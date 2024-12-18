Belgium mourns five Monument Classics winner Rik Van Looy

90-year-old known as the 'Emperor of Herentals' after dominating with the Flandria red guard in the sixties

Rik Van Looy
Rik Van Looy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgian cycling is in mourning after the death of Rik Van Looy, the so-called 'Emperor of Herentals', who dominated the sprints and Classics in a career that spanned from 1953 to 1970. 

Van Looy was the first rider to win all five of cycling's Monument Classics and only Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck have since equalled that feat. 

