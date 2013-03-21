Determined Sauser and Kulhavy reclaim yellow leaders' jerseys
Bulls lose their way en route and a bunch of time
Stage 4 started with cool temperatures in the morning. It was a fast stage with lots of singletrack. Rene Haselbacher and Wolfgang Krenn of ASRIN RH77 formed an early breakaway, and they stayed in the lead until the hot spot. Then Sauser and Kulhavy took the lead and powered on, increasing the gap over the course of the stage.
Disaster struck again, but this time not for Sauser and Kulhavy, but for their rivals.
Teams Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2 missed a route marker. After following what they thought was the correct route, their path intersected stage 5's route, which was already marked, and they then continued to follow stage 5's route markers, and thought that this was today's course.
The route markers are identical for all stages and hence the riders did not realise that they were on the wrong course until much later, after which they were approached and turned around by a media motorbike. They then retraced their steps and rejoined the course where they had left it. They crossed the finish line with a time gap of 21:53 to the leaders.
The commissaires panel and the organisers took the decision to award the first of the three teams in question the winning time plus 10 minutes, the second team received a gap of 10 minutes and one second and the third team received a gap of 10 minutes and two seconds. This decision was based on the time gap between the leaders and the chasing group of Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2 at the point where the teams took the wrong turn, and added the estimated time it would have taken the chasing group to realise their mistake and turn back, had they not encountered tomorrow's route signage.
Usually, if a team takes an incorrect turn and rides off-course, the team would no longer see any more route markings. They should then realise, within a few hundred meters, that they have left the marked route. The estimated time added to the time gap was calculated on the amount of time it can reasonably be assumed that a team would take to turn around and return to the marked route.
The time was only be adjusted on GC, but not on stage results - hence the podium for stage 4 remains unchanged.
According to organizers, a team is required to take reasonable responsibility for navigating the course. The lead motorbikes are to ensure the course marking is correctly in place and to ensure that the course is free of obstacles. They are instructed to remain out of sight of the leading riders at all times to ensure all riders are required to navigate and no teams receive an unfair advantage by merely following a motorbike.
Race organizers also said that the commissaires were required to exercise discretionary intervention with today's case, distinguishing the difference between yesterday's incident involving team Burry Stander - Songo and today's, with teams Multivan Merida, Bulls and Bulls 2. Yesterday's incident was addressed by rules which provides for teams leaving the marked route, today's required a decision by the commissaires, as riders were still following the official route markers, though for the following day's stage . In both cases, the route marking team returned to the site of the incidents in question and were satisfied that the course was sufficiently marked.
Benno Willeit, team manager of Burry Stander - Songo said, "Our guys showed again that they're the strongest out there. Today everything went smooth and at the last water point we had a gap of five minutes, I think. But today they (Bulls) were unlucky like our guys yesterday by going off-track. They, like we did yesterday, took the wrong turn. A few meters after that they saw a sign that is no different from all the other Cape Epic markings - it looked the same and they just followed it. By the time they realised they were wrong, they had to ride all the way back and in the process lost 20 minutes. This is not how we would like to win the race though. This morning we didn't think about the lead and now we have a lead of one minute. It's enough to bring home the yellow."
Friedeman Schmude, team manager of the Bulls, said, "The decision was made by the UCI. It's a done deal it seems. All the teams have a difference of opinion obviously. And it's a difficult situation for the teams and the decision makers."
Men
Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) showed their true form by winning stage 4 of this year's Cape Epic in a time of 4:32:49. It was Sauser's 28th stage win in the history of the event, and the duo reclaimed the overall lead.
The two were followed by Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) in 4:50:57. South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes (Scott Factory Racing) finished third in 4:52:17 for their first podium finish of this year's race.
Previous race leaders Karl Platt and Urs Huber, as well as their Team Bulls teammates Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme, finished in seventh and eighth place respectively after losing their way.
Sauser and Stander lead the overall with a time of 19:40:05. They had beaten previous leaders Platt and Huber by 21:54 on the day and would have been over 13 minutes ahead in the GC. However, Platt and Huber filed a a successful appeal and were given back more than 10 minutes of time so that they are in second overall by one minute and 12 seconds. Dietsch and Boehme are in third overall at 13:30.
"We were really strong today and pushed hard to the finish. The gap between ourselves and the other teams just became bigger and bigger," said Kulhavy. "It was really good for us mentally and will motivate us for the next three stages. We'll be really careful and hopefully we can win. I'm enjoying the race and it's great for me as well as my career. It's really an epic race and amazing. It's a relief to be in the lead and great for motivation - the yellow leader's jersey is very important. We still have a long way to go - we'll see how it goes."
Fontana said, "It was hard out there today and I could feel the pain in my legs. Midway I started feeling better, but the last climb was long with loose rocks - it was very tough. We just got into our own rhythm and nearly caught up with the second Songo team when they had a flat. It's very nice to be second and on the podium again. We finished in third place in the prologue."
His teammate Fumic said, "Today was tough and we benefitted from the mistakes of the other teams. We were suffering a lot but when we got to the last 5km, we heard that we were in second place and that helped us to push to the finish. This is an awesome race and we're enjoying it. It's 100% what everyone told us and an believable experience. We're a great team."
Stefan Sahm was shocked when he heard of his fourth place today. "It's crazy. Something's gone wrong and the guys must've taken a wrong turn."
Rudi van Houts with his teammate José Hermida of Multivan Merida finished in sixth place today (4:54:43; 20:06:01). "We took the wrong turn and followed the markers for tomorrow's route. We thought we were right and kept on going until someone told us we're on the wrong road. We didn't know where to go and still don't know what we did wrong. It was a 3 or 4km detour," he said.
Huber of the Bulls team said, "We missed the road and we don't know why. There were markers, but after a while we turned around. We lost time today."
Platt said, "I'mm upset because we lost time today. You always follow the next mark and we followed the markers for around 7km, but apparently it was the markers for tomorrow's route. I was pretty sure it was the right way and this really shouldn't happen."
The African leaders' jerseys were won by Darren Lill and Charles Keey of team Cannondale Blend (5:04:52; overall 20:32:53). They finished in second place today behind Buys and Beukes of Scott Factory Racing (4:52.17; overall 20:36.24).
Buys of the Scott Factory Racing team said, "I was really surprised when I heard that we were third today. It was a nice stage for mountain biking and quite fast with lots of singletrack which suited us."
Beukes said, "We raced for fifth place today. We thought the others were ahead of us. It's very nice to finish on the podium. It was also not too hot or dusty."
Maseko Prince and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro Jersey for the second time in a time of 5:35:11 (overall 24:42:16).
Prince said, "It was really nice to win today. Yesterday we had a lot of problems with the bikes, but we tried our best today and worked well as a team. My partner helped me a lot. I'm very happy and enjoying the Cape Epic - it's awesome."
Ladies
Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won their third stage in a row in 5:49:59. They now lead this category by one hour, 40 minutes and 31 seconds (overall 24:50:06). In second place, with their second podium finish, were Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn of C-Bear in 6:16:03 (overall 27:29:28). Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth of Pragma Volcan Ladies finished in third place in 6:23:45 (overall 26:30:38).
"It was definitely a hard day with some proper climbing," said Speedy. "We felt pretty strong and it was quite a fast stage with some stunning singletrack. We're very happy with our results. Our legs are sore and our bodies tired, but we're still managing to get in a good effort."
Williamson said, "We had a good start and it was a really nice stage with some nice trails and forests. I had a bit of a crash but nothing major. We rode at our own pace and it was the best day so far."
Mixed
The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their fifth stage in a row in the mixed category in 5:34:28 (overall 23:02:26), followed by Cherise Stander and Duane Stander of Africanmtbkid 1 in 5:37:07 (overall 25:41:53). In third place were Theresa Ralph and Damian Perrin of Biogen Britehouse (5:40:22; overall 25:49:48). Erik and Ariane Kleinhans lead this category by one hour, 20 minutes and 42 seconds.
Cherise Stander said, "I definitely didn't think we'd finish in second place - it's very unexpected. Today six years ago, Burry and I started dating, so it would be the perfect day for us to finish on the podium. I'm just very happy at this stage."
Masters
The masters category was won by Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team in 5:01:05 (overall 21:35:38). They were followed by Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2) in 5:01:14 (overall 22:17:48). In third place were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 5:23.17 (overall 22:40.08). Pfitzenmaier and Azevedo lead this category by 42 minutes and nine seconds.
Pfitzenmaier of team Bridge said, "It was a great route today, and I really enjoyed the singletrack. We just kept our rhythm and the power was there all the time. We're a good team and it's always a big goal to do well at the Cape Epic. I have unfinished business from last year, but it's still a long way to go. We just cross our fingers that everything goes well."
Grand masters
Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info again finished in first place in the Grand Masters in a time of 5:24:33 (overall 23:05:45). This was their fifth stage win. They were followed by Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in 5:52:52 (24:43:47) with Ernesto's Cycling's Deon Wilkins and Raul Navarro in third place in 5:55:08 (overall 25:51:44). This was their first podium finish.
Bucher and Zoerweg lead this category by one hour, 38 minutes and one second.
Bucher said, "Today Doug and Linus were behind us after the first water point, but they had a puncture which was bad luck for them. Anything can happen at the Epic. It only finishes at Lourensford - we can then talk about the race."
