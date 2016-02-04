Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery
Black and gold design for the Briton
Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) is starting his road season at this week’s Dubai Tour, one of four road races that he's competing in throughout 2016.
Related Articles
Wiggins and Cavendish could ride Madison at UCI Track World Championships
Wiggins hits the road at the Challenge Mallorca as Track Worlds and Olympics loom
Wiggins sure motor doping has been going on for some time
20 riders for Team WIGGINS in 2016
Wiggins ready for team pursuit count down after Dubai Tour
While all of his teammates are on the standard white coloured bikes, Wiggins is riding the Dubai Tour on a special edition black and gold Pinarello Dogma F8. The gold accents all over Wiggins’ bike are a nod to his four Olympic titles on the track and road. Many of his achievements are also listed on the top tube, from his first world team pursuit title in Stuttgart 2003 to his time trial world title in Ponferrada 2014. A British flag that turns into the rainbow stripes and an outline of Wiggins’ face also feature on the side of the top tube.
As well as the special paint job, Wiggins is the only member of his team using the SRAM Red groupset. Wiggins also uses SRM powermeter, ZIPP wheels and a Fizik Arione Saddle.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy