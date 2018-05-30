Trending

Ovo Energy Women's Tour - Past Winners

Champions since 2014

The final podium of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour

The final podium of the Ovo Energy Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ovo Energy Women's Tour - Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2017Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol)
2016Elizabeth Deignan (GBr)
2015Lisa Brennauer (Ger)
2014Marianne Vos (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews