladies # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 5:49:59 2 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 0:26:04 3 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:33:46 4 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 0:51:42 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:54:25 6 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 1:04:32 7 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 1:32:24 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 1:55:35 9 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 2:01:12 10 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 2:11:21 11 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 2:23:05 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 2:27:14 13 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 2:27:51 14 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 2:31:21 15 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 2:36:22 16 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 2:36:38 17 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 2:41:45 18 Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa 2:43:18 19 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 2:50:09 20 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:50:58 21 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 3:34:54

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 5:34:28 2 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 0:02:39 3 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 0:05:54 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:15:29 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 0:17:07 6 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:27:02 7 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 0:37:43 8 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 0:41:59 9 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 0:44:34 10 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 0:50:30 11 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 0:59:53 12 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 1:07:33 13 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 1:19:26 14 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 1:20:11 15 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 1:22:31 16 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 1:23:49 17 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 1:25:43 18 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 1:30:02 19 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 1:34:00 20 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 1:36:28 21 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 1:38:27 22 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 1:39:17 23 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 1:43:57 24 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 1:44:21 25 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 1:47:36 26 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 1:51:36 27 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 1:51:58 28 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:57:03 29 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 2:15:11 30 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 2:16:31 31 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 2:17:52 32 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 2:27:47 33 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 2:47:04 34 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 2:47:06 35 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 2:57:14 36 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 3:02:19 37 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 3:07:48 38 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 3:11:17 39 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 3:11:49 40 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 3:21:48 41 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 3:26:54 42 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 3:31:35 43 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 3:35:06 44 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 3:53:28 45 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 3:54:07

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 5:01:05 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:00:09 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:22:12 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:24:13 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 0:32:29 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:40:23 7 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 0:42:12 8 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 0:42:13 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 0:43:28 10 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:44:54 11 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:46:05 12 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 0:50:23 13 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 0:52:51 14 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 0:55:53 15 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 0:58:40 16 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:59:07 17 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 1:00:17 18 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 1:00:40 19 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 1:00:45 20 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 1:02:33 21 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 1:07:47 22 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 1:09:46 23 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 1:10:29 24 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 1:15:49 25 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 1:17:58 26 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 1:18:44 27 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 1:20:31 28 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 1:21:16 29 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 1:23:05 30 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 1:24:13 31 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 1:24:45 32 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 1:27:10 33 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 1:27:32 34 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 1:28:09 35 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 1:29:44 36 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 1:30:33 37 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 1:32:48 38 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 1:33:06 39 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 1:34:50 40 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 1:34:59 41 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 1:37:06 42 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 1:37:37 43 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 1:38:21 44 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 1:43:55 45 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 1:44:01 46 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 1:44:07 47 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 1:44:40 48 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 1:44:55 49 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 1:45:31 50 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 1:48:50 51 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 1:49:11 52 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 1:49:45 53 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 1:51:07 54 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 1:52:40 55 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 1:52:52 56 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 1:53:33 57 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 1:55:06 58 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 1:56:02 59 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:56:38 60 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 2:00:21 61 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 2:01:23 62 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 2:03:21 63 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 2:03:26 64 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 2:03:29 65 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 2:04:26 66 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 2:08:40 67 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 2:09:31 68 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:10:29 69 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 2:11:31 70 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 2:12:47 71 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 2:13:21 72 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 2:13:37 73 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 2:16:03 74 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 2:16:12 75 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 2:17:12 76 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 2:17:44 77 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 2:18:39 78 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 2:20:52 79 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 2:21:31 80 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 2:24:08 81 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 2:24:33 82 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 2:24:36 83 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 2:24:44 84 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 2:25:37 85 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 2:27:30 86 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 2:27:32 87 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 2:27:34 88 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 2:29:29 89 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 2:30:05 90 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 2:30:49 91 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 2:33:03 92 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 2:33:07 93 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 2:33:59 94 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 2:36:53 95 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 2:36:58 96 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 2:37:01 97 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 2:37:56 98 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 2:37:58 99 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 2:38:25 100 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 2:40:27 101 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 2:46:28 102 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 2:48:26 103 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 2:49:14 104 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 2:50:17 105 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 2:51:55 106 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 2:51:56 107 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 2:51:57 108 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 2:52:34 109 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 2:53:54 110 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 2:55:06 111 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 2:55:19 112 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 2:56:31 113 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 2:57:28 114 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 3:00:09 115 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 3:00:56 116 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 3:01:21 117 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 3:02:25 118 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:04:27 119 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 3:08:45 120 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 3:10:09 121 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 3:10:46 122 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 3:14:11 123 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 3:14:31 124 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 3:16:00 125 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 3:17:00 126 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 3:18:50 127 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 3:19:06 128 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 3:19:09 129 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 3:20:59 130 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 3:21:11 131 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 3:21:29 132 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 3:24:16 133 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 3:28:44 134 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 3:29:04 135 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 3:30:22 136 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 3:31:02 137 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 3:31:38 138 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 3:31:50 139 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 3:33:00 140 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 3:33:12 141 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 3:33:23 142 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 3:33:40 143 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 3:34:48 144 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 3:38:29 145 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 3:40:20 146 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 3:42:01 147 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 3:42:03 148 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 3:44:40 149 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 3:45:02 150 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 3:45:58 151 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 3:46:14 152 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 3:46:31 153 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 3:46:35 154 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 3:47:14 155 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 3:47:20 156 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 3:47:27 157 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 3:47:56 158 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 3:48:53 159 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 3:49:40 160 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 3:51:13 161 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 3:51:38 162 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 3:51:39 163 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 3:51:41 164 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 3:53:53 165 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 3:56:24 166 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 4:03:14 167 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 4:08:23 168 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 4:08:38 169 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 4:09:59 170 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 4:10:38 171 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 4:13:12 172 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 4:19:43 173 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 4:19:48 174 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 4:20:00 175 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 4:20:12 176 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 4:24:04

