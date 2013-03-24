Image 1 of 113 Tom Ritchey (left) and Alex Stieda (right) cross the finish line of the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 113 History is made as Rozalia Kubwana and Alisha Myers finish the final stage (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 113 Stephen Roche and Sven Thiele celebrate an emotional finish (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 113 Joel Stransky and Owen Hannie Riders celebrate (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 113 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 113 Cherise Stander and Duane Stander celebrate an emotional finish in memory of Burry (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 113 Bartie Bucher celebrates (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 8 of 113 Team Bulls finishes up (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 9 of 113 Nino Schurter abd FlorianVogel celebrate at the finish (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 10 of 113 Gugulethu Zulu proposes to his girlfriend Letshego Moshoe at the finish line (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 11 of 113 Gugulethu Zulu proposes to his girlfriend Letshego Moshoe at the finish line (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 12 of 113 An emotional Venessa Haywood at the finish line (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 13 of 113 Michael Mol and Venessa Haywwod finish up (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 14 of 113 Overall winning ladies Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williams (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 15 of 113 Overall winning ladies Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williams finish up (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 16 of 113 Ladies Winners, Yolande Speedy (R) and Catherine Williamson (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 113 Cape Epic Winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 113 Grand Masters winners Heinz Zoerweg (L) and Barti Bucher (R) cross the line of the final stage (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 113 Masters Winners Nico Pfitzenmaier (L) and Abraao Azevedo (R) cross the line of the final stage (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 113 Christoph Sauser (R) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (L) (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 21 of 113 Christoph Sauser (L) and Jaroslav Kulhavy (R) cross the line as overall winners (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 22 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Burry Stander - Songo) sets the pace. (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 23 of 113 The lead bunch during the final stage (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 24 of 113 The lead bunch during the final stage (Image credit: Sam Clark / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 25 of 113 The overall winners Juroslav Kulhavy (left) and Christoph Sauser(right) of Team Burry Stander Songo (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 26 of 113 The overall winners Juroslav Kulhavy (left) and Christoph Sauser(right) on the podium (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 27 of 113 Cherise Stander (left) hands over the Burry Stander Memorial Trophy to the inaugural winners of this award, being the African jersey overall winners, Team Scott factory racing Mathys Beukes (left) and Philip Buys (right) (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 28 of 113 Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 29 of 113 Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 30 of 113 Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line of the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 31 of 113 Valerio Ferreira proposes to his girlfriend Celina Carpinteiro at the finish line of the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 32 of 113 Owen Hannie (left) and Joel Stransky (right) after finishing (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 33 of 113 Peter Vesel from Slovenia nd Anni Hellstern from Germany have fun at the finish line (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 34 of 113 Racers lined up and ready to start the final stage of the Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 35 of 113 Tent city at Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 36 of 113 Riders cross the Jonkershoek River (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 37 of 113 Riders climb near Coetzenberg (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 38 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 39 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 40 of 113 Masters overall winners Nico Pfitzenmaier & Abraao Azevedo of Bridge (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 41 of 113 Brothers Hannes & Sakkie Hanekom of Tru-Cape during the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 42 of 113 Grand Masters winners Heinz Zoerweg Barti Bucher of Songo.info (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 43 of 113 Overall mixed winners Ariane & Erik Kleinhans (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 44 of 113 Cherise & Duane Stander during the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 45 of 113 Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower during the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 46 of 113 The lead bunch during the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 47 of 113 Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing climb the Helderberg with Jose Hermida (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 48 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 49 of 113 Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing ride with Jose Hermida & Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 50 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo during the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 51 of 113 Florian Vogel & Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower race to 3rd place during the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 52 of 113 Overall winner Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo takes a tumble near the finish while teammate Christoph Sauser waits (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 53 of 113 Fans wait for the winners of the final stage (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 54 of 113 Mathys Beukes & Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing sprint with Jose Hermida & Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 55 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo approach the finish (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 56 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 57 of 113 Team Bulls 1 and Team Bulls 2 celebrate (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 58 of 113 Final stage podium (L to R): Philip Buys & Mathys Beukes (2nd), Rudi Van Houts & Jose Hermida of Multivan Merida (1st), Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (3rd) (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 59 of 113 Overall podium (L to R) Karl Platt & Urs Huber of Team Bulls (2nd), Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (1st), Tom Boehme & Thomas Dietsch of Team Bulls 2 (3rd) (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 60 of 113 Riders descend the Helderberg into Lourensford (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 61 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo chase Nino Schurter & Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 62 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 63 of 113 Oliver Munnik of William Simpson 1 (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 64 of 113 Mixed Category winners Erik & Ariane Kleinhans (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 65 of 113 Overall winners Jaroslav Kulhavy & Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 66 of 113 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander-Songo approach the finla start line cool and calm (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 67 of 113 Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy on the start line for the final time (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 68 of 113 Crowds cheer on the lead riders as they prepare to set off for the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 69 of 113 Jose Hermida of Team Multivan-Merida leads Mathys Beukes and Philip Buys of Scott racing (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 70 of 113 Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of team Scott-SwissPower ahead of overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 71 of 113 Overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-SONGO on their way to finishing (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 72 of 113 Overall winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander-Songo on their way to finishing (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 73 of 113 Team Bulls can't manage to hod on to the leaders but finish second overall (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 74 of 113 Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls during the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 75 of 113 Nico Bell and Gabriel Combrinck during the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 76 of 113 Neil MacDonald and Brandon Stewart of FedGroup-Itec during the final stage (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 77 of 113 James Thompson (left) and Matthew Brittain, olympic medallists in rowing (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 78 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo) (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 79 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo) (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 80 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser (Burry Stander-Songo) (Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 81 of 113 Riders celebrate an emotional finish (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 82 of 113 Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo leads the bunch out of Stellenbosch (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 83 of 113 Cape Epic Winners Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 84 of 113 Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing, Jose Hermida, Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing sprint for the line for stage honors (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 85 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the win (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 86 of 113 (L to R) Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of Bulls 2 (3rd Place) and Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls (2nd Place) celebrate after finishing (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 87 of 113 Cape Epic Winners Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 88 of 113 Cape Epic Winners Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 89 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo on the podium (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 90 of 113 Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona, wearers of the Exxaro Development leaders jersey pose before the start (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 91 of 113 Overall race leaders, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of Team Burry Stander - Songo lead the bunch at the start (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 92 of 113 Karl Platt of Team Bulls during the final stage (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 93 of 113 Thomas Frischknecht and Urs Grieg of Team Rwanda Cycling 2 (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 94 of 113 Grand master category winners Bart Bucher (front) and Heinz Zoerweg of Team Songo.info during the final stage (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 95 of 113 Winners of the Mixed Team category, Ariane Kleinhans (front) and Erik Kleinhans (rear) of Team RE:CM (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 96 of 113 Top Billing presenter Janez Vermeiren of Team Absa Sexy Mountain Goats during the final stage (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography) Image 97 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo is sprayed with Champagne in celebration as he and his partner Chrisoph Sauser win (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 98 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the overall win (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 99 of 113 Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida during the final stage (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 100 of 113 Team Burry Stander Songo after the final stage (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 101 of 113 Team Burry Stander Songo after the final stage (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 102 of 113 Stage 7 podium during the final stage (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 103 of 113 Nino Schurter of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing leads the pack (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 104 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy of Burry Stander-Songo leads the front bunch (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 105 of 113 Rudi Van Houts of Multivan Merida lead the favorites (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 106 of 113 Philip Buys of Scott Factory Racing leads the final sprint during the final stage (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 107 of 113 Florian Vogel and Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) finish up (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 108 of 113 A triumphant Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 109 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo win the 2013 Cape Epic (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 110 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo celebrate overall victory (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 111 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo and supporters (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 112 of 113 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser of Burry Stander-Songo take the overall win (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 113 of 113 Winners of the Ladies Category, Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson of Team Energas during the final stage (Image credit: Kelvin Trautman Photography)

