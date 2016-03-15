Bradley Wiggins' team issue Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery
Several changes from custom black F8
We’ve already had a look at Bradley Wiggins’ custom painted Pinarello F8, but the 2012 Tour de France champion isn’t limited to just one steed at his Team WIGGINS squad. Wiggins also has a Pinarello to match that of his teammates in white with flourishes of blue, red and gold on the white frame.
Related Articles
The Pinarello F8 also features the SRAM groupset, Zipp 404 wheels, Speedplay pedals and the Fizik Arione saddle of his black race bike. However, there are a few noticeable changes for his white frame bike, such as the lack of a SRM power meter. Wiggins has his bar tap wrapped all the way to his stem, just as does on his custom frame.
There is further change in Wiggins deciding on a slightly smaller frame size, down to a 56cm from a 58cm, with a 14.5cm PMOST stem to accommodate the change. The 170mm cranks remain the same, as does the TT specific Fizik Arione saddle. A K-edge chain catcher and Elite bottle changes also make the cut and feature on both bikes.
Wiggins' Zipp wheels feature white, rather than gold, decals while the seat post is adorned with 'WIGGINS', whereas his custom bike had 'Sky'.
There are no top tube decals mentioning Wiggins' extensive palmares this time, just a simple 'Brad Wiggins' identifying who the bike belongs to.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Wiggins' bike.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy