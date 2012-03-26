Gerrans remains in lead of UCI WorldTour rankings
Boonen moves into fourth after Gent-Wevelgem, E3 Harelbeke wins
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) continued his run of success in the Spring Classics and moved up to fourth in the UCI WorldTour rankings thanks to another powerful sprint victory at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. Boonen beat Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matti Breschel (Rabobank) in the dash to the line, timing his effort perfectly to beat the young Slovakian champion. Boonen joins Rik Van Looy, Eddy Merckx and Mario Cipollini as three-time winners of Gent-Wevelgem.
Boonen won the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen Harelbeke race for a record fifth time on Friday to kick off an impressive weekend performance. Boonen had been tied with Rik Van Looy with four victories.
The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team leader now has a total of 166 points in the individual UCI WorldTour ranking, moving him up from seventh to fourth. Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge Cycling Team) still leads the ranking with 210 points after his victories at the Tour Down Under and Milan-San Remo. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is second with 182 points and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in third with 167 points.
The GreenEdge team also had another successful week of racing; with Michael Albasini winning the opening two stages and then successfully defending the overall race lead at the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya.
They key mountain stage in the foothills of the Pyrenees was shortened due to snow and Albasini went onto finish 1:30 ahead of Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and 1:32 in front of third-placed Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) on general classification. Albasini picked up 112 points in the UCI WorldTour ranking, and entered the individual rankings in seventh place.
Sky Procycling is back at the top of the UCI WorldTour team ranking after consistent results in both Gent-Wevelgem and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. The British team tops the ranking with a total of 356 points. GreenEdge Cycling Team is up to second with 333 points and Liquigas-Cannondale is third with 326 points.
Spain remains the leader of the nations ranking with 461 points. Italy is second with 351 points and Belgium is third with 337 points.
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|210
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|182
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|166
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|140
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|112
|8
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|10
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|78
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|70
|17
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|63
|18
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|62
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|21
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|60
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|23
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|24
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|25
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|26
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|28
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|41
|29
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|31
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|35
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|26
|36
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|37
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|38
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|40
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|42
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|44
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|45
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|48
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|49
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|50
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|53
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|54
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|56
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|57
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|58
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|59
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|61
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|62
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|63
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|64
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|65
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|66
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|68
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|70
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|71
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|72
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|73
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|74
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|75
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|76
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|77
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|79
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|80
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|81
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|83
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|85
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|86
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|87
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|88
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|89
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Spain
|461
|pts
|2
|Italy
|351
|3
|Belgium
|337
|4
|Australia
|297
|5
|Switzerland
|198
|6
|Netherlands
|164
|7
|United States
|141
|8
|Slovakia
|129
|9
|Great Britain
|118
|10
|France
|94
|11
|Czech Republic
|78
|12
|Slovenia
|73
|13
|Portugal
|72
|14
|Norway
|71
|15
|Colombia
|63
|16
|Ireland
|60
|17
|Austria
|51
|18
|Denmark
|50
|19
|Croatia
|41
|20
|Germany
|30
|21
|Russia
|8
|22
|Poland
|8
|23
|Belarus
|7
|24
|Sweden
|6
|25
|Canada
|2
|26
|New Zealand
|1
|27
|Luxembourg
|1
|28
|Argentina
|1
|1
|Sky Procycling
|356
|pts
|2
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|333
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|326
|4
|RadioShack-Nissan
|315
|5
|Katusha Team
|256
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|209
|7
|Movistar Team
|198
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|198
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|130
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|11
|Garmin - Barracuda
|97
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|86
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|78
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|71
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|2