The Burry Stander - Songo team of Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Cape Epic, following Sauser’s consecutive victories the last two years. With a six minute and 21 second lead at the start this morning, Sauser and Kulhavy finished the last eight days of 706 km and 15,950m of climbing in an overall time of 29:40:45.

Related Articles Cape Epic coverage live on Cyclingnews

The German-Swiss duo of Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls were second overall in 29:47:55.. In third place were the Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in an overall time of 30:07:36.

Multivan Merida's José Hermida and Rudi van Houts finished in fourth place overall (30:19:55) with Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic in fifth place overall (30:47:10).

In this year's Cape Epic, 1258 participants started. By the final morning, 1105 racers were in the start shoot.

Men

José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida won the final stage of this year's Cape Epic in 2:22:20 in a sprint finish with South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in 2:22.21. Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing finished in third place in 2:26:04.

Today's stage winner Hermida joked, "Today was a really hard stage, but we both wanted that big bottle of champagne. That's what motivated us to win this stage."

Van Houts said, "It was a hard day, but we're very happy to finish the Cape Epic on a high."

The Swiss-Czech duo, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander - Songo, finished in fourth place in 2:27.19. They dominated this week's Cape Epic by winning four of the eight stages.

"I had a crash in the last 5km," said Kulhavy. "I'm very happy with our victory. It's perfect for us and Burry's family. I learnt a lot from Christoph - he is very experienced and this is his second home. It was an amazing week for me."

Sauser said, "This year, the competition was the toughest. I've never won the Cape Epic off the lead. It's unbelievable! From stage 4 we never looked back. You can't look back at the Epic and just take it day by day. We rode for 30 hours and with every pedal stroke you had to push."

"It's the whole three months that lead up to the event that is important. The pressure is immense as there's not really a back-up team. We had a few moments at the end, but what counts is getting here. We also had a lot of support from Burry's family and his fans - that definitely gave us wings too."

