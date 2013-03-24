Sauser and Kulhavy win Cape Epic overall
Hermida and Van Houts celebrate victory in final stage
The Burry Stander - Songo team of Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy walked away with top honours as overall winners of this year's Cape Epic, following Sauser’s consecutive victories the last two years. With a six minute and 21 second lead at the start this morning, Sauser and Kulhavy finished the last eight days of 706 km and 15,950m of climbing in an overall time of 29:40:45.
The German-Swiss duo of Karl Platt and Urs Huber of the Bulls were second overall in 29:47:55.. In third place were the Bulls 2 team of Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme in an overall time of 30:07:36.
Multivan Merida's José Hermida and Rudi van Houts finished in fourth place overall (30:19:55) with Cannondale Factory Racing's Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic in fifth place overall (30:47:10).
In this year's Cape Epic, 1258 participants started. By the final morning, 1105 racers were in the start shoot.
Men
José Hermida and Rudi van Houts of Multivan Merida won the final stage of this year's Cape Epic in 2:22:20 in a sprint finish with South Africans Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in 2:22.21. Nino Schurter and Florian Vogel of Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing finished in third place in 2:26:04.
Today's stage winner Hermida joked, "Today was a really hard stage, but we both wanted that big bottle of champagne. That's what motivated us to win this stage."
Van Houts said, "It was a hard day, but we're very happy to finish the Cape Epic on a high."
The Swiss-Czech duo, Christoph Sauser and Jaroslav Kulhavy of team Burry Stander - Songo, finished in fourth place in 2:27.19. They dominated this week's Cape Epic by winning four of the eight stages.
"I had a crash in the last 5km," said Kulhavy. "I'm very happy with our victory. It's perfect for us and Burry's family. I learnt a lot from Christoph - he is very experienced and this is his second home. It was an amazing week for me."
Sauser said, "This year, the competition was the toughest. I've never won the Cape Epic off the lead. It's unbelievable! From stage 4 we never looked back. You can't look back at the Epic and just take it day by day. We rode for 30 hours and with every pedal stroke you had to push."
"It's the whole three months that lead up to the event that is important. The pressure is immense as there's not really a back-up team. We had a few moments at the end, but what counts is getting here. We also had a lot of support from Burry's family and his fans - that definitely gave us wings too."
Runner-up Platt said, "It was an exciting race. It would've been cool if the Yellow Zebra leader jersey changed hands every day. We were hoping for a win, but in the end we did everything we could. Today we had no bullets left. We're happy with second place. It was a great performance for the Bulls as we have two teams on the podium."
The African leaders jerseys were won by Philip Buys and Matthys Beukes of Scott Factory Racing in an overall time of 30:47:43.
"It was very hard today and I rode beyond what I thought I was capable of. We're delighted with our podium finish and very grateful," said Beukes. "We did much better than we expected to do."
Buys said, "My legs were surprisingly good today. I struggled at the start but soon got used to the pain. We were leading with the Mervida team for most of the way."
Prince Maseko and Phillimon Sebona of Exxaro PwC Academy 1 won the Exxaro jersey in an overall time of 37:08:34.
"I'm very happy. It's like a dream come true," said Prince. "We experienced a lot riding with the professionals. Today I rode with Sauser for part of the way which was fantastic. I'm really happy."
Sebona said, "I'm so happy to be at the finish after eight days of fighting. I'd like to thank my partner for pushing me and I hope Exxaro will be proud of us this year. You don't remember the suffering and the pain. It's all temporary, but the happiness if there forever. I'd like to thank Exxaro for everything."
Ladies
Yolande Speedy and Catherine Williamson (Energas) won the category in an overall time of 38:58:52. The Pragma Volcan Ladies Hanlie Booyens and Ischen Stopforth were second overall in 40:32:56, with C-Bear's Sara Mertens and Laura Turpijn in third place in 41:11:14.
C-bear won today's stage in 3:18:58.
"It was better than I thought and we played it safe knowing we had the lead," said Speedy. "We kept it steady on the climbs and I was very careful on the downhills. We're very happy that we made it and we had amazing support. I couldn't have asked for a better partner. It's amazing to take away this win. It's such a prestigious event."
Williamson said, "I won't forget this week in a hurry, and it's a very special win knowing what we've been through. We've really had the true Epic experience. We just tried to keep humoring Yolande today. I was acting like a marshal. I needed one of those stop-start signs today. We made a lot of friends and they were helping us frequently. This is the biggest victory yet. I won't forget this one at all. It's brilliant; it's massive."
Turpijn said, "Three times second and two times first. We knew Yolande unfortunately had to take it easy, but we decided to go for another stage win."
Mertens said, "We really wanted it. It's great! Before it was living the dream but now it's playing the game with Laura."
Mixed
The RE:CM team of Erik and Ariane Kleinhans won their category in a time of 34:59:54. In second place were Australians Peta Mullens and Jarrod Moroni of Target Trek-Moronis Bikes in 37:18:49 with Exxaro Cycle Lab 1's Johan Labuschagne and Yolandé de Villiers in third place in 37:27:30. Erik and Ariane Kleinhans (RE:CM) won today's stage in 2:54:45.
Erik Kleinhans said, "It was a fantastic experience and our biggest goal of the year. We're very glad to be here without any issues. We tried to keep it consistent and we had a safe race. We know how to win these races and were very prepared for this. We're extremely happy. Ariane was a bit nervous and we made some small mistakes today. Over the last 20km when we came over the big climb, we knew we'd be safe. It's a fantastic feeling; it's amazing."
Ariane Kleinhans said, "It's a huge relief. It's such a long, long way with so many challenges. We had such amazing support from our team RE:CM. It feels really nice and I'm so happy."
Masters
Nico Pftizenmaier and Abraao Azevedo of the Bridge team won the masters overall time of 32:27:38. Bart Brentjens and Robert Sim (Superior-Brentjens 2), won stage 7 and finished in second place overall in 33:28:58. In third place overall were South Africans Neil Bradford and Tim Osrin of HCL/Harvest Foundation 1 in 34:04:22.
Pfitzenmaier said, "It feels amazing to win. We had a good race. We took it day by day and became stronger and stronger. It really feels like crossing the finish line of the Tour de France. Today's stage was tough with a lot of climbing, but the rewards were the magnicifent views. You get into a rhythm and routine, but I'm glad it's over."
Grand masters
Bärti Bucher and Heinz Zoerweg of Songo.info won the grand masters in a time of 35:01.16. They won all seven stages as well as the prologue in this year's race. In second place overall were Paul Furbank and Chris Brand of Genesis Capital in 37:31:30 with Izak Visagie and Peter Stopforth of Cape Style Wines in third place overall in 38:34:01.