Grand masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info 5:24:33 2 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital 0:28:19 3 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING 0:30:35 4 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines 0:37:01 5 Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects 0:39:41 6 Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters 0:45:14 7 Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike 0:50:19 8 Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund 1:08:56 9 Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop 1:10:46 10 Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab 1:14:16 11 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:14:25 12 Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana 1:19:17 13 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 1:29:04 14 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:47:08 15 Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS 1:49:10 16 Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos 1:49:17 17 Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR 1:51:15 18 Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee 1:53:36 19 Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers 1:58:30 20 Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum 2:14:19 21 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 2:14:36 22 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream 2:22:05 23 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty 2:27:45 24 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL 2:29:04 25 Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera 2:36:40 26 Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star 2:40:38 27 Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech 2:52:14 28 Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare 3:05:59 29 Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run 3:16:52 30 Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies 3:21:46 31 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix 3:23:00 32 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls 3:24:14 33 Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters 3:28:00 34 Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work 3:28:35 35 Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS 3:31:51 36 Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2 3:32:54 37 Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM 3:34:28 38 Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos 3:35:23

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 19:40:05 2 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:01:12 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:13:30 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:25:56 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:47:57 6 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:52:48 7 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:56:19 8 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 1:08:19 9 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 1:10:02 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2 1:18:59 11 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 1:50:07 12 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:57:45 13 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 2:04:08 14 Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo 2:25:30 15 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 2:42:47 16 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 2:45:54 17 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 2:58:45 18 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 3:01:51 19 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 3:09:18 20 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 3:17:38 21 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 3:29:28 22 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 3:35:52 23 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 3:37:49 24 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 3:45:16 25 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 3:45:51 26 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 3:51:18 27 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 3:52:58 28 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 3:58:29 29 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 3:59:26 30 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 4:00:07 31 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 4:01:53 32 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 4:12:42 33 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 4:19:44 34 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 4:20:48 35 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 4:25:18 36 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 4:35:39 37 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 4:43:23 38 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 4:44:09 39 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 4:48:45 40 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 4:50:58 41 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 5:02:11 42 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 5:03:28 43 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 5:05:29 44 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 5:06:13 45 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 5:18:30 46 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 5:20:37 47 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 5:24:10 48 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 5:43:21 49 Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa 5:43:53 50 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 5:45:12 51 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 5:48:04 52 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 5:49:46 53 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 5:54:05 54 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 5:59:40 55 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 6:05:14 56 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 6:05:22 57 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 6:11:11 58 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 6:11:56 59 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 6:37:38 60 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 6:45:23 61 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 6:45:43 62 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 6:48:07 63 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 6:49:41 64 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 6:54:21 65 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 6:56:05 66 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 7:02:28 67 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 7:03:00 68 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 7:03:24 69 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 7:08:26 70 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 7:09:46 71 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 7:11:59 72 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 7:12:02 73 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 7:13:44 74 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 7:14:41 75 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 7:23:45 76 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 7:24:42 77 Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar 7:26:22 78 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 7:26:26 79 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 7:29:10 80 Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik 7:33:01 81 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 7:33:05 82 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 7:37:12 83 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 7:43:13 84 David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry 7:45:26 85 Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary 7:45:37 86 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 7:47:07 87 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 7:54:36 88 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 7:56:34 89 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 7:58:32 90 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 7:58:37 91 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 7:59:39 92 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 8:03:12 93 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 8:05:40 94 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 8:06:29 95 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 8:10:49 96 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 8:16:14 97 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 8:21:22 98 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 8:25:17 99 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 8:33:28 100 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 8:35:13 101 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 8:43:18 102 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 8:45:29 103 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 8:49:06 104 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 8:52:11 105 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 8:55:22 106 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 8:55:44 107 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 8:55:59 108 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 8:56:30 109 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 9:01:03 110 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 9:01:34 111 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 9:12:10 112 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 9:15:35 113 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 9:17:18 114 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 9:19:09 115 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 9:23:38 116 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 9:24:25 117 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 9:31:11 118 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 9:32:33 119 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 9:36:41 120 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 9:39:26 121 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 9:40:27 122 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 9:42:08 123 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 9:46:23 124 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 9:46:34 125 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 9:51:41 126 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 9:53:18 127 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 10:01:40 128 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 10:03:57 129 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 10:06:59 130 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 10:09:13 131 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 10:21:54 132 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 10:23:14 133 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 10:25:22 134 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 10:32:52 135 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 10:37:16 136 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 10:41:16 137 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 10:43:22 138 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 10:47:53 139 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 10:52:53 140 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 10:53:16 141 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 10:53:18 142 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 10:53:23 143 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 10:54:00 144 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 10:57:48 145 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 11:07:04 146 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 11:12:13 147 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 11:18:41 148 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 11:28:47 149 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 11:29:38 150 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 11:30:38 151 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 11:34:01 152 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 11:38:43 153 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 11:38:44 154 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 11:40:47 155 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 11:40:50 156 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 11:44:49 157 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 11:51:40 158 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 11:56:28 159 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 12:00:22 160 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 12:00:33 161 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 12:01:37 162 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 12:03:21 163 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 12:04:28 164 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 12:07:58 165 Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers 12:08:40 166 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 12:13:00 167 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 12:21:21 168 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 12:27:34 169 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 12:29:01 170 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 12:29:32 171 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 12:42:09 172 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1 12:45:16 173 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 12:50:34 174 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 12:58:12 175 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 13:03:31 176 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 13:06:26 177 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 13:08:53 178 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 13:10:55 179 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 13:26:27 180 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 13:31:00 181 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 13:33:31 182 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 13:34:26 183 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 13:34:45 184 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 13:35:06 185 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 13:42:50 186 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 13:48:34 187 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 13:48:50 188 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 14:00:03 189 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 14:02:03 190 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 14:08:15 191 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 14:16:56 192 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 14:17:14 193 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 14:20:33 194 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 14:29:03 195 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 14:40:06 196 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 14:47:15 197 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 14:48:59 198 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 14:54:58 199 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 15:00:26 200 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 15:04:14 201 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 15:10:01 202 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 15:15:51 203 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 15:16:29 204 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 15:19:26 205 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 15:30:42 206 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 15:33:13 207 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 15:37:25 208 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 15:38:57 209 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 15:40:18 210 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 15:41:23 211 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 15:43:30 212 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 15:46:51 213 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 15:46:55 214 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 15:47:04 215 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 15:48:50 216 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 15:52:27 217 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 15:58:55 218 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 16:00:33 219 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 16:06:00 220 Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima 16:06:20 221 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 16:06:47 222 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 16:10:19 223 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 16:37:33 224 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 16:41:08 225 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 16:51:30 226 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 16:55:36 227 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 16:57:12 228 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 17:39:20 229 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 17:41:56 230 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 17:43:03 231 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 17:50:36 232 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 17:51:38 233 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 17:54:56 234 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 17:58:52 235 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 18:15:42 236 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 18:36:23 237 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 18:49:40 238 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 18:54:12 239 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 18:55:52 240 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 19:48:49

Ladies general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 24:50:06 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 1:40:32 3 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 2:39:22 4 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 2:42:19 5 Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz 2:47:40 6 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 3:27:31 7 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 7:26:12 8 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 7:47:12 9 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 8:59:59 10 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 9:37:07 11 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine 10:40:09 12 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 10:40:37 13 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 10:58:08 14 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 11:01:09 15 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 11:15:16 16 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 11:17:39 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 11:44:18 18 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 11:50:32 19 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 12:33:17 20 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 13:19:13 21 Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa 13:57:08

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 23:02:26 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 1:20:42 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 1:32:59 4 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 2:39:27 5 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 2:47:22 6 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 3:18:19 7 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 3:21:08 8 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 3:51:54 9 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 4:15:54 10 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 4:47:31 11 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 5:13:31 12 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 5:24:00 13 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 5:48:08 14 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 6:37:27 15 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 6:40:24 16 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 6:42:33 17 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 6:48:34 18 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 7:17:43 19 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 7:22:27 20 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 7:39:51 21 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 7:46:31 22 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 7:56:32 23 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 8:36:25 24 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 8:44:04 25 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 9:00:55 26 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 9:12:47 27 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 9:23:09 28 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 9:39:00 29 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 10:03:58 30 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 10:14:47 31 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 11:44:24 32 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 12:29:34 33 Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS 13:10:27 34 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 13:36:41 35 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 13:39:30 36 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 13:50:06 37 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 14:17:47 38 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 14:18:11 39 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 14:35:43 40 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 14:58:23 41 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 15:12:00 42 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 15:21:15 43 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 15:30:07 44 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 16:38:36 45 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 17:22:24