Stage 5: Wellington to Wellington (75km, 1800m of climbing)
The fifth day is like a bonus day - short, sweet and fun. Riders will already have had a taste of the Bain's MTB Trails at Welvanpas on the previous day. It is a fantastic purpose-built network of singletrack, perched between the Wellington vineyards and the slopes of Bain's Kloof. The relatively short distance of 75 kilometers offers more singletrack than any previous Cape Epic stage, featuring some amazing cross country terrain and lots of twisting ups and downs - all in all an extra enjoyable day to re-energise body and mind. To avoid any congestion on the trails, the start groups will be staggered over 1.5 hours.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|4:32:49
|2
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:18:08
|3
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:19:28
|4
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:20:00
|5
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|0:20:31
|6
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:21:53
|7
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:21:54
|8
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:21:55
|9
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:22:50
|10
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|0:28:22
|11
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:31:45
|12
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:32:02
|13
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|0:32:37
|14
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:33:55
|15
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:35:18
|16
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|0:36:15
|17
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:37:46
|18
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|0:40:57
|19
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:47:52
|20
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|0:48:26
|21
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|0:48:43
|22
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|0:48:43
|23
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|0:53:04
|24
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:53:58
|25
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|0:54:24
|26
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:58:15
|27
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|0:58:25
|28
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|0:59:24
|29
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|1:00:43
|30
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|1:00:47
|31
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|1:00:49
|32
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|1:01:35
|33
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|1:02:00
|34
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|1:02:12
|35
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|1:02:16
|36
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|1:02:19
|37
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|1:02:51
|38
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|1:03:56
|39
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|1:04:11
|40
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|1:04:31
|41
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|1:05:03
|42
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|1:08:44
|43
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|1:11:01
|44
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|1:11:40
|45
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|1:14:54
|46
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|1:16:42
|47
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|1:16:59
|48
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|1:17:07
|49
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|1:17:09
|50
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|1:18:36
|51
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:24:07
|52
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:25:47
|53
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|1:26:55
|54
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|1:27:53
|55
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|1:28:48
|56
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|1:29:14
|57
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|1:29:59
|58
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|1:31:03
|59
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|1:31:07
|60
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|1:31:10
|61
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|1:31:11
|62
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|1:32:08
|63
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|1:32:17
|64
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|1:32:27
|65
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|1:32:31
|66
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|1:33:44
|67
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|1:34:40
|68
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|1:34:49
|69
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|1:35:31
|70
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|1:36:09
|71
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|1:36:39
|72
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|1:37:58
|73
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|1:38:00
|74
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|1:39:17
|75
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|1:39:18
|76
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|1:39:28
|77
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|1:40:49
|78
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|1:40:49
|79
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|1:42:20
|80
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|1:43:54
|81
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|1:44:18
|82
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|1:45:50
|83
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|1:46:33
|84
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|1:46:40
|85
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|1:51:21
|86
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|1:52:14
|87
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|1:52:30
|88
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|1:52:33
|89
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|1:52:36
|90
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|1:52:57
|91
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|1:53:07
|92
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|1:54:38
|93
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|1:54:42
|94
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|1:54:47
|95
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|1:55:50
|96
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|1:56:22
|97
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|1:56:28
|98
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|1:56:38
|99
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|1:58:34
|100
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|2:00:12
|101
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|2:00:44
|102
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|2:01:05
|103
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|2:01:36
|104
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|2:03:11
|105
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|2:05:15
|106
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|2:05:35
|107
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|2:05:43
|108
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|2:05:54
|109
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|2:05:56
|110
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|2:06:01
|111
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|2:07:49
|112
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|2:09:34
|113
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|2:09:44
|114
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|2:11:11
|115
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|2:11:13
|116
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|2:11:14
|117
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|2:11:17
|118
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|2:13:17
|119
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|2:13:34
|120
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|2:14:03
|121
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|2:14:10
|122
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|2:14:41
|123
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|2:15:51
|124
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|2:16:08
|125
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|2:18:02
|126
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|2:18:02
|127
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|2:18:12
|128
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|2:18:51
|129
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|2:19:41
|130
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|2:20:54
|131
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|2:21:42
|132
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|2:21:42
|133
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|2:21:46
|134
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|2:23:20
|135
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|2:24:58
|136
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|2:25:12
|137
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|2:25:16
|138
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|2:26:29
|139
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|2:27:53
|140
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|2:28:44
|141
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|2:32:17
|142
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|2:32:40
|143
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|2:32:55
|144
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|2:33:26
|145
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|2:35:46
|146
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|2:36:32
|147
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|2:37:10
|148
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|2:38:27
|149
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|2:38:51
|150
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|2:39:06
|151
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|2:39:11
|152
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|2:39:13
|153
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|2:41:50
|154
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|2:41:52
|155
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|2:42:57
|156
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|2:42:57
|157
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|2:43:20
|158
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|2:43:59
|159
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|2:44:11
|160
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|2:44:20
|161
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|2:45:18
|162
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|2:49:07
|163
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|2:51:03
|164
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|2:52:39
|165
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|2:58:05
|166
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|2:58:54
|167
