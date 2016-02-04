Trending

Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma F8 - Gallery

Black and gold design for the Briton

(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Bettini)
(Image credit: Bettini)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)
(Image credit: Immediate Media)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) is starting his road season at this week’s Dubai Tour, one of four road races that he's competing in throughout 2016.

While all of his teammates are on the standard white coloured bikes, Wiggins is riding the Dubai Tour on a special edition black and gold Pinarello Dogma F8. The gold accents all over Wiggins’ bike are a nod to his four Olympic titles on the track and road. Many of his achievements are also listed on the top tube, from his first world team pursuit title in Stuttgart 2003 to his time trial world title in Ponferrada 2014. A British flag that turns into the rainbow stripes and an outline of Wiggins’ face also feature on the side of the top tube.

As well as the special paint job, Wiggins is the only member of his team using the SRAM Red groupset. Wiggins also uses SRM powermeter, ZIPP wheels and a Fizik Arione Saddle.