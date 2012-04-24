Trending

Boonen continues to lead WorldTour rankings after final Spring Classic

Spain top nation, Omega Pharma-QuickStep still best team

Boonen corners at Paris-Roubaix in the closing stages

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maxim Iglinskiy and Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) were 1st and 3rd, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) was third.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Maxim Iglinskiy completes Astana's remarkable week.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the attack.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continues to lead the UCI WorldTour rankings after Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) clinched an impressive solo triumph in the final Spring Classic of 2012, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but the gaps are beginning to close at the top of the table on the 31-year-old Belgian.

At Liège, Iglinskiy launched a late counter-attack behind lone breakaway rider Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) that proved far more profitable than the 31-year-old Kazakh had anticipated. Rather than ‘just’ claiming the second place result that he had thought was the best possible outcome, Iglinskiy caught and passed Nibali on the long ascent to the finish at Ans.

As a result, Kazakhstan now has its third Liège-Bastogne-Liège victory in the last seven years. It was also Astana’s second Classic win in a week after Enrico Gasparotto captured the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday - before finishing third at Liège behind Iglinskiy and Nibali.

Boonen did not compete in the Ardennes Classics and his points total remains unchanged at 366. Nibali, however, jumped from sixth to second with 272 points while Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), seventh at Liège, moved into third place with 252 points.

Nibali’s strong performance, coupled with Gasparotto’s continuing strong run of results, has at least partly enabled Italy to close the gap on Spain in the nations ranking. While Spain remains in the number one spot with 881 points, Italy has closed the gap and moved into second place at 765 points. Belgium, meanwhile, dropped a spot and holds third place at 674 points after earning a mere four points in the last major Spring Classic

As for the UCI WorldTour's teams ranking, Nibali’s strong performance has had a clear impact. Liquigas-Cannondale could not overtake Omega Pharma-Quick Step in the number one slot at 547 points, but with 80 extra points in the bag the Italian team has at least ousted Katusha from the second place in the rankings and trails the Belgian team by 33 points.

However, the biggest mover in the teams ranking is undoubtedly Astana, who with first and third at Liège, not to mention 14th for another Astana rider, Croatia's Robert Kiserlovski, has now made it into fourth place overall. The 152 points earned at Liège gives the team 408 points and moved them from eighth to fourth.

Now that Liège-Bastogne-Liège has brought down the curtain on the 2012 Spring Classics season, the WorldTour turns its attention to stage racing, starting with the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland, beginning today, April 24, and concluding on April 29.

WorldTour - Individual rankings
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep366pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale272
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi252
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale229
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team222
6Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team210
7Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team180
8Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team172
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team167
10Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team166
11Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team150
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda132
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team131
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling112
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD106
16Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team104
17Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team100
18Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan96
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team92
20Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep90
21Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan86
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team78
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team74
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team72
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team72
26Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan72
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD71
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling70
29Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale67
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team66
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling63
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling61
33Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team60
35Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling60
36Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep52
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
38Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team51
39Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
40Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling42
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan40
42Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team40
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
44Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan33
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
46Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda31
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan30
48Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team30
49Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank30
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
51Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
52André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
53Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
55Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
56Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
60Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda12
61Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
62Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda11
63Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
64Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
65Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda10
66Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
67Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
68Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
69Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
70Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
72Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
73Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
74Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
75Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
76Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
77Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6
78Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
81Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
83Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team4
85Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team4
86Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
87Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
88Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
89Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4
90Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
91Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
92Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
93Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
94Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
95Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
96Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
97Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
99Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
100Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
102Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
103Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
104Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
106Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
107Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
108Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
109Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
110Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
111Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
112Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
113Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
114Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

WorldTour - Nation rankings
1Spain881pts
2Italy765
3Belgium674
4Netherlands404
5Australia315
6Switzerland258
7Slovakia229
8United States153
9Ireland132
10France120
11Great Britain118
12Norway113
13Kazakhstan100
14Germany94
15Czech Republic78
16Slovenia77
17Croatia74
18Portugal72
19Colombia65
20Denmark60
21Austria51
22Canada12
23Belarus8
24Russia8
25Poland8
26South Africa6
27Sweden6
28Luxembourg1
29New Zealand1
30Argentina1

WorldTour - Team rankings
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep547pts
2Liquigas-Cannondale516
3Katusha Team502
4Astana Pro Team408
5GreenEdge Cycling Team402
6Sky Procycling366
7BMC Racing Team350
8RadioShack-Nissan327
9Rabobank Cycling Team254
10Euskaltel - Euskadi252
11Lotto Belisol Team207
12Movistar Team205
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team202
14Garmin - Barracuda196
15Lampre - ISD194
16AG2R La Mondiale112
17FDJ-Big Mat72
18Team Saxo Bank32

 