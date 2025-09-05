Biniam Girmay linked with move to Israel-Premier Tech as Lotto-Intermarché merger talks drag on

Biniam Girmay has been tipped to join Israel-Premier Tech from as early as 2026, according to reports.

French newspaper Le Soir revealed that the Israeli team has offered the 2024 Tour de France green jersey winner a three-year contract. However, depending on the finer details of Intermarché-Wanty's reported merger with fellow Belgian squad Lotto, which Cyclingnews understands will go ahead, Girmay may not switch teams until the 2027 season.

The Eritrean rider has a contract with Intermarché-Wanty up until the end of 2028, but the team's merger puts his long-term future with the WorldTour squad in doubt.

Girmay's Intermarché teammate Dion Smith discussed the merger situation with Cyclingnews at the Vuelta a España recently. The Kiwi said: "Honestly, I still have no idea. I still have a contract, but I think there are still quite a lot of things happening behind the scenes."

Girmay, who joined Intermarché in 2021, has yet to pick up a win in 2025, but managed to score a handful of second-place finishes, including on the opening stage of the 2025 Tour de France.

Confirmation of a deal for Girmay to join Israel-Premier Tech has yet to come; however, his agent Alex Carera recently hinted that Girmay's future had been decided upon.

Carera, who is also the agent of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and several other major riders, shared a cryptic Instagram post last week. Pictured having dinner alongside Girmay in Leuven, he stated: "After today, his future is more clear."

Girmay is next scheduled to race in Canada next week, at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec – a race he finished second at last year. However, the poster boy of African cycling has yet to confirm his attendance for the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda later this month.