Runner-up Platt said, "It was an exciting race. It would've been cool if the Yellow Zebra leader jersey changed hands every day. We were hoping for a win, but in the end we did everything we could. Today we had no bullets left. We're happy with second place. It was a great performance for the Bulls as we have two teams on the podium."

The African leaders jerseys were won by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in an overall time of 30:47:43.

"It was very hard today and I rode beyond what I thought I was capable of. We're delighted with our podium finish and very grateful," said Beukes. "We did much better than we expected to do."

Buys said, "My legs were surprisingly good today. I struggled at the start but soon got used to the pain. We were leading with the Mervida team for most of the way."

Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro jersey in an overall time of 37:08:34.

"I'm very happy. It's like a dream come true," said Prince. "We experienced a lot riding with the professionals. Today I rode with Sauser for part of the way which was fantastic. I'm really happy."

Sebona said, "I'm so happy to be at the finish after eight days of fighting. I'd like to thank my partner for pushing me and I hope Exxaro will be proud of us this year. You don't remember the suffering and the pain. It's all temporary, but the happiness if there forever. I'd like to thank Exxaro for everything."

Ladies

Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won the category in an overall time of 38:58:52. The Pragma Volcan Ladies Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth were second overall in 40:32:56, with C-Bear's Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn in third place in 41:11:14.

C-bear won today's stage in 3:18:58.

"It was better than I thought and we played it safe knowing we had the lead," said Speedy. "We kept it steady on the climbs and I was very careful on the downhills. We're very happy that we made it and we had amazing support. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. It's amazing to take away this win. It's such a prestigious event."

Williamson said, "I won't forget this week in a hurry, and it's a very special win knowing what we've been through. We've really had the true Epic experience. We just tried to keep humoring Yolande today. I was acting like a marshal. I needed one of those stop-start signs today. We made a lot of friends and they were helping us frequently. This is the biggest victory yet. I won't forget this one at all. It's brilliant; it's massive."

Turpijn said, "Three times second and two times first. We knew Yolande unfortunately had to take it easy, but we decided to go for another stage win."

Mertens said, "We really wanted it. It's great! Before it was living the dream but now it's playing the game with Laura."

Mixed

The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their category in a time of 34:59:54. In second place were Australians Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes in 37:18:49 with Exxaro Cycle Lab 1's Johan Labuschagne and Yolandé de Villiers in third place in 37:27:30. Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) won today's stage in 2:54:45.

Erik Kleinhans said, "It was a fantastic experience and our biggest goal of the year. We're very glad to be here without any issues. We tried to keep it consistent and we had a safe race. We know how to win these races and were very prepared for this. We're extremely happy. Ariane was a bit nervous and we made some small mistakes today. Over the last 20km when we came over the big climb, we knew we'd be safe. It's a fantastic feeling; it's amazing."

Ariane Kleinhans said, "It's a huge relief. It's such a long, long way with so many challenges. We had such amazing support from our team RE:CM. It feels really nice and I'm so happy."

Masters

Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team won the masters overall time of 32:27:38. Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2), won stage 7 and finished in second place overall in 33:28:58. In third place overall were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 34:04:22.

Pfitzenmaier said, "It feels amazing to win. We had a good race. We took it day by day and became stronger and stronger. It really feels like crossing the finish line of the Tour de France. Today's stage was tough with a lot of climbing, but the rewards were the magnicifent views. You get into a rhythm and routine, but I'm glad it's over."

Grand masters

Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info won the grand masters in a time of 35:01.16. They won all seven stages as well as the prologue in this year's race. In second place overall were Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in 37:31:30 with Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines in third place overall in 38:34:01.

Bucher said, "This is what we worked for - an overall victory at the 10th Cape Epic. It was a great experience once again and I just want to thank my partner Heinz for making the week so great. He was really strong and I enjoyed riding with him. Another Cape Epic that I won't forget."

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2:22:20 2 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 0:00:01 3 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:03:43 4 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 0:04:59 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:05:27 6 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:05:48 7 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:05:48 8 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 0:08:08 9 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 0:08:56 10 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 0:10:49 11 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 0:13:47 12 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 0:15:51 13 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 0:18:05 14 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 0:18:09 15 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 0:18:39 16 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 0:20:03 17 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:20:07 18 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 0:20:10 19 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 0:20:20 20 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 0:20:52 21 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 0:21:16 22 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 0:21:21 23 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 0:24:42 24 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 0:25:32 25 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 0:26:47 26 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 0:28:24 27 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 0:28:27 28 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 0:29:34 29 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 0:30:19 30 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 0:31:06 31 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 0:32:28 32 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 0:32:29 33 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 0:33:17 34 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 0:33:27 35 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 0:34:15 36 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 0:34:49 37 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 0:34:55 38 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 0:35:42 39 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 0:35:47 40 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 0:36:20 41 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 0:37:01 42 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 0:37:52 43 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 0:37:57 44 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 0:38:06 45 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 0:38:31 46 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 0:38:35 47 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 0:39:15 48 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 0:39:22 49 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 0:40:07 50 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 0:41:59 51 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 0:42:02 52 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 0:42:03 53 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 0:44:48 54 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 0:45:01 55 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 0:45:30 56 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 0:45:36 57 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 0:45:41 58 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 0:46:12 59 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 0:46:14 60 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 0:46:29 61 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 0:46:31 62 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 0:46:35 63 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 0:47:50 64 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 0:47:52 65 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 0:47:53 66 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 0:48:11 67 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 0:48:13 68 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 0:48:46 69 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:48:52 70 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 0:49:48 71 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 0:50:42 72 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 0:51:00 73 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 0:51:10 74 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 0:51:29 75 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 0:51:38 76 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 0:51:46 77 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 0:52:21 78 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 0:52:44 79 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 0:53:47 80 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 0:54:07 81 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 0:54:09 82 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 0:54:29 83 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 0:55:25 84 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 0:55:41 85 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 0:55:56 86 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 0:56:04 87 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 0:56:10 88 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 0:56:23 89 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 0:56:23 90 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 0:56:35 91 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 0:56:48 92 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 0:56:53 93 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 0:57:33 94 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 0:57:58 95 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 0:58:18 96 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 1:00:16 97 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 1:00:39 98 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 1:00:43 99 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 1:00:53 100 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 1:01:21 101 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 1:02:54 102 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 1:03:10 103 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 1:03:45 104 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 1:04:44 105 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 1:04:52 106 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 1:05:26 107 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 1:06:37 108 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 1:07:26 109 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 1:08:04 110 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 1:08:17 111 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 1:08:40 112 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 1:08:47 113 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 1:08:57 114 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 1:09:33 115 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 1:10:48 116 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 1:10:51 117 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 1:11:33 118 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 1:11:48 119 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 1:12:59 120 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 1:14:04 121 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 1:14:07 122 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 1:14:10 123 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 1:15:04 124 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 1:15:12 125 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 1:15:28 126 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 1:15:35 127 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 1:17:06 128 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 1:17:29 129 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 1:17:35 130 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 1:17:45 131 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 1:18:07 132 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 1:18:08 133 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 1:19:06 134 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 1:19:24 135 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 1:19:38 136 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 1:19:52 137 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 1:19:57 138 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 1:19:59 139 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 1:20:16 140 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 1:21:17 141 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 1:22:37 142 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 1:22:47 143 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 1:22:48 144 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 1:23:11 145 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 1:23:14 146 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 1:23:18 147 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 1:24:03 148 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 1:25:08 149 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 1:25:08 150 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 1:25:32 151 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 1:25:44 152 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 1:26:18 153 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 1:26:49 154 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 1:27:16 155 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 1:29:01 156 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 1:29:53 157 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 1:29:58 158 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 1:30:04 159 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 1:30:16 160 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 1:30:22 161 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 1:30:26 162 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 1:30:28 163 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 1:30:29 164 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 1:30:37 165 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 1:30:39 166 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 1:31:34 167 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 1:32:06 168 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 1:32:08 169 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 1:32:26 170 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 1:32:30 171 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 1:33:22 172 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 1:33:58 173 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 1:34:08 174 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 1:34:37 175 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 1:34:39 176 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 1:35:02 177 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 1:36:05 178 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 1:37:35 179 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 1:37:59 180 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 1:38:20 181 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 1:38:57 182 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 1:38:59 183 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 1:39:03 184 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 1:40:40 185 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 1:41:16 186 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 1:41:29 187 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 1:41:38 188 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 1:42:59 189 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 1:43:10 190 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 1:43:19 191 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 1:43:43 192 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 1:43:56 193 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 1:44:26 194 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 1:44:30 195 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 1:44:52 196 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 1:45:09 197 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 1:45:19 198 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 1:45:19 199 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 1:46:41 200 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 1:50:53 201 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 1:51:26 202 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 1:51:54 203 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 1:52:48 204 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 1:53:37 205 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 1:53:42 206 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 1:53:59 207 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 1:54:02 208 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 1:54:18 209 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 1:54:27 210 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 1:54:43 211 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 1:56:00 212 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 1:58:07 213 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 1:58:10 214 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 1:58:21 215 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 1:58:42 216 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 1:58:42 217 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 1:59:56 218 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 2:00:02 219 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 2:00:20 220 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 2:05:40 221 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 2:05:56 222 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 2:11:47 223 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 2:12:20 224 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 2:13:50 225 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 2:15:03 226 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 2:15:33 227 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 2:19:15 228 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 2:21:34 229 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 2:25:08 230 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 2:34:28

Ladies # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 3:18:58 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 0:02:38 3 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 0:09:41 4 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 0:23:31 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:24:48 6 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 0:28:46 7 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 0:36:48 8 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 0:37:04 9 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 0:39:25 10 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 0:52:18 11 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 0:52:21 12 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 0:53:21 13 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 0:57:30 14 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 1:05:29 15 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 1:16:56 16 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 1:18:40 17 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 1:19:36 18 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 1:30:13

