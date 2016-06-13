Women's Week on Cyclingnews - Video

Welcome to Women's Week on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Immediate Media)

On June 13, Cyclingnews is pleased to welcome our readers to Women's Week, held in conjunction with the launch of our brand new dedicated women's page. To view our women's page please click here.

From June 13 to 19, Cyclingnews is running a series of exclusive interviews, features, opinion pieces, blogs, tech and a special video courtesy of our partner Voxwomen, that highlights the talented, hard-working and inspirational women in our sport.

We hope to captivate our readers with exclusive stories about Marianne Vos' struggles through her comeback, Lisa Brennauer's defence of the Aviva Women's Tour, a dissection of Kathy Watts' victory in the 1992 Olympic Games, a close look at Megan Guarnier's and Kristin Armstong's pro bikes, a half-way point report card of the Women's WorldTour from Tracey Gaudry, a look at the pioneers of women's cycling, photo gallery that captures Lizzie Armitstead's and many others' season highlights and much more.

