Boonen still leads WorldTour rankings

Despite not having taken part in the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has maintained his first placing in the UCI WorldTour rankings. The Belgian, winner of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix amongst other wins in 2012, has a considerable lead on his rivals: 366 points. Peter Sagan (Liquigas), who finished third at Amstel and therefore added 50 points to his tally, moved up to second place and now has 229 points. The podium is rounded out by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) with 222 points.

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), previously second-placed with 210 points, is now in fourth place.

In the team rankings, Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep outfit also remains on top with 547 points. Second and third spots have been traded with Liquigas passing Katusha by a narrow margin of only four points. Undoubtedly the two squads will be fighting for these placings in the races to come.

The same goes for the nations ranking. Spain maintains its lead with 771 points, while Italy and Belgium, second and third, are spearated by only five points.

WorldTour Individual Rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 366 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 229 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 222 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 210 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 182 6 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 180 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 167 8 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 166 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 142 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 112 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 96 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 78 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 20 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 72 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 70 23 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 67 24 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 66 25 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 63 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 27 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 60 28 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 60 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 60 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 33 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 36 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 44 38 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 39 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 40 41 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 42 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 33 43 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 44 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 31 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 46 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 30 47 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 30 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 49 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 51 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 54 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 55 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 59 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 12 60 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 61 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 62 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 10 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 64 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 65 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 66 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 67 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 69 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 70 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 72 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 73 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 74 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 76 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 77 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 78 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 80 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 82 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 4 83 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 84 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 85 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 86 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 89 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 91 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 92 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2 94 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 96 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 97 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1 98 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 99 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 100 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 101 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 102 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 103 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 104 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 107 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 108 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 109 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 110 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 112 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

WorldTour Team Rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 547 pts 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 426 3 Katusha Team 422 4 Sky Procycling 366 5 GreenEdge Cycling Team 342 6 Radioshack-Nissan 327 7 Bmc Racing Team 300 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 222 9 Astana Pro Team 213 10 Movistar Team 205 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 202 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 200 13 Lampre-ISD 168 14 Lotto Belisol Team 161 15 Garmin-Barracuda 116 16 AG2R La Mondiale 112 17 FDJ-Big Mat 72 18 Team Saxo Bank 32