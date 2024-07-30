BMX Freestyle qualifying round leaves 2020 Olympic medallists Worthington and Ducarroz out of Paris finals

By
published

World champions Hannah Roberts and Kieran Reilly favourites for Wednesday finals

BMX Freestyle qualification by Kieran Reilly (Great Britain) at Place de la Concorde, Paris
BMX Freestyle qualification by Kieran Reilly (Great Britain) at Place de la Concorde, Paris was the best for the men (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

In BMX Freestyle qualifying on Tuesday for the Paris Olympic Games, two podium finishers from the Tokyo 2020 Games - reigning champion Charlotte Worthington (Great Britain) and bronze medallist Nikita Ducarroz (Switzerland) - were eliminated from the women’s competition.

A total of 18 athletes moved on to the BMX Freestyle finals on Wednesday, nine women and nine men, led by reigning world champions Hannah Roberts (USA) and Kieran Reilly (Great Britain). 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).