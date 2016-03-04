Trending

Bradley Wiggins' team pursuit bike - Gallery

The multi-time Olympic gold medalist and Great Britain's team pursuit squad fall just short of a rainbow jersey at the London World Championships

Image 1 of 17

Bradley Wiggins' UK Sport Innovation team pursuit bike.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 2 of 17

The Wiggins bike features a Sugino SG75 Super Zen chainring and SRM Powermeter .

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 3 of 17

Another look at Wiggins' custom TT bars with integrated stem.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 4 of 17

Mavic supplies the Comete Track wheels for Wiggins' bike.The valves are taped over for aerodynamics

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 5 of 17

Speedplay Zero Track pedals on the Wiggins team pursuit bike.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 6 of 17

Bradley Wiggins' UK Sport Innovation team pursuit bike.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 7 of 17

Wiggins' Fizik Arione saddle.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 8 of 17

Wiggins' Fizik Arione saddle. (Note the centre mark for bike fit?)

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 9 of 17

A "Wiggo" sticker is one of the few marking's on the carbon UK Sport Innovation frame.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 10 of 17

Wiggin's custom cock-pit set up.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 11 of 17

Some of the few marking on the frame denote its UK Sport Innovation origin.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 12 of 17

Mavic supplies the Comete Track wheels.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 13 of 17

The rear cog on Wiggins' team pursuit bike.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 14 of 17

An SRM Powermeter keeps track of Wiggins' effort.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 15 of 17

"Wiggo" on top tube with "mod" roundels on the O.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 16 of 17

The Wiggins bike features a Sugino SG75 Super Zen chainring and SRM Powermeter .

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)
Image 17 of 17

Wiggins uses custom TT bars with an integrated stem on his team pursuit bike.

(Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate)

As a multi-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins has embraced the bicycle innovations that have helped propel him to the stop of the sport on both the track and the road. Wiggins started racing on the velodrome before adolescence and so he's certainly witnessed massive changes to the machines that are used to break world record and win gold medals.

Wiggins has bounced back and forth between the road and the track, winning Olympic gold on the track in 2004 and 2008 before turning his attention back to the road, where he won the Tour de France in 2012 and then the time trial at the Olympics later that year. Wiggins' focus is back on the track ahead of the Olympic Games in Rio, and his latest race machine is another technical marvel.

The team pursuit bike's carbon frame, which is designed and manufactured by UK Sport Innovation, is a sleek, nearly logo-free work that is available for public purchase at an as yet unknown cost and waiting time. It's decked out with a Fizik Arione saddle, Sugino SG75 Super Zen chainring, SRM Powermeter, Speedplay Zero Track pedals, Mavic Comete Track wheels and custom TT bars with an integrated stem and Bontrager bar ends.

Wiggins and Great Britain's team pursuit squad powered their machines to the fastest time in the qualifying round at the UCI Track World Championships on Wednesday but then fell to Australia in the final round on Thursday. Nevertheless, the rider better known as Wiggo will return with his custom bike to seek golden revenge when the teams meet up again later this year in Rio.

You can check out our exclusive photos of Wiggins' team pursuit bike from the London World Championships in the gallery above.

Saddle: Fizik Arione 
Chainring: Sugino SG75 Super Zen
SRM Powermeter
Speedplay Zero Track pedals
Wheels: Mavic Comete Track 
Frame: UK Sport Innovation
Custom tt bars with integrated stem
Bontrager bar ends
Timing chip on fork
Usual 'Wiggo' on top tube with ‘mod’ roundels on the O