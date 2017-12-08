Canyon-SRAM confirm 2018 line-up and updated racing colours

Image 1 of 5 The 2018 Canyon-SRAM team (Image credit: Tino Pohlmann) Image 2 of 5 Tiff Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Canyon-SRAM colours will again stand out in 2018 (Image credit: Tino Pohlmann) Image 4 of 5 A detail of the new Canyon-SRAM team bike (Image credit: Tino Pohlmann) Image 5 of 5 Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) smiles from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Canyon-SRAM women's team have confirmed their 13-rider roster for 2018, with Kasia Niewiadoma, Alice Barnes and German pair Lisa Klein and Christa Riffel bolstering the squad that already includes Elena Cecchini, Tiffany Cromwell, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Trixi Worrack as leaders.

The team gathered in Germany this week to plan and prepare for the 2018 season, where they also revealed an update to their racing colours. The distinctive bright colours remain on the kit and Canyon bikes, with only subtle changes to the design. The team indicated they will race on disc-brake bikes.

The winner of the 2017 Zwift Academy will be revealed on December 13, with the rider joining 2016 winner Leah Thorvilson in the Canyon-SRAM line-up. Three finalists attended the German get-together and were put through their paces to decide who secures a professional contract and the final place on the team's roster for 2018.

"I had an amazing week in Germany meeting my new team," said Niewiadoma, who joins Canyon-SRAM from WM3.

"Immediately I felt that I'm part of the team, a lot of positive energy and good vibes motivate me to work harder for our success that I feel will come in 2018. We created a solid group where everyone knows what they want, is super motivated and inspired. I simply cannot wait for the first race."

Boosting success

Canyon-SRAM won just seven races in 2017 and hope Niewiadoma can boost their success after winning a stage and the overall classification at the Women's Tour in Britain.

"We at Canyon-SRAM are excited to have managed to bring together a group of some of the most talented and determined athletes from around the globe to further develop and strengthen our team for the future," experienced team manager Ronny Lauke said.

"We are confident to have kept our quality in undulating races and see ourselves now better positioned in hillier races and aim to go for victories at spring Classics at the Women's WorldTour level as well as winning a Women's WorldTour stage race."

Ferrand-Prévot is expected to return to her best after racing for just nine days in 2017 and is due to return to cyclo-cross racing at the weekend after a two-year absence. The former multiple world champion is keen to turn the page after pulling on the updated team colours.

"It's been an important team building camp. It's been cold but fun and we've shared some good moments on the bike together that have given me the feeling that we know each other well, even the new teammates," she said.

"The 2018 design is really cool. I still love this year's bike and kit, but if I see the new design now, it's modern, dynamic, the new graphic at the back of the jersey, the new pattern on the bikes. It's stylish and sharp."

Canyon-SRAM roster for 2018: Alena Amialiusik (Blr), Alice Barnes (GBr), Hannah Barnes (GBr), Elena Cecchini (Ita), Tiffany Cromwell (Aus), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra), Lisa Klein (Ger), Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol), Leah Thorvilson (USA), Christa Riffel (Ger), Alexis Ryan (USA) and Trixi Worrack (Ger).