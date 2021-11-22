Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships postponed due to state of emergency

The 2021 Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships and the Bear Crossing Grand Prix, initially scheduled for November 27-28, have been postponed due to a state of emergency caused by massive floods in the province of British Columbia. The event will now take place from January 8-9, 2022, pending approval from the UCI.

“Recognizing the difficult situations that many British Columbians are facing, we felt that it was appropriate to postpone the event while we wait for things to normalize,” said event organizer Jon Watkin.

“As we work through the event logistics, we will continue to keep participants and volunteers updated on next steps and registration.”

The 2020 national championships and Grand Prix were scheduled to be held in November but were cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Cyclo-cross nationals were last contested in 2019 in Petersborough, Ontario, where elite titles were won by Maghalie Rochette and Michael van den Ham.

Highways and railways in the province's interior and the Vancouver region are in various states of closure as a result of record-breaking rainfall and floods caused by atmospheric rivers that have led to thousands of residents being evacuated.

The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help stranded residents as the provincial government declared a 14-day state of emergency that began at noon PT Wednesday.

Cycling Canada issued a statement that noted its various stakeholders felt that it was safer for participants to compete at a later date once the situation was under control.

Participants currently registered for the event will be contacted by the organizer in the coming days regarding options for a transfer of registration.

Individuals looking to provide support for people impacted by the floods are encouraged to donate to the Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal, which provides humanitarian assistance to the people in and around affected areas.