Could cyclo-cross finally be part of the Winter Olympics? Planche des Belles Filles bid to host discipline in 2030 Games revives debate

By published

Local ex-pro Thibaut Pinot amongst backers of project

The 2025 Cyclo-cross World Championships
The 2025 Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The possibility of cyclo-cross finally becoming a Winter Olympics discipline, perhaps as soon as 2030, has come back under the media spotlight after local authorities and businesses in the Planche des Belles Filles area released details of their plan to L'Équipe for the well-known climb in eastern France to play host to 'cross races in the 2030 Games.

The Winter Olympics are due to take place in the Alps in 2030 and four new disciplines are expected to be added to the schedule, with cyclo-cross hoping to be amongst their number.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

