Boonen takes over WorldTour rankings

Following his impressive third victory of the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has taken over the leadership in the WorldTour rankings. Just nine days after he took a record breaking fifth win in the E-3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke, and a week after his third victory in Gent-Wevelgem, the Belgian gathered enough points to relegate Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) to second.

Seventh in the UCI's top league after the E-3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and fourth after Gent-Wevelgem, Boonen's score increased to 266 points with his Tour of Flanders victory, while Gerrans, who held the lead first after winning the Tour Down Under and again after his fine victory in Milano-San Remo, remained at 210. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) dropped from second to third with 182 points.

However, Nibali's advantage over his talented young teammate Peter Sagan, a hugely impressive fifth in Sunday's race, amounts only to three points. Sagan's latest top result enables him to move up the ranks from sixth to fourth, with 179 points.

Between Nibali's score and the upcoming Sagan, the Italian Liquigas-Cannondale squad has also gained enough points to oust British Sky ProCycling from the top spot of the teams ranking. Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep team is now third overall, three places higher than a week ago. Two former leaders of the ranking, GreenEdge and RadioShack-Nissan have dropped to fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

However, the difference between Liquigas-Cannondale and fifth placed RadioShack-Nissan is a mere 61 points, making the battle for supremacy in the ranking undecided. But the teams will not have to wait long to see if they can amass more points: the Vuelta al País Vasco stage race, the next round of the UCI WorldTour, begins on April 2nd.

In the nations classification, Belgium has soared to top spot ahead of long-standing leaders Spain, followed by Italy. However, the Belgians' advantage is minimal - just six points, 467 to Spain's 461. Thanks to Alessandro Ballan's podium spot in Flanders, Italy has a comfortable margin of 119 over fourth-placed Australia. This means the battle for the nations ranking looks increasingly like a three-way duel.

WorldTour standings - Individuals 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 266 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 210 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 182 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 179 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 167 6 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 140 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 112 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 9 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 96 10 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 84 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 78 15 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 72 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 70 18 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 63 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 62 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 22 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 60 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 26 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 27 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 28 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 46 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 41 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 32 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 40 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 33 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 31 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 37 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 30 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 40 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 41 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 43 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 44 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 45 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 48 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 49 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 51 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 52 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 55 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 56 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 57 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 58 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 59 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 60 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 61 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 62 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 63 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 4 65 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 66 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 67 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 68 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 69 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 71 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 72 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 73 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 74 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 75 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 76 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 78 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 79 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 81 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 82 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 83 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 84 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 85 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 87 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 88 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 89 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 91 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 92 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

WorldTour standings - Nations 1 Belgium 467 pts 2 Spain 461 3 Italy 416 4 Australia 297 5 Netherlands 204 6 Switzerland 198 7 Slovakia 179 8 United States 141 9 Great Britain 118 10 France 98 11 Czech Republic 78 12 Slovenia 73 13 Portugal 72 14 Norway 71 15 Colombia 63 16 Denmark 60 17 Ireland 60 18 Austria 51 19 Croatia 41 20 Germany 30 21 Russia 8 22 Poland 8 23 Belarus 7 24 Sweden 6 25 Canada 2 26 New Zealand 1 27 Luxembourg 1 28 Argentina 1