Trending

Sauser and Kulhavy win Cape Epic overall

Hermida and Van Houts celebrate victory in final stage

Image 1 of 113

Tom Ritchey (left) and Alex Stieda (right) cross the finish line of the final stage

Tom Ritchey (left) and Alex Stieda (right) cross the finish line of the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 113

History is made as Rozalia Kubwana and Alisha Myers finish the final stage

History is made as Rozalia Kubwana and Alisha Myers finish the final stage
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 113

Stephen Roche and Sven Thiele celebrate an emotional finish

Stephen Roche and Sven Thiele celebrate an emotional finish
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 113

Joel Stransky and Owen Hannie Riders celebrate

Joel Stransky and Owen Hannie Riders celebrate
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 113

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 113

Cherise Stander and Duane Stander celebrate an emotional finish in memory of Burry

Cherise Stander and Duane Stander celebrate an emotional finish in memory of Burry
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 113

Bartie Bucher celebrates

Bartie Bucher celebrates
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 113

Team Bulls finishes up

Team Bulls finishes up
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 113

Nino Schurter abd FlorianVogel celebrate at the finish

Nino Schurter abd FlorianVogel celebrate at the finish
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 113

Gugulethu Zulu proposes to his girlfriend Letshego Moshoe at the finish line

Gugulethu Zulu proposes to his girlfriend Letshego Moshoe at the finish line
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 113

Gugulethu Zulu proposes to his girlfriend Letshego Moshoe at the finish line

Gugulethu Zulu proposes to his girlfriend Letshego Moshoe at the finish line
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 113

An emotional Venessa Haywood at the finish line

An emotional Venessa Haywood at the finish line
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 113

Michael Mol and Venessa Haywwod finish up

Michael Mol and Venessa Haywwod finish up
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 113

Overall winning ladies Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williams

Overall winning ladies Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williams
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 113

Overall winning ladies Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williams finish up

Overall winning ladies Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williams finish up
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 113

Ladies Winners, Yolande Speedy (R) and Catherine Williamson (L)

Ladies Winners, Yolande Speedy (R) and Catherine Williamson (L)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 113

Cape Epic Winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

Cape Epic Winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 113

Grand Masters winners Heinz Zoerweg (L) and Barti Bucher (R) cross the line of the final stage

Grand Masters winners Heinz Zoerweg (L) and Barti Bucher (R) cross the line of the final stage
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 113

Masters Winners Nico Pfitzenmaier (L) and Abraao Azevedo (R) cross the line of the final stage

Masters Winners Nico Pfitzenmaier (L) and Abraao Azevedo (R) cross the line of the final stage
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 113

Christoph Sauser (R) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (L)

Christoph Sauser (R) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (L)
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 113

Christoph Sauser (L) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (R) cross the line as overall winners

Christoph Sauser (L) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (R) cross the line as overall winners
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) sets the pace.

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) sets the pace.
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 113

The lead bunch during the final stage

The lead bunch during the final stage
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 113

The lead bunch during the final stage

The lead bunch during the final stage
(Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 113

The overall winners Juroslav Kulhavy (left) and Christoph Sauser(right) of Team Burry Stander Songo

The overall winners Juroslav Kulhavy (left) and Christoph Sauser(right) of Team Burry Stander Songo
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 113

The overall winners Juroslav Kulhavy (left) and Christoph Sauser(right) on the podium

The overall winners Juroslav Kulhavy (left) and Christoph Sauser(right) on the podium
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 113

Cherise Stander (left) hands over the Burry Stander Memorial Trophy to the inaugural winners of this award, being the African jersey overall winners, Team Scott factory racing Mathys Beukes (left) and Philip Buys (right)

Cherise Stander (left) hands over the Burry Stander Memorial Trophy to the inaugural winners of this award, being the African jersey overall winners, Team Scott factory racing Mathys Beukes (left) and Philip Buys (right)
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 113

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 113

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 113

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line of the final stage

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line of the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 113

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line of the final stage

Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line of the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 113

Owen Hannie (left) and Joel Stransky (right) after finishing

Owen Hannie (left) and Joel Stransky (right) after finishing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 113

Peter Vesel from Slovenia nd Anni Hellstern from Germany have fun at the finish line

Peter Vesel from Slovenia nd Anni Hellstern from Germany have fun at the finish line
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 113

Racers lined up and ready to start the final stage of the Cape Epic

Racers lined up and ready to start the final stage of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 35 of 113

Tent city at Cape Epic

Tent city at Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 36 of 113

Riders cross the Jonkershoek River

Riders cross the Jonkershoek River
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 37 of 113

Riders climb near Coetzenberg

Riders climb near Coetzenberg
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 39 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 40 of 113

Masters overall winners Nico Pfitzenmaier & Abraao Azevedo of Bridge

Masters overall winners Nico Pfitzenmaier & Abraao Azevedo of Bridge
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 41 of 113

Brothers Hannes & Sakkie Hanekom of Tru-Cape during the final stage

Brothers Hannes & Sakkie Hanekom of Tru-Cape during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 113

Grand Masters winners Heinz Zoerweg Barti Bucher of Songo.info

Grand Masters winners Heinz Zoerweg Barti Bucher of Songo.info
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 113

Overall mixed winners Ariane & Erik Kleinhans

Overall mixed winners Ariane & Erik Kleinhans
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 113

Cherise & Duane Stander during the final stage

Cherise & Duane Stander during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 45 of 113

Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower during the final stage

Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 46 of 113

The lead bunch during the final stage

The lead bunch during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 47 of 113

Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing climb the Helderberg with Jose Hermida

Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing climb the Helderberg with Jose Hermida
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 48 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 49 of 113

Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing ride with Jose Hermida & Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida

Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing ride with Jose Hermida & Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 50 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo during the final stage

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 51 of 113

Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower race to 3rd place during the final stage

Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower race to 3rd place during the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 52 of 113

Overall winner Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo takes a tumble near the finish while teammate Christoph Sauser waits

Overall winner Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo takes a tumble near the finish while teammate Christoph Sauser waits
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 53 of 113

Fans wait for the winners of the final stage

Fans wait for the winners of the final stage
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 54 of 113

Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing sprint with Jose Hermida & Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida

Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing sprint with Jose Hermida & Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 55 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo approach the finish

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo approach the finish
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 56 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 57 of 113

Team Bulls 1 and Team Bulls 2 celebrate

Team Bulls 1 and Team Bulls 2 celebrate
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 58 of 113

Final stage podium (L to R): Philip Buys & Mathys Beukes (2nd), Rudi Van Houts & Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida (1st), Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (3rd)

Final stage podium (L to R): Philip Buys & Mathys Beukes (2nd), Rudi Van Houts & Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida (1st), Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (3rd)
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 59 of 113

Overall podium (L to R) Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (1st), Tom Boehme & Thomas Dietsch of Team Bulls 2 (3rd)

Overall podium (L to R) Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (1st), Tom Boehme & Thomas Dietsch of Team Bulls 2 (3rd)
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 60 of 113

Riders descend the Helderberg into Lourensford

Riders descend the Helderberg into Lourensford
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 61 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo chase Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo chase Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 62 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 63 of 113

Oliver Munnik of William Simpson 1

Oliver Munnik of William Simpson 1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 64 of 113

Mixed Category winners Erik & Ariane Kleinhans

Mixed Category winners Erik & Ariane Kleinhans
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 65 of 113

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 66 of 113

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander-Songo approach the finla start line cool and calm

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander-Songo approach the finla start line cool and calm
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 67 of 113

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy on the start line for the final time

Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy on the start line for the final time
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 68 of 113

Crowds cheer on the lead riders as they prepare to set off for the final stage

Crowds cheer on the lead riders as they prepare to set off for the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 69 of 113

Jose Hermida of Team Multivan-Merida leads Mathys Beukes and Philip Buys of Scott racing

Jose Hermida of Team Multivan-Merida leads Mathys Beukes and Philip Buys of Scott racing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 70 of 113

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-SwissPower ahead of overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo

Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-SwissPower ahead of overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 71 of 113

Overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-SONGO on their way to finishing

Overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-SONGO on their way to finishing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 72 of 113

Overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo on their way to finishing

Overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo on their way to finishing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 73 of 113

Team Bulls can't manage to hod on to the leaders but finish second overall

Team Bulls can't manage to hod on to the leaders but finish second overall
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 74 of 113

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls during the final stage

Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 75 of 113

Nico Bell and Gabriel Combrinck during the final stage

Nico Bell and Gabriel Combrinck during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 76 of 113

Neil MacDonald and Brandon Stewart of FedGroup-Itec during the final stage

Neil MacDonald and Brandon Stewart of FedGroup-Itec during the final stage
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 77 of 113

James Thompson (left) and Matthew Brittain, olympic medallists in rowing

James Thompson (left) and Matthew Brittain, olympic medallists in rowing
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 78 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 79 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 80 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo)
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 81 of 113

Riders celebrate an emotional finish

Riders celebrate an emotional finish
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 82 of 113

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the bunch out of Stellenbosch

Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the bunch out of Stellenbosch
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 83 of 113

Cape Epic Winners Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Cape Epic Winners Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 84 of 113

Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing, Jose Hermida, Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing sprint for the line for stage honors

Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing, Jose Hermida, Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing sprint for the line for stage honors
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 85 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the win

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the win
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 86 of 113

(L to R) Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 (3rd Place) and Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls (2nd Place) celebrate after finishing

(L to R) Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 (3rd Place) and Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls (2nd Place) celebrate after finishing
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 87 of 113

Cape Epic Winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo

Cape Epic Winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 88 of 113

Cape Epic Winners Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

Cape Epic Winners Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 89 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo on the podium

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo on the podium
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 90 of 113

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey pose before the start

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey pose before the start
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 91 of 113

Overall race leaders, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander - Songo lead the bunch at the start

Overall race leaders, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander - Songo lead the bunch at the start
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 92 of 113

Karl Platt of Team Bulls during the final stage

Karl Platt of Team Bulls during the final stage
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 93 of 113

Thomas Frischknecht and Urs Grieg of Team Rwanda Cycling 2

Thomas Frischknecht and Urs Grieg of Team Rwanda Cycling 2
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 94 of 113

Grand master category winners Bart Bucher (front) and Heinz Zoerweg of Team Songo.info during the final stage

Grand master category winners Bart Bucher (front) and Heinz Zoerweg of Team Songo.info during the final stage
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 95 of 113

Winners of the Mixed Team category, Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Erik Kleinhans (rear) of Team RE:CM

Winners of the Mixed Team category, Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Erik Kleinhans (rear) of Team RE:CM
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 96 of 113

Top Billing presenter Janez Vermeiren of Team Absa Sexy Mountain Goats during the final stage

Top Billing presenter Janez Vermeiren of Team Absa Sexy Mountain Goats during the final stage
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)
Image 97 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo is sprayed with Champagne in celebration as he and his partner Chrisoph Sauser win

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo is sprayed with Champagne in celebration as he and his partner Chrisoph Sauser win
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 98 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the overall win

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the overall win
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 99 of 113

Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida during the final stage

Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida during the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 100 of 113

Team Burry Stander Songo after the final stage

Team Burry Stander Songo after the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 101 of 113

Team Burry Stander Songo after the final stage

Team Burry Stander Songo after the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 102 of 113

Stage 7 podium during the final stage

Stage 7 podium during the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 103 of 113

Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing leads the pack

Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing leads the pack
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 104 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo leads the front bunch

Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo leads the front bunch
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 105 of 113

Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida lead the favorites

Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida lead the favorites
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 106 of 113

Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing leads the final sprint during the final stage

Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing leads the final sprint during the final stage
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 107 of 113

Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) finish up

Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) finish up
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 108 of 113

A triumphant Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo

A triumphant Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 109 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo win the 2013 Cape Epic

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo win the 2013 Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 110 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate overall victory

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate overall victory
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 111 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo and supporters

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo and supporters
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 112 of 113

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the overall win

Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the overall win
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 113 of 113

Winners of the Ladies Category, Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson of Team Energas during the final stage

Winners of the Ladies Category, Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson of Team Energas during the final stage
(Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

The Burry Stander - Songo team of Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Cape Epic, following Sauser’s consecutive victories the last two years. With a six minute and 21 second lead at the start this morning, Sauser and Kulhavy finished the last eight days of 706 km and 15,950m of climbing in an overall time of 29:40:45.

Related Articles

Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

The German-Swiss duo of Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls were second overall in 29:47:55.. In third place were the Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in an overall time of 30:07:36.

Multivan Merida's José Hermida and Rudi van Houts finished in fourth place overall (30:19:55) with Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic in fifth place overall (30:47:10).

In this year's Cape Epic, 1258 participants started. By the final morning, 1105 racers were in the start shoot.

Men

José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida won the final stage of this year's Cape Epic in 2:22:20 in a sprint finish with South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in 2:22.21. Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing finished in third place in 2:26:04.

Today's stage winner Hermida joked, "Today was a really hard stage, but we both wanted that big bottle of champagne. That's what motivated us to win this stage."

Van Houts said, "It was a hard day, but we're very happy to finish the Cape Epic on a high."

The Swiss-Czech duo, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander - Songo, finished in fourth place in 2:27.19. They dominated this week's Cape Epic by winning four of the eight stages.

"I had a crash in the last 5km," said Kulhavy. "I'm very happy with our victory. It's perfect for us and Burry's family. I learnt a lot from Christoph - he is very experienced and this is his second home. It was an amazing week for me."

Sauser said, "This year, the competition was the toughest. I've never won the Cape Epic off the lead. It's unbelievable! From stage 4 we never looked back. You can't look back at the Epic and just take it day by day. We rode for 30 hours and with every pedal stroke you had to push."

"It's the whole three months that lead up to the event that is important. The pressure is immense as there's not really a back-up team. We had a few moments at the end, but what counts is getting here. We also had a lot of support from Burry's family and his fans - that definitely gave us wings too."

Runner-up Platt said, "It was an exciting race. It would've been cool if the Yellow Zebra leader jersey changed hands every day. We were hoping for a win, but in the end we did everything we could. Today we had no bullets left. We're happy with second place. It was a great performance for the Bulls as we have two teams on the podium."

The African leaders jerseys were won by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in an overall time of 30:47:43.

"It was very hard today and I rode beyond what I thought I was capable of. We're delighted with our podium finish and very grateful," said Beukes. "We did much better than we expected to do."

Buys said, "My legs were surprisingly good today. I struggled at the start but soon got used to the pain. We were leading with the Mervida team for most of the way."

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro jersey in an overall time of 37:08:34.

"I'm very happy. It's like a dream come true," said Prince. "We experienced a lot riding with the professionals. Today I rode with Sauser for part of the way which was fantastic. I'm really happy."

Sebona said, "I'm so happy to be at the finish after eight days of fighting. I'd like to thank my partner for pushing me and I hope Exxaro will be proud of us this year. You don't remember the suffering and the pain. It's all temporary, but the happiness if there forever. I'd like to thank Exxaro for everything."

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won the category in an overall time of 38:58:52. The Pragma Volcan Ladies Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth were second overall in 40:32:56, with C-Bear's Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn in third place in 41:11:14.

C-bear won today's stage in 3:18:58.

"It was better than I thought and we played it safe knowing we had the lead," said Speedy. "We kept it steady on the climbs and I was very careful on the downhills. We're very happy that we made it and we had amazing support. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. It's amazing to take away this win. It's such a prestigious event."

