Trending

Boonen still leads WorldTour rankings

Sagan moves up to second, Sanchez remains third

Image 1 of 4

Boonen savours the moment of victory at the Tour of Flanders

Boonen savours the moment of victory at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 4

Rich applause for Tom Boonen from his home crowd at the Tour of Flanders

Rich applause for Tom Boonen from his home crowd at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Four star: Boonen celebrates a record-equalling fourth win at Paris-Roubaix

Four star: Boonen celebrates a record-equalling fourth win at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

2012 Paris-Roubaix champion Tom Boonen all alone at the finish line.

2012 Paris-Roubaix champion Tom Boonen all alone at the finish line.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Despite not having taken part in the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has maintained his first placing in the UCI WorldTour rankings. The Belgian, winner of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix amongst other wins in 2012, has a considerable lead on his rivals: 366 points. Peter Sagan (Liquigas), who finished third at Amstel and therefore added 50 points to his tally, moved up to second place and now has 229 points. The podium is rounded out by Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) with 222 points.

Related Articles

Boonen takes over WorldTour rankings

Boonen extends WorldTour rankings lead

Gasparotto wins Amstel stunner

Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge), previously second-placed with 210 points, is now in fourth place.

In the team rankings, Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep outfit also remains on top with 547 points. Second and third spots have been traded with Liquigas passing Katusha by a narrow margin of only four points. Undoubtedly the two squads will be fighting for these placings in the races to come.

The same goes for the nations ranking. Spain maintains its lead with 771 points, while Italy and Belgium, second and third, are spearated by only five points.

WorldTour Individual Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep366pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale229
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi222
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team210
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale182
6Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team180
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team167
8Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team166
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team142
10Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team112
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling112
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD106
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan96
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team92
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep90
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan86
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team80
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team78
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team77
20Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan72
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team70
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling70
23Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale67
24Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team66
25Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling63
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling61
27Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team60
28Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team60
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda60
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling60
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep52
33Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team51
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD51
36Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team44
38Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling42
39Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team40
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan40
41Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
42Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan33
43Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
44Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda31
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan30
46Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team30
47Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank30
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
49Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
51André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
54Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
55Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
59Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda12
60Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
61Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
62Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda10
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
64Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
65Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
66Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
67Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
69Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
70Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
71Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
72Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
73Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
74Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6
75Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
76Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
77Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
78Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
80Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team4
82Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team4
83Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
84Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
85Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
86Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
89Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
90Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
91Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
92Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
94Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
96Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
97Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1
98Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
99Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
100Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
101Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
102Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
103Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
104Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
107Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
108Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
109Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
110Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
112Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

WorldTour Team Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep547pts
2Liquigas-Cannondale426
3Katusha Team422
4Sky Procycling366
5GreenEdge Cycling Team342
6Radioshack-Nissan327
7Bmc Racing Team300
8Euskaltel-Euskadi222
9Astana Pro Team213
10Movistar Team205
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team202
12Rabobank Cycling Team200
13Lampre-ISD168
14Lotto Belisol Team161
15Garmin-Barracuda116
16AG2R La Mondiale112
17FDJ-Big Mat72
18Team Saxo Bank32

WorldTour Nation Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain771pts
2Italy601
3Belgium596
4Netherlands350
5Australia315
6Slovakia229
7Switzerland198
8United States153
9France120
10Great Britain118
11Norway113
12Germany94
13Czech Republic78
14Slovenia77
15Portugal72
16Colombia65
17Denmark60
18Ireland60
19Austria51
20Croatia44
21Belarus8
22Russia8
23Poland8
24South Africa6
25Sweden6
26Canada2
27Luxembourg1
28New Zealand1
29Argentina1