Bucher said, "This is what we worked for - an overall victory at the 10th Cape Epic. It was a great experience once again and I just want to thank my partner Heinz for making the week so great. He was really strong and I enjoyed riding with him. Another Cape Epic that I won't forget."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|2:22:20
|2
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:03:43
|4
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|0:04:59
|5
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:05:27
|6
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:05:48
|7
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:05:48
|8
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|0:08:08
|9
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|0:08:56
|10
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|0:10:49
|11
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|0:13:47
|12
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|0:15:51
|13
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|0:18:05
|14
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|0:18:09
|15
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|0:18:39
|16
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|0:20:03
|17
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:20:07
|18
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|0:20:10
|19
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|0:20:20
|20
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|0:20:52
|21
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|0:21:16
|22
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|0:21:21
|23
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|0:24:42
|24
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|0:25:32
|25
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|0:26:47
|26
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|0:28:24
|27
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|0:28:27
|28
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|0:29:34
|29
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|0:30:19
|30
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|0:31:06
|31
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|0:32:28
|32
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|0:32:29
|33
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|0:33:17
|34
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|0:33:27
|35
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|0:34:15
|36
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|0:34:49
|37
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|0:34:55
|38
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|0:35:42
|39
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|0:35:47
|40
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|0:36:20
|41
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|0:37:01
|42
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|0:37:52
|43
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|0:37:57
|44
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|0:38:06
|45
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:38:31
|46
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|0:38:35
|47
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|0:39:15
|48
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|0:39:22
|49
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|0:40:07
|50
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|0:41:59
|51
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|0:42:02
|52
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|0:42:03
|53
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|0:44:48
|54
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|0:45:01
|55
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|0:45:30
|56
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|0:45:36
|57
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|0:45:41
|58
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|0:46:12
|59
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|0:46:14
|60
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|0:46:29
|61
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|0:46:31
|62
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|0:46:35
|63
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|0:47:50
|64
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|0:47:52
|65
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|0:47:53
|66
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|0:48:11
|67
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|0:48:13
|68
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|0:48:46
|69
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:48:52
|70
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|0:49:48
|71
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|0:50:42
|72
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|0:51:00
|73
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|0:51:10
|74
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|0:51:29
|75
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|0:51:38
|76
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|0:51:46
|77
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|0:52:21
|78
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|0:52:44
|79
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|0:53:47
|80
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|0:54:07
|81
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|0:54:09
|82
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|0:54:29
|83
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|0:55:25
|84
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|0:55:41
|85
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|0:55:56
|86
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|0:56:04
|87
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|0:56:10
|88
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|0:56:23
|89
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|0:56:23
|90
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|0:56:35
|91
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|0:56:48
|92
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|0:56:53
|93
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|0:57:33
|94
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|0:57:58
|95
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|0:58:18
|96
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|1:00:16
|97
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|1:00:39
|98
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|1:00:43
|99
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|1:00:53
|100
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|1:01:21
|101
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|1:02:54
|102
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|1:03:10
|103
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|1:03:45
|104
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|1:04:44
|105
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|1:04:52
|106
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|1:05:26
|107
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|1:06:37
|108
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|1:07:26
|109
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|1:08:04
|110
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|1:08:17
|111
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|1:08:40
|112
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|1:08:47
|113
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|1:08:57
|114
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|1:09:33
|115
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|1:10:48
|116
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|1:10:51
|117
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|1:11:33
|118
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|1:11:48
|119
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|1:12:59
|120
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|1:14:04
|121
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|1:14:07
|122
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|1:14:10
|123
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|1:15:04
|124
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|1:15:12
|125
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|1:15:28
|126
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|1:15:35
|127
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|1:17:06
|128
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|1:17:29
|129
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|1:17:35
|130
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|1:17:45
|131
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|1:18:07
|132
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|1:18:08
|133
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|1:19:06
|134
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|1:19:24
|135
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|1:19:38
|136
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|1:19:52
|137
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|1:19:57
|138
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|1:19:59
|139
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|1:20:16
|140
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|1:21:17
|141
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|1:22:37
|142
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|1:22:47
|143
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|1:22:48
|144
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|1:23:11
|145
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|1:23:14
|146
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|1:23:18
|147
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|1:24:03
|148
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|1:25:08
|149
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|1:25:08
|150
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|1:25:32
|151
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|1:25:44
|152
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|1:26:18
|153
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|1:26:49
|154
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|1:27:16
|155
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|1:29:01
|156
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|1:29:53
|157
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|1:29:58
|158
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|1:30:04
|159
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|1:30:16
|160
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|1:30:22
|161
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|1:30:26
|162
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|1:30:28
|163
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|1:30:29
|164
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|1:30:37
|165
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|1:30:39
|166
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|1:31:34
|167
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|1:32:06
|168
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|1:32:08
|169
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|1:32:26
|170
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|1:32:30
|171
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|1:33:22
|172
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|1:33:58
|173
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|1:34:08
|174
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|1:34:37
|175
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|1:34:39
|176
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|1:35:02
|177
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|1:36:05
|178
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|1:37:35
|179
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|1:37:59
|180
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|1:38:20
|181
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|1:38:57
|182
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|1:38:59
|183
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|1:39:03
|184
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|1:40:40
|185
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|1:41:16
|186
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|1:41:29
|187
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|1:41:38
|188
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|1:42:59
|189
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|1:43:10
|190
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|1:43:19
|191
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|1:43:43
|192
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|1:43:56
|193
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|1:44:26
|194
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|1:44:30
|195
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|1:44:52
|196
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|1:45:09
|197
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|1:45:19
|198
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|1:45:19
|199
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|1:46:41
|200
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|1:50:53
|201
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|1:51:26
|202
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|1:51:54
|203
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|1:52:48
|204
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|1:53:37
|205
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|1:53:42
|206
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|1:53:59
|207
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|1:54:02
|208
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|1:54:18
|209
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|1:54:27
|210
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|1:54:43
|211
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|1:56:00
|212
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|1:58:07
|213
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|1:58:10
|214
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|1:58:21
|215
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|1:58:42
|216
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|1:58:42
|217
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|1:59:56
|218
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|2:00:02
|219
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|2:00:20
|220
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|2:05:40
|221
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|2:05:56
|222
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|2:11:47
|223
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|2:12:20
|224
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|2:13:50
|225
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|2:15:03
|226
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|2:15:33
|227
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|2:19:15
|228
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|2:21:34
|229
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|2:25:08
|230
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|2:34:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|3:18:58
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|0:02:38
|3
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|0:09:41
|4
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|0:23:31
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:24:48
|6
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|0:28:46
|7
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|0:36:48
|8
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|0:37:04
|9
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|0:39:25
|10
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|0:52:18
|11
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|0:52:21
|12
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|0:53:21
|13
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|0:57:30
|14
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|1:05:29
|15
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|1:16:56
|16
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|1:18:40
|17
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|1:19:36
|18
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|1:30:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|2:54:45
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|0:02:02
|3
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|0:04:36
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|0:11:33
|5
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|0:14:49
|6
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|0:16:09
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|0:19:55
|8
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|0:20:06
|9
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|0:20:23
|10
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|0:21:44
|11
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|0:36:14
|12
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|0:37:28
|13
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|0:37:50
|14
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|0:40:37
|15
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|0:41:12
|16
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|0:44:40
|17
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|0:44:49
|18
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|0:45:27
|19
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|0:48:57
|20
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|0:50:50
|21
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|0:51:46
|22
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|0:59:10
|23
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|1:01:31
|24
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:02:00
|25
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|1:02:04
|26
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|1:03:45
|27
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|1:05:08
|28
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|1:08:41
|29
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|1:09:01
|30
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|1:19:07
|31
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|1:25:48
|32
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|1:27:40
|33
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|1:30:44
|34
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|1:34:00
|35
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|1:35:56
|36
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|1:38:33
|37
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|1:43:34
|38
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|1:51:42
|39
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|1:57:14
|40
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|1:58:06
|41
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|1:59:17
|42
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|1:59:54
|43
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|2:09:39
|44
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|2:14:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|2:41:01
|2
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|0:00:14
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|0:01:26
|4
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|0:06:29
|5
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|0:12:51
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|0:14:26
|7
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|0:21:06
|8
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:22:20
|9
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|0:22:34
|10
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|0:25:55
|11
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|0:26:47
|12
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|0:26:54
|13
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|0:27:16
|14
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|0:27:58
|15
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|0:28:28
|16
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|0:28:53
|17
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|0:29:05
|18
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:29:13
|19
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|0:29:24
|20
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|0:31:10
|21
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|0:32:44
|22
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|0:33:15
|23
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|0:33:19
|24
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:33:54
|25
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|0:36:46
|26
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|0:36:47
|27
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|0:37:29
|28
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|0:37:35
|29
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|0:37:51
|30
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|0:38:17
|31
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|0:38:28
|32
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|0:38:36
|33
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|0:38:58
|34
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|0:39:39
|35
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|0:40:16
|36
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|0:40:27
|37
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|0:40:54
|38
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|0:41:01
|39
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|0:42:21
|40
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|0:44:05
|41
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|0:45:39
|42
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|0:45:44
|43
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|0:46:13
|44
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|0:46:53
|45
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|0:48:09
|46
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|0:48:11
|47
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|0:48:19
|48
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:48:37
|49
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|0:49:13
|50
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|0:49:15
|51
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|0:50:18
|52
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|0:51:32
|53
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|0:51:35
|54
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|0:55:01
|55
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|0:55:10
|56
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|0:56:45
|57
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|0:57:40
|58
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|0:57:46
|59
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|0:57:58
|60
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|0:58:25
|61
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|0:59:26
|62
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|0:59:39
|63
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|0:59:40
|64
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|1:00:46
|65
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|1:00:58
|66
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|1:01:13
|67
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|1:02:57
|68
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|1:03:01
|69
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|1:03:08
|70
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|1:03:32
|71
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|1:04:32
|72
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|1:04:54
|73
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|1:06:37
|74
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|1:06:42
|75
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|1:06:58
|76
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|1:07:05
|77
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|1:07:07
|78
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|1:07:08
|79
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|1:08:00
|80
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|1:08:12
|81
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|1:08:29
|82
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|1:08:34
|83
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|1:09:36
|84
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|1:10:20
|85
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|1:10:30
|86
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|1:10:49
|87
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|1:11:20
|88
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|1:11:39
|89
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|1:12:21
|90
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|1:13:22
|91
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|1:14:13
|92
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|1:14:33
|93
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|1:14:35
|94
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|1:16:09
|95
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|1:17:02
|96
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|1:17:44
|97
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|1:17:52
|98
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|1:17:54
|99
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|1:18:25
|100
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|1:20:15
|101
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|1:20:16
|102
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|1:21:47
|103
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|1:22:05
|104
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|1:22:16
|105
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|1:22:19
|106
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|1:23:07
|107
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|1:23:11
|108
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|1:25:21
|109
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|1:25:23
|110
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|1:25:58
|111
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|1:26:11
|112
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|1:26:53
|113
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|1:27:22
|114
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|1:28:10
|115
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|1:29:14
|116
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|1:29:35
|117
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|1:31:05
|118
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|1:32:13
|119
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|1:32:21
|120
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|1:32:39
|121
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|1:32:54
|122
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|1:32:55
|123
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|1:32:56
|124
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|1:33:08
|125
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|1:33:44
|126
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|1:34:18
|127
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|1:35:08
|128
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|1:35:09
|129
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|1:36:02
|130
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|1:38:34
|131
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|1:39:42
|132
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|1:39:58
|133
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|1:41:28
|134
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|1:41:57
|135
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|1:42:51
|136
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|1:43:16
|137
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|1:45:31
|138
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|1:46:01
|139
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|1:47:47
|140
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|1:47:50
|141
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|1:49:00
|142
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|1:49:24
|143
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|1:50:22
|144
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|1:51:28
|145
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|1:52:04
|146
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|1:52:13
|147
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|1:53:15
|148
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|1:53:38
|149
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|1:54:08
|150
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|1:55:38
|151
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|1:56:02
|152
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|1:56:25
|153
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|1:58:17
|154
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|2:00:04
|155
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|2:00:15
|156
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|2:02:21
|157
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|2:02:57
|158
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|2:03:38
|159
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|2:03:46
|160
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|2:03:51
|161
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|2:04:44
|162
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|2:04:48
|163
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|2:06:46
|164
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|2:08:16
|165
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|2:09:44
|166
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|2:10:56
|167
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|2:12:17
|168
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|2:19:36
|169
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|2:24:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|2:52:39
|2
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|0:08:05
|3
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|0:09:10
|4
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|0:12:08
|5
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|0:13:07
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|0:16:46
|7
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|0:25:51
|8
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|0:29:02
|9
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|0:29:11
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|0:38:39
|11
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|0:38:47
|12
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|0:39:16
|13
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|0:39:35
|14
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|0:42:52
|15
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|0:46:13
|16
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|0:59:21
|17
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|0:59:41
|18
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|1:02:39
|19
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|1:03:18
|20
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|1:04:04
|21
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|1:07:49
|22
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|1:18:34
|23
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|1:21:34
|24
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|1:23:15
|25
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|1:23:15
|26
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|1:27:56
|27
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|1:32:05
|28
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|1:34:44
|29
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|1:37:53
|30
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|1:38:33
|31
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|1:40:23
|32
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|1:41:01
|33
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|1:41:36
|34
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|2:04:02
|35
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|2:08:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Burry Stander - Songo
|29:40:45
|2
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Urs Huber (Swi) Bulls
|0:07:10
|3
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:26:51
|4
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida
|0:39:10
|5
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ger) & Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|1:06:25
|6
|Philip Buys (RSA) & Matthys Beukes (RSA) Scott Factory Racing
|1:06:58
|7
|Stefan Sahm (Swi) & Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Bulls 3
|1:29:34
|8
|Hans Becking (Bel) & Jiri Novak (Cze) Superior-Brentjens
|1:41:19
|9
|Darren Lill (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) Cannondale Blend
|2:04:06
|10
|Roel Paulissen (Ita) & Yader Zoli (Ita) Torpado Surfingshop
|2:29:14
|11
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) ASRIN RH77
|3:02:51
|12
|Nino Schurter (Swi) & Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|3:28:13
|13
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Buff International
|3:40:34
|14
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Neil MacDonald (RSA) FedGroup-Itec
|4:14:19
|15
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|4:17:33
|16
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Tom Ettlich (Ger) r2-bike.com / MD-Plan
|4:41:06
|17
|Sven Kilander (Nor) & Jo Nordskar (Nor) Centra Explorer 2
|4:45:33
|18
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) William Simpson 1
|4:53:16
|19
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Rourke Croeser (RSA) JAG Nandos
|4:53:36
|20
|Greg Saw (Nor) & Lars Ragnar Manengen (Nor) ABAX-Lillehammer CK
|5:01:41
|21
|Jan Mateju (Cze) & Jan Fisnar (Cze) TJ Banik Mezibori
|5:23:56
|22
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Bradley Stroberg (RSA) SOAR
|5:46:20
|23
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) Trek Craft Cape Times
|5:47:30
|24
|Tyronne White (RSA) & Stuart Marais (RSA) Sfera - RSA Web
|5:49:39
|25
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal?Bells cycling
|5:51:30
|26
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Giant Skandia Eska
|5:57:25
|27
|Ron Dezittere (Bel) & Mike Mulkens (Bel) 4ZA-components
|6:10:38
|28
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies Racing
|6:18:08
|29
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) American Classic-KMC-Look
|6:21:50
|30
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|6:26:57
|31
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) & Francois Theron (RSA) Advendurance
|6:37:34
|32
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Raimund Burböck (Aut) HN Radcenter
|6:47:47
|33
|James Thompson (RSA) & Matthew Brittain (RSA) PwC Rowers Ride for JAG
|6:49:30
|34
|Gert De Geeter (Bel) & Karel De Wael (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|6:57:19
|35
|Warren Robertson (RSA) & Jarryd Haley (RSA) Liqui Fruit iCan
|7:00:10
|36
|Jurgen Vanden bon (Bel) & Robin Vandenbogaerde (Bel) beachbikers-nomadesk MTB
|7:08:07
|37
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff Intl.
|7:08:20
|38
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Mankele MTB Racing
|7:11:02
|39
|Prince Maseko (RSA) & Phillimon Sebona (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 1
|7:27:49
|40
|Shaun Roos (RSA) & David Garrett (RSA) JAG Roadies
|7:32:16
|41
|Craig Edwards (RSA) & Dane Allyn Walsh (RSA) HotChillee - Infinity
|7:40:10
|42
|Philip Wong (USA) & Victor Taormina (USA) Bikes Not Bombs/Riverside Racing
|7:44:10
|43
|Boris Favario (Fra) & Benjamin Williatte (Fra) The YoungBoys
|7:45:01
|44
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa) & Hassan Rukundo (Rwa) Rwanda Cycling
|7:51:26
|45
|Jan Motshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Accenture Academy
|8:14:27
|46
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|8:16:23
|47
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) & Brendan Kelly (RSA) Rhino Group
|8:27:06
|48
|Shaun Leach (RSA) & Johan Renier De Villiers (RSA) Dingo cycles
|8:28:02
|49
|William Mokgopo (RSA) & Luke Mashiane (RSA) Exxaro Deutsche Bank Academy 1
|8:28:18
|50
|Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) & Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|8:57:26
|51
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) & Pedro Machado (RSA) Old Mutual Specialised Finance
|9:01:12
|52
|Dariusz Miroslaw (Pol) & Piotr Wilk (Pol) Vimar Eska Rock
|9:16:53
|53
|Taygan Robson (RSA) & David De Lima (RSA) TR-Training/24-7 security
|9:34:04
|54
|Marthinus Kruger (RSA) & Christopher Esch (RSA) JAG - Geberit
|9:46:23
|55
|Jesper Lublinkhof (Zam) & Owen Green (Zam) Dirt Riders
|9:49:37
|56
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) GVK-SIYA ZAMA
|9:51:01
|57
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|9:54:16
|58
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 four nines fine
|9:56:37
|59
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) & Jaco Schoeman (RSA) ABSA PRIDE Jakkals en Wolf
|10:07:03
|60
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|10:07:44
|61
|Michael Creedon (RSA) & Andrew Cairns (RSA) Absa/Oakhaven
|10:08:50
|62
|Evens Stievenart (Fra) & Nicolas Ferre (Fra) Konica Minolta
|10:12:11
|63
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) SWISS COWBOYS 2.0
|10:15:31
|64
|Jeroen Tiebie (Ned) & Emiel van Tongerlo (Ned) T-2-T
|10:16:59
|65
|Michael Gardner (GBr) & Peter De Wit (GBr) Nando's Warriors
|10:22:54
|66
|Tim Weernink (Ned) & Sjoerd Smeekens (Ned) SSTW Racing
|10:32:48
|67
|Thabiso Komape (RSA) & Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 1
|10:39:12
|68
|Thiago Fernandes (Bra) & Felipe Miranda Pais (Bra) IBH Neg?cios Imobili?rios
|10:44:16
|69
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) CHEP SA
|10:49:18
|70
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Owen Hannie (RSA) The Absa Revolution
|10:53:40
|71
|Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) & Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) Bestmed Boys
|10:56:35
|72
|Matthys Laubscher (RSA) & Wim Botha (RSA) Orangeworks 1
|10:58:40
|73
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Dave Shennan (UAE) Revolution Cycles
|11:03:39
|74
|Waldek Wasowicz (Pol) & Damian Wasowicz (RSA) Polish Eagles
|11:04:53
|75
|Lucky Mlangeni (RSA) & Nare Manamela (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 1
|11:17:05
|76
|Paul Coetser (Aus) & Daniel Gray (Aus) KD Cycles
|11:25:13
|77
|Greg Goodwin (RSA) & Aaron Van Schaik (RSA) Lighthouse Digital
|11:29:13
|78
|Pablo Rodriguez (Arg) & Nuno Mano jorge (Por) OprhansAfrica MTB
|11:40:59
|79
|Lukas Emberger (Aut) & Patrick Strobich (Aut) Carbon Voyage
|11:43:24
|80
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) Campana NL
|11:43:50
|81
|Alistair Haigh-Smith (HKg) & Simon Little (HKg) 2XU Hong Kong
|11:45:38
|82
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10ACITY
|11:48:33
|83
|Richard Goussard (RSA) & Howard Baxter (RSA) Felt - Endura
|11:58:08
|84
|André Immelman (RSA) & Ernst Bruwer (RSA) Boer op Toer
|11:59:46
|85
|Rilamulele Gadabeni (RSA) & Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) Exxaro Tronox Academy
|12:04:57
|86
|Richard Damant (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Riding for the Red Cross
|12:05:39
|87
|Rory Grobler (RSA) & Wynand Van Vuuren (RSA) Tallboy
|12:11:15
|88
|Paul Marais (RSA) & Rory van Zyl (RSA) crank
|12:21:42
|89
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR974
|12:34:54
|90
|Christopher Grundberg (RSA) & Ross Lovell (GBr) Accelerace
|12:35:17
|91
|Sean Parker (RSA) & Michael Potton (RSA) Dusty Devils
|12:36:31
|92
|Mark Bridges (RSA) & Nicholas Porteous (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|12:50:05
|93
|Tim Deane (RSA) & Simon Haw (RSA) HawDeani
|13:06:45
|94
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) Brabikers
|13:17:53
|95
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Hilton Guy (RSA) Biogen
|13:22:14
|96
|Warren Foyn (RSA) & Manfred Reinhart (RSA) Fury Troisport
|13:23:56
|97
|Victor Potgieter (Bot) & Nevelle Van Zyl (Bot) Desert Foxes
|13:25:16
|98
|Khupi Kobe (RSA) & Tovhawani Mavundavhi (RSA) Exxaro RMB Academy 2
|13:29:17
|99
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Rens Rezelman (RSA) Mean and Green
|13:39:56
|100
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Hi-Q Robertson
|13:41:28
|101
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Craig Raw (RSA) Quirk
|13:52:18
|102
|Clive Berry (RSA) & Robert Breebaart (RSA) physicool
|13:52:40
|103
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|13:59:24
|104
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|13:59:34
|105
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Janez Vermeiren (RSA) Absa Sexy Mountain Goats
|14:00:05
|106
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl
|14:03:24
|107
|Mateusz Jackowiak (Pol) & Michal Jackowiak (Pol) TTC Bull Racing
|14:04:47
|108
|Brendan Hills (Aus) & Wilson Low (Sin) B&W Racing
|14:16:46
|109
|Michel De Clippel (RSA) & Serge Foulon (RSA) 2SURVIVE
|14:22:26
|110
|Morne Nell (RSA) & Henk Neuhoff (RSA) Nell & Neuhoff
|14:25:16
|111
|Yen pon Pascal (Reu) & Gil Guillaumin (Reu) r?union mtb
|14:36:48
|112
|Mario Ferreira (RSA) & Maurice Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|14:38:25
|113
|Masixole Matini (RSA) & Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) Pragma 1
|14:39:12
|114
|Tiaan Strauss (RSA) & Corne Krige (RSA) The Absa Kalahari Ferraris
|14:40:48
|115
|Tristram Kelly (Ken) & Fady Rostom (Ken) Bonk
|14:42:17
|116
|Mark Kingon (RSA) & Rodrick Ewing (RSA) The HeBoths Second Skins
|14:43:03
|117
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Alta Du Toit-Ecotech Converge
|14:44:39
|118
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) & Bredell Roux (RSA) VortX
|14:47:38
|119
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Philip Dicey (RSA) OxiProvin
|14:55:25
|120
|Roland M?ller (Swi) & Francesco Gandola (Swi) skyPixX - Gandola&Battaini
|14:58:03
|121
|Ivor Potgieter (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Brothers from Other Mothers
|14:59:19
|122
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) beachbikers 1
|15:17:16
|123
|Christian Jais (Ger) & Sylvio Konietzko (Ger) Tri FFB
|15:35:32
|124
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) & Derick Van Staden (RSA) B-WELL
|15:40:06
|125
|Stefan Fleischmann (Swi) & Alex Ackermann (Swi) Alex Ackermann AG
|15:42:23
|126
|William Lubambo (RSA) & Dumisani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Peptosport Academy
|15:45:51
|127
|Jarrett Pech (RSA) & Craig Warr (RSA) Busby Manline
|15:49:30
|128
|Nicholas Qotoyi (RSA) & Paul Minaar (RSA) Cape epic
|15:53:17
|129
|Johan Cilliers (RSA) & Dan Forsyth (RSA) Hansgrohe 4
|16:21:35
|130
|Paul Holt (RSA) & Gideon Bruckner (RSA) Bay Buddies
|16:27:49
|131
|Daniel Hanson (RSA) & Kevin Thomas (RSA) Zippy Labels
|16:34:07
|132
|Niel Rossouw (RSA) & Francois Du toit (RSA) Byers Security
|16:35:29
|133
|Charl Bleach (RSA) & Colin Myers (RSA) Den Anker
|16:42:43
|134
|Johnny Taueatoala (RSA) & Tony Ramatladi (RSA) Exxaro Nedbank Capital Academy 2
|16:45:38
|135
|Zack Buchan (RSA) & Craig Heslop (RSA) Big Eye and Dog Tooth
|16:58:05
|136
|Deon Kretzschmar (RSA) & Jacques Le Roux (RSA) Dieselbrook
|17:02:36
|137
|Shaun Thomas (RSA) & Hermias Niewoudt (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab
|17:02:43
|138
|Juan magin Marques company (Spa) & Alberto Gomez Millan (Spa) ZIPVIT
|17:03:07
|139
|Sander Keijzer (Ned) & Oscar Letteboer (Ned) Letteboer Bouw
|17:03:40
|140
|Andrew Dewey (RSA) & David Coupar (RSA) Max on Top
|17:04:15
|141
|Colin Crowley (Irl) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Irish Wolfhounds
|17:04:46
|142
|Jeremy Mackintosh (RSA) & Craig Mackintosh (RSA) MADMACKS
|17:21:37
|143
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Doolhof Wine Estate
|17:23:51
|144
|Douglas Bradley (RSA) & Lloyd Berndt (RSA) Acer
|17:27:07
|145
|Regis Pomade (Fra) & Pierre Sallet (Fra) NOVALIMIT
|17:28:04
|146
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) POLYFLEX01
|17:28:39
|147
|Sebastian De romijn (RSA) & Philip Green (Zam) Baldini Brothers
|17:29:57
|148
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Charl Cooper (RSA) Rubicon
|17:31:30
|149
|Geir Ole Reiakvam (Nor) & Mark Ellwood (GBr) iHUS
|17:40:09
|150
|Moses Letsoalo (RSA) & Clement Mabula (RSA) Exxaro Standard Bank Academy 2
|17:42:05
|151
|Richard Brown (RSA) & Michael Brown (RSA) Brown
|17:45:55
|152
|Jan Van Niekerk (RSA) & George Slabber (RSA) Six Gun
|17:53:55
|153
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Paul McMahon (USA) Riverside Cycle-Cannondale
|17:55:53
|154
|Enrico Theuns (Ned) & Sander Van den Born (Ned) Habraken MTB Racing
|18:01:29
|155
|Alec Lambrechts (RSA) & Alby Nel (RSA) Crank Heads
|18:01:37
|156
|Morne Veer (RSA) & Ubert Coetzee (RSA) Rawson Properties
|18:10:49
|157
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & David Labuschagne (RSA) Exxaro / Cycle Lab 2
|18:15:48
|158
|Alastair Sussock (Rwa) & Rafiki Uwimana (Rwa) Abahizi
|18:43:17
|159
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Almar Creighton (RSA) Xpedient Medical Racing
|18:48:17
|160
|Bill Germishuys (RSA) & Lodewicus Malherbe (RSA) Loutrans
|18:50:30
|161
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy at Spar
|18:58:14
|162
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johnny Young (RSA) ABSA GUTH
|19:13:08
|163
|Matthew Mottram (RSA) & Stuart Slater (RSA) No T.I.T.S.
|19:31:35
|164
|Tom Bishop (RSA) & Ashley Marsh (RSA) KingPOS
|19:33:53
|165
|David Klabin (Bra) & Henrique Werneck (Bra) Rio de Janeiro Muds
|19:40:33
|166
|Riaan Van Tonder (RSA) & Ian Humble (Aus) JAG Bears
|19:45:04
|167
|Ernest Van der Vyver (RSA) & Gene Jacobs (RSA) Premium Boys
|19:57:13
|168
|Erik Penders (Ned) & Ronald Penders (Ned) Bikelane.nl
|20:12:01
|169
|Jacques Horn (RSA) & Lukas Van Kasterop (RSA) SugaRush
|20:16:48
|170
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (Moz) MOZAMBIQUE
|20:20:48
|171
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Devon van Onselen (RSA) Young and Restless
|20:27:53
|172
|Lourens Viljoen (RSA) & Kevin Butler (RSA) LaZBoy
|20:30:45
|173
|Jörg Eugster (Swi) & Dominik Eugster (Swi) Saentis
|20:34:26
|174
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Philipp Ludescher (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|20:35:51
|175
|Paul Maree (RSA) & Willie Liebenberg (RSA) Tasol Solar
|20:40:57
|176
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) ABSA/Pouyoukas Foods
|20:48:07
|177
|Garth Humphries (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) ABSA Capital Grinders
|20:49:07
|178
|Carl Luckhoff (Aus) & Franco Schreve (Aus) Carbon Bros
|20:53:02
|179
|Angus Powers (RSA) & Donald Powers (RSA) Men's Health
|20:58:39
|180
|Eugene Mostert (RSA) & Michel Schaffner (Swi) Solenta Outreach Program
|20:59:56
|181
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|21:11:44
|182
|Terry Rubenstein (RSA) & Shaun Rubenstein (RSA) Ruby
|21:13:49
|183
|Renè Hinnum (Den) & Nicolas Lightbody (RSA) Cape&Hagen
|21:29:54
|184
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Miele
|21:42:00
|185
|NJ Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Jacques Fourie (RSA) 2 Man Wolfpack
|21:47:38
|186
|Pieter Doman (RSA) & Johan De Villiers (RSA) WOLF PACK 1
|21:48:16
|187
|Gareth Chilton (RSA) & Cornel Smit (RSA) RAPAPANGA
|21:54:09
|188
|Rui Afonso (Por) & Miguel Coelho (Por) SP Group
|21:59:16
|189
|Jaco Uys (RSA) & Juan Verheem (RSA) Flandria
|22:04:23
|190
|Hennie Wiggett (RSA) & Rudolph Wiggett (RSA) Speedspace
|22:15:28
|191
|Niel Du Pisani (RSA) & Francois Laas (RSA) Durbanville Childrens Home
|22:16:18
|192
|Brad Griffiths (RSA) & John Duncan (RSA) WWF
|22:16:25
|193
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|22:32:03
|194
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) & Niel O'Connell (RSA) Nulandis
|22:36:14
|195
|Adriaan De Beer (RSA) & Anthonie De Beer (RSA) Exxaro Tronox
|22:44:20
|196
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Danie Jacobs (RSA) UFS Business School
|22:46:28
|197
|Peter Griffiths (RSA) & Albertyn Smit (RSA) Group Five
|23:02:12
|198
|Wesley Botha (RSA) & Andrew Steytler (RSA) Geeronimo
|23:06:11
|199
|Sven Van Weyenberg (Bel) & David Motte (Bel) Grinta - SBikes
|23:06:44
|200
|Samuel Pienaar (RSA) & Barry Warmback (RSA) NuPower Stunt SA
|23:07:23
|201
|Nic Viviers (RSA) & Chris de Beer (RSA) Courtyard
|23:16:43
|202
|Luis Lopes (RSA) & Danie Scholtz (RSA) Pap 'n Vleis
|23:18:16
|203
|Jp Du Plessis (RSA) & Justin Maltby (RSA) StrandloperPDIT
|23:20:47
|204
|Andy Millar (RSA) & Martin De Villiers (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 3
|23:23:59
|205
|Mark Squire (RSA) & Gareth Edwards (RSA) eNCA
|23:41:08
|206
|Nico Nel (RSA) & Frikkie Visser (RSA) MNK Projects
|23:44:19
|207
|Kenny Knockaert (Bel) & Jochen Vande Walle (Bel) Mercator Press
|23:47:04
|208
|Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) & John Low (RSA) Mutual Safes
|24:04:16
|209
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Luyanda Thobingunya (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|24:12:18
|210
|Jacques Lubbe (RSA) & Wynand Van Schalkwyk (RSA) JCP Steel
|24:17:11
|211
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Shane Heldsinger (Moz) Casual Cruiserz
|24:40:52
|212
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) iTeem
|24:57:06
|213
|Craig Kolesky (RSA) & Tyrone Rawlins (RSA) Nikon/OneSight
|25:00:22
|214
|Mike Powell (RSA) & Leon Boshoff (RSA) Greyhound
|25:04:24
|215
|Jeremy Ivins (RSA) & Jody Green (RSA) Scribante
|25:24:12
|216
|Chris McCallum (RSA) & James McCallum (RSA) ZestLife
|25:44:17
|217
|Kieron Futter (RSA) & Robin Wagner (RSA) TransUnion Troopers
|25:46:05
|218
|Gerhard Kinnear (RSA) & Ferdi Postma (RSA) Bulla
|26:20:01
|219
|Paul Duncan (RSA) & TJ Duncan (RSA) Rabid Dog Racing Brothers
|26:33:45
|220
|Craig Brookstein (RSA) & Zee Ismail (RSA) JAG Riders
|26:45:38
|221
|André Ross (RSA) & Gugu Zulu (RSA) Absa Rea Pele
|27:09:39
|222
|Clayton Wright (NZl) & Sean Featonby (RSA) Vrede Foundation
|27:18:58
|223
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|27:19:48
|224
|Wim Diedericks (RSA) & Robert Clarke (RSA) Exxaro1
|27:50:42
|225
|Leon Smit (Nam) & Pierre Marais (Nam) SEAWORK
|27:53:58
|226
|Nick King (RSA) & Jeremy King (RSA) epicride4EWT
|28:01:12
|227
|Guillaume Liebenberg (RSA) & Ben Vermuelen (RSA) Trapwante
|28:16:19
|228
|Charl Fitzgerald (RSA) & Christian van den Berg (RSA) Genesis Projects
|29:10:26
|229
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|30:19:16
|230
|Theron Theunissen (Moz) & Andre Ittmann (RSA) Slipstream
|30:35:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Energas
|38:58:52
|2
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) Pragma Volc?n Ladies
|1:34:04
|3
|Sara Mertens (Bel) & Laura Turpijn (Ger) C-Bear
|2:12:22
|4
|Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) & Jackie Church (RSA) ASPEN
|3:39:16
|5
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Dawn Wing
|4:29:30
|6
|Wilmerie Jacobs (RSA) & Estie Potgieter (RSA) Wings
|9:43:11
|7
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Desiree Briedenhann (RSA) NO BREAKS - Mudder and daudder
|10:40:55
|8
|Giuliana Massarotto (Ita) & Ilaria Balzarotti (Ita) Rudy Project Pedali di Marca
|12:04:49
|9
|Idit Shub (Isr) & Rachel Wallfish (Isr) Trek Israel 2
|13:17:45
|10
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Maritza Terblanche (RSA) JAG/CycleLabTours/5hourEnergy
|13:35:06
|11
|Janet Keet (RSA) & Junita Vandeline Kruger (RSA) Masikhule Decking Solutions
|14:09:48
|12
|Eva Micklewood (RSA) & Franci Joubert (RSA) CX Odyssey
|14:48:59
|13
|Wendy Potgieter (RSA) & Kathy Crabbe (RSA) AbbVie Girls
|14:51:29
|14
|Rozalia Kubwana (RSA) & Alisha Myers (RSA) Exxaro PwC Academy 2
|16:20:30
|15
|Anja De Decker (Bel) & Elke Rogge (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|16:33:06
|16
|Zelda Van Wijk (RSA) & Comine Claassen (RSA) Housewives
|16:46:53
|17
|Elmien Stander (RSA) & Anni Walls (RSA) Toco Lifting Ladies
|17:21:56
|18
|Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) & Karen Triegaardt (RSA) Mountain Maidens
|18:28:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (Swi) RE:CM
|34:59:54