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|3:00:47
|168
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|3:00:52
|169
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|3:01:59
|170
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|3:02:55
|171
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|3:03:20
|172
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|3:06:18
|173
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|3:06:35
|174
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|3:08:04
|175
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|3:08:34
|176
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|3:12:30
|177
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|3:12:31
|178
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|3:12:33
|179
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|3:12:35
|180
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|3:13:29
|181
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|3:14:14
|182
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|3:15:52
|183
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|3:17:04
|184
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|3:17:27
|185
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|3:17:54
|186
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|3:19:33
|187
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|3:20:09
|188
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|3:20:13
|189
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|3:20:32
|190
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|3:20:49
|191
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|3:22:06
|192
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|3:22:15
|193
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|3:22:23
|193
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|195
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|3:24:47
|196
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|3:25:46
|197
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|3:25:51
|198
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|3:25:59
|199
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|3:28:36
|200
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|3:29:09
|201
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|3:30:06
|202
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|3:31:03
|203
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|3:31:25
|204
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|3:32:55
|205
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|3:35:26
|206
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|3:35:32
|207
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|3:37:12
|208
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|3:37:26
|209
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|3:39:05
|210
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|3:39:52
|211
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|3:39:58
|212
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|3:42:51
|213
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|3:42:59
|214
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|3:48:34
|215
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|3:49:09
|216
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|3:53:35
|217
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|3:55:50
|218
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|3:58:06
|219
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|3:58:47
|220
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|3:59:53
|221
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|4:00:48
|222
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|4:02:44
|223
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|4:03:47
|224
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|4:05:33
|225
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|4:08:43
|226
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|4:10:13
|227
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|4:11:15
|228
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|4:13:49
|229
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|4:14:21
|230
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|4:16:32
|231
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|4:17:53
|232
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|4:18:00
|233
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|4:24:24
|234
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|4:24:29
|235
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|4:28:25
|236
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|4:40:35
|237
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|4:42:48
|238
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|4:43:20
|239
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|5:04:45
|240
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|5:05:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|5:49:59
|2
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|0:26:04
|3
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:33:46
|4
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|0:51:42
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:54:25
|6
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|1:04:32
|7
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|1:32:24
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|1:55:35
|9
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|2:01:12
|10
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|2:11:21
|11
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|2:23:05
|12
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|2:27:14
|13
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|2:27:51
|14
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|2:31:21
|15
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|2:36:22
|16
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|2:36:38
|17
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|2:41:45
|18
|Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa
|2:43:18
|19
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|2:50:09
|20
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:50:58
|21
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|3:34:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|5:34:28
|2
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|0:02:39
|3
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|0:05:54
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:15:29
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|0:17:07
|6
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:27:02
|7
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|0:37:43
|8
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|0:41:59
|9
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|0:44:34
|10
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|0:50:30
|11
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|0:59:53
|12
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|1:07:33
|13
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|1:19:26
|14
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|1:20:11
|15
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|1:22:31
|16
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|1:23:49
|17
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|1:25:43
|18
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|1:30:02
|19
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|1:34:00
|20
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|1:36:28
|21
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|1:38:27
|22
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|1:39:17
|23
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|1:43:57
|24
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|1:44:21
|25
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|1:47:36
|26
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|1:51:36
|27
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|1:51:58
|28
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:57:03
|29
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|2:15:11
|30
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|2:16:31
|31
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|2:17:52
|32
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|2:27:47
|33
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|2:47:04
|34
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|2:47:06
|35
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|2:57:14
|36
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|3:02:19
|37
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|3:07:48
|38
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|3:11:17
|39
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|3:11:49
|40
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|3:21:48
|41
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|3:26:54
|42
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|3:31:35
|43
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|3:35:06
|44
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|3:53:28
|45
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|3:54:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|5:01:05
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:00:09
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:22:12
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:24:13
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|0:32:29
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:40:23
|7
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|0:42:12
|8
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|0:42:13
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|0:43:28
|10
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:44:54
|11
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:46:05
|12
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|0:50:23
|13
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|0:52:51
|14
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|0:55:53
|15
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|0:58:40
|16
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:59:07
|17
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|1:00:17
|18
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|1:00:40
|19
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|1:00:45
|20
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|1:02:33
|21
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|1:07:47
|22
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|1:09:46
|23
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|1:10:29
|24
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|1:15:49
|25
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|1:17:58
|26
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|1:18:44
|27
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|1:20:31
|28
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|1:21:16
|29
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|1:23:05
|30
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|1:24:13
|31
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|1:24:45
|32
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|1:27:10
|33
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|1:27:32
|34
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|1:28:09
|35
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|1:29:44
|36
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|1:30:33
|37
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|1:32:48
|38
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|1:33:06
