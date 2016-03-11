Team Wiggins to use Hyundai vehicles for the rest of the season

Image 1 of 4 Team Wiggins will use Hyundai vehicles this season (Image credit: Hyundai) Image 2 of 4 Team Wiggins will use Hyundai vehicles this season (Image credit: Hyundai) Image 3 of 4 Team Wiggins will use Hyundai vehicles this season (Image credit: Hyundai) Image 4 of 4 Team Wiggins will use Hyundai vehicles this season (Image credit: Hyundai)

Team Wiggins, the British Continental team set up last year by Bradley Wiggins, will use Hyundai cars in races and training for the remainder of the 2016 season, having signed their first vehicle sponsorship deal.

Hyundai Motor UK, the British subsidiary of the South Korean automobile company, has been named as the team’s official vehicle supplier in a partnership that begins this month with the option to extend into the 2017 season.

The i40 Tourer model will be used as the main in-race vehicle, driven by the directeurs sportifs behind the peloton with spare bikes on the roof and spare wheels, kit, and nutrition in the back. Hyundai will also supply two modified Santa Fe SUVs for other support staff along with an iLoad van for transporting equipment and luggage.

“We’re all chuffed to be working with a world-class brand like Hyundai. They’re a great fit for Team Wiggins as it’s a global company with a really positive spirit and attitude,” said Wiggins in a statement.

“The boys and I are hoping for a great year ahead on the professional cycling tour. The diversity of the Hyundai cars we have at our disposal means we’re 100% ready for the demands of the race schedule, be it on the tight Yorkshire lanes or down the streets of London for the Tour of Britain”.

See also:

Wiggins’ eponymous team was established with the 2016 Olympic Games in mind, with riders such as Owain Doull, Andy Tennant, Steven Burke, and Jon Dibben able to use the road to complement their track preparations. The team has had outings at the Challenge Mallorca races and the Dubai Tour already this year and will also line up at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, along with the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain later in the year.

Hyundai, who will be posting Team Wiggins-related content via their social channels, join clothing company Rapha and bike manufacturer Pinarello as team sponsors.

“Team Wiggins is an innovative team that has already achieved great things in its first year of competing and Hyundai is very proud indeed to be supporting them for 2016,” said Hyundai’s marketing director, David Pugh.

“Dedication, innovation and perseverance are key attributes of Team Wiggins and its founder, Sir Bradley Wiggins. That sporting ethos is one shared by Hyundai and we’re privileged to be supporting the legacy of such a British icon. The long and demanding days of endurance racing will be a great test for our vehicles, and we look forward to showcasing their abilities behind the peloton.”