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 2:54:45 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 0:02:02 3 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 0:04:36 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 0:11:33 5 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 0:14:49 6 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 0:16:09 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 0:19:55 8 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 0:20:06 9 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 0:20:23 10 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 0:21:44 11 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 0:36:14 12 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 0:37:28 13 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 0:37:50 14 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 0:40:37 15 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 0:41:12 16 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 0:44:40 17 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 0:44:49 18 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 0:45:27 19 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 0:48:57 20 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 0:50:50 21 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 0:51:46 22 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 0:59:10 23 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 1:01:31 24 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:02:00 25 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 1:02:04 26 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 1:03:45 27 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 1:05:08 28 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 1:08:41 29 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 1:09:01 30 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 1:19:07 31 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 1:25:48 32 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 1:27:40 33 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 1:30:44 34 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 1:34:00 35 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 1:35:56 36 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 1:38:33 37 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 1:43:34 38 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 1:51:42 39 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 1:57:14 40 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 1:58:06 41 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 1:59:17 42 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 1:59:54 43 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 2:09:39 44 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 2:14:13

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 2:41:01 2 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 0:00:14 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 0:01:26 4 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 0:06:29 5 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 0:12:51 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 0:14:26 7 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 0:21:06 8 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:22:20 9 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 0:22:34 10 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 0:25:55 11 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 0:26:47 12 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 0:26:54 13 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 0:27:16 14 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 0:27:58 15 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 0:28:28 16 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 0:28:53 17 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 0:29:05 18 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:29:13 19 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 0:29:24 20 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 0:31:10 21 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 0:32:44 22 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 0:33:15 23 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 0:33:19 24 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:33:54 25 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 0:36:46 26 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 0:36:47 27 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 0:37:29 28 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 0:37:35 29 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 0:37:51 30 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 0:38:17 31 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 0:38:28 32 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 0:38:36 33 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 0:38:58 34 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 0:39:39 35 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 0:40:16 36 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 0:40:27 37 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 0:40:54 38 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 0:41:01 39 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 0:42:21 40 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 0:44:05 41 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 0:45:39 42 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 0:45:44 43 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 0:46:13 44 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 0:46:53 45 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 0:48:09 46 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 0:48:11 47 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 0:48:19 48 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 0:48:37 49 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 0:49:13 50 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 0:49:15 51 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 0:50:18 52 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 0:51:32 53 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 0:51:35 54 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 0:55:01 55 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 0:55:10 56 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 0:56:45 57 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 0:57:40 58 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 0:57:46 59 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 0:57:58 60 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 0:58:25 61 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 0:59:26 62 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 0:59:39 63 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 0:59:40 64 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 1:00:46 65 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 1:00:58 66 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 1:01:13 67 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 1:02:57 68 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 1:03:01 69 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 1:03:08 70 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 1:03:32 71 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 1:04:32 72 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 1:04:54 73 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 1:06:37 74 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 1:06:42 75 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 1:06:58 76 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 1:07:05 77 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 1:07:07 78 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 1:07:08 79 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 1:08:00 80 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 1:08:12 81 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 1:08:29 82 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 1:08:34 83 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 1:09:36 84 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 1:10:20 85 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 1:10:30 86 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 1:10:49 87 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 1:11:20 88 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 1:11:39 89 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 1:12:21 90 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 1:13:22 91 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 1:14:13 92 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 1:14:33 93 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 1:14:35 94 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 1:16:09 95 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 1:17:02 96 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 1:17:44 97 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 1:17:52 98 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 1:17:54 99 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 1:18:25 100 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 1:20:15 101 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 1:20:16 102 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 1:21:47 103 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 1:22:05 104 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 1:22:16 105 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 1:22:19 106 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 1:23:07 107 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 1:23:11 108 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 1:25:21 109 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 1:25:23 110 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 1:25:58 111 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 1:26:11 112 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 1:26:53 113 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 1:27:22 114 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 1:28:10 115 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 1:29:14 116 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 1:29:35 117 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 1:31:05 118 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 1:32:13 119 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 1:32:21 120 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 1:32:39 121 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 1:32:54 122 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 1:32:55 123 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 1:32:56 124 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 1:33:08 125 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 1:33:44 126 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 1:34:18 127 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 1:35:08 128 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 1:35:09 129 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 1:36:02 130 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 1:38:34 131 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 1:39:42 132 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 1:39:58 133 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 1:41:28 134 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 1:41:57 135 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 1:42:51 136 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 1:43:16 137 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 1:45:31 138 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 1:46:01 139 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 1:47:47 140 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 1:47:50 141 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 1:49:00 142 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 1:49:24 143 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 1:50:22 144 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 1:51:28 145 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 1:52:04 146 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 1:52:13 147 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 1:53:15 148 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 1:53:38 149 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 1:54:08 150 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 1:55:38 151 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 1:56:02 152 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 1:56:25 153 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 1:58:17 154 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 2:00:04 155 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 2:00:15 156 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 2:02:21 157 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 2:02:57 158 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 2:03:38 159 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 2:03:46 160 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 2:03:51 161 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 2:04:44 162 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 2:04:48 163 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 2:06:46 164 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 2:08:16 165 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 2:09:44 166 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 2:10:56 167 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 2:12:17 168 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 2:19:36 169 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 2:24:52

