Behind the Aviva Women's Tour stage 3 scenes with Strava - Gallery
Photographer George Marshall leaves the beaten path to document the race
Strava, supporter of the Women's Tour Queen of the Mountains Competition, is going behind the scenes to get an alternative view on the 2016 Aviva Women’s Tour. Strava photographer George Marshall has captured this series of photographs for Stage 3 from Ashbourne to Chesterfield (112km).
Pointing to the sky as she crossed the line in victory on stage 3, world champion Lizzie Armitstead paid tribute to British MP Jo Cox, who was senselessly and brutally murdered the day before.
Armitstead went on the offensive, bridging across to a breakaway with 40km to go, and with the Bank Road climb just ahead. She had good company, joining attackers Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5).
Race leader Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) missed the move, and when the climb splintered the peloton, she was unable to mount a chase to bring back the leaders, who picked up Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) as the last survivor of the early breakaway.
Armitstead handily won the sprint to take the race lead, while Vos lost 36 seconds, dropping down to fifth behind the four women who finished at the head of the race on the stage.
