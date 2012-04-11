Trending

Boonen extends WorldTour rankings lead

Omega Pharma-QuickStep top team, Spain best nation

Tom Boonen joins compatriot Roger De Vlaeminck as the only four-time Paris-Roubaix champions.

Tom Boonen joins compatriot Roger De Vlaeminck as the only four-time Paris-Roubaix champions.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
To the victor goes the spoils - Tom Boonen adds a fourth cobblestone trophy to his collection.

To the victor goes the spoils - Tom Boonen adds a fourth cobblestone trophy to his collection.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen has won Paris-Roubaix for the fourth time.

Tom Boonen has won Paris-Roubaix for the fourth time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen kicked for home solo some 52km out at Paris-Roubaix and held on comfortably

Boonen kicked for home solo some 52km out at Paris-Roubaix and held on comfortably
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) confirmed his superiority in the Spring Classics with a record-equaling fourth Paris-Roubaix victory that extended his lead in the individual UCI WorldTour rankings.

Boonen also became the first rider to ever win the E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same season and joined Roger De Vlaeminck as the only four-time Paris-Roubaix winners.

"My legs were good and after the great things I've done in the last two weeks, I was confident of pulling it off," said Boonen. "I wanted to do something extraordinary to mark my fourth Paris-Roubaix victory. I think I did it."

Boonen scored 100 UCI WorldTour points which increased his total to 366. Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is a distant second with 210 points, and Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco winner Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is third with 208 points.

Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep squad extended its lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking and now has a total of 547 points. Katusha is second with 382 points and Liquigas-Cannondale is third with 376 points.

Spain still leads the nation ranking with 717 points but Boonen's success has lifted Belgium to second place with 567 points. Italy is a close third with 566 points.

The next race in the UCI WorldTour is the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands on Sunday, April 15.

WorldTour Individual Rankings
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep366pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team210
3Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi208
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale182
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale179
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team167
7Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team166
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team142
9Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team140
10Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team112
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling112
12Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD106
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan96
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team92
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep90
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan86
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team78
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team75
19Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan72
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team70
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling70
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team66
23Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling63
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling61
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale61
26Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team60
27Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling60
28Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda60
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team60
30Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep52
31Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team51
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team51
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD51
34Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling50
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team44
36Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling42
37Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team40
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan40
40Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan33
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda31
43Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank30
44Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team30
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan30
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
47Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
48André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
49Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling20
51Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team20
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
54Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
55Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
56Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team12
57Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
58Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda10
59Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
60Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
61Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team8
62Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
63Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat7
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
65Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
66Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
67Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
68Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team6
69Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
70Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6
71Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
72Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
73Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
74Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD5
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team4
76Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
77Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
78Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team4
79Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
80Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
81Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
82Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4
83Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4
84Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
85Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
86Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
87Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda2
88Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
89Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
90Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda2
91Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2
92Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
94Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
95Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1
96Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1
97Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
98Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
99Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
100Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
102Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
103Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
104Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
105Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
106Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
107Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
109Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

WorldTour Team Rankings
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep547pts
2Katusha Team382
3Liquigas-Cannondale376
4Sky Procycling366
5GreenEdge Cycling Team342
6RadioShack-Nissan327
7BMC Racing Team279
8Euskaltel - Euskadi208
9Movistar Team205
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team202
11Rabobank Cycling Team198
12Lampre - ISD168
13Astana Pro Team133
14AG2R La Mondiale106
15Garmin - Barracuda106
16Lotto Belisol Team101
17FDJ-Big Mat72
18Team Saxo Bank32

WorldTour Nation Rankings
1Spain717pts
2Belgium567
3Italy566
4Netherlands348
5Australia315
6Switzerland198
7Slovakia179
8United States153
9France120
10Great Britain118
11Norway113
12Germany84
13Czech Republic78
14Slovenia77
15Portugal72
16Colombia65
17Denmark60
18Ireland60
19Austria51
20Croatia44
21Belarus8
22Russia8
23Poland8
24Sweden6
25South Africa6
26Canada2
27New Zealand1
28Luxembourg1
29Argentina1