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) & Jarrod Moroni (Aus) Target TREK-Moronis Bikes
|2:18:55
|3
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro Cycle Lab 1
|2:27:36
|4
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Biogen Britehouse
|3:00:43
|5
|Duane Stander (RSA) & Cherise Stander (RSA) Africanmtbkid 1
|3:04:16
|6
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) Passion4Wholeness/CWC
|4:47:59
|7
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) & Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loul?/BPI/Biking Aventura
|5:44:33
|8
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Barloworld Toyota Centurion
|6:02:43
|9
|Peter Vesel (Slo) & Anni Hellstern (Ger) R?DISCH RACE
|6:23:22
|10
|Pedro Torrao (Ger) & Lolita Van Aardt (RSA) CSV MTB
|6:59:02
|11
|Hanspeter Abegg (Swi) & Nadine Imhasly (Swi) Febru - Stutz
|7:11:05
|12
|Robert Vogel (RSA) & Diana Carolin (RSA) Hansgrohe 2
|8:30:38
|13
|Sabina Compassi (Swi) & Paul Bühler (Swi) aTOz
|9:20:43
|14
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Globeflight
|9:58:52
|15
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Irene Steyn (Nam) Build it Windhoek
|10:05:58
|16
|Gisela Gartmair (Ger) & Stuart Briggs (Aus) Pengo
|10:19:46
|17
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Tanya Rabie (RSA) In2food & Nestle
|10:54:53
|18
|Martha Koekemoer (RSA) & Delarey Brugman (RSA) Eikestadnuus ?Give me a chance ?
|10:56:22
|19
|Hector Ross (RSA) & Michel Coetzer (RSA) Mutual Safes 1
|11:00:56
|20
|Mark Carroll (RSA) & Brenda Potts (RSA) Enviroshore
|11:02:04
|21
|Dana Coetzee (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|11:03:38
|22
|Marc Whitmill (RSA) & Jean Meyer (RSA) Grape Expectations
|11:05:56
|23
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) GoPro
|13:28:57
|24
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) NPI Trust
|13:31:16
|25
|mene olivier (RSA) & Richard Scott (RSA) Cool Cats
|13:40:06
|26
|Vanessa Haywood (RSA) & Michael Mol (RSA) ABSA DocNess Monsters
|13:52:41
|27
|Liz Karlson (RSA) & Brett Karlson (RSA) Bumnum Style
|13:58:27
|28
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|14:31:17
|29
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) & Gerrard Booyens (RSA) Mutual Safes Mixed
|14:39:02
|30
|Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Michelle Cronje-Cibulka (RSA) M + M
|16:30:24
|31
|James Jacobs (RSA) & Louise Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) TESA DCS
|17:38:49
|32
|Erik van Dijk (RSA) & Elda Van dijk (RSA) Energetic E`s
|19:27:45
|33
|Julia Hobson (GBr) & David Spence (GBr) Hobson
|19:32:09
|34
|Nicola Horn (RSA) & Deon De Kock (RSA) Lowrange
|19:59:37
|35
|Halinka De Clerck (Bel) & Piet Vanhauwaert (Bel) Ascubel
|20:09:50
|36
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Cherise Odendaal (RSA) Husband & Wife
|20:28:02
|37
|Dima Sorych (Ukr) & Kateryna Tertiyenko (Ukr) 99 bananas
|21:25:49
|38
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Letshego Moshoeu (RSA) The Absa Beauty and the Beast
|22:37:27
|39
|Suzanne Schoettger (USA) & Lester Pardoe (USA) Boulder Trekkers
|23:14:25
|40
|Roland Egger (RSA) & Gretna Muir (RSA) Thunderchild
|23:38:26
|41
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & renier lategan (RSA) SAC trucks 2
|23:56:06
|42
|Deon Duvenage (RSA) & Gardi Kriek (RSA) Naughty Forties
|23:59:48
|43
|Kathleen Barnard (RSA) & Charl Barnard (RSA) Twenty2plenty
|26:01:58
|44
|Anton De Waal (RSA) & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|26:49:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) & Abraao Azevedo (Bra) Bridge
|32:27:38
|2
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Robert Sim (RSA) Superior-Brentjens 2
|1:01:19
|3
|Neil Bradford (RSA) & Tim Osrin (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 1
|1:36:44
|4
|Pascal De Kort (Bel) & Bart Van De Water (Bel) TECHNOFIT
|2:29:03
|5
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Rwanda Cycling 2
|4:05:38
|6
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) ABSA Corporate Masters
|4:14:39
|7
|Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) & David Walsh (RSA) LOUTRANS Masters
|4:57:49
|8
|Grant Clack (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|5:10:39
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi -Spruyt / RELOADED
|5:17:30
|10
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Iniel Hattingh (RSA) Mal Moere
|5:30:12
|11
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Makomo resources
|6:13:37
|12
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) ZupS
|6:16:39
|13
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R3-Life
|6:32:10
|14
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Leendert Lorenzen (RSA) CAPE AIRCONDITIONING
|6:35:31
|15
|Lance Chapman (RSA) & Wayne Dick (RSA) Fish & Chicken
|6:50:55
|16
|Robert Enthoven (RSA) & Edward Nicholson (GBr) Nando's
|6:52:15
|17
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) IWC Cycle Lab
|6:55:16
|18
|Rouan Van Der Leek (RSA) & Dean Gillitt (RSA) Now or Never
|6:56:57
|19
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|6:59:16
|20
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|7:02:47
|21
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) & Benjamin Morf (Swi) bike2help.ch
|7:11:05
|22
|Derek Morgan (RSA) & Jayson Connacher (Aus) Eleven Wise Monkeys
|7:22:04
|23
|Andrew Le Cordeur (RSA) & Allen Cox (RSA) HCL/Harvest Foundation 2
|7:45:53
|24
|Mark Baechli (Swi) & Shaun Portegys (NZl) TERREACTIVE
|7:49:10
|25
|Christian Stabell Eriksen (Nor) & Ole Kristian Silseth (Nor) Centra Explorer 1
|7:50:39
|26
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Igna De villiers (RSA) Pitstop
|8:08:02
|27
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Corporate
|8:18:57
|28
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Diederik Libbrecht (Bel) Belgian EconoBikers
|8:26:58
|29
|Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) & Jaco Erasmus (RSA) WASABI
|8:33:35
|30
|Bruce Collins (RSA) & Philip Vermeulen (RSA) 24/7 Security Services Masters
|8:35:55
|31
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Pragma D4D
|8:41:38
|32
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Darryl Clifford (RSA) TESA Fencing
|8:58:28
|33
|David Knott (RSA) & Julian Bryant (RSA) Powerade
|9:24:14
|34
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Wayne McDuling (RSA) DATADOT MTB
|9:28:57
|35
|Johannes Botha (RSA) & Marius Oberholzer (RSA) Sarala Capital / Mutual Safes
|9:38:51
|36
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Shimon Goldshmidt (Isr) TREK Israel 1
|9:44:06
|37
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) JAG Wrigleys
|10:09:29
|38
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) & Walter Weeden (RSA) Dirt Bikers
|10:12:31
|39
|Frank Schmaehling (Ger) & Markus Kuttenkeuler (Ger) Orthodocs
|10:16:15
|40