Williamson said, "I won't forget this week in a hurry, and it's a very special win knowing what we've been through. We've really had the true Epic experience. We just tried to keep humoring Yolande today. I was acting like a marshal. I needed one of those stop-start signs today. We made a lot of friends and they were helping us frequently. This is the biggest victory yet. I won't forget this one at all. It's brilliant; it's massive."

Turpijn said, "Three times second and two times first. We knew Yolande unfortunately had to take it easy, but we decided to go for another stage win."

Mertens said, "We really wanted it. It's great! Before it was living the dream but now it's playing the game with Laura."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their category in a time of 34:59:54. In second place were Australians Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes in 37:18:49 with Exxaro Cycle Lab 1's Johan Labuschagne and Yolandé de Villiers in third place in 37:27:30. Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) won today's stage in 2:54:45.

Erik Kleinhans said, "It was a fantastic experience and our biggest goal of the year. We're very glad to be here without any issues. We tried to keep it consistent and we had a safe race. We know how to win these races and were very prepared for this. We're extremely happy. Ariane was a bit nervous and we made some small mistakes today. Over the last 20km when we came over the big climb, we knew we'd be safe. It's a fantastic feeling; it's amazing."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "It's a huge relief. It's such a long, long way with so many challenges. We had such amazing support from our team RE:CM. It feels really nice and I'm so happy."

Masters

Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team won the masters overall time of 32:27:38. Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2), won stage 7 and finished in second place overall in 33:28:58. In third place overall were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 34:04:22.

Pfitzenmaier said, "It feels amazing to win. We had a good race. We took it day by day and became stronger and stronger. It really feels like crossing the finish line of the Tour de France. Today's stage was tough with a lot of climbing, but the rewards were the magnicifent views. You get into a rhythm and routine, but I'm glad it's over."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info won the grand masters in a time of 35:01.16. They won all seven stages as well as the prologue in this year's race. In second place overall were Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in 37:31:30 with Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines in third place overall in 38:34:01.

Bucher said, "This is what we worked for - an overall victory at the 10th Cape Epic. It was a great experience once again and I just want to thank my partner Heinz for making the week so great. He was really strong and I enjoyed riding with him. Another Cape Epic that I won't forget."

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida2:22:20
2Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing0:00:01
3Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:03:43
4Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo0:04:59
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing0:05:27
6Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:05:48
7Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:05:48
8Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens0:08:08
9Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 30:08:56
10Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop0:10:49
11Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling0:13:47
12Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec0:15:51
13Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH770:18:05
14Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend0:18:09
15Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International0:18:39
16Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 20:20:03
17Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:20:07
18Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 10:20:10
19Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan0:20:20
20Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos0:20:52
21Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR0:21:16
22James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG0:21:21
23Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK0:24:42
24Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times0:25:32
25Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web0:26:47
26Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look0:28:24
27Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori0:28:27
28Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components0:29:34
29Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy0:30:19
30Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan0:31:06
31Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects0:32:28
32Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing0:32:29
33Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing0:33:17
34David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.0:33:27
35William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 10:34:15
36Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys0:34:49
37Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance0:34:55
38Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter0:35:42
39Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska0:35:47
40Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group0:36:20
41Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 10:37:01
42Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven0:37:52
43Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB0:37:57
44Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios0:38:06
45Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:38:31
46Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit0:38:35
47Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings0:39:15
48Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity0:39:22
49Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA0:40:07
50Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing0:41:59
51Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles0:42:02
52Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling0:42:03
53Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 10:44:48
54Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing0:45:01
55Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling0:45:30
56Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles0:45:36
57Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta0:45:41
58Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy0:46:12
59Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage0:46:14
60Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine0:46:29
61Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors0:46:31
62Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA0:46:35
63Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T0:47:50
64Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles0:47:52
65Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker0:47:53
66Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution0:48:11
67Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.00:48:13
68Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura0:48:46
69Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:48:52
70Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders0:49:48
71Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing0:50:42
72Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool0:51:00
73Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf0:51:10
74Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance0:51:29
75Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 10:51:38
76Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy0:51:46
77Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL0:52:21
78Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:52:44
79Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB0:53:47
80Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb0:54:07
81Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk0:54:09
82Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing0:54:29
83André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer0:55:25
84Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital0:55:41
85Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani0:55:56
86Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong0:56:04
87Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys0:56:10
88Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security0:56:23
89Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY0:56:23
90Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats0:56:35
91Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 10:56:48
92Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies0:56:53
93Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank0:57:33
94Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads0:57:58
95Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR9740:58:18
96Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL1:00:16
97Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson1:00:39
98Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 11:00:43
99Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles1:00:53
100Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen1:01:21
101Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 41:02:54
102Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock1:03:10
103Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers1:03:45
104Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl1:04:44
105Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes1:04:52
106Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini1:05:26
107Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE1:06:37
108Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace1:07:26
109Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport1:08:04
110John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers1:08:17
111Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green1:08:40
112Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 11:08:47
113Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 21:08:57
114Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua1:09:33
115Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils1:10:48
116Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross1:10:51
117Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX011:11:33
118Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk1:11:48
119Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun1:12:59
120Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top1:14:04
121Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge1:14:07
122Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels1:14:10
123Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB1:15:04
124Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins1:15:12
125Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears1:15:28
126William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy1:15:35
127Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 21:17:06
128Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff1:17:29
129Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic1:17:35
130Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT1:17:45
131Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab1:18:07
132Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown1:18:08
133Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies1:19:06
134Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 21:19:24
135Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans1:19:38
136Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris1:19:52
137Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook1:19:57
138Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS1:19:59
139Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program1:20:16
140Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers1:21:17
141Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS1:22:37
142Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds1:22:47
143Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis1:22:48
144Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing1:23:11
145Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth1:23:14
146Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 21:23:18
147Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon1:24:03
148NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack1:25:08
149Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 11:25:08
150Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS1:25:32
151Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi1:25:44
152Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl1:26:18
153Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline1:26:49
154Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate1:27:16
155Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria1:29:01
156Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw1:29:53
157David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds1:29:58
158Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT1:30:04
159Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing1:30:16
160Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.1:30:22
161Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security1:30:26
162Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros1:30:28
163Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker1:30:29
164Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling1:30:37
165Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF1:30:39
166Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health1:31:34
167Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox1:32:06
168Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA1:32:08
169Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders1:32:26
170Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin1:32:30
171Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele1:33:22
172Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties1:33:58
173Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel1:34:08
174Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush1:34:37
175Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing1:34:39
176Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys1:35:02
177Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace1:36:05
178Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG1:37:35
179Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT1:37:59
180Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar1:38:20
181Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis1:38:57
182Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized1:38:59
183Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH1:39:03
184Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School1:40:40
185Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX1:41:16
186Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy1:41:29
187Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem1:41:38
188Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen1:42:59
189Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 31:43:10
190Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar1:43:19
191Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA1:43:43
192Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers1:43:56
193Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer1:44:26
194Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press1:44:30
195Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes1:44:52
196Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle1:45:09
197Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis1:45:19
198Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce1:45:19
199Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby1:46:41
200Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale1:50:53
201Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers1:51:26
202Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods1:51:54
203Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo1:52:48
204Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard1:53:37
205Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five1:53:42
206Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless1:53:59
207Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA1:54:02
208Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla1:54:18
209Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight1:54:27
210Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects1:54:43
211Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife1:56:00
212Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers1:58:07
213Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa1:58:10
214Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home1:58:21
215Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE1:58:42
216Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz1:58:42
217Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT1:59:56
218Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes2:00:02
219Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group2:00:20
220Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante2:05:40
221Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar2:05:56
222André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele2:11:47
223Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK2:12:20
224Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound2:13:50
225Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante2:15:03
226Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders2:15:33
227Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream2:19:15
228Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro12:21:34
229Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation2:25:08
230Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects2:34:28

Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear3:18:58
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies0:02:38
3Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN0:09:41
4Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions0:23:31
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing0:24:48
6Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas0:28:46
7Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder0:36:48
8Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings0:37:04
9Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy0:39:25
10Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey0:52:18
11Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls0:52:21
12Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca0:53:21
13Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 20:57:30
14Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 21:05:29
15Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens1:16:56
16Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike1:18:40
17Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives1:19:36
18Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies1:30:13

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM2:54:45
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse0:02:02
3Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 10:04:36
4Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes0:11:33
5Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE0:14:49
6Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 10:16:09
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC0:19:55
8Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz0:20:06
9Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura0:20:23
10Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB0:21:44
11Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek0:36:14
12Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations0:37:28
13Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle0:37:50
14Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 20:40:37
15Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight0:41:12
16Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo0:44:40
17Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion0:44:49
18Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself0:45:27
19Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz0:48:57
20Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?0:50:50
21Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro0:51:46
22Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 10:59:10
23Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style1:01:31
24Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed1:02:00
25Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed1:02:04
26Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters1:03:45
27Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore1:05:08
28Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust1:08:41
29Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson1:09:01
30Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel1:19:07
31Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange1:25:48
32mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats1:27:40
33Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M1:30:44
34James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS1:34:00
35Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s1:35:56
36Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife1:38:33
37Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas1:43:34
38Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers1:51:42
39Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild1:57:14
40Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast1:58:06
41Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 21:59:17
42Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties1:59:54
43Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N2:09:39
44Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty2:14:13

