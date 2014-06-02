Bennett continues winning ways with NetApp-Endura

Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) wins the final stage of Bayern Rundfahrt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett added a third win to his palmares in 2014 as he sprinted to victory on stage 5 of the Bayern-Rundfahrt and in doing so, also won the sprint jersey. Bennett's stage win capped off a successful week of racing for NettApp-Endura with two riders in the top-ten overall; Leopold König in fourth and Czech national road and time trial champion Jan Barta in sixth.

With NetApp-Endura preparing for its maiden Tour de France, having been invited by the ASO as a wildcard team, Bennett's stage win improves his chances of lining up in Yorkshire on July 5 for the French grand tour.

"The guys did a great job today," Bennet said "Bartosz [Huzarski] looked after me in the peloton during the stage. He made the day a lot easier. Everyone worked well together the whole day and also to help make it a bunch sprint. In the laps Michael [Schwarzmann] looked after me. He did an awesome job in the last kilometre putting me in a good position.

"It was a very fast and dangerous final. I got a little boxed in between 450-180m to go but the bunch pulled to the left and left the door open. It was really perfect."

For Enrico Poitschke, NetApp-Endura's sport director, it is a rarity for the German team to be racing on German roads and the team's success this week made it a race to remember.

"Today our strategy was focused entirely on Sam," Poitschke said. "The team executed everything very well, especially in the way it neutralized all the attacks during the final laps. Sam completed the preliminary work with a perfect sprint. Congratulations to him and huge compliments to the entire team for a very successful tour.

"A stage win, podium finishes in the key stages, top rankings in the general classification, and then also winning the sprint jersey — that’s a pretty good result in our home tour."