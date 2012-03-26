Gerrans remains in lead of UCI WorldTour rankings

Trending

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his run of success in the Spring Classics and moved up to fourth in the UCI WorldTour rankings thanks to another powerful sprint victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. Boonen beat Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in the dash to the line, timing his effort perfectly to beat the young Slovakian champion. Boonen joins Rik Van Looy, Eddy Merckx and Mario Cipollini as three-time winners of Gent-Wevelgem.

Boonen won the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen Harelbeke race for a record fifth time on Friday to kick off an impressive weekend performance. Boonen had been tied with Rik Van Looy with four victories.

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team leader now has a total of 166 points in the individual UCI WorldTour ranking, moving him up from seventh to fourth. Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team) still leads the ranking with 210 points after his victories at the Tour Down Under and Milan-San Remo. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is second with 182 points and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in third with 167 points.

The GreenEdge team also had another successful week of racing; with Michael Albasini winning the opening two stages and then successfully defending the overall race lead at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

They key mountain stage in the foothills of the Pyrenees was shortened due to snow and Albasini went onto finish 1:30 ahead of Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and 1:32 in front of third-placed Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) on general classification. Albasini picked up 112 points in the UCI WorldTour ranking, and entered the individual rankings in seventh place.

Sky Procycling is back at the top of the UCI WorldTour team ranking after consistent results in both Gent-Wevelgem and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. The British team tops the ranking with a total of 356 points. GreenEdge Cycling Team is up to second with 333 points and Liquigas-Cannondale is third with 326 points.

Spain remains the leader of the nations ranking with 461 points. Italy is second with 351 points and Belgium is third with 337 points.

UCI WorldTour - Individual ranking
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team210pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale182
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team167
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep166
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team140
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale129
7Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team112
8Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling112
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team92
10Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi88
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan86
12Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan84
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team78
14Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan72
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team70
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling70
17Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling63
18Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team62
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale61
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling61
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda60
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team51
23Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
24Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team50
25Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
26Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team46
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD44
28Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team41
29Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan40
31Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan33
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda31
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD31
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan30
35Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team26
36André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
37Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
38Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
40Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
42Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team15
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
45Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
46Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
48Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
49Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
50Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
53Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
54Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
56Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
57Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
58Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
59Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
61Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team4
62Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
63Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
64Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
65Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4
66Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
67Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
68Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team4
69Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
70Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
71Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
72Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
73Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
74Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
75Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
76Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
77Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
79Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
80Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
81Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
83Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
85Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
86Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
87Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
88Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
89Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

UCI WorldTour - Nation ranking
1Spain461pts
2Italy351
3Belgium337
4Australia297
5Switzerland198
6Netherlands164
7United States141
8Slovakia129
9Great Britain118
10France94
11Czech Republic78
12Slovenia73
13Portugal72
14Norway71
15Colombia63
16Ireland60
17Austria51
18Denmark50
19Croatia41
20Germany30
21Russia8
22Poland8
23Belarus7
24Sweden6
25Canada2
26New Zealand1
27Luxembourg1
28Argentina1

UCI World Tour - Team ranking
1Sky Procycling356pts
2GreenEdge Cycling Team333
3Liquigas-Cannondale326
4RadioShack-Nissan315
5Katusha Team256
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep209
7Movistar Team198
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team198
9Astana Pro Team130
10Lotto Belisol Team101
11Garmin - Barracuda97
12Euskaltel - Euskadi88
13Lampre - ISD86
14BMC Racing Team78
15Rabobank Cycling Team77
16AG2R La Mondiale76
17FDJ-Big Mat71
18Team Saxo Bank2