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 22:41:01
2Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge0:00:14
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 10:01:26
4Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 20:06:29
5Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT0:12:51
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters0:14:26
7Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere0:21:06
8Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:22:20
9Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken0:22:34
10Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters0:25:55
11Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life0:26:47
12Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED0:26:54
13Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING0:27:16
14Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's0:27:58
15Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never0:28:28
16Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab0:28:53
17Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS0:29:05
18Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:29:13
19Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 20:29:24
20Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop0:31:10
21Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters0:32:44
22Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE0:33:15
23Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers0:33:19
24Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:33:54
25Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate0:36:46
26Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D0:36:47
27Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders0:37:29
28Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 10:37:35
29Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason10:37:51
30Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI0:38:17
31Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes0:38:28
32Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys0:38:36
33Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch0:38:58
34Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing0:39:39
35Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers0:40:16
36Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets0:40:27
37Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR0:40:54
38Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon180:41:01
39Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys0:42:21
40Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs0:44:05
41Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources0:45:39
42Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute0:45:44
43Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB0:46:13
44Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals0:46:53
45Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills0:48:09
46Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi0:48:11
47Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE0:48:19
48John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob0:48:37
49Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 10:49:13
50David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade0:49:15
51Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 70:50:18
52Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade0:51:32
53Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely0:51:35
54Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule0:55:01
55Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux0:55:10
56Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR0:56:45
57Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi0:57:40
58Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom0:57:46
59Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit0:57:58
60Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy0:58:25
61Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe0:59:26
62Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen0:59:39
63Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina0:59:40
64Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER1:00:46
65Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich1:00:58
66Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI1:01:13
67Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience1:02:57
68Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software1:03:01
69Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors1:03:08
70Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix1:03:32
71Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES1:04:32
72Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan1:04:54
73Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil1:06:37
74Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again1:06:42
75Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies1:06:58
76Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's1:07:05
77Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari1:07:07
78Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam1:07:08
79Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic1:08:00
80Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz1:08:12
81Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe1:08:29
82Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup1:08:34
83Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 51:09:36
84Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg1:10:20
85Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors1:10:30
86Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home1:10:49
87Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie1:11:20
88Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-641:11:39
89Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum1:12:21
90Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA1:13:22
91Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 31:14:13
92Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA1:14:33
93Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs1:14:35
94Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life1:16:09
95Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC1:17:02
96John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom1:17:44
97Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish1:17:52
98Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation1:17:54
99Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu1:18:25
100Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks1:20:15
101Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard1:20:16
102Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey1:21:47
103Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami1:22:05
104James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls1:22:16
105Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters1:22:19
106Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech1:23:07
107Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow1:23:11
108Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free1:25:21
109Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe1:25:23
110Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G1:25:58
111Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S1:26:11
112Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride1:26:53
113Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan1:27:22
114Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward1:28:10
115Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED1:29:14
116Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics1:29:35
117Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys1:31:05
118Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas1:32:13
119Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB1:32:21
120Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound1:32:39
121Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup1:32:54
122Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors1:32:55
123Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion1:32:56
124Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 11:33:08
125Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT1:33:44
126Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek1:34:18
127Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies1:35:08
128Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm1:35:09
129Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day1:36:02
130Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare1:38:34
131Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift1:39:42
132Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl1:39:58
133Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders1:41:28
134Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja1:41:57
135Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock1:42:51
136Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund1:43:16
137Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders1:45:31
138Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy1:46:01
139Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 11:47:47
140Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic1:47:50
141Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai1:49:00
142Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling1:49:24
143Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon1:50:22
144Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs1:51:28
145Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS1:52:04
146Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo1:52:13
147Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar1:53:15
148Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com1:53:38
149Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 6641:54:08
150Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play1:55:38
151Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers1:56:02
152David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell1:56:25
153David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania1:58:17
154Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING2:00:04
155Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions2:00:15
156Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs2:02:21
157Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream2:02:57
158Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE2:03:38
159August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur2:03:46
160Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge2:03:51
161Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers2:04:44
162Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic2:04:48
163Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos2:06:46
164Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One2:08:16
165Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders2:09:44
166Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen2:10:56
167Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men2:12:17
168Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB2:19:36
169Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES2:24:52

Grand masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info2:52:39
2Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital0:08:05
3Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING0:09:10
4Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects0:12:08
5Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines0:13:07
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike0:16:46
7Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop0:25:51
8Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters0:29:02
9Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund0:29:11
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana0:38:39
11Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab0:38:47
12Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS0:39:16
13Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana0:39:35
14Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson0:42:52
15Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos0:46:13
16Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers0:59:21
17Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee0:59:41
18Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera1:02:39
19Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star1:03:18
20Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys1:04:04
21Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR1:07:49
22Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty1:18:34
23Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum1:21:34
24Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL1:23:15
25Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream1:23:15
26Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS1:27:56
27Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos1:32:05
28Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls1:34:44
29Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 21:37:53
30Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters1:38:33
31Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work1:40:23
32Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix1:41:01
33Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run1:41:36
34Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM2:04:02
35Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies2:08:18