Masters general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 21:35:38 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 0:42:10 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 1:04:30 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 1:27:18 5 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 2:24:31 6 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 2:57:36 7 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 3:03:57 8 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 3:06:03 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 3:16:02 10 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 3:30:08 11 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 3:54:09 12 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 4:06:47 13 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 4:09:46 14 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 4:15:45 15 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 4:16:50 16 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 4:23:45 17 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 4:28:21 18 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 4:29:30 19 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 4:35:04 20 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 4:36:28 21 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 5:00:59 22 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 5:11:39 23 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 5:14:17 24 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 5:17:58 25 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 5:21:12 26 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 5:22:37 27 Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC 5:32:28 28 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 5:34:44 29 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 5:37:23 30 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 5:43:53 31 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 5:44:15 32 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 5:45:27 33 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 5:46:23 34 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 6:03:52 35 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 6:05:08 36 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 6:11:46 37 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 6:13:54 38 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 6:14:12 39 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 6:20:49 40 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 6:28:49 41 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 6:42:44 42 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 6:47:32 43 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 6:52:28 44 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 7:05:58 45 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 7:17:23 46 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 7:25:29 47 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 7:28:10 48 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 7:32:24 49 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 7:34:45 50 David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES 7:58:29 51 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 8:09:21 52 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 8:10:05 53 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 8:14:55 54 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 8:17:03 55 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 8:17:25 56 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 8:34:40 57 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 8:36:27 58 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 8:43:15 59 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 8:44:58 60 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 8:46:24 61 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 8:52:02 62 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 8:52:42 63 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 8:54:51 64 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 9:00:37 65 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 9:10:51 66 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 9:13:59 67 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 9:16:29 68 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 9:16:58 69 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 9:23:02 70 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 9:23:17 71 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 9:29:11 72 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 9:34:33 73 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 9:35:03 74 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 9:49:05 75 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 9:49:23 76 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 9:52:45 77 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 9:53:28 78 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 9:58:01 79 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 10:01:32 80 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 10:06:41 81 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 10:07:39 82 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 10:10:40 83 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 10:26:07 84 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 10:30:22 85 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 10:32:46 86 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 10:35:06 87 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 10:36:00 88 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 10:36:42 89 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 10:40:26 90 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 10:42:54 91 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 10:44:09 92 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 10:47:15 93 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 10:54:19 94 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 10:54:22 95 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 10:55:57 96 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 10:56:49 97 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 10:58:25 98 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 11:01:52 99 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 11:02:07 100 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 11:11:27 101 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 11:16:21 102 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 11:37:34 103 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 11:37:40 104 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 11:41:40 105 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 11:50:11 106 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 11:54:55 107 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 12:02:00 108 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 12:09:01 109 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 12:09:32 110 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 12:12:00 111 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 12:12:54 112 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 12:31:04 113 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 12:35:14 114 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 12:36:16 115 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 12:44:05 116 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 12:44:52 117 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 12:49:53 118 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 13:01:54 119 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 13:08:32 120 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 13:15:45 121 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 13:16:24 122 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 13:18:13 123 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 13:20:08 124 Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2 13:22:18 125 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 13:32:55 126 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 13:34:29 127 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 13:37:48 128 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 13:38:43 129 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 13:40:20 130 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 13:52:59 131 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 13:54:18 132 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 14:06:46 133 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 14:07:43 134 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 14:09:52 135 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 14:11:39 136 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 14:15:10 137 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 14:30:33 138 Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS 14:32:37 139 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 14:36:30 140 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 14:42:51 141 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 14:47:32 142 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 14:48:43 143 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 14:50:13 144 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 14:57:26 145 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 14:57:44 146 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 15:05:27 147 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 15:10:12 148 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 15:11:46 149 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 15:15:33 150 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 15:15:48 151 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 15:17:04 152 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 15:23:48 153 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 15:24:17 154 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 15:24:23 155 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 15:27:40 156 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 15:33:29 157 Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers 15:40:44 158 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 15:41:05 159 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 15:44:11 160 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 15:45:29 161 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 15:46:55 162 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys 15:52:05 163 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 15:54:17 164 Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero 15:57:27 165 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 16:05:37 166 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 16:08:17 167 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 16:11:24 168 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 16:16:59 169 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 16:51:27 170 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 16:51:56 171 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 16:52:33 172 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 16:57:33 173 Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor 17:08:51 174 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 17:11:44 175 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 17:27:07 176 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 17:31:54