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Procon/Dulux
|10:23:53
|41
|Johan Van der Watt (RSA) & JJ Botha (RSA) Vodacom
|10:31:43
|42
|Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Garth Briggs (RSA) Terason1
|10:33:02
|43
|Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|10:33:52
|44
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 3-bute to Rossi
|10:49:33
|45
|Vaughn Roux (RSA) & Aldre Geldenhuys (RSA) The Surgical Institute
|11:17:18
|46
|Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) & Gildas Le Pessec (Reu) Reunion riders
|11:35:50
|47
|Chris Fleming (RSA) & Greg Pickard (RSA) ABC Easy
|11:43:39
|48
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) CICLI MONTANINI
|11:55:01
|49
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1e Cycle Experience
|12:15:42
|50
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Martin Coetzee (RSA) Absalutely
|12:32:53
|51
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Thomas Stoll (Swi) Dietrich
|12:37:38
|52
|Hector Macleod (RSA) & Gary Wood (RSA) Jackals
|12:42:47
|53
|Manuel Lafora (Spa) & Pedro Vernis (Spa) RSMGASSO-POLAR
|12:48:07
|54
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & Olivier Heutte (Reu) RFGR
|12:54:47
|55
|Pieter De Necker (RSA) & Henri Meyer (RSA) Die Badproppe
|13:07:36
|56
|Jose Rodrigues (RSA) & Chris Charter (RSA) In-first-place-again
|13:09:30
|57
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du Plessis (Nam) pupkewitz megabuild vets
|13:14:03
|58
|Francois Kemp (RSA) & Johan Erwee (RSA) Roadspan
|13:23:39
|59
|Thomas Reilly (RSA) & Brad Mansfield (RSA) Karabina
|13:37:44
|60
|Craig Arenhold (RSA) & Graeme Brien (RSA) Fundamental Software
|13:44:30
|61
|Marcel v d Meer (Ned) & Sam Springer (Ned) Duursport.nl
|13:45:39
|62
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|13:48:36
|63
|Reto Walser (Swi) & Marco Wegmann (Swi) Steiner B?ckerei Wetzikon-Argon18
|13:52:05
|64
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Gary Marescia (RSA) Aca Joe
|13:53:07
|65
|Ryan Struckman (RSA) & james davey (RSA) Short 'n Curly's
|14:02:48
|66
|Raz Shapira (Isr) & Nadav Lugasy (Isr) Trek Israel 5
|14:07:05
|67
|Carl Mare (RSA) & Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) Mediclinic Nelspruit
|14:09:17
|68
|Matteo Ponchione (Bel) & Stéphane Maitrejean (Bel) Tac-Tic
|14:14:45
|69
|Werner Wiedenbrug (Bra) & Ricardo Ferret (Bra) Thule
|14:18:42
|70
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Marne Dirks (RSA) Executrac Powerade
|14:31:25
|71
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Buzz
|14:42:55
|72
|Steve Mills (RSA) & Claude Van Cuyck (RSA) Dejavu
|14:56:57
|73
|Larry Vorster (RSA) & Wayne Mare (RSA) Eazi Peazi
|15:02:19
|74
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Roderick Benard (RSA) Hansgrohe 3
|15:02:55
|75
|Trevor Rolfe (RSA) & Steven Torrington (RSA) DCP Urban Warriors
|15:03:09
|76
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Trevor Seinen (RSA) DSTV MEDIA
|15:13:09
|77
|Niel Neethling (RSA) & Shlomo Yunger (Isr) ABSA-64
|15:15:53
|78
|Mark Wurr (RSA) & Serge Franco (RSA) Saronsberg
|15:20:34
|79
|Petrus Senekal (RSA) & Lukas Janse van vuuren (RSA) Kalahari ferrari
|15:23:51
|80
|Dion Retief (RSA) & Glen Baptiste (RSA) FBCC
|15:29:13
|81
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) & Christopher Van Rooyen (RSA) JAG Jam
|15:36:18
|82
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Pieter Vorster (RSA) Miami
|15:43:13
|83
|Gideon Knoetze (RSA) & Jacobus Le Roux (RSA) Mossel Bay Volkswagen
|15:47:27
|84
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Izak Du Plessis (RSA) Beech&Dup
|15:49:09
|85
|Luis Enrique Martinez (Spa) & Juan Carlos Unzue Labiano (Spa) AURUN STORE
|15:49:18
|86
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Christine Revell Childrens Home
|15:55:11
|87
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) & Daniel Smit (RSA) Zizwe ABSA
|16:01:32
|88
|Luis Garcia-Ibañez Cisneros (Spa) & David Espallargas (Spa) GAES
|16:07:24
|89
|Roger Zoio (RSA) & Willem Butler (RSA) 'n Boer & 'n Soutie
|16:19:24
|90
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Adrian Plantema (RSA) Collective Dynamics
|16:19:43
|91
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Gerhard Cruywagen (RSA) 4ever4ward
|16:23:30
|92
|Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) & Felix Garcia (Spa) PROCYCLING MONSTER
|16:24:23
|93
|Hennie Visser (RSA) & Jacques De Villiers (RSA) Spoed-nix
|16:30:00
|94
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & David Sternberg (RSA) Reservoir Dogs
|16:45:23
|95
|Guy Wentzel (RSA) & Mark Rogotzki (RSA) Big Fish
|16:51:09
|96
|John Dann (RSA) & Johan Jonker (RSA) TomTom
|16:54:40
|97
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Stephen O'brien (RSA) Kyocera - Page Automation
|17:07:39
|98
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gus Slabber (RSA) Datnis Nissan
|17:13:52
|99
|Sean Wheeler (RSA) & Ron Kerbus (RSA) ABSA - Bedfordview Roadies
|17:17:15
|100
|Mark Lambrechts (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) KIA Motors
|17:38:58
|101
|Deon Bruwer (RSA) & Johan Henn (RSA) JAG / Novare
|17:40:01
|102
|Gary Tullis (RSA) & Pierre Tullis (RSA) ENS 3G
|17:43:26
|103
|James Cullen (RSA) & Willem Putter (RSA) CannonBalls
|17:58:14
|104
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) SMEC Masters
|18:08:01
|105
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Blackie Swart (RSA) Epic warriors
|18:28:11
|106
|Victor Nunes (RSA) & Gavin Graham (RSA) Catembe
|18:35:08
|107
|Louis Jordaan (RSA) & Francois Smith (RSA) Discovery Life
|18:43:33
|108
|Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) & Willem Groenewald (RSA) Telkom Momentum
|18:45:44
|109
|Russell Paschke (Nam) & Christopher Du Plessis (Nam) Hollard
|18:49:04
|110
|Yam Raz (Isr) & Angelo Di Veroli (Isr) Trek Israel 7
|18:52:17
|111
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Alastair Hops (RSA) Brothers Grimm
|18:59:41
|112
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|19:11:08
|113
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Centurion
|19:16:50
|114
|David Palmer (RSA) & Bernhard Kullin (RSA) Merrell
|19:50:32
|115
|Philippe Vitteaut (Fra) & Jean-François Guigard (Fra) NEWAY NICE SPECIALIZED
|19:52:18
|116
|Branden Scott-Hayward (RSA) & Raymond Bezuidenhout (RSA) Trigon
|19:55:46
|117
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|20:03:38
|118
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Wynand Du Toit (RSA) ENS 1
|20:08:16
|119
|Christian Plüss (Swi) & Robert Schleich (Swi) UsterBikeGroup
|20:16:36
|120
|Richard Quin (RSA) & Andrew Clark (RSA) No Easy Day
|20:20:39
|121
|Hendrik Van der Walt (RSA) & Warren Morton (RSA) Let's Ride
|20:21:32
|122
|Bradley Foster (USA) & Quinton Berry (USA) Homebound
|20:23:33
|123
|Anthony Dicey (RSA) & Peter Dicey (RSA) Spicey Dicey