Grand masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info 2:52:39 2 Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital 0:08:05 3 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING 0:09:10 4 Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects 0:12:08 5 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines 0:13:07 6 Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike 0:16:46 7 Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop 0:25:51 8 Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters 0:29:02 9 Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund 0:29:11 10 Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana 0:38:39 11 Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab 0:38:47 12 Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS 0:39:16 13 Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana 0:39:35 14 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 0:42:52 15 Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos 0:46:13 16 Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers 0:59:21 17 Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee 0:59:41 18 Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera 1:02:39 19 Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star 1:03:18 20 Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys 1:04:04 21 Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR 1:07:49 22 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty 1:18:34 23 Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum 1:21:34 24 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL 1:23:15 25 Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream 1:23:15 26 Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS 1:27:56 27 Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos 1:32:05 28 Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls 1:34:44 29 Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2 1:37:53 30 Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters 1:38:33 31 Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work 1:40:23 32 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix 1:41:01 33 Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run 1:41:36 34 Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM 2:04:02 35 Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies 2:08:18

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo 29:40:45 2 Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls 0:07:10 3 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:26:51 4 Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 0:39:10 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 1:06:25 6 Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing 1:06:58 7 Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3 1:29:34 8 Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens 1:41:19 9 Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend 2:04:06 10 Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop 2:29:14 11 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77 3:02:51 12 Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 3:28:13 13 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International 3:40:34 14 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec 4:14:19 15 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 4:17:33 16 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan 4:41:06 17 Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2 4:45:33 18 Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1 4:53:16 19 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos 4:53:36 20 Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK 5:01:41 21 Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori 5:23:56 22 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR 5:46:20 23 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times 5:47:30 24 Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web 5:49:39 25 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling 5:51:30 26 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska 5:57:25 27 Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components 6:10:38 28 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing 6:18:08 29 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look 6:21:50 30 Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974 6:26:57 31 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance 6:37:34 32 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter 6:47:47 33 James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG 6:49:30 34 Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 6:57:19 35 Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan 7:00:10 36 Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB 7:08:07 37 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl. 7:08:20 38 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing 7:11:02 39 Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1 7:27:49 40 Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies 7:32:16 41 Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity 7:40:10 42 Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing 7:44:10 43 Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys 7:45:01 44 Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling 7:51:26 45 Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy 8:14:27 46 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects 8:16:23 47 Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group 8:27:06 48 Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles 8:28:02 49 William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1 8:28:18 50 Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings 8:57:26 51 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance 9:01:12 52 Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock 9:16:53 53 Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security 9:34:04 54 Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit 9:46:23 55 Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders 9:49:37 56 Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA 9:51:01 57 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 9:54:16 58 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine 9:56:37 59 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf 10:07:03 60 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 10:07:44 61 Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven 10:08:50 62 Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta 10:12:11 63 Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0 10:15:31 64 Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T 10:16:59 65 Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors 10:22:54 66 Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing 10:32:48 67 Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1 10:39:12 68 Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios 10:44:16 69 Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA 10:49:18 70 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution 10:53:40 71 Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys 10:56:35 72 Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1 10:58:40 73 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles 11:03:39 74 Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles 11:04:53 75 Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1 11:17:05 76 Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles 11:25:13 77 Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital 11:29:13 78 Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB 11:40:59 79 Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage 11:43:24 80 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL 11:43:50 81 Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong 11:45:38 82 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY 11:48:33 83 Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura 11:58:08 84 André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer 11:59:46 85 Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy 12:04:57 86 Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross 12:05:39 87 Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy 12:11:15 88 Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank 12:21:42 89 Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974 12:34:54 90 Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace 12:35:17 91 Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils 12:36:31 92 Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist 12:50:05 93 Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani 13:06:45 94 John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers 13:17:53 95 Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen 13:22:14 96 Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport 13:23:56 97 Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes 13:25:16 98 Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2 13:29:17 99 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green 13:39:56 100 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson 13:41:28 101 Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk 13:52:18 102 Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool 13:52:40 103 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 13:59:24 104 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 13:59:34 105 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats 14:00:05 106 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 14:03:24 107 Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing 14:04:47 108 Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing 14:16:46 109 Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE 14:22:26 110 Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff 14:25:16 111 Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb 14:36:48 112 Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 14:38:25 113 Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1 14:39:12 114 Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris 14:40:48 115 Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk 14:42:17 116 Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins 14:43:03 117 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge 14:44:39 118 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX 14:47:38 119 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin 14:55:25 120 Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini 14:58:03 121 Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers 14:59:19 122 Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1 15:17:16 123 Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB 15:35:32 124 Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL 15:40:06 125 Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG 15:42:23 126 William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy 15:45:51 127 Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline 15:49:30 128 Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic 15:53:17 129 Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4 16:21:35 130 Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies 16:27:49 131 Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels 16:34:07 132 Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security 16:35:29 133 Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker 16:42:43 134 Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2 16:45:38 135 Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth 16:58:05 136 Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook 17:02:36 137 Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab 17:02:43 138 Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT 17:03:07 139 Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw 17:03:40 140 Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top 17:04:15 141 Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds 17:04:46 142 Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS 17:21:37 143 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate 17:23:51 144 Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer 17:27:07 145 Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT 17:28:04 146 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01 17:28:39 147 Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers 17:29:57 148 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon 17:31:30 149 Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS 17:40:09 150 Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2 17:42:05 151 Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown 17:45:55 152 Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun 17:53:55 153 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale 17:55:53 154 Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing 18:01:29 155 Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads 18:01:37 156 Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties 18:10:49 157 Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2 18:15:48 158 Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi 18:43:17 159 Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing 18:48:17 160 Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans 18:50:30 161 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar 18:58:14 162 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH 19:13:08 163 Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S. 19:31:35 164 Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS 19:33:53 165 David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds 19:40:33 166 Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears 19:45:04 167 Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys 19:57:13 168 Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl 20:12:01 169 Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush 20:16:48 170 Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE 20:20:48 171 Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless 20:27:53 172 Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy 20:30:45 173 Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis 20:34:26 174 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling 20:35:51 175 Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar 20:40:57 176 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods 20:48:07 177 Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders 20:49:07 178 Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros 20:53:02 179 Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health 20:58:39 180 Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program 20:59:56 181 Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce 21:11:44 182 Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby 21:13:49 183 Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen 21:29:54 184 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele 21:42:00 185 NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack 21:47:38 186 Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1 21:48:16 187 Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA 21:54:09 188 Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group 21:59:16 189 Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria 22:04:23 190 Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace 22:15:28 191 Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home 22:16:18 192 Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF 22:16:25 193 Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers 22:32:03 194 Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis 22:36:14 195 Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox 22:44:20 196 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School 22:46:28 197 Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five 23:02:12 198 Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo 23:06:11 199 Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes 23:06:44 200 Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA 23:07:23 201 Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard 23:16:43 202 Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis 23:18:16 203 Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT 23:20:47 204 Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3 23:23:59 205 Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA 23:41:08 206 Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects 23:44:19 207 Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press 23:47:04 208 Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes 24:04:16 209 Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized 24:12:18 210 Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel 24:17:11 211 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz 24:40:52 212 Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem 24:57:06 213 Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight 25:00:22 214 Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound 25:04:24 215 Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante 25:24:12 216 Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife 25:44:17 217 Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers 25:46:05 218 Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla 26:20:01 219 Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers 26:33:45 220 Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders 26:45:38 221 André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele 27:09:39 222 Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation 27:18:58 223 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 27:19:48 224 Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1 27:50:42 225 Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK 27:53:58 226 Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT 28:01:12 227 Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante 28:16:19 228 Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects 29:10:26 229 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 30:19:16 230 Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream 30:35:19

