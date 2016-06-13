Women's Week on Cyclingnews - Video
Featuring Vos, Guarnier, Brennauer and the pioneering women in cycling, all on Cyclingnews' brand new women's page
The inaugural Women's WorldTour has stretched passed its halfway point and will embark on the tenth round at the Aviva Women's Tour, yet again, showcasing the best women in professional cycling. The five-day stage race isn't the only exciting thing on our menu at Cyclingnews.
On June 13, Cyclingnews is pleased to welcome our readers to Women's Week, held in conjunction with the launch of our brand new dedicated women's page. To view our women's page please click here.
From June 13 to 19, Cyclingnews is running a series of exclusive interviews, features, opinion pieces, blogs, tech and a special video courtesy of our partner Voxwomen, that highlights the talented, hard-working and inspirational women in our sport.
We hope to captivate our readers with exclusive stories about Marianne Vos' struggles through her comeback, Lisa Brennauer's defence of the Aviva Women's Tour, a dissection of Kathy Watts' victory in the 1992 Olympic Games, a close look at Megan Guarnier's and Kristin Armstong's pro bikes, a half-way point report card of the Women's WorldTour from Tracey Gaudry, a look at the pioneers of women's cycling, photo gallery that captures Lizzie Armitstead's and many others' season highlights and much more.
We hope you enjoy these stories from the women's peloton during our dedicated Women's Week on Cyclingnews.
Please visit our newly launched women's page for the latest news, race results, tech, race photography, interviews, features, blogs and video content from the women's peloton.
- Exclusive: All roads lead to Rio Olympics for Marianne Vos
- The pioneers of women's cycling
- Brennauer looks beyond Aviva Women's Tour to Rio Olympics and Worlds
- Vos out of the commentary box and back in the race at Aviva Women's Tour
- Aviva Women's Tour preview: Armitstead, Vos, Brennauer line-up for toughest edition yet
- Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio: Fighting for gender equality and mutual respect
- Tech: Olympic gold three-peat? Kristin Armstrong’s Felt DA1
- Catching up with the inaugural Women's WorldTour - Gallery
- Vos back in yellow at Aviva Women's Tour
- Quiz: Milestones in women's cycling - Can you guess the year?
- Armitstead: I'm exactly where I need to be for the Olympics
- Ina Teutenberg’s cycling dream team
- Longo Borghini finds her rhythm at Aviva Women's Tour, graduates from police academy
- Behind the Aviva Women's Tour stage 3 scenes with Strava - Gallery
Join us for Women's Week on Cyclingnews from June 13-19, and check out the latest race results, news, features, blogs, tech and videos from the women's peloton on our brand new Cyclingnews women's page.