|20:26:38
|124
|Joao Paulo de Toledo Cera (Bra) & Daniel Constantino (Bra) Thule Brasil
|20:33:27
|125
|Frank Van den Eynde (Bel) & Patrick Wynants (Bel) Factotum Cycling
|20:35:34
|126
|Chris Olivier (RSA) & Guillaume Olivier (RSA) Swift
|21:06:05
|127
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & David Collins (RSA) Woolworths Trek
|21:13:50
|128
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Axel Poser (RSA) Axel and Shock
|21:20:49
|129
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Chris Harilaou (RSA) Big Five Duty Free
|21:21:36
|130
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) MPACT
|21:29:17
|131
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC trucks
|21:40:29
|132
|Alan Banks (GBr) & Jan Joubert (GBr) HotChillee Adrenaline Junkies
|21:40:31
|133
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Willie van der Vyver (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Trollope/X2S
|21:52:21
|134
|Grant Bain (RSA) & Chris Lewis (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|21:59:47
|135
|Halmar Vockins (RSA) & Herman Heunis (RSA) Why worry be happy
|22:24:38
|136
|Robert Solomon (RSA) & Bryan Sher (RSA) NUT RIDERS
|22:24:58
|137
|Justin Basson (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Rhino 664
|22:28:14
|138
|Richard Nutton (UAE) & Alastair Ferguson (RSA) Mad Hattas
|22:29:49
|139
|Wayne Croeser (RSA) & Keith Matthews (RSA) Mactech
|22:31:38
|140
|Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) & Ian Robertson (RSA) Table Mountain Bikers 1
|23:01:21
|141
|Andrew Jackson (GBr) & Rory Suckling (GBr) Start Slow
|23:05:53
|142
|Aloyse Albert Schartz (Lux) & Andreas Wittmann (Ger) International Epic
|23:22:34
|143
|Harry Louise (Reu) & Moreau Pascal (Reu) Ma?do Riders
|23:22:47
|144
|Paul Hartmann (RSA) & Peter Hawthorne (RSA) Puff Adders
|23:26:04
|145
|Andre van Wyk (RSA) & Petrus Johannes Van Staden (RSA) Spar
|23:35:46
|146
|Michael Rae (RSA) & Steven Rae (RSA) Speedy & The Ginger Ninja
|23:42:56
|147
|Pieter Groenewald (RSA) & Zak Barnard (RSA) Brandyourcar.com
|23:43:36
|148
|Piotr Czapski (Pol) & Krzysztof Marciniak (Pol) Sudety MTB Challenge
|23:46:03
|149
|Herman Coertze (Swi) & Mark Korkmann (Swi) MEERENDAL WINE ESTATE
|23:56:17
|150
|Beyers Rossouw (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Wild Hogs
|24:04:48
|151
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) Epicondriacs
|24:17:44
|152
|Corné Meier (RSA) & Martin Pretorius (RSA) Dont Panic
|24:19:00
|153
|Billy Macleod (RSA) & Thinus Dippenaar (RSA) Let's Play
|24:28:02
|154
|Allan Barrett (RSA) & Ryan Broomberg (RSA) LARGECHAINRING
|24:29:31
|155
|August van Heerden (RSA) & Fanie Delport (RSA) JAG No Illusions of Grandeur
|24:31:48
|156
|Alwyn Gey Van Pittius (RSA) & Jonathan Innes (RSA) Ongegund
|24:32:21
|157
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Rob Walton (USA) The Cotton Riders
|25:00:43
|158
|Eric Rovers (Ned) & Jan Wilm Rovers (Ned) Band of Brothers
|25:03:27
|159
|Fanus Vorster (RSA) & Marius Venter (RSA) Krokkevos
|25:15:23
|160
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Arnold Steyn (RSA) 2RT MTB
|25:18:53
|161
|Alan Rees (RSA) & Stuart Cassie (RSA) Afripex One
|25:21:28
|162
|Peter Stutz (RSA) & Garth Sommerville (GBr) Formerly Fat Men
|25:22:00
|163
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Brendan Dawson (RSA) RTG Solutions
|25:29:15
|164
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Tired Gorilla MTB
|25:34:57
|165
|Marius Hurter (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) DOWNHILL JUNKIES
|25:47:50
|166
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & Johannes Marthinus Joubert (RSA) Seekoegat Sluipers
|25:57:22
|167
|David Armon (Tan) & Matthew Brown (Tan) ASL Tanzania
|26:16:32
|168
|Carl Roothman (RSA) & Johann Louw (RSA) Diesel & Lo
|26:39:32
|169
|Riaan Van Wyk (RSA) & Gawie Le Roux (RSA) The Cavemen
|26:56:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) & Heinz Zoerweg (Aut) Songo.info
|35:01:16
|2
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Chris Brand (RSA) Genesis Capital
|2:30:14
|3
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Peter Stopforth (RSA) Cape Style Wines
|3:32:45
|4
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Raul Navarro Acuna (Ven) ERNESTO?S CYCLING
|3:37:11
|5
|Lieb Loots (RSA) & Tony Conlon (RSA) Pragma Marsilio Projects
|3:48:19
|6
|Tom Ritchey (USA) & Alex Stieda (Can) Project Rwanda/Worldbike
|4:47:36
|7
|Neville Ackermann (RSA) & Charles Nienaber (RSA) ABSA Grandmasters
|6:23:04
|8
|Craig Lindeque (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Fullstop
|6:51:56
|9
|Chris Whitfield (RSA) & Tim Whitfield (RSA) Cape Times Bursary Fund
|7:49:54
|10
|Seamus O' Neill (Bot) & Sandy Kelly (Bot) Kalahari Challenge-Botswana
|8:23:25
|11
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|9:17:19
|12
|Michael James Thomson (RSA) & Jan Van Der Berg (RSA) OLD_FRIENDS
|9:30:06
|13
|Johan Van Splunter (Ned) & Christiaan Van Splunter (Ned) Silvis & Vos
|10:33:34
|14
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Dirk Breitenladner (Ger) Campana
|10:58:43
|15
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Patrick Williams (RSA) Andy Cab
|11:00:35
|16
|Bruce Reyneke (RSA) & David Van den Berg (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles SOAR
|12:12:07
|17
|Henry Schurink (RSA) & Wim Strydom (RSA) Big Tree Flyers
|13:41:03
|18
|Markus Sterf (Swi) & Reto Denzler (Swi) BoBike / Lucky Star
|14:08:04
|19
|Sven Thiele (GBr) & Stephen Roche (Fra) HotChillee
|14:11:07
|20
|Pea Blaauw (RSA) & Tienie V/d Merwe (RSA) Telkom-Kyocera
|15:07:38
|21
|Sean Shaw (RSA) & Keith Sutcliffe (RSA) chafe rattle and hum
|15:20:34
|22
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|15:22:03
|23
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Marco Antonio Batista De Melo (Bra) MOUNTAINEERS - BRAZIL
|16:20:42
|24
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Jaco van der Walt (RSA) Life@Fifty
|16:33:32
|25
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Colleen Jacobs (RSA) Jacobsdream
|18:47:39
|26
|Albert Anneler (Swi) & Andreas Schatzmann (Swi) ALBATROS
|19:54:04
|27
|Chris Morris (RSA) & Luther Erasmus (RSA) Exxaro/Pwc 2
|20:23:23
|28
|Michael Saayman (RSA) & Matthys Johannes Benson (RSA) Fox on the Run
|20:59:13
|29
|Rudolph Geldenhuys (RSA) & Rian Briedenhann (RSA) Terason Masters
|21:09:26
|30
|Ray Oehley (RSA) & Kevin Stallbom (RSA) Lost Amigos
|21:17:08
|31
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Salty Balls
|21:27:58
|32
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Sea Shore Geriatrix
|22:24:15
|33
|Edward Knight (RSA) & Simon Nicks (RSA) Men at Work
|22:51:13
|34
|Hambly Quantrill (RSA) & Sef Queis (Ned) Dirt Junkies
|23:30:23
|35
|Graham Leigh (RSA) & Sean McCoy (RSA) HKLM
|24:23:09
