Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 2 of 14 A custom mod stem cap for Wiggins (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 3 of 14 A close-up of Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma F8 in action (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 14 Bradley Wiggins on his Pinarello Dogma F8 (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 14 Wiggins is the only rider in the team using the SRAM Red (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 6 of 14 A look from the back (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 7 of 14 Wiggins uses an SRM powermeter (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 8 of 14 Wiggins' bike is kitted out with SRAM Red (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 9 of 14 Wiggin's bike is full of gold accents in honour of his Olympic titles (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 10 of 14 He even has his face on the frame (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 11 of 14 Many of Braldey Wiggins' biggest achievements are listed on his top tube (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 12 of 14 Bradley Wiggins' target logo on the top of the headset (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 13 of 14 So that he doesn't forget Bradley Wiggins' name is written on his number (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 14 of 14 Bradley Wiggins' Fizik Arione (Image credit: Immediate Media)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) is starting his road season at this week’s Dubai Tour, one of four road races that he's competing in throughout 2016.

While all of his teammates are on the standard white coloured bikes, Wiggins is riding the Dubai Tour on a special edition black and gold Pinarello Dogma F8. The gold accents all over Wiggins’ bike are a nod to his four Olympic titles on the track and road. Many of his achievements are also listed on the top tube, from his first world team pursuit title in Stuttgart 2003 to his time trial world title in Ponferrada 2014. A British flag that turns into the rainbow stripes and an outline of Wiggins’ face also feature on the side of the top tube.

As well as the special paint job, Wiggins is the only member of his team using the SRAM Red groupset. Wiggins also uses SRM powermeter, ZIPP wheels and a Fizik Arione Saddle.