'By the time the attacks came, I was out the back' - Poggio descent crash costs Cat Ferguson at Milan-San Remo debut

By published

'I'm happy to be part of the story today' says young Briton who finished 18th place in revived women's Monument

Cat Ferguson (Movistar)
Cat Ferguson (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week after an impressive third place in the Trofeo Binda, Cat Ferguson's (Movistar) chances of another top result were scuppered when she crashed on the descent off of the iconic Poggio at the revived Milan-San Remo women's race. 

The 18-year-old was part of a reduced peloton of 21 riders at the foot of the final climb but the accident meant that she lost contact with the 12 riders who emerged to contest the final, where she managed to finish in 18th place in the end.

“By the time the attacks came, I was out the back. It was definitely way, way harder than I expected. I tried what I could to chase back on the descent, normally I'm an OK descender, but I took it a bit too far this time and had a crash. I got back on quickly, it’s only grazes and stuff, so I’m all good," Ferguson described the final from her perspective.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

