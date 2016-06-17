Behind the Aviva Women's Tour stage 3 scenes with Strava - Gallery

Image 1 of 16 Before the podium (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 2 of 16 Pinning (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 3 of 16 All smiles from Strava QoM Jersey Holder Katie Hall (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 4 of 16 A tired Emma Pooley (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 5 of 16 Advice (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 6 of 16 Cameras at the ready (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 7 of 16 Lizzie Armitstead’s biggest fans at the finish (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 8 of 16 Zig zagging up Bank Road, Matlock (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 9 of 16 Local schools lined the route (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 10 of 16 The most famous cat in pro cycling: The Vos family cat, Sjekkie (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 11 of 16 Last minute revision (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 12 of 16 Attention to detail (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 13 of 16 Lucky charm (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 14 of 16 The bunting and the crowds were out in full force for the start (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 15 of 16 Some famous faces in Ashbourne (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 16 of 16 A jersey she’d like to keep (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)

Strava, supporter of the Women's Tour Queen of the Mountains Competition, is going behind the scenes to get an alternative view on the 2016 Aviva Women’s Tour. Strava photographer George Marshall has captured this series of photographs for Stage 3 from Ashbourne to Chesterfield (112km).

Pointing to the sky as she crossed the line in victory on stage 3, world champion Lizzie Armitstead paid tribute to British MP Jo Cox, who was senselessly and brutally murdered the day before.

Armitstead went on the offensive, bridging across to a breakaway with 40km to go, and with the Bank Road climb just ahead. She had good company, joining attackers Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervelo-Bigla) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5).

Race leader Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) missed the move, and when the climb splintered the peloton, she was unable to mount a chase to bring back the leaders, who picked up Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) as the last survivor of the early breakaway.

Armitstead handily won the sprint to take the race lead, while Vos lost 36 seconds, dropping down to fifth behind the four women who finished at the head of the race on the stage.

