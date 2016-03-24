Boels-Dolmans title sponsors re-up for two more years

Image 1 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead trains with her Boels Dolmans teammates (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 2 of 4 The Boels Dolman team was a happy team post-race (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead points to the rainbow bands as she crosses the line (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 4 of 4 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team) stands in for a selfie with a fan, before the start of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda (Image credit: Velofocus)

Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team announced that their two title sponsors have committed to an additional two years, extending their contract to the end of 2018. The contract will allow the team to continue to build their own program and women’s cycling in the Netherlands, according to a team press release.

Boels Rental, one of Europe’s leading rental organisations for equipment, tools and temporary accommodation, and Dolmans Landscaping Group teamed up in 2012 to support the women’s cycling team, and with great success.

"The Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team has achieved fantastic results,” said Yvo Hoppers, Corporate Marketing & Communications Manager at Boels Rental.

“Both the riders and the team's management enjoy an incredible sense of team spirit, commitment, passion and drive. These are values that are echoed in our own sporting ambitions. We fully believe that considerable effort produces excellent results and that hard work pays off.”

This year’s team, guided by director Danny Stam, includes 12 riders and at the helm is world champion and leader of the new Women’s WorldTour Lizzie Armitstead. Following her World Championship victory in September of 2015, she opened the 2016 season with victories at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and two WorldTour events; Strade Bianche and Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Cittiglio. She is aiming to win an Olympic gold medal in Rio this summer.

The team also includes the newly crowned women’s Hour Record holder Evelyn Stevens and US road champion Megan Guarnier. Chantal Blaak won Le Samyn des Dames and Ronde van Drenthe, also WorldTour event, this month.

"Under the leadership of sport director, Danny Stam, over the past few years, the Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team has evolved into the solid, tight-knit team of leading international cyclists we see before us today.

"The Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team is one of the highest profile teams in the women's peleton, having earned numerous victories over the past few years. The bar has been set high: our goal for the coming year or so is to become the best team in the world,” said Erwin Janssen, Director of the Dolmans Landscaping Group.