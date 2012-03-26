Gerrans remains in lead of UCI WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen was just won E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke for the fifth time, while Oscar Freire came up inches short. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Matti Breschel, Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan on the podium at the 2012 Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) led start to finish in the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) wins his second straight stage at the Volta a Catalunya. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his run of success in the Spring Classics and moved up to fourth in the UCI WorldTour rankings thanks to another powerful sprint victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. Boonen beat Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in the dash to the line, timing his effort perfectly to beat the young Slovakian champion. Boonen joins Rik Van Looy, Eddy Merckx and Mario Cipollini as three-time winners of Gent-Wevelgem.

Boonen won the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen Harelbeke race for a record fifth time on Friday to kick off an impressive weekend performance. Boonen had been tied with Rik Van Looy with four victories.

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team leader now has a total of 166 points in the individual UCI WorldTour ranking, moving him up from seventh to fourth. Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team) still leads the ranking with 210 points after his victories at the Tour Down Under and Milan-San Remo. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is second with 182 points and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in third with 167 points.

The GreenEdge team also had another successful week of racing; with Michael Albasini winning the opening two stages and then successfully defending the overall race lead at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.

They key mountain stage in the foothills of the Pyrenees was shortened due to snow and Albasini went onto finish 1:30 ahead of Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and 1:32 in front of third-placed Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) on general classification. Albasini picked up 112 points in the UCI WorldTour ranking, and entered the individual rankings in seventh place.

Sky Procycling is back at the top of the UCI WorldTour team ranking after consistent results in both Gent-Wevelgem and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. The British team tops the ranking with a total of 356 points. GreenEdge Cycling Team is up to second with 333 points and Liquigas-Cannondale is third with 326 points.

Spain remains the leader of the nations ranking with 461 points. Italy is second with 351 points and Belgium is third with 337 points.

UCI WorldTour - Individual ranking 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 210 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 182 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 167 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 166 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 140 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 112 8 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 9 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 10 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 12 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 84 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 78 14 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 72 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 70 17 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 63 18 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 62 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 21 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 60 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 23 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 24 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 25 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 26 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 46 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 28 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 41 29 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 40 31 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 33 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 31 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 35 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 26 36 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 37 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 38 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 40 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 42 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 44 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 45 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 47 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 48 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 49 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 50 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 53 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 54 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 55 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 56 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 57 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 58 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 59 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 61 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 4 62 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 63 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 64 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 65 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 66 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 68 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 70 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 71 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 72 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 73 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2 74 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 75 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 76 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 77 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 79 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 80 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 81 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 83 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 85 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 86 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 87 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 88 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 89 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

UCI WorldTour - Nation ranking 1 Spain 461 pts 2 Italy 351 3 Belgium 337 4 Australia 297 5 Switzerland 198 6 Netherlands 164 7 United States 141 8 Slovakia 129 9 Great Britain 118 10 France 94 11 Czech Republic 78 12 Slovenia 73 13 Portugal 72 14 Norway 71 15 Colombia 63 16 Ireland 60 17 Austria 51 18 Denmark 50 19 Croatia 41 20 Germany 30 21 Russia 8 22 Poland 8 23 Belarus 7 24 Sweden 6 25 Canada 2 26 New Zealand 1 27 Luxembourg 1 28 Argentina 1