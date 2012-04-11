Boonen extends WorldTour rankings lead

Image 1 of 4 Tom Boonen joins compatriot Roger De Vlaeminck as the only four-time Paris-Roubaix champions. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 To the victor goes the spoils - Tom Boonen adds a fourth cobblestone trophy to his collection. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Tom Boonen has won Paris-Roubaix for the fourth time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Boonen kicked for home solo some 52km out at Paris-Roubaix and held on comfortably (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) confirmed his superiority in the Spring Classics with a record-equaling fourth Paris-Roubaix victory that extended his lead in the individual UCI WorldTour rankings.

Boonen also became the first rider to ever win the E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same season and joined Roger De Vlaeminck as the only four-time Paris-Roubaix winners.

"My legs were good and after the great things I've done in the last two weeks, I was confident of pulling it off," said Boonen. "I wanted to do something extraordinary to mark my fourth Paris-Roubaix victory. I think I did it."

Boonen scored 100 UCI WorldTour points which increased his total to 366. Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is a distant second with 210 points, and Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco winner Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is third with 208 points.

Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep squad extended its lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking and now has a total of 547 points. Katusha is second with 382 points and Liquigas-Cannondale is third with 376 points.

Spain still leads the nation ranking with 717 points but Boonen's success has lifted Belgium to second place with 567 points. Italy is a close third with 566 points.

The next race in the UCI WorldTour is the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands on Sunday, April 15.

WorldTour Individual Rankings 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 366 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 210 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 208 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 182 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 179 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 167 7 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 166 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 142 9 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 140 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team 112 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 12 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 96 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 78 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 19 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 72 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 70 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 70 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 66 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 63 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 61 25 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 26 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 60 27 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 60 28 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 60 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 31 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 51 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 51 34 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 50 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 44 36 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 37 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 40 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 40 40 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 33 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 31 43 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 30 44 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 30 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 30 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 47 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 48 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 49 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 51 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 20 52 Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 54 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 55 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 57 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 58 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 10 59 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 60 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 61 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 62 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 63 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 7 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 65 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 66 Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 67 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 68 Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 69 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 70 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 71 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 72 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 73 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 74 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 5 75 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 76 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 77 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 78 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 4 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 81 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 82 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 83 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 84 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 85 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 86 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 87 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda 2 88 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 89 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 90 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 2 91 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2 92 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 94 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 95 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1 96 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1 97 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 98 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 99 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 100 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 102 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 103 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 104 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 105 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 106 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 107 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 108 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 109 Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

WorldTour Team Rankings 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 547 pts 2 Katusha Team 382 3 Liquigas-Cannondale 376 4 Sky Procycling 366 5 GreenEdge Cycling Team 342 6 RadioShack-Nissan 327 7 BMC Racing Team 279 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 208 9 Movistar Team 205 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 202 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 198 12 Lampre - ISD 168 13 Astana Pro Team 133 14 AG2R La Mondiale 106 15 Garmin - Barracuda 106 16 Lotto Belisol Team 101 17 FDJ-Big Mat 72 18 Team Saxo Bank 32