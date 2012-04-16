Boonen still leads WorldTour rankings
Sagan moves up to second, Sanchez remains third
Despite not having taken part in the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has maintained his first placing in the UCI WorldTour rankings. The Belgian, winner of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix amongst other wins in 2012, has a considerable lead on his rivals: 366 points. Peter Sagan (Liquigas), who finished third at Amstel and therefore added 50 points to his tally, moved up to second place and now has 229 points. The podium is rounded out by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) with 222 points.
Related Articles
Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), previously second-placed with 210 points, is now in fourth place.
In the team rankings, Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep outfit also remains on top with 547 points. Second and third spots have been traded with Liquigas passing Katusha by a narrow margin of only four points. Undoubtedly the two squads will be fighting for these placings in the races to come.
The same goes for the nations ranking. Spain maintains its lead with 771 points, while Italy and Belgium, second and third, are spearated by only five points.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|366
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|229
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|222
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|210
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|182
|6
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|180
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|8
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|166
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|142
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|112
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|96
|14
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|78
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|70
|23
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|24
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|66
|25
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|63
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|27
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|28
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|60
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|60
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|33
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|36
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|44
|38
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|42
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|43
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|46
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|47
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|49
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|51
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|54
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|55
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|59
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|12
|60
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|61
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|62
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|64
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|65
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|66
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|67
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|69
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|70
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|72
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|73
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|74
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|75
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|76
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|77
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|78
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|80
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|82
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|83
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|84
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|85
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|86
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|87
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|89
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|91
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|92
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|94
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|96
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|97
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|99
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|100
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|101
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|102
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|103
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|104
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|106
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|107
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|108
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|109
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|110
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|112
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|547
|pts
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|426
|3
|Katusha Team
|422
|4
|Sky Procycling
|366
|5
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|342
|6
|Radioshack-Nissan
|327
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|300
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|222
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|213
|10
|Movistar Team
|205
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|202
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|200
|13
|Lampre-ISD
|168
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|161
|15
|Garmin-Barracuda
|116
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|72
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|771
|pts
|2
|Italy
|601
|3
|Belgium
|596
|4
|Netherlands
|350
|5
|Australia
|315
|6
|Slovakia
|229
|7
|Switzerland
|198
|8
|United States
|153
|9
|France
|120
|10
|Great Britain
|118
|11
|Norway
|113
|12
|Germany
|94
|13
|Czech Republic
|78
|14
|Slovenia
|77
|15
|Portugal
|72
|16
|Colombia
|65
|17
|Denmark
|60
|18
|Ireland
|60
|19
|Austria
|51
|20
|Croatia
|44
|21
|Belarus
|8
|22
|Russia
|8
|23
|Poland
|8
|24
|South Africa
|6
|25
|Sweden
|6
|26
|Canada
|2
|27
|Luxembourg
|1
|28
|New Zealand
|1
|29
|Argentina
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy