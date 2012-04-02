Boonen takes over WorldTour rankings
Liquigas leads team classification, Belgium claims top spot in nations ranking
Following his impressive third victory of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has taken over the leadership in the WorldTour rankings. Just nine days after he took a record breaking fifth win in the E-3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke, and a week after his third victory in Gent-Wevelgem, the Belgian gathered enough points to relegate Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to second.
Seventh in the UCI's top league after the E-3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and fourth after Gent-Wevelgem, Boonen's score increased to 266 points with his Tour of Flanders victory, while Gerrans, who held the lead first after winning the Tour Down Under and again after his fine victory in Milano-San Remo, remained at 210. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) dropped from second to third with 182 points.
However, Nibali's advantage over his talented young teammate Peter Sagan, a hugely impressive fifth in Sunday's race, amounts only to three points. Sagan's latest top result enables him to move up the ranks from sixth to fourth, with 179 points.
Between Nibali's score and the upcoming Sagan, the Italian Liquigas-Cannondale squad has also gained enough points to oust British Sky ProCycling from the top spot of the teams ranking. Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep team is now third overall, three places higher than a week ago. Two former leaders of the ranking, GreenEdge and RadioShack-Nissan have dropped to fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
However, the difference between Liquigas-Cannondale and fifth placed RadioShack-Nissan is a mere 61 points, making the battle for supremacy in the ranking undecided. But the teams will not have to wait long to see if they can amass more points: the Vuelta al País Vasco stage race, the next round of the UCI WorldTour, begins on April 2nd.
In the nations classification, Belgium has soared to top spot ahead of long-standing leaders Spain, followed by Italy. However, the Belgians' advantage is minimal - just six points, 467 to Spain's 461. Thanks to Alessandro Ballan's podium spot in Flanders, Italy has a comfortable margin of 119 over fourth-placed Australia. This means the battle for the nations ranking looks increasingly like a three-way duel.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|266
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|210
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|182
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|179
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|6
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|140
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|112
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|9
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|10
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|78
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|70
|18
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|63
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|62
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|22
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|60
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|26
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|27
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|28
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|30
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|41
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|32
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|37
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|40
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|41
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|43
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|44
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|45
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|46
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|48
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|49
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|51
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|52
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|55
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|56
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|57
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|58
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|59
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|60
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|61
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|62
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|63
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|64
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|65
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|66
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|67
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|68
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|69
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|71
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|72
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|73
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|74
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|75
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|76
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|78
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|79
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|81
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|82
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|83
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|84
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|85
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|87
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|88
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|89
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|91
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|92
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Belgium
|467
|pts
|2
|Spain
|461
|3
|Italy
|416
|4
|Australia
|297
|5
|Netherlands
|204
|6
|Switzerland
|198
|7
|Slovakia
|179
|8
|United States
|141
|9
|Great Britain
|118
|10
|France
|98
|11
|Czech Republic
|78
|12
|Slovenia
|73
|13
|Portugal
|72
|14
|Norway
|71
|15
|Colombia
|63
|16
|Denmark
|60
|17
|Ireland
|60
|18
|Austria
|51
|19
|Croatia
|41
|20
|Germany
|30
|21
|Russia
|8
|22
|Poland
|8
|23
|Belarus
|7
|24
|Sweden
|6
|25
|Canada
|2
|26
|New Zealand
|1
|27
|Luxembourg
|1
|28
|Argentina
|1
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|376
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|356
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|349
|4
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|333
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|315
|6
|Katusha Team
|282
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|208
|8
|Movistar Team
|198
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|198
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|130
|11
|Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|12
|Garmin - Barracuda
|97
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|86
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|71
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|2
