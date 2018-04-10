Bastianelli, Ensing give Ale Cipollini two cards to play at Brabantse Pijl

Image 1 of 5 Stage winner Marta Bastianelli (Alé Cipollini) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Marta Bastianelli wins Gent-Wevelgem Women's WorldTour 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini) wins Le Samyn des Dames (Image credit: Ale Cipollini) Image 5 of 5 Janneke Ensing (Team Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ale Cipollini are aiming to continue their success of the spring Classics at Brabantse Pjil on Wednesday two potential winners in Italian Marta Bastianelli and Dutchwoman Janneke Ensing.

Brabantse Pjil is new on the women's calendar this year. The UCI 1.1 event will no doubt act as a warm-up ahead of the Ardennes Classics; Amstel Gold Race (April 15), Flèche Wallonne (April 18) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (April 22).

The 136.8km race starts and finishes in Gooik, Belgium, and will include short climbs and some cobbled sectors. "The route has many hidden tricks, we must stay focussed until the last meter," said the team's director Fortunato Lacquaniti.

"The team is very ready to continue our awesome season start, where we have taken already seven victories: six internationals and one of them in the Women's World Tour."

Bastianelli has won three races this season; a stage of Setemana Ciclista Valenciana, Women's WorldTour Gent-Wevelgem and Grand Prix de Dottignies.

Ensing won Le Samyn des Dames and Chloe Hosking won a stage of the Santos Women's Tour and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road race. Hosking will not be competing at Brabantse Pijl because she is currently at the Commonweath Games in Australia.

Joining Bastianelli and Ensing for Brabantse Pijl are Soraya Paladin, Anna Trevisi, Karlijn Swinkels and Ane Santesteban Gonzalez