Men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo29:40:45
2Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls0:07:10
3Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:26:51
4Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida0:39:10
5Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing1:06:25
6Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing1:06:58
7Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 31:29:34
8Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens1:41:19
9Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend2:04:06
10Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop2:29:14
11Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH773:02:51
12Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing3:28:13
13Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International3:40:34
14Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec4:14:19
15Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape4:17:33
16Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan4:41:06
17Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 24:45:33
18Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 14:53:16
19Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos4:53:36
20Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK5:01:41
21Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori5:23:56
22Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR5:46:20
23Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times5:47:30
24Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web5:49:39
25Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling5:51:30
26Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska5:57:25
27Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components6:10:38
28Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing6:18:08
29Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look6:21:50
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19746:26:57
31Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance6:37:34
32Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter6:47:47
33James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG6:49:30
34Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing6:57:19
35Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan7:00:10
36Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB7:08:07
37David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.7:08:20
38Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing7:11:02
39Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 17:27:49
40Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies7:32:16
41Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity7:40:10
42Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing7:44:10
43Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys7:45:01
44Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling7:51:26
45Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy8:14:27
46Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects8:16:23
47Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group8:27:06
48Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles8:28:02
49William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 18:28:18
50Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings8:57:26
51Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance9:01:12
52Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock9:16:53
53Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security9:34:04
54Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit9:46:23
55Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders9:49:37
56Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA9:51:01
57Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling9:54:16
58Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine9:56:37
59Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf10:07:03
60Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker10:07:44
61Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven10:08:50
62Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta10:12:11
63Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.010:15:31
64Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T10:16:59
65Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors10:22:54
66Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing10:32:48
67Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 110:39:12
68Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios10:44:16
69Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA10:49:18
70Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution10:53:40
71Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys10:56:35
72Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 110:58:40
73Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles11:03:39
74Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles11:04:53
75Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 111:17:05
76Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles11:25:13
77Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital11:29:13
78Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB11:40:59
79Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage11:43:24
80Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL11:43:50
81Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong11:45:38
82Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY11:48:33
83Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura11:58:08
84André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer11:59:46
85Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy12:04:57
86Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross12:05:39
87Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy12:11:15
88Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank12:21:42
89Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR97412:34:54
90Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace12:35:17
91Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils12:36:31
92Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist12:50:05
93Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani13:06:45
94John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers13:17:53
95Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen13:22:14
96Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport13:23:56
97Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes13:25:16
98Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 213:29:17
99Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green13:39:56
100Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson13:41:28
101Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk13:52:18
102Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool13:52:40
103Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua13:59:24
104Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards13:59:34
105Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats14:00:05
106Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl14:03:24
107Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing14:04:47
108Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing14:16:46
109Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE14:22:26
110Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff14:25:16
111Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb14:36:48
112Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle14:38:25
113Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 114:39:12
114Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris14:40:48
115Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk14:42:17
116Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins14:43:03
117Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge14:44:39
118Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX14:47:38
119Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin14:55:25
120Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini14:58:03
121Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers14:59:19
122Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 115:17:16
123Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB15:35:32
124Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL15:40:06
125Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG15:42:23
126William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy15:45:51
127Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline15:49:30
128Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic15:53:17
129Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 416:21:35
130Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies16:27:49
131Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels16:34:07
132Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security16:35:29
133Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker16:42:43
134Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 216:45:38
135Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth16:58:05
136Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook17:02:36
137Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab17:02:43
138Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT17:03:07
139Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw17:03:40
140Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top17:04:15
141Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds17:04:46
142Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS17:21:37
143Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate17:23:51
144Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer17:27:07
145Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT17:28:04
146Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX0117:28:39
147Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers17:29:57
148Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon17:31:30
149Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS17:40:09
150Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 217:42:05
151Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown17:45:55
152Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun17:53:55
153Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale17:55:53
154Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing18:01:29
155Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads18:01:37
156Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties18:10:49
157Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 218:15:48
158Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi18:43:17
159Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing18:48:17
160Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans18:50:30
161Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar18:58:14
162Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH19:13:08
163Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.19:31:35
164Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS19:33:53
165David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds19:40:33
166Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears19:45:04
167Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys19:57:13
168Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl20:12:01
169Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush20:16:48
170Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE20:20:48
171Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless20:27:53
172Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy20:30:45
173Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis20:34:26
174Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling20:35:51
175Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar20:40:57
176Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods20:48:07
177Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders20:49:07
178Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros20:53:02
179Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health20:58:39
180Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program20:59:56
181Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce21:11:44
182Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby21:13:49
183Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen21:29:54
184Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele21:42:00
185NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack21:47:38
186Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 121:48:16
187Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA21:54:09
188Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group21:59:16
189Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria22:04:23
190Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace22:15:28
191Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home22:16:18
192Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF22:16:25
193Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers22:32:03
194Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis22:36:14
195Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox22:44:20
196Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School22:46:28
197Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five23:02:12
198Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo23:06:11
199Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes23:06:44
200Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA23:07:23
201Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard23:16:43
202Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis23:18:16
203Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT23:20:47
204Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 323:23:59
205Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA23:41:08
206Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects23:44:19
207Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press23:47:04
208Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes24:04:16
209Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized24:12:18
210Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel24:17:11
211Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz24:40:52
212Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem24:57:06
213Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight25:00:22
214Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound25:04:24
215Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante25:24:12
216Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife25:44:17
217Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers25:46:05
218Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla26:20:01
219Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers26:33:45
220Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders26:45:38
221André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele27:09:39
222Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation27:18:58
223Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa27:19:48
224Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro127:50:42
225Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK27:53:58
226Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT28:01:12
227Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante28:16:19
228Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects29:10:26
229Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar30:19:16
230Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream30:35:19

Ladies final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas38:58:52
2Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies1:34:04
3Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear2:12:22
4Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN3:39:16
5Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing4:29:30
6Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings9:43:11
7Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder10:40:55
8Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca12:04:49
9Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 213:17:45
10Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy13:35:06
11Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions14:09:48
12Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey14:48:59
13Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls14:51:29
14Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 216:20:30
15Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike16:33:06
16Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives16:46:53
17Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies17:21:56
18Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens18:28:59

Mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM34:59:54
2Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes2:18:55
3Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 12:27:36
4Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse3:00:43
5Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 13:04:16
6Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC4:47:59
7Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura5:44:33
8Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion6:02:43
9Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE6:23:22
10Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB6:59:02
11Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz7:11:05
12Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 28:30:38
13Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz9:20:43
14Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight9:58:52
15Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek10:05:58
16Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo10:19:46
17Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle10:54:53
18Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?10:56:22
19Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 111:00:56
20Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore11:02:04
21Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself11:03:38
22Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations11:05:56
23Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro13:28:57
24Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust13:31:16
25mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats13:40:06
26Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters13:52:41
27Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style13:58:27
28Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed14:31:17
29Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed14:39:02
30Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M16:30:24
31James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS17:38:49
32Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s19:27:45
33Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson19:32:09
34Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange19:59:37
35Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel20:09:50
36Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife20:28:02
37Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas21:25:49
38Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast22:37:27
39Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers23:14:25
40Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild23:38:26
41Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 223:56:06
42Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties23:59:48
43Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty26:01:58
44Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N26:49:07

Masters final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge32:27:38
2Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 21:01:19
3Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 11:36:44
4Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT2:29:03
5Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 24:05:38
6Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters4:14:39
7Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters4:57:49
8Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme5:10:39
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED5:17:30
10Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere5:30:12
11Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources6:13:37
12Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS6:16:39
13Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life6:32:10
14Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING6:35:31
15Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken6:50:55
16Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's6:52:15
17Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab6:55:16
18Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never6:56:57
19Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles6:59:16
20Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz7:02:47
21Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch7:11:05
22Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys7:22:04
23Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 27:45:53
24Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE7:49:10
25Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 17:50:39
26Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop8:08:02
27Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate8:18:57
28Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers8:26:58
29Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI8:33:35
30Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters8:35:55
31Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D8:41:38
32Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing8:58:28
33David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade9:24:14
34Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB9:28:57
35Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes9:38:51
36Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 19:44:06
37Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys10:09:29
38Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers10:12:31
39Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs10:16:15
40Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux10:23:53
41Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom10:31:43
42Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason110:33:02
43Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills10:33:52
44Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi10:49:33
45Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute11:17:18
46Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders11:35:50
47Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy11:43:39
48Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI11:55:01
49Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience12:15:42
50Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely12:32:53
51Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich12:37:38
52Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals12:42:47
53Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR12:48:07
54Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR12:54:47
55Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe13:07:36
56Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again13:09:30
57Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets13:14:03
58Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan13:23:39
59Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina13:37:44
60Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software13:44:30
61Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl13:45:39
62John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob13:48:36
63Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon1813:52:05
64Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe13:53:07
65Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's14:02:48
66Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 514:07:05
67Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit14:09:17
68Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic14:14:45
69Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule14:18:42
70Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade14:31:25
71Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz14:42:55
72Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu14:56:57
73Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi15:02:19
74Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 315:02:55
75Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors15:03:09
76Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA15:13:09
77Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-6415:15:53
78Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg15:20:34
79Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari15:23:51
80Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC15:29:13
81Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam15:36:18
82Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami15:43:13
83Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen15:47:27
84Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup15:49:09
85Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE15:49:18
86Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home15:55:11
87Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA16:01:32
88Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES16:07:24
89Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie16:19:24
90Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics16:19:43
91Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward16:23:30
92Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER16:24:23
93Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix16:30:00
94Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs16:45:23
95Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish16:51:09
96John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom16:54:40
97Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation17:07:39
98Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan17:13:52
99Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies17:17:15
100Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors17:38:58
101Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare17:40:01
102Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G17:43:26
103James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls17:58:14
104Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters18:08:01
105Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors18:28:11
106Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe18:35:08
107Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life18:43:33
108Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum18:45:44
109Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard18:49:04
110Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 718:52:17
111Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm18:59:41
112Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai19:11:08
113Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion19:16:50
114David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell19:50:32
115Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED19:52:18
116Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon19:55:46
117Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys20:03:38
118Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 120:08:16
119Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup20:16:36
120Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day20:20:39
121Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride20:21:32
122Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound20:23:33
123Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey20:26:38
124Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil20:33:27
125Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling20:35:34
126Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift21:06:05
127Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek21:13:50
128Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock21:20:49
129Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free21:21:36
130Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT21:29:17
131Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks21:40:29
132Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies21:40:31
133Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S21:52:21
134Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream21:59:47
135Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy22:24:38
136Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS22:24:58
137Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 66422:28:14
138Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas22:29:49
139Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech22:31:38
140Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 123:01:21
141Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow23:05:53
142Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic23:22:34
143Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders23:22:47
144Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders23:26:04
145Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar23:35:46
146Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja23:42:56
147Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com23:43:36
148Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge23:46:03
149Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE23:56:17
150Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs24:04:48
151Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs24:17:44
152Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic24:19:00
153Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play24:28:02
154Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING24:29:31
155August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur24:31:48
156Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund24:32:21
157Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders25:00:43
158Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers25:03:27
159Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos25:15:23
160Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB25:18:53
161Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One25:21:28
162Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men25:22:00
163Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions25:29:15
164Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB25:34:57
165Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES25:47:50
166Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers25:57:22
167David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania26:16:32
168Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo26:39:32
169Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen26:56:51

Grand masters final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info35:01:16
2Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital2:30:14
3Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines3:32:45
4Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING3:37:11
5Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects3:48:19
6Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike4:47:36
7Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters6:23:04
8Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop6:51:56
9Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund7:49:54
10Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana8:23:25
11Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson9:17:19
12Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS9:30:06
13Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos10:33:34
14Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana10:58:43
15Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab11:00:35
16Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR12:12:07
17Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers13:41:03
18Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star14:08:04
19Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee14:11:07
20Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera15:07:38
21Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum15:20:34
22Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys15:22:03
23Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL16:20:42
24Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty16:33:32
25Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream18:47:39
26Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS19:54:04
27Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 220:23:23
28Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run20:59:13
29Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters21:09:26
30Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos21:17:08
31Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls21:27:58
32Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix22:24:15
33Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work22:51:13
34Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies23:30:23
35Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM24:23:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews