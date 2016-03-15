Bradley Wiggins' team issue Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 The team issue Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 2 of 12 SRAM Red brakes, Zipp 404's and Continental tyres for Wiggins (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 3 of 12 Fizik bar tape and SRAM e-Tap shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 4 of 12 The bar tap goes almost all the way to the stem intriguingly, leaving no room for a power meter mount (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 5 of 12 A red and blue 'mod' style stem cap for Wiggins (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 6 of 12 No mistaking who this bike belongs to (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 7 of 12 The gold theme continues with the K-EDGE Chain Catcher (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 8 of 12 The SRAM e-Tap front mech is matched to 170mm SRAM Red cranks and a 53/39 chain ring combo. And of course the speedplay pedals whereas his teammates are on Shimano (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 9 of 12 Gold Pinarello text doesn't distract too much from the SRAM e-Tap rear mech (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 10 of 12 A colourful SRAM equipped rear end to the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 11 of 12 A TT specific Arione saddle for Wiggins (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate) Image 12 of 12 A handy little marker to ensure seat height remains true (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)

We’ve already had a look at Bradley Wiggins’ custom painted Pinarello F8, but the 2012 Tour de France champion isn’t limited to just one steed at his Team WIGGINS squad. Wiggins also has a Pinarello to match that of his teammates in white with flourishes of blue, red and gold on the white frame.

The Pinarello F8 also features the SRAM groupset, Zipp 404 wheels, Speedplay pedals and the Fizik Arione saddle of his black race bike. However, there are a few noticeable changes for his white frame bike, such as the lack of a SRM power meter. Wiggins has his bar tap wrapped all the way to his stem, just as does on his custom frame.

There is further change in Wiggins deciding on a slightly smaller frame size, down to a 56cm from a 58cm, with a 14.5cm PMOST stem to accommodate the change. The 170mm cranks remain the same, as does the TT specific Fizik Arione saddle. A K-edge chain catcher and Elite bottle changes also make the cut and feature on both bikes.

Wiggins' Zipp wheels feature white, rather than gold, decals while the seat post is adorned with 'WIGGINS', whereas his custom bike had 'Sky'.

There are no top tube decals mentioning Wiggins' extensive palmares this time, just a simple 'Brad Wiggins' identifying who the bike belongs to.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Wiggins' bike.