Ladies final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas 38:58:52 2 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies 1:34:04 3 Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear 2:12:22 4 Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN 3:39:16 5 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing 4:29:30 6 Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings 9:43:11 7 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder 10:40:55 8 Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca 12:04:49 9 Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2 13:17:45 10 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy 13:35:06 11 Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions 14:09:48 12 Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey 14:48:59 13 Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls 14:51:29 14 Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2 16:20:30 15 Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike 16:33:06 16 Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives 16:46:53 17 Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies 17:21:56 18 Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens 18:28:59

Mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM 34:59:54 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes 2:18:55 3 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1 2:27:36 4 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse 3:00:43 5 Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1 3:04:16 6 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC 4:47:59 7 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura 5:44:33 8 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion 6:02:43 9 Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE 6:23:22 10 Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB 6:59:02 11 Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz 7:11:05 12 Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2 8:30:38 13 Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz 9:20:43 14 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight 9:58:52 15 Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek 10:05:58 16 Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo 10:19:46 17 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle 10:54:53 18 Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ? 10:56:22 19 Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1 11:00:56 20 Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore 11:02:04 21 Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 11:03:38 22 Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations 11:05:56 23 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro 13:28:57 24 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust 13:31:16 25 mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats 13:40:06 26 Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters 13:52:41 27 Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style 13:58:27 28 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 14:31:17 29 Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed 14:39:02 30 Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M 16:30:24 31 James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS 17:38:49 32 Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s 19:27:45 33 Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson 19:32:09 34 Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange 19:59:37 35 Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel 20:09:50 36 Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife 20:28:02 37 Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas 21:25:49 38 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast 22:37:27 39 Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers 23:14:25 40 Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild 23:38:26 41 Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2 23:56:06 42 Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties 23:59:48 43 Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty 26:01:58 44 Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 26:49:07

Masters final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge 32:27:38 2 Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2 1:01:19 3 Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 1:36:44 4 Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT 2:29:03 5 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2 4:05:38 6 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters 4:14:39 7 Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters 4:57:49 8 Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 5:10:39 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED 5:17:30 10 Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere 5:30:12 11 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources 6:13:37 12 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS 6:16:39 13 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life 6:32:10 14 Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING 6:35:31 15 Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken 6:50:55 16 Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's 6:52:15 17 Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab 6:55:16 18 Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never 6:56:57 19 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 6:59:16 20 Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz 7:02:47 21 Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch 7:11:05 22 Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys 7:22:04 23 Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2 7:45:53 24 Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE 7:49:10 25 Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1 7:50:39 26 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop 8:08:02 27 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate 8:18:57 28 Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers 8:26:58 29 Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI 8:33:35 30 Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters 8:35:55 31 Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D 8:41:38 32 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing 8:58:28 33 David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade 9:24:14 34 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB 9:28:57 35 Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes 9:38:51 36 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1 9:44:06 37 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys 10:09:29 38 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers 10:12:31 39 Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs 10:16:15 40 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux 10:23:53 41 Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom 10:31:43 42 Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1 10:33:02 43 Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills 10:33:52 44 Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi 10:49:33 45 Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute 11:17:18 46 Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders 11:35:50 47 Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy 11:43:39 48 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI 11:55:01 49 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience 12:15:42 50 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely 12:32:53 51 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich 12:37:38 52 Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals 12:42:47 53 Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR 12:48:07 54 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR 12:54:47 55 Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe 13:07:36 56 Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again 13:09:30 57 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets 13:14:03 58 Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan 13:23:39 59 Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina 13:37:44 60 Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software 13:44:30 61 Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl 13:45:39 62 John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 13:48:36 63 Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18 13:52:05 64 Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe 13:53:07 65 Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's 14:02:48 66 Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5 14:07:05 67 Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit 14:09:17 68 Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic 14:14:45 69 Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule 14:18:42 70 Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade 14:31:25 71 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz 14:42:55 72 Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu 14:56:57 73 Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi 15:02:19 74 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3 15:02:55 75 Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors 15:03:09 76 Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA 15:13:09 77 Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64 15:15:53 78 Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg 15:20:34 79 Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari 15:23:51 80 Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC 15:29:13 81 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam 15:36:18 82 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami 15:43:13 83 Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen 15:47:27 84 Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup 15:49:09 85 Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE 15:49:18 86 Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home 15:55:11 87 Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA 16:01:32 88 Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES 16:07:24 89 Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie 16:19:24 90 Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics 16:19:43 91 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward 16:23:30 92 Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER 16:24:23 93 Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix 16:30:00 94 Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs 16:45:23 95 Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish 16:51:09 96 John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom 16:54:40 97 Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation 17:07:39 98 Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan 17:13:52 99 Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies 17:17:15 100 Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors 17:38:58 101 Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare 17:40:01 102 Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G 17:43:26 103 James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls 17:58:14 104 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters 18:08:01 105 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors 18:28:11 106 Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe 18:35:08 107 Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life 18:43:33 108 Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum 18:45:44 109 Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard 18:49:04 110 Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7 18:52:17 111 Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm 18:59:41 112 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai 19:11:08 113 Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion 19:16:50 114 David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell 19:50:32 115 Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED 19:52:18 116 Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon 19:55:46 117 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 20:03:38 118 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1 20:08:16 119 Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup 20:16:36 120 Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day 20:20:39 121 Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride 20:21:32 122 Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound 20:23:33 123 Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey 20:26:38 124 Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil 20:33:27 125 Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling 20:35:34 126 Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift 21:06:05 127 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek 21:13:50 128 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock 21:20:49 129 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free 21:21:36 130 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT 21:29:17 131 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks 21:40:29 132 Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies 21:40:31 133 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S 21:52:21 134 Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream 21:59:47 135 Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy 22:24:38 136 Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS 22:24:58 137 Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664 22:28:14 138 Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas 22:29:49 139 Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech 22:31:38 140 Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1 23:01:21 141 Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow 23:05:53 142 Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic 23:22:34 143 Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders 23:22:47 144 Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders 23:26:04 145 Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar 23:35:46 146 Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja 23:42:56 147 Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com 23:43:36 148 Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge 23:46:03 149 Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE 23:56:17 150 Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs 24:04:48 151 Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs 24:17:44 152 Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic 24:19:00 153 Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play 24:28:02 154 Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING 24:29:31 155 August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur 24:31:48 156 Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund 24:32:21 157 Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders 25:00:43 158 Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers 25:03:27 159 Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos 25:15:23 160 Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB 25:18:53 161 Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One 25:21:28 162 Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men 25:22:00 163 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions 25:29:15 164 Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB 25:34:57 165 Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES 25:47:50 166 Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers 25:57:22 167 David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania 26:16:32 168 Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo 26:39:32 169 Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen 26:56:51