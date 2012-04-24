Boonen continues to lead WorldTour rankings after final Spring Classic

Image 1 of 4 Boonen corners at Paris-Roubaix in the closing stages (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Maxim Iglinskiy and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) were 1st and 3rd, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was third. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Maxim Iglinskiy completes Astana's remarkable week. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the attack. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI WorldTour rankings after Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) clinched an impressive solo triumph in the final Spring Classic of 2012, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but the gaps are beginning to close at the top of the table on the 31-year-old Belgian.

At Liège, Iglinskiy launched a late counter-attack behind lone breakaway rider Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) that proved far more profitable than the 31-year-old Kazakh had anticipated. Rather than ‘just’ claiming the second place result that he had thought was the best possible outcome, Iglinskiy caught and passed Nibali on the long ascent to the finish at Ans.

As a result, Kazakhstan now has its third Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory in the last seven years. It was also Astana’s second Classic win in a week after Enrico Gasparotto captured the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday - before finishing third at Liège behind Iglinskiy and Nibali.

Boonen did not compete in the Ardennes Classics and his points total remains unchanged at 366. Nibali, however, jumped from sixth to second with 272 points while Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), seventh at Liège, moved into third place with 252 points.

Nibali’s strong performance, coupled with Gasparotto’s continuing strong run of results, has at least partly enabled Italy to close the gap on Spain in the nations ranking. While Spain remains in the number one spot with 881 points, Italy has closed the gap and moved into second place at 765 points. Belgium, meanwhile, dropped a spot and holds third place at 674 points after earning a mere four points in the last major Spring Classic

As for the UCI WorldTour's teams ranking, Nibali’s strong performance has had a clear impact. Liquigas-Cannondale could not overtake Omega Pharma-Quick Step in the number one slot at 547 points, but with 80 extra points in the bag the Italian team has at least ousted Katusha from the second place in the rankings and trails the Belgian team by 33 points.

However, the biggest mover in the teams ranking is undoubtedly Astana, who with first and third at Liège, not to mention 14th for another Astana rider, Croatia's Robert Kiserlovski, has now made it into fourth place overall. The 152 points earned at Liège gives the team 408 points and moved them from eighth to fourth.

Now that Liège-Bastogne-Liège has brought down the curtain on the 2012 Spring Classics season, the WorldTour turns its attention to stage racing, starting with the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland, beginning today, April 24, and concluding on April 29.

WorldTour - Individual rankings 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 366 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 272 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 252 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 229 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 222 6 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 210 7 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 180 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 172 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 167 10 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 166 11 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 132 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 16 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 104 17 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 18 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 96 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 20 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 21 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 78 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 74 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 72 26 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 72 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 71 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 70 29 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 67 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 66 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 63 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 33 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 35 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 60 36 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 37 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 38 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 39 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 40 42 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 44 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 33 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 46 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 31 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 48 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 30 49 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 30 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 51 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 52 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 53 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 55 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 56 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 60 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 12 61 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 62 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 11 63 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 64 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 65 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 10 66 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 67 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 68 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 69 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 70 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 72 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 73 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 75 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 76 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 77 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 78 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 81 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 83 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 85 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 4 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 88 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 89 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 90 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 91 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 92 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 93 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 94 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 95 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 96 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2 97 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 99 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 100 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 102 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 103 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 104 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 106 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 107 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 108 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 109 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 110 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 111 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 112 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 113 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 114 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

WorldTour - Nation rankings 1 Spain 881 pts 2 Italy 765 3 Belgium 674 4 Netherlands 404 5 Australia 315 6 Switzerland 258 7 Slovakia 229 8 United States 153 9 Ireland 132 10 France 120 11 Great Britain 118 12 Norway 113 13 Kazakhstan 100 14 Germany 94 15 Czech Republic 78 16 Slovenia 77 17 Croatia 74 18 Portugal 72 19 Colombia 65 20 Denmark 60 21 Austria 51 22 Canada 12 23 Belarus 8 24 Russia 8 25 Poland 8 26 South Africa 6 27 Sweden 6 28 Luxembourg 1 29 New Zealand 1 30 Argentina 1