|39
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|1:34:50
|40
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|1:34:59
|41
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|1:37:06
|42
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|1:37:37
|43
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|1:38:21
|44
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|1:43:55
|45
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|1:44:01
|46
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|1:44:07
|47
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|1:44:40
|48
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|1:44:55
|49
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|1:45:31
|50
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|1:48:50
|51
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|1:49:11
|52
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|1:49:45
|53
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|1:51:07
|54
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|1:52:40
|55
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|1:52:52
|56
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|1:53:33
|57
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|1:55:06
|58
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|1:56:02
|59
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:56:38
|60
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|2:00:21
|61
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|2:01:23
|62
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|2:03:21
|63
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|2:03:26
|64
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|2:03:29
|65
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|2:04:26
|66
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|2:08:40
|67
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|2:09:31
|68
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:10:29
|69
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|2:11:31
|70
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|2:12:47
|71
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|2:13:21
|72
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|2:13:37
|73
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|2:16:03
|74
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|2:16:12
|75
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|2:17:12
|76
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|2:17:44
|77
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|2:18:39
|78
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|2:20:52
|79
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|2:21:31
|80
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|2:24:08
|81
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|2:24:33
|82
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|2:24:36
|83
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|2:24:44
|84
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|2:25:37
|85
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|2:27:30
|86
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|2:27:32
|87
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|2:27:34
|88
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|2:29:29
|89
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|2:30:05
|90
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|2:30:49
|91
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|2:33:03
|92
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|2:33:07
|93
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|2:33:59
|94
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|2:36:53
|95
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|2:36:58
|96
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|2:37:01
|97
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|2:37:56
|98
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|2:37:58
|99
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|2:38:25
|100
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|2:40:27
|101
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|2:46:28
|102
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|2:48:26
|103
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|2:49:14
|104
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|2:50:17
|105
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|2:51:55
|106
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|2:51:56
|107
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|2:51:57
|108
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|2:52:34
|109
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|2:53:54
|110
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|2:55:06
|111
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|2:55:19
|112
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|2:56:31
|113
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|2:57:28
|114
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|3:00:09
|115
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|3:00:56
|116
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|3:01:21
|117
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|3:02:25
|118
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:04:27
|119
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|3:08:45
|120
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|3:10:09
|121
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|3:10:46
|122
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|3:14:11
|123
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|3:14:31
|124
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|3:16:00
|125
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|3:17:00
|126
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|3:18:50
|127
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|3:19:06
|128
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|3:19:09
|129
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|3:20:59
|130
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|3:21:11
|131
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|3:21:29
|132
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|3:24:16
|133
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|3:28:44
|134
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|3:29:04
|135
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|3:30:22
|136
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|3:31:02
|137
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|3:31:38
|138
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|3:31:50
|139
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|3:33:00
|140
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|3:33:12
|141
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|3:33:23
|142
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|3:33:40
|143
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|3:34:48
|144
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|3:38:29
|145
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|3:40:20
|146
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|3:42:01
|147
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|3:42:03
|148
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|3:44:40
|149
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|3:45:02
|150
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|3:45:58
|151
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|3:46:14
|152
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|3:46:31
|153
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|3:46:35
|154
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|3:47:14
|155
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|3:47:20
|156
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|3:47:27
|157
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|3:47:56
|158
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|3:48:53
|159
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|3:49:40
|160
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|3:51:13
|161
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|3:51:38
|162
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|3:51:39
|163
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|3:51:41
|164
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|3:53:53
|165
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|3:56:24
|166
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|4:03:14
|167
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|4:08:23
|168
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|4:08:38
|169
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|4:09:59
|170
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|4:10:38
|171
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|4:13:12
|172
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|4:19:43
|173
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|4:19:48
|174
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|4:20:00
|175
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|4:20:12
|176
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|4:24:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|5:24:33
|2
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:28:19
|3
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:30:35
|4
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:37:01
|5
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|0:39:41
|6
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|0:45:14
|7
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|0:50:19
|8
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|1:08:56
|9
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|1:10:46
|10
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|1:14:16
|11
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:14:25
|12
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|1:19:17
|13
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|1:29:04
|14
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:47:08
|15
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|1:49:10
|16
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|1:49:17
|17
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|1:51:15
|18
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|1:53:36
|19
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|1:58:30
|20
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|2:14:19
|21
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|2:14:36
|22
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|2:22:05
|23
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|2:27:45
|24
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|2:29:04
|25
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|2:36:40
|26
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|2:40:38
|27
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|2:52:14
|28
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|3:05:59
|29
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|3:16:52
|30
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|3:21:46
|31
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|3:23:00
|32
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|3:24:14
|33
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|3:28:00
|34
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|3:28:35
|35
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|3:31:51
|36
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|3:32:54
|37
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|3:34:28
|38
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|3:35:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|19:40:05
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:01:12
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:13:30
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:25:56
|5
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:47:57
|6
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:52:48
|7
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:56:19
|8
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|1:08:19
|9
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|1:10:02
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Burry Stander - Songo 2
|1:18:59
|11
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|1:50:07
|12
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:57:45
|13
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|2:04:08
|14
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) & Luca Ronchi (Ita) Avion Axevo
|2:25:30
|15
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|2:42:47
|16
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|2:45:54
|17
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|2:58:45
|18
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|3:01:51
|19
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|3:09:18
|20
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|3:17:38
|21
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|3:29:28
|22
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|3:35:52
|23
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|3:37:49
|24
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|3:45:16
|25
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|3:45:51
|26
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|3:51:18
|27
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|3:52:58
|28
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|3:58:29
|29
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|3:59:26
|30
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|4:00:07
|31
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|4:01:53
|32
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|4:12:42
|33
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|4:19:44
|34
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|4:20:48
|35
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|4:25:18
|36
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|4:35:39
|37
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|4:43:23
|38
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|4:44:09
|39
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|4:48:45
|40
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|4:50:58
|41
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|5:02:11
|42
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|5:03:28
|43
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|5:05:29
|44
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|5:06:13
|45
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|5:18:30
|46
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|5:20:37
|47
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|5:24:10
|48
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|5:43:21
|49
|Phillip Erasmus (RSA) & Conrad Viljoen (RSA) Scott Sports-Africa
|5:43:53
|50
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|5:45:12
|51
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|5:48:04
|52
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|5:49:46
|53
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|5:54:05
|54
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|5:59:40
|55
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|6:05:14
|56
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|6:05:22
|57
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|6:11:11
|58
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|6:11:56
|59
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|6:37:38
|60
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|6:45:23
|61
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|6:45:43
|62
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|6:48:07
|63
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|6:49:41
|64
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|6:54:21
|65
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|6:56:05
|66
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|7:02:28
|67
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|7:03:00
|68
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|7:03:24
|69
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|7:08:26
|70
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|7:09:46
|71
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|7:11:59
|72
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|7:12:02
|73
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|7:13:44
|74
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|7:14:41
|75
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|7:23:45
|76
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|7:24:42
|77
|Bennie pretorius (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) ABSA Glenwood Spar
|7:26:22
|78
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|7:26:26
|79
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|7:29:10
|80
|Niek Lingier (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) Versluys BeachBikers - Baik
|7:33:01
|81
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|7:33:05
|82
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|7:37:12
|83
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|7:43:13
|84
|David Cooke (RSA) & Steven Pettitt (RSA) BlackBerry
|7:45:26
|85
|Nick Cooke (Aus) & Karri Golding (Aus) Kingston Primary
|7:45:37
|86
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|7:47:07
|87
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|7:54:36
|88
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|7:56:34
|89
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|7:58:32
|90
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|7:58:37
|91
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|7:59:39
|92
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|8:03:12
|93
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|8:05:40
|94
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|8:06:29
|95
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|8:10:49
|96
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|8:16:14
|97
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|8:21:22
|98
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|8:25:17
|99
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|8:33:28
|100
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|8:35:13
|101
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|8:43:18
|102
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|8:45:29
|103
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|8:49:06
|104
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|8:52:11
|105
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|8:55:22
|106
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|8:55:44
|107
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|8:55:59
|108
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|8:56:30
|109
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|9:01:03
|110
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|9:01:34
|111
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|9:12:10
|112
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|9:15:35
|113
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|9:17:18
|114
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|9:19:09
|115
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|9:23:38
|116
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|9:24:25
|117
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|9:31:11
|118
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|9:32:33
|119
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|9:36:41
|120
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|9:39:26
|121
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|9:40:27
|122
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|9:42:08
|123
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|9:46:23
|124
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|9:46:34
|125
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|9:51:41
|126
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|9:53:18
|127
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|10:01:40
|128
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|10:03:57
|129
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|10:06:59
|130
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|10:09:13
|131
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|10:21:54
|132
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|10:23:14
|133
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|10:25:22
|134
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|10:32:52
|135
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|10:37:16
|136
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|10:41:16
|137
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|10:43:22
|138
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|10:47:53
|139
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|10:52:53
|140
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|10:53:16
|141
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|10:53:18
|142
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|10:53:23
|143
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|10:54:00
|144
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|10:57:48
|145
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|11:07:04
|146
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|11:12:13
|147
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|11:18:41
|148
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|11:28:47
|149
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|11:29:38
|150
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|11:30:38
|151
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|11:34:01
|152
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|11:38:43
|153
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|11:38:44
|154
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|11:40:47
|155
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|11:40:50
|156
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|11:44:49
|157
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|11:51:40
|158
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|11:56:28
|159
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|12:00:22
|160
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|12:00:33
|161
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|12:01:37
|162
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|12:03:21
|163
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|12:04:28
|164
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|12:07:58
|165
|Keegan Longueueira (RSA) & Gert Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Tri Sec Autohaus Trekkers
|12:08:40
|166
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|12:13:00
|167
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|12:21:21
|168
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|12:27:34
|169
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|12:29:01
|170
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|12:29:32
|171
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|12:42:09
|172
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1
|12:45:16
|173
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|12:50:34
|174
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|12:58:12
|175
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|13:03:31
|176
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|13:06:26
|177
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|13:08:53
|178
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|13:10:55
|179
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|13:26:27
|180
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|13:31:00
|181
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|13:33:31
|182
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|13:34:26
|183
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|13:34:45
|184
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|13:35:06
|185
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|13:42:50
|186
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|13:48:34
|187
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|13:48:50
|188
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|14:00:03
|189
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|14:02:03
|190
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|14:08:15
|191
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|14:16:56
|192
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|14:17:14
|193
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|14:20:33
|194
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|14:29:03
|195
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|14:40:06
|196
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|14:47:15
|197
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|14:48:59
|198
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|14:54:58
|199
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|15:00:26
|200
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|15:04:14
|201
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|15:10:01
|202
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|15:15:51
|203
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|15:16:29
|204
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|15:19:26
|205
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|15:30:42
|206
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|15:33:13
|207
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|15:37:25
|208
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|15:38:57
|209
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|15:40:18
|210
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|15:41:23
|211
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|15:43:30
|212
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|15:46:51
|213
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|15:46:55
|214
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|15:47:04
|215
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|15:48:50
|216
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|15:52:27
|217
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|15:58:55
|218
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|16:00:33
|219
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|16:06:00
|220
|Adam Ward (USA) & Brian Roddy (USA) Rolf Prima
|16:06:20
|221
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|16:06:47
|222
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|16:10:19
|223
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|16:37:33
|224
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|16:41:08
|225
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|16:51:30
|226
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|16:55:36
|227
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|16:57:12
|228
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|17:39:20
|229
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|17:41:56
|230
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|17:43:03
|231
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|17:50:36
|232
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|17:51:38
|233
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|17:54:56
|234
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|17:58:52
|235
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|18:15:42
|236
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|18:36:23
|237
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|18:49:40
|238
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|18:54:12
|239
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|18:55:52
|240
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|19:48:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|24:50:06
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|1:40:32
|3
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|2:39:22
|4
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|2:42:19
|5
|Kath Kelly (NZl) & Erin Greene (NZl) www.rrsport.co.nz
|2:47:40
|6
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|3:27:31
|7
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|7:26:12
|8
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|7:47:12
|9
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|8:59:59
|10
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|9:37:07
|11
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Rachel Fenton (GBr) Privateer Magazine
|10:40:09
|12
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|10:40:37
|13
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|10:58:08
|14
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|11:01:09
|15
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|11:15:16
|16
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|11:17:39
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|11:44:18
|18
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|11:50:32
|19
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|12:33:17
|20
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|13:19:13
|21
|Mariana Marx (UAE) & Barbara Ihrig (UAE) ManBa
|13:57:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|23:02:26
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|1:20:42
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|1:32:59
|4
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|2:39:27
|5
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|2:47:22
|6
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|3:18:19
|7
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|3:21:08
|8
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|3:51:54
|9
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|4:15:54
|10
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|4:47:31
|11
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|5:13:31
|12
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|5:24:00
|13
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|5:48:08
|14
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|6:37:27
|15
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|6:40:24
|16
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|6:42:33
|17
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|6:48:34
|18
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|7:17:43
|19
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|7:22:27
|20
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|7:39:51
|21
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|7:46:31
|22
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|7:56:32
|23
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|8:36:25
|24
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|8:44:04
|25
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|9:00:55
|26
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|9:12:47
|27
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|9:23:09
|28
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|9:39:00
|29
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|10:03:58
|30
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|10:14:47
|31
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|11:44:24
|32
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|12:29:34
|33
|Ronan Garnier (Gdp) & Sandra Garnier (Gdp) SXM MOUNTAIN BIKERS
|13:10:27
|34
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|13:36:41
|35
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|13:39:30
|36
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|13:50:06
|37
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|14:17:47
|38
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|14:18:11
|39
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|14:35:43
|40
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|14:58:23
|41
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|15:12:00
|42
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|15:21:15
|43
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|15:30:07
|44
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|16:38:36
|45
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|17:22:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|21:35:38
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|0:42:10
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|1:04:30
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|1:27:18
|5
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|2:24:31
|6
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|2:57:36
|7
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|3:03:57
|8
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|3:06:03
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|3:16:02
|10
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|3:30:08
|11
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|3:54:09
|12
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|4:06:47
|13
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|4:09:46
|14
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|4:15:45
|15
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|4:16:50
|16
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|4:23:45
|17
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|4:28:21
|18
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|4:29:30
|19
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|4:35:04
|20
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|4:36:28
|21
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|5:00:59
|22
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|5:11:39
|23
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|5:14:17
|24
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|5:17:58
|25
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|5:21:12
|26
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|5:22:37
|27
|Avram Levy (RSA) & Lawrence Koff (RSA) JAG-JOC
|5:32:28
|28
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|5:34:44
|29
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|5:37:23
|30
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|5:43:53
|31
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|5:44:15
|32
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|5:45:27
|33
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|5:46:23
|34
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|6:03:52
|35
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|6:05:08
|36
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|6:11:46
|37
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|6:13:54
|38
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|6:14:12
|39
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|6:20:49
|40
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|6:28:49
|41
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|6:42:44
|42
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|6:47:32
|43
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|6:52:28
|44
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|7:05:58
|45
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|7:17:23
|46
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|7:25:29
|47
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|7:28:10
|48
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|7:32:24
|49
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|7:34:45
|50
|David Macready (RSA) & Dave Linder (RSA) CRAFT DAVES
|7:58:29
|51
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|8:09:21
|52
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|8:10:05
|53
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|8:14:55
|54
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|8:17:03
|55
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|8:17:25
|56
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|8:34:40
|57
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|8:36:27
|58
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|8:43:15
|59
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|8:44:58
|60
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|8:46:24
|61
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|8:52:02
|62
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|8:52:42
|63
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|8:54:51
|64
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|9:00:37
|65
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|9:10:51
|66
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|9:13:59
|67
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|9:16:29
|68
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|9:16:58
|69
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|9:23:02
|70
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|9:23:17
|71
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|9:29:11
|72
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|9:34:33
|73
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|9:35:03
|74
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|9:49:05
|75
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|9:49:23
|76
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|9:52:45
|77
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|9:53:28
|78
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|9:58:01
|79
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|10:01:32
|80
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|10:06:41
|81
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|10:07:39
|82
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|10:10:40
|83
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|10:26:07
|84
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|10:30:22
|85
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|10:32:46
|86
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|10:35:06
|87
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|10:36:00
|88
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|10:36:42
|89
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|10:40:26
|90
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|10:42:54
|91
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|10:44:09
|92
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|10:47:15
|93
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|10:54:19
|94
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|10:54:22
|95
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|10:55:57
|96
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|10:56:49
|97
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|10:58:25
|98
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|11:01:52
|99
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|11:02:07
|100
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|11:11:27
|101
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|11:16:21
|102
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|11:37:34
|103
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|11:37:40
|104
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|11:41:40
|105
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|11:50:11
|106
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|11:54:55
|107
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|12:02:00
|108
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|12:09:01
|109
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|12:09:32
|110
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|12:12:00
|111
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|12:12:54
|112
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|12:31:04
|113
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|12:35:14
|114
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|12:36:16
|115
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|12:44:05
|116
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|12:44:52
|117
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|12:49:53
|118
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|13:01:54
|119
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|13:08:32
|120
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|13:15:45
|121
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|13:16:24
|122
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|13:18:13
|123
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|13:20:08
|124
|Garth Allardyce (RSA) & David Wright (RSA) Flavourome V2
|13:22:18
|125
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|13:32:55
|126
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|13:34:29
|127
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|13:37:48
|128
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|13:38:43
|129
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|13:40:20
|130
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|13:52:59
|131
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|13:54:18
|132
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|14:06:46
|133
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|14:07:43
|134
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|14:09:52
|135
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|14:11:39
|136
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|14:15:10
|137
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|14:30:33
|138
|Hugo Tancred (RSA) & Anton Hugo Kruger (RSA) WORCESTER WARRIORS
|14:32:37
|139
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|14:36:30
|140
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|14:42:51
|141
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|14:47:32
|142
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|14:48:43
|143
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|14:50:13
|144
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|14:57:26
|145
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|14:57:44
|146
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|15:05:27
|147
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|15:10:12
|148
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|15:11:46
|149
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|15:15:33
|150
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|15:15:48
|151
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|15:17:04
|152
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|15:23:48
|153
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|15:24:17
|154
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|15:24:23
|155
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|15:27:40
|156
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|15:33:29
|157
|Marcel Neeleman (GBr) & Leo Sint Nicolaas (GBr) Orange Stragglers
|15:40:44
|158
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|15:41:05
|159
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|15:44:11
|160
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|15:45:29
|161
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|15:46:55
|162
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Anders Molitano (RSA) DuggaBoys
|15:52:05
|163
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|15:54:17
|164
|Graeme Lewis (GBr) & Paul Gough (GBr) Below Zero
|15:57:27
|165
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|16:05:37
|166
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|16:08:17
|167
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|16:11:24
|168
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|16:16:59
|169
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|16:51:27
|170
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|16:51:56
|171
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|16:52:33
|172
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|16:57:33
|173
|Gawie Spies (RSA) & Andre Burger (RSA) Masgcor
|17:08:51
|174
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|17:11:44
|175
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|17:27:07
|176
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|17:31:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|23:05:45
|2
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|1:38:02
|3
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|2:37:42
|4
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|2:44:25
|5
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|2:45:59
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|3:28:24
|7
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|3:54:52
|8
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|4:39:28
|9
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|5:30:35
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|5:31:02
|11
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Willem Vegter (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|5:56:28
|12
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|6:10:27
|13
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|6:34:40
|14
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|6:42:12
|15
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|7:37:05
|16
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|7:42:17
|17
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|7:58:50
|18
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|8:46:35
|19
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|9:18:53
|20
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|9:27:35
|21
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|9:35:30
|22
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|9:53:29
|23
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|10:03:01
|24
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|10:22:08
|25
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|11:02:43
|26
|Tielman Myburgh (RSA) & Dusan Navratil (Cze) BoerCzech
|11:28:13
|27
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|12:09:35
|28
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|13:06:43
|29
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|13:15:11
|30
|Andre Jacques Botha (RSA) & Manfred Friederich Oelz (RSA) bird private client wealthcare
|13:25:32
|31
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|13:42:26
|32
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|14:06:48
|33
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|14:11:23
|34
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|14:16:49
|35
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|15:06:33
|36
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|15:10:07
|37
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|15:15:53
|38
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|15:19:35
