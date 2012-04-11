Boonen extends WorldTour rankings lead
Omega Pharma-QuickStep top team, Spain best nation
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) confirmed his superiority in the Spring Classics with a record-equaling fourth Paris-Roubaix victory that extended his lead in the individual UCI WorldTour rankings.
Boonen also became the first rider to ever win the E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same season and joined Roger De Vlaeminck as the only four-time Paris-Roubaix winners.
"My legs were good and after the great things I've done in the last two weeks, I was confident of pulling it off," said Boonen. "I wanted to do something extraordinary to mark my fourth Paris-Roubaix victory. I think I did it."
Boonen scored 100 UCI WorldTour points which increased his total to 366. Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans (GreenEdge) is a distant second with 210 points, and Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco winner Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is third with 208 points.
Boonen's Omega Pharma-QuickStep squad extended its lead in the UCI WorldTour team ranking and now has a total of 547 points. Katusha is second with 382 points and Liquigas-Cannondale is third with 376 points.
Spain still leads the nation ranking with 717 points but Boonen's success has lifted Belgium to second place with 567 points. Italy is a close third with 566 points.
The next race in the UCI WorldTour is the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands on Sunday, April 15.
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|366
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|210
|3
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|208
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|182
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|179
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|7
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|166
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|142
|9
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|140
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|112
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|112
|12
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|96
|14
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|78
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|72
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|70
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|66
|23
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|63
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|61
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|26
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|27
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|60
|28
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|60
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|31
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|51
|34
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|50
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|44
|36
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|37
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|40
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|40
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|43
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|44
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|30
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|47
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|49
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|51
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|54
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|55
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|57
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|58
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|59
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|60
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|61
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|62
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|63
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|66
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|67
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|68
|Daryl Impey (RSA) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|69
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|70
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|71
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|72
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|73
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|74
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|5
|75
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|76
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|77
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|78
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|81
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|82
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|83
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|84
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|85
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|86
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|87
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|88
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|89
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|90
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|91
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|92
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|94
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|95
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|96
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1
|97
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|98
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|99
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|100
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|102
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|103
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|104
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|105
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|106
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|107
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|108
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|109
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|547
|pts
|2
|Katusha Team
|382
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|376
|4
|Sky Procycling
|366
|5
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|342
|6
|RadioShack-Nissan
|327
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|279
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|208
|9
|Movistar Team
|205
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|202
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|198
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|168
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|133
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|15
|Garmin - Barracuda
|106
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|72
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|32
|1
|Spain
|717
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|567
|3
|Italy
|566
|4
|Netherlands
|348
|5
|Australia
|315
|6
|Switzerland
|198
|7
|Slovakia
|179
|8
|United States
|153
|9
|France
|120
|10
|Great Britain
|118
|11
|Norway
|113
|12
|Germany
|84
|13
|Czech Republic
|78
|14
|Slovenia
|77
|15
|Portugal
|72
|16
|Colombia
|65
|17
|Denmark
|60
|18
|Ireland
|60
|19
|Austria
|51
|20
|Croatia
|44
|21
|Belarus
|8
|22
|Russia
|8
|23
|Poland
|8
|24
|Sweden
|6
|25
|South Africa
|6
|26
|Canada
|2
|27
|New Zealand
|1
|28
|Luxembourg
|1
|29
|Argentina
|1
