Bradley Wiggins' team pursuit bike - Gallery
The multi-time Olympic gold medalist and Great Britain's team pursuit squad fall just short of a rainbow jersey at the London World Championships
As a multi-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins has embraced the bicycle innovations that have helped propel him to the stop of the sport on both the track and the road. Wiggins started racing on the velodrome before adolescence and so he's certainly witnessed massive changes to the machines that are used to break world record and win gold medals.
Related Articles
Wiggins has bounced back and forth between the road and the track, winning Olympic gold on the track in 2004 and 2008 before turning his attention back to the road, where he won the Tour de France in 2012 and then the time trial at the Olympics later that year. Wiggins' focus is back on the track ahead of the Olympic Games in Rio, and his latest race machine is another technical marvel.
The team pursuit bike's carbon frame, which is designed and manufactured by UK Sport Innovation, is a sleek, nearly logo-free work that is available for public purchase at an as yet unknown cost and waiting time. It's decked out with a Fizik Arione saddle, Sugino SG75 Super Zen chainring, SRM Powermeter, Speedplay Zero Track pedals, Mavic Comete Track wheels and custom TT bars with an integrated stem and Bontrager bar ends.
Wiggins and Great Britain's team pursuit squad powered their machines to the fastest time in the qualifying round at the UCI Track World Championships on Wednesday but then fell to Australia in the final round on Thursday. Nevertheless, the rider better known as Wiggo will return with his custom bike to seek golden revenge when the teams meet up again later this year in Rio.
You can check out our exclusive photos of Wiggins' team pursuit bike from the London World Championships in the gallery above.
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Chainring: Sugino SG75 Super Zen
SRM Powermeter
Speedplay Zero Track pedals
Wheels: Mavic Comete Track
Frame: UK Sport Innovation
Custom tt bars with integrated stem
Bontrager bar ends
Timing chip on fork
Usual 'Wiggo' on top tube with ‘mod’ roundels on the O
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy