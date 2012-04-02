Trending

Boonen takes over WorldTour rankings

Liquigas leads team classification, Belgium claims top spot in nations ranking

Winning smile: Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) at the pre-Flanders press conference in Kortrijk

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A jubilant Boonen shortly after edging out Pozzato

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Following his impressive third victory of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has taken over the leadership in the WorldTour rankings. Just nine days after he took a record breaking fifth win in the E-3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke, and a week after his third victory in Gent-Wevelgem, the Belgian gathered enough points to relegate Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to second.

Seventh in the UCI's top league after the E-3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and fourth after Gent-Wevelgem, Boonen's score increased to 266 points with his Tour of Flanders victory, while Gerrans, who held the lead first after winning the Tour Down Under and again after his fine victory in Milano-San Remo, remained at 210. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) dropped from second to third with 182 points.

However, Nibali's advantage over his talented young teammate Peter Sagan, a hugely impressive fifth in Sunday's race, amounts only to three points. Sagan's latest top result enables him to move up the ranks from sixth to fourth, with 179 points.

Between Nibali's score and the upcoming Sagan, the Italian Liquigas-Cannondale squad has also gained enough points to oust British Sky ProCycling from the top spot of the teams ranking. Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep team is now third overall, three places higher than a week ago. Two former leaders of the ranking, GreenEdge and RadioShack-Nissan have dropped to fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

However, the difference between Liquigas-Cannondale and fifth placed RadioShack-Nissan is a mere 61 points, making the battle for supremacy in the ranking undecided. But the teams will not have to wait long to see if they can amass more points: the Vuelta al País Vasco stage race, the next round of the UCI WorldTour, begins on April 2nd.

In the nations classification, Belgium has soared to top spot ahead of long-standing leaders Spain, followed by Italy. However, the Belgians' advantage is minimal - just six points, 467 to Spain's 461. Thanks to Alessandro Ballan's podium spot in Flanders, Italy has a comfortable margin of 119 over fourth-placed Australia. This means the battle for the nations ranking looks increasingly like a three-way duel.

WorldTour standings - Individuals
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep266pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team210
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale182
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale179
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team167
6Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team140
7Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team112
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling112
9Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team96
10Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team92
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi88
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan86
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan84
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team78
15Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan72
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team70
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling70
18Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling63
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team62
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale61
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling61
22Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team60
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda60
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team51
26Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
27Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
28Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team46
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD44
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team41
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep40
32Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan40
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan33
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda31
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD31
37Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team30
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan30
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
40André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
41Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
43Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
44Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
45Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team15
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
48Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
49Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
51Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
52Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
55Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
56Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
57Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6
58Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
59Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
60Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
61Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
62Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
63Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team4
65Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
66Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
67Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
68Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4
69Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
70Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
71Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
72Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
73Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
74Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
75Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
76Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
78Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
79Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
81Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
82Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
83Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
84Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
85Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
87Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
88Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
89Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
91Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
92Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

WorldTour standings - Nations
1Belgium467pts
2Spain461
3Italy416
4Australia297
5Netherlands204
6Switzerland198
7Slovakia179
8United States141
9Great Britain118
10France98
11Czech Republic78
12Slovenia73
13Portugal72
14Norway71
15Colombia63
16Denmark60
17Ireland60
18Austria51
19Croatia41
20Germany30
21Russia8
22Poland8
23Belarus7
24Sweden6
25Canada2
26New Zealand1
27Luxembourg1
28Argentina1

WorldTour standings - Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale376pts
2Sky Procycling356
3Omega Pharma-Quickstep349
4GreenEdge Cycling Team333
5RadioShack-Nissan315
6Katusha Team282
7BMC Racing Team208
8Movistar Team198
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team198
10Astana Pro Team130
11Lotto Belisol Team101
12Garmin - Barracuda97
13Euskaltel - Euskadi88
14Rabobank Cycling Team87
15Lampre - ISD86
16AG2R La Mondiale76
17FDJ-Big Mat71
18Team